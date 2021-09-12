You are here

  • Home
  • How a team of Saudi app designers made blood donation in the Kingdom easier

How a team of Saudi app designers made blood donation in the Kingdom easier

A Saudi youth flashes the V-sign for victory as he gives blood at a donation center in Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
1 / 5
A Saudi youth flashes the V-sign for victory as he gives blood at a donation center in Jeddah. (AFP)
Blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life.  (AFP file photo)
2 / 5
Blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life.  (AFP file photo)
Blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life.  (AFP file photo)
3 / 5
Blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life.  (AFP file photo)
Blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life.  (AFP file photo)
4 / 5
Blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life. 
Ahmed Alhesayani was one of the young Saudi co-founders of Wateen and helped to launch the service in early 2019. (Supplied)
5 / 5
Ahmed Alhesayani was one of the young Saudi co-founders of Wateen and helped to launch the service in early 2019. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrwdg

Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Caline Malek

How a team of Saudi app designers made blood donation in the Kingdom easier

How a team of Saudi app designers made blood donation in the Kingdom easier
  • Tech entrepreneurs are revolutionizing the health sector while encouraging more people to become blood donors
  • To date, Wateen has clocked up 520,000 users, 962,000 donations and 440,000 appointments
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Caline Malek

DUBAI: Blood-donation awareness has been steadily increasing in Saudi Arabia, thanks in part to an innovative smartphone app called Wateen, which tells people about their nearest blood bank, when they are due to give, and how many times they have donated.

Ahmad Alhesayani, one of Wateen’s young Saudi co-founders, helped launch the service in early 2019. Today it is used by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health under Sehhaty, the national platform for blood donation.

“Wateen not only makes donating easier, but also automates more than 150 private and public blood-bank systems in the country, making them more productive, helpful and organized,” Alhesayani told Arab News.

“The service encourages and enables voluntary blood donation in Saudi Arabia. It has a humanitarian approach, and what shapes it is the vision of creating a robust health infrastructure around blood, plasma and platelets donation. The concept is both ambitious and feasible, and at the same time imperative.”
 




Wateen has become a recruitment tool for the ministry to motivate potential donors

Blood and its components are used by hospitals to treat patients with medical conditions such as anemia, cancer and blood disorders, as well as those having surgery. Nations try to maintain a stockpile of blood so that their health systems can provide lifesaving transfusions during mass-casualty events. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has refocused minds on health-system preparedness.

However, blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life. Red blood cells can be stored for up to 35 days, platelets for up to seven days, and plasma for up to three years.

Blood banks rely on regular voluntary donations. Despite shifting attitudes in the Kingdom toward blood donation and a growing number of donors, including many women, blood banks occasionally run short, especially when it comes to rarer blood types, which can be a matter of life and death for patients.




Blood stocks need to be replenished constantly because blood components have a limited shelf life.  (AFP file photo)

Saudi health officials have introduced measures to ensure adequate stocks in blood banks, including those run by the health ministry and dedicated centers. These include a large facility at King Fahad Medical City and the country’s Central Blood Bank.

Donors in the Kingdom must be aged over 17, weigh more than 50 kg and have passed a brief medical examination.

Wateen provides a seamless interface where people can locate their nearest blood bank and other facilities without having to trawl the internet, which often provides “useless and superficial” information, according to Alhesayani.

“The approach is to tap Saudis’ inherent compassion and brotherhood, and turn it into a tangible service. Freeing people of their reservations and misunderstandings regarding blood donations, and partnering with like-minded individuals and organizations is at the heart of our business model.”
 




Ahmed Alhesayani (foreground) was one of the young Saudi co-founders of Wateen and helped to launch the service in early 2019. (Supplied)

Alhesayani belongs to a generation of young Saudis responsible for a wave of innovations in health-tech solutions — a trend that has been nurtured by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, which seeks to diversify national industries away from oil and build a dynamic, knowledge-based economy.

“I found myself in this project when I finished my first semester in the college of law,” said Alhesayani, a graduate of King Saud University in Riyadh.

“It started after an invitation from a friend to leave my part-time job as a bookseller and join a team driven by the desire to make an impact, with a clear vision to change the blood-bank system and help the community. I was impressed by a short conversation I had with him, so I left my job and joined in the early stages of the project.”

As the startup grew and its destination became clearer, Alhesayani was handed the operational lead in recognition of his energy and passion for the project. “I was a 19-year-old student, but it is possible to handle it if you are hungry to learn and achieve,” he said.

 

FASTFACTS

56 Ideal gap between whole blood donations in days.

3 Lives that can be saved by a single donation.

10 Average adult’s blood volume in pints.

1 Typical whole-blood donation volume in pints.

(Source: Cedars-Sinai)

Leading operations was one of the most complex parts of the project, with responsibility for more than 150 blood banks in over 20 regions, thousands of users and more than 40 health ministry representatives — all at least 10 years older than Alhesayani.

“I have funny stories about dealing with older people from hugely different backgrounds,” he said. “The operations were not only about that, but the platform would have been useless if it were not integrated with all blood banks.”

Qualified training, including data entry, appointments and donation requests, was needed for nurses, doctors and the staff providing the service for donors. The work meant Alhesayani often had to travel while continuing his university studies.

“At Wateen, we have weekly, monthly and yearly key performance indicators that help us achieve our targets and grow rapidly,” he said. “I was committed to achieving more than what they were looking for, and my team and I completed the annual target after only four months of hard work.”
 




Wateen acts as a platform with a growing number of features and is integrated under the name of Sehhaty and Blood Bank Management System.

Alhesayani said that the Qimam Fellowship — an intensive 12-day training program launched in 2018 to empower the Kingdom’s high-potential university students through one-to-one mentoring and career guidance — was a vital step in his career development.

One of the student participants, Ahmed Alenzi, joined Wateen’s operations team in early 2019 after being recommended by his mentor.

“I worked with Alenzi for a while, and saw how clever, hard working and smart he was, with a real passion for success,” Alhesayani told Arab News. “Later on, I asked him about Qimam, how to apply and the benefits it offers.”

The young entrepreneur added: “Qimam is not only a period program but also provides friends and colleagues for life — people you will always be proud of, learn from, and potential and promising partners you will love to work with.”

At the end of 2019, as a culmination of his work at Wateen, Alhesayani and his team applied for the King Khalid Award for the nonprofit sector in the GCC, and won, gaining the recognition of King Salman.

Today, Wateen acts as a platform with a growing number of features, including additional information from other health ministry platforms, and is integrated under the name of Sehhaty and Blood Bank Management System.




Wateen has become a recruitment tool for the ministry to motivate potential donors. (AFP file photo)

With 520,000 users, 962,000 donations and 440,000 appointments, Wateen has become a recruitment tool for the ministry to motivate potential donors and meet the needs of blood banks.

“Wateen has come to fruition for the overall advancement of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare infrastructure,” Alhesayani said.

“The country has an advanced infrastructure on many counts, but there is plenty of scope for improvement when it comes to blood donation. Saudi Arabia is growing and progressing rapidly in such areas as artificial intelligence, data and innovation, which will create a seamless customer experience in people’s daily or seasonal needs.

“The healthcare system is one of them. Wateen is just one example of the vast tech transformations occurring in Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health.”

__________________
Twitter: @CalineMalek

Topics: Editor’s Choice blood donations Wateen Ahmad Alhesayani Sehhaty

Related

Special Blood donation in the Middle East: The gift of life that is easy to give
Middle-East
Blood donation in the Middle East: The gift of life that is easy to give
Efforts on to change attitude toward blood donation in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Efforts on to change attitude toward blood donation in Saudi Arabia

Saudi film fans ‘crave more Arabic content’, VOX Cinemas boss talks about movie trends in KSA

Mohammed Al-Hashemi
Mohammed Al-Hashemi
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi film fans ‘crave more Arabic content’, VOX Cinemas boss talks about movie trends in KSA

Mohammed Al-Hashemi
  • VOX Cinemas boss talks about movie trends in KSA and how industry is bouncing back from pandemic
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: In the three years since cinemas reopened in Saudi Arabia, international films, and anime in particular, have proven to be hugely popular and successful. However there is a growing demand from local moviegoers for more Arabic content, according to a local industry expert.

Mohammed Al-Hashemi is the country head in Saudi Arabia for leisure, retail and entertainment business Majid Al-Futtaim, the parent company of VOX Cinemas. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, he said that the chain’s movie theaters in the Kingdom attract a wide range of customers with diverse tastes in film.
“As a guest-centric brand, we screen a large variety of movies to cater to the different preferences of our guests,” he added.
He said that demand for international blockbusters is high, including a huge appetite for Japanese anime such as the recently released “Demon Slayer,” which was a massive box-office hit. But he added that local audiences also want more locally produced films.
“The success of movies such as (comedy-drama) ‘Mesh Ana’ and (horror-comedy) ‘El Ens W El Nems’ demonstrates to us that audiences are craving Arabic content, and we are committed to diversifying our content and ensuring that premium Arabic-language feature films are made accessible to our discerning audiences,” said Al-Hashemi.
As part of this commitment, an exclusive distribution deal was signed with leading Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott in 2018 to screen its first feature, “Masameer,” across the Middle East and North Africa.
“The following year, we distributed ‘Born a King’ (a drama about the diplomatic events surrounding the formation of what would become Saudi Arabia) regionally, which proved a huge hit with cinemagoers, and signed a partnership with Manga Productions to bring ‘The Journey,’ the first-ever Saudi-Japanese anime, to the big screen,” Al-Hashemi said. He also a highlighted a landmark major production partnership with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and MBC Studios for films across the MENA region.
“The partnership with MBC will greenlight several projects annually, representing a significant boost to the region’s growing film, TV and entertainment industry, particularly in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Speaking about the success of VOX Cinemas in the first three years of operation in the Kingdom, Al-Hashemi said that since its first cinema opened in Riyadh in 2018 the business has expanded rapidly to include 149 screens at 14 theaters in five cities.
“VOX Cinemas introduced multiplexes for the first time in all five of those cities and we are currently the largest exhibitor by screen count, market share and admissions in the Kingdom,” he added.
“And despite the challenges posed by the pandemic we have continued with our ambitious growth strategy. We surpassed 100 screens, just three days after the lockdown was lifted, with the opening of VOX Cinemas Sahara Mall in Riyadh.” 

The success of movies such as (comedy-drama) ‘Mesh Ana’ and (horror-comedy) ‘El Ens W El Nems’ demonstrates to us that audiences are craving Arabic content, and we are committed to diversifying our content and ensuring that premium Arabic-language feature films are made accessible to our discerning audiences.

The Saudi cinema industry has become a major influence on global content and therefore we are dedicated to producing Saudi content that will resonate with both regional and global audiences.

We look forward to leveraging the opportunities of the nascent and rapidly evolving leisure and entertainment sector in this market, and bringing our unrivaled entertainment experiences to families across the Kingdom, as well as boosting job creation in the film and leisure industries.

Mohammed Al-Hashemi

Following the opening of that location in June last year, VOX brought the magic of the movies to Tabuk and Hail for the first time and expanded its presence in Riyadh and Jeddah “as part of our commitment to make our innovative and world-class entertainment experiences accessible to everyone across the Kingdom, even in remote cities.”
Last month, the chain celebrated the opening of the eight-screen VOX Cinemas The Esplanade, its ninth multiplex in Riyadh, as part of a family entertainment complex that also includes Yalla! Bowling and billiards. Later this year, VOX will expand its Saudi operation to a sixth city with the opening of a multiplex in Jubail.
Al-Hashemi said that the Kingdom is experiencing a modern renaissance, as a result of recent reforms driven by Saudi Vision 2030, and evolving at a rapid pace into a global powerhouse of leisure and entertainment.
“At Majid Al-Futtaim, we are dedicated to leading the way in developing a strong and sustainable industry and contributing to the diversification of the economy,” he said.
“And as part of our long-term vision we will diversify our offering by opening Ski Saudi, the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East, at Mall of Saudi in 2025, and introduce Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience, to Riyadh in early 2022.”

Instilling confidence in customers is
key to maintaining the pace of recovery.
Mohammed Al-Hashemi

These upcoming attractions underpin a commitment to be at the forefront of the ever-expanding entertainment landscape across Saudi Arabia, he added, and to introduce pioneering entertainment experiences that can be a place where communities socialize and enjoy quality time together.
Meanwhile Majid Al-Futtaim continues to explore opportunities to bring more local content to the big screen, he said, to help ensure the local economy grows from within.
“The Saudi cinema industry has become a major influence on global content and therefore we are dedicated to producing Saudi content that will resonate with both regional and global audiences,” said Al-Hashemi.
Majid Al-Futtaim has a long-term growth strategy for Saudi Arabia, he added, and is dedicated to realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and supporting the Quality-of-Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities.
“Saudi Arabia has a burgeoning entertainment industry and was the top theatrical market in the Middle East in 2020, a position it continues to hold again this year,” he said.
“We look forward to leveraging the opportunities of the nascent and rapidly evolving leisure and entertainment sector in this market, and bringing our unrivaled entertainment experiences to families across the Kingdom, as well as boosting job creation in the film and leisure industries.”
While the cinema industry was hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Hashemi said recent box office results suggest that it has turned a corner toward recovery.
“The biggest challenge we faced when we first reopened post-lockdown was the lack of new content as studios postponed the release dates of major movies,” he said.
In the past few months, however, VOX Cinemas experienced a significant increase in ticket sales thanks to the release of blockbusters such as the latest chapter in the “Fast and Furious” saga, “F9,” Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” family-friendly animated hits such as Pixar’s “Luca,” and “The Boss Baby 2: The Family Business,” and Arabic movies such as the previously mentioned “Mesh Ana” and “El Ens W El Nems.”
With more on the way, Al-Hashemi believes that ticket sales will continue to recover.
“With an upcoming slate of major blockbusters such as (Bond movie) ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘The King’s Man’ about to light up our screens, we are confident that our box office will continue on an upward trajectory,” he said.
Instilling confidence in customers is key to maintaining the pace of recovery, he added.
“Our continuous and extensive guest research shows that comfort levels in visiting a leisure and entertainment venues is increasing month on month, which also bodes well for the industry.”

Topics: VOX Cinemas Saudi cinemas

Related

VOX Cinemas opens 9th movie theater in Riyadh
Corporate News
VOX Cinemas opens 9th movie theater in Riyadh
The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030. (Supplied)
Lifestyle
Red Sea Film Festival presents Saudi cinema to audiences in Paris

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra conference discusses education opportunities

The conference provided innovative knowledge and educational products. (SPA)
The conference provided innovative knowledge and educational products. (SPA)
Updated 16 min 41 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra conference discusses education opportunities

The conference provided innovative knowledge and educational products. (SPA)
  • The event aimed to build a cultural platform that fosters a passion for learning and innovation in line with the best educational practices
Updated 16 min 41 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture recently concluded the Learning Without Borders conference for 2021, with 484 visitors and 40 speakers representing different countries of the world.
The conference provided innovative knowledge and educational products that contribute to the development of learning methods. It also focused on developing the skills and knowledge of the future workforce.
Noura Al-Zamil, head of learning at Ithra, stressed the center’s keenness to develop educational opportunities in the Kingdom and discover the most important issues related to developing the educational process, noting that the conference was the main platform toward a culture of lifelong learning. The event aimed to build a cultural platform that fosters a passion for learning and innovation in line with the best educational practices that help participants discover modern ways of learning.
The conference witnessed activities, workshops and dialogue sessions, which shed light on the topics of “learning environments” and “continuous learning,” promoting the passion for learning and innovation in accordance with the best educational practices, and discovering modern ways of learning and teaching.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Related

Nadia Kaabi-Linke
Saudi Arabia
Berlin-based Tunisian artist wins Saudi Arabia’s 4th Ithra Art Prize
Ithra’s Creative Solutions is part the creative programs launched by the center. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra announces finalists for first Creative Solutions program focusing on immersive technologies

Saudi Arabia registers 6 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 6 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new infections
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 6 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 6 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new infections
  • The Kingdom says 95 patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
  • Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to prevent the spread of the disease
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s epidemiological curve saw a 95 percent decline since the start of the year, a sign of significant improvement according to the Saudi Ministry of Health. 
Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly confirmed that the decline was due to the public’s adherence to preventative measures as well as the rise in the number of vaccinated people. “As a result of this decline, the number of cases in ICUs have also shown a significant decline and the more we ensure that more people are inoculated, the more positive the outlook will be,” he said. 
The MOH announced that the total number of doses administered has reached 39.5 million, with 22.7 million first doses and 16.7 million people having their second.
Al-Abd Al-Aly reassured those hesitant to receive their second dose of the vaccine, saying that the jabs are safe and important to stop emerging variants, including the Delta variant.
He added that it is vital that parents protect their children from COVID-19 by ensuring they also receive their doses. “Studies have shown their safety and efficacy. The Kingdom has approved both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine for those younger than 18 after going through a lengthy approval and safety process,” he said.
“One dose is not enough; we call on everyone to complete their vaccinations,” he added.
Saudi Arabia recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases one Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 545,992.
There are currently 2,291 active cases, of which 508 cases are critical, a decline of 20 in the past 24 hours. 
The number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases at 95 people within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 535,078.
Of Sunday’s cases, 31 were in the Riyadh region, 15 in Makkah, with the rest of the Kingdom’s regions recording cases in the single digits. Tabuk, Jouf, and Bahah had only one patient each testing positive.
Six people died, which brought the total number of deaths to 8,623.


In addition, 44,227 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 28 million. 
Meanwhile, Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,747 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 58 violations. 
Authorities closed 37 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 225 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.64 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Jeddah Municipality

Related

Saudi Arabia reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025
Business & Economy
MENA tourism to see post-Covid bounce back; sector worth $165bn by 2025

Saudi Arabia to work closely with Austria, international community to fight terrorism

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg hold joint press conference. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg hold joint press conference. (SPA)
Updated 45 min 34 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

Saudi Arabia to work closely with Austria, international community to fight terrorism

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg hold joint press conference. (SPA)
  • Austrian envoy welcomes Kingdom’s efforts to find a political solution in Yemen
  • The two ministers toured ancient sites in the historic city of AlUla
Updated 45 min 34 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Saudi Arabia will work closely with Austria and the international community to fight terrorism and extremism. 

The remarks were made Sunday during a press conference in Riyadh between the Saudi foreign minister and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia.  

Prince Faisal said he welcomed the release of declassified 9/11 document, saying Saudi Arabia has advocated for decades for the release of any documents related to what happened on that tragic day, adding that the Kingdom has been a key partner in the fight against terrorism.

The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States following an executive order by President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Austria’s foreign minister welcomed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to find a political solution in Yemen.

Schallenberg said the Houthi militia have not put the interest of Yemen first as he condemned the Iran-backed group’s attacks targeting the Kingdom. 

The Austrian envoy also praised Saudi Arabia’s ongoing reforms, socially and economically, especially for women and human rights. He added the Kingdom could count on Austria as a partner in this period of transition and change.

During his trip, Prince Faisal accompanied Schallenberg and his delegation on a tour of the historic city of AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where they visited and listened to detailed explanations of several ancient archaeological sites and monuments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Austria Prince Faisal bin Farhan Alexander Schallenberg

Related

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Albanian premier in Tirana
Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport
Saudi Arabia
Blinken tells Saudi foreign minister of US concern over Houthi attack on Abha airport

Saudi illustrator dives into digital art to highlight community’s daily life

Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories. (Supplied)
Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories. (Supplied)
Updated 12 September 2021
Nada Hameed

Saudi illustrator dives into digital art to highlight community’s daily life

Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories. (Supplied)
  • Bayan Yassin, 27-year-old conceptual artist and writer, illustrates the Saudi culture, heritage in her work
Updated 12 September 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Although digital illustration is not the easiest medium to work in, Bayan Yassin has adopted it to broadcast her ideas to a wider audience.

Yassin, a 27-year-old conceptual artist and a writer with a flair for illustration, talked to Arab News about her art.
Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories.
“It is really important to me to convey human sensations that my audience will be able to relate to at first glance,” she said. “I admire all details related to my Saudi culture, heritage, the past and the present that has made what we are now.
“In my art, you will see family warmth, love, and devotion presented as these are the daily treasures that I am fond of and that feed my inspiration.”
She started as a passionate six-year-old drawing her favorite cartoon characters from TV and copying from magazines.
Her attention is often drawn to the problems of her profession such as artist’s block. One social media platform close to her heart is Instagram. She utilizes it to highlight such subjects by posting simple illustrations that catch the viewers’ eye and makes them think.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Bayan Yassin showcased her art gallery at Medd cafe in Jeddah.  

• One of her artworks was displayed on a 36-floor skyscraper in Dubai Festival City.  

• She participated in national shows between 2005 and 2011.  

• She worked on many projects for the Saudi public sector, including a story for King Khalid Foundation and a children’s book about the Saudi customs titled ‘The Customs Champion.’

• Yassin sells her posters via her Instagram page @unique.beno, represented by @radishhouseagency, and will soon have an online shop to display all her artwork.

What makes a skill valuable is being true to the message behind it, Yassin said. Emotions, love, peace, and stability are among the themes displayed in her artworks.
She said that the features of the characters that she illustrates are mostly inspired by those close to her, including her relatives, son and husband. The viewer will find an eye symbol in each of Yassin’s illustrations, which, she said, symbolizes the first two initials of her name and that of her husband. “It also refers to the beauty and power of perception, an angle that no one can see but me.”

In my art, you will see family warmth, love, and devotion presented as these are the daily treasures that I am fond of and that feed my inspiration.
Bayan Yassin

Yassin illustrated the full series of the Saudi children book “Habib the Camel,” where she created the two main characters. “I am so proud and happy to see my characters turning into dolls.”
Yassin is currently working collaboration with Dar Waraqa, a creative publishing house based in Saudi Arabia, on a book about how to have a strong heart and face one’s fear.
She is also working on a new board game and three children’s books.
The Saudi artist harnesses her art to create a form of communication. Since her visual art simulates cultural identity, the written comments on her illustrations are in Hejazi dialect. “Using the easy yet expressive words in colloquial Saudi is my way to approach the hearts of my audience.”
The interactive topics and conversational, contemporary style of her illustrations resonate with a large audience from the Middle East in general and Saudi Arabia in particular, so many of her artworks are available as puzzles and posters.
Yassin sells her posters via her Instagram page @unique.beno, represented by @radishhouseagency, and will soon have an online shop to display all her artwork.
She is also planning several workshops about enhancing art through the use of color.

Topics: Saudi artists Saudi illustrators

Related

Saudi artist’s paintings helping sell luxury Hollywood properties video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist’s paintings helping sell luxury Hollywood properties
Saudi artist in the driver’s seat for new Jeddah street project photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist in the driver’s seat for new Jeddah street project

Latest updates

Saudi film fans ‘crave more Arabic content’, VOX Cinemas boss talks about movie trends in KSA
Mohammed Al-Hashemi
Flowerman Festival to showcase Saudi Arabia’s heritage
Tourists visit the cultural village of Rijal Almaa in the outskirts of Abha, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra conference discusses education opportunities
The conference provided innovative knowledge and educational products. (SPA)
How a team of Saudi app designers made blood donation in the Kingdom easier
How a team of Saudi app designers made blood donation in the Kingdom easier
Saudi project clears 1,184 Houthi mines in Yemen
Masam has 32 de-mining teams to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.