What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind

What We Are Reading Today: On Freedom

Author: Maggie Nelson

Maggie Nelson’s new book will no doubt make a profound impact on the world of ideas and the world of letters.

Nelson’s intellectual range is as impressive as ever as she turns her characteristically keen eye to the word and practice of freedom.

Compared to Nelson’s previous books, this certainly feels significantly more academic than just casual reading.

“Rather than focus on moments of liberation, the book explores how we balance our need to care for and protect others with our need for individual space to move, think, organize, express and imagine,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Nelson “is one of the most esteemed writers of our day, and her extraordinary mind is in full bloom in this new work. It is a panoptic survey of a huge range of art and ideas,” said the review.

She is the author of nine books of poetry and prose, many of which have become cult classics defying categorization.

This “is one of those books that only comes along once a decade or so and that engages with the most complex, urgent and fascinating issues of our time, from the personal to the civic,” the review added.