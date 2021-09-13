You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind

What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind
Authors: Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff

The generation now coming of age has been taught three Great Untruths: Their feelings are always right; they should avoid pain and discomfort; and they should look for faults in others and not themselves. Despite the good intentions of the adults who impart them, the Great Untruths are harming kids by teaching them the opposite of ancient wisdom and the opposite of modern psychological findings on grit, growth, and antifragility. The result is rising rates of depression and anxiety, along with endless stories of college campuses torn apart by moralistic divisions and mutual recriminations.
This is a book about how we got here, according to a review on goodbooks.com.

Author: Maggie Nelson

Maggie Nelson’s new book will no doubt make a profound impact on the world of ideas and the world of letters.
Nelson’s intellectual range is as impressive as ever as she turns her characteristically keen eye to the word and practice of freedom.
Compared to Nelson’s previous books, this certainly feels significantly more academic than just casual reading.
“Rather than focus on moments of liberation, the book explores how we balance our need to care for and protect others with our need for individual space to move, think, organize, express and imagine,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Nelson “is one of the most esteemed writers of our day, and her extraordinary mind is in full bloom in this new work. It is a panoptic survey of a huge range of art and ideas,” said the review.
She is the author of nine books of poetry and prose, many of which have become cult classics defying categorization.
This “is one of those books that only comes along once a decade or so and that engages with the most complex, urgent and fascinating issues of our time, from the personal to the civic,” the review added.

What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Mammals Updated Edition

Photo/Suppliedv
Photo/Supplied
Updated 11 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Mammals Updated Edition

Photo/Suppliedv
Updated 11 September 2021
Arab News

Authors: Dominic Couzens, Andy Swash, Robert Still, and Jon Dunn

Britain’s Mammals is a comprehensive and beautifully designed photographic field guide to all the mammals recorded in the wild in Great Britain and Ireland in recent times—including marine mammals, bats and introduced species that have bred. The book features 500 stunning photographs and incorporates invaluable tips and suggestions to help you track down and identify even the most difficult species.
This easy-to-use book provides an introduction to the different types of mammal. Concise species accounts focus on identification, and include up-to-date information on sounds, habitat, food, habits, breeding behavior, and population and status, as well as descriptions of key field signs—including tracks, droppings and nests—that give away the presence of mammals even when they are out of sight. Guidance is also provided on ways of studying and observing mammals — including small mammal trapping, bat detecting and whale watching. In addition, the book contains sections on mammal conservation, legislation and further sources of useful information. Handy and informative, this guide is the ideal companion for anyone interested for mammals lovers.

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity

What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Author: Jemma Wadham

The ice sheets and glaciers that cover 1/10th of Earth’s land surface are in grave peril. High in the Alps, Andes, and Himalaya, once-indomitable glaciers are retreating, even dying. Meanwhile, in Antarctica, thinning glaciers may be unlocking vast quantities of methane stored for millions of years beneath the ice. In Ice Rivers, renowned glaciologist Jemma Wadham offers a searing personal account of glaciers and the rapidly unfolding crisis that they—and we—face.
Taking readers on a personal journey from Europe and Asia to Antarctica and South America, Wadham introduces majestic glaciers around the globe as individuals—even friends—each with their own unique character and place in their community. She challenges their first appearance as silent, passive, and lifeless, and reveals that glaciers are, in fact, as alive as a forest or soil, teeming with microbial life and deeply connected to almost everything we know. They influence crucial systems on which people depend, from lucrative fisheries to fertile croplands.
, and represent some of the most sensitive and dynamic parts of our world. Their fate is inescapably entwined with our own, and unless we act to abate the greenhouse warming of our planet the potential consequences are almost unfathomable.

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Authors: Neil deGrasse Tyson, J. Richard Gott, and Michael A. Strauss

A Brief Welcome to the Universe offers a breathtaking tour of the cosmos, from planets, stars, and galaxies to black holes and time loops. Bestselling authors and acclaimed astrophysicists Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael A. Strauss, and J. Richard Gott take readers on an unforgettable journey of exploration to reveal how our universe actually works.
Propelling you from our home solar system to the outermost frontiers of space, this book builds your cosmic insight and perspective through a marvelously entertaining narrative. How do stars live and die? What are the prospects of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe? How did the universe begin? Why is it expanding and accelerating? Is our universe alone or part of an infinite multiverse? Exploring these and many other questions, this pocket-friendly book is your passport into the wonders of our evolving cosmos.

What We Are Reading Today: The Cheating Cell: How Evolution Helps Us Understand and Treat Cancer

What We Are Reading Today: The Cheating Cell: How Evolution Helps Us Understand and Treat Cancer
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Cheating Cell: How Evolution Helps Us Understand and Treat Cancer

What We Are Reading Today: The Cheating Cell: How Evolution Helps Us Understand and Treat Cancer
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Author: Athena Aktipis

When we think of the forces driving cancer, we don’t necessarily think of evolution. But evolution and cancer are closely linked because the historical processes that created life also created cancer. The Cheating Cell delves into this extraordinary relationship, and shows that by understanding cancer’s evolutionary origins, researchers can come up with more effective, revolutionary treatments.
Athena Aktipis goes back billions of years to explore when unicellular forms became multicellular organisms. Within these bodies of cooperating cells, cheating ones arose, overusing resources and replicating out of control, giving rise to cancer. Aktipis illustrates how evolution has paved the way for cancer’s ubiquity, and why it will exist as long as multicellular life does. Even so, she argues, this doesn’t mean we should give up on treating cancer—in fact, evolutionary approaches offer new and promising options for the disease’s prevention.
and treatments that aim at long-term management rather than simple eradication. Looking across species—from sponges and cacti to dogs and elephants—we are discovering new mechanisms of tumor suppression and the many ways that multicellular life-forms have evolved to keep cancer under control.

What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind
What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind
