What We Are Reading Today: The Coddling of the American Mind

Authors: Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff
The generation now coming of age has been taught three Great Untruths: Their feelings are always right; they should avoid pain and discomfort; and they should look for faults in others and not themselves. Despite the good intentions of the adults who impart them, the Great Untruths are harming kids by teaching them the opposite of ancient wisdom and the opposite of modern psychological findings on grit, growth, and antifragility. The result is rising rates of depression and anxiety, along with endless stories of college campuses torn apart by moralistic divisions and mutual recriminations.
This is a book about how we got here, according to a review on goodbooks.com.