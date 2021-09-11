What We Are Reading Today: Britain’s Mammals Updated Edition

Authors: Dominic Couzens, Andy Swash, Robert Still, and Jon Dunn
Britain’s Mammals is a comprehensive and beautifully designed photographic field guide to all the mammals recorded in the wild in Great Britain and Ireland in recent times—including marine mammals, bats and introduced species that have bred. The book features 500 stunning photographs and incorporates invaluable tips and suggestions to help you track down and identify even the most difficult species.
This easy-to-use book provides an introduction to the different types of mammal. Concise species accounts focus on identification, and include up-to-date information on sounds, habitat, food, habits, breeding behavior, and population and status, as well as descriptions of key field signs—including tracks, droppings and nests—that give away the presence of mammals even when they are out of sight. Guidance is also provided on ways of studying and observing mammals — including small mammal trapping, bat detecting and whale watching. In addition, the book contains sections on mammal conservation, legislation and further sources of useful information. Handy and informative, this guide is the ideal companion for anyone interested for mammals lovers.