You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
According to ratings agency S&P Global, the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms present strong medium-term growth prospects for Egypt.
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjek2

Updated 36 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
  • The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion
Updated 36 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s exports reached $3.61 billion in June 2021, a 49.2 percent increase as a compared to $2.94 billion in the same month last year, official data showed.

The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion, down from $4.07 in June 2020, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said.

Egypt witnessed a hike in exports of some commodities such as plastic (78 percent), ready-made clothes (54.6%), pasta and other food items (53.1 percent), and fresh fruit (13.8 percent).

While the value of exports of some commodities decreased during June compared to the same month of the previous year, the most important of which were soaps and cleaning products by (7 percent), dairy products (23.7 percent), frozen vegetables (8.6 percent), and perfumes and cosmetics (29.7 percent).

Value of imports also inched up by 0.9 percent, reaching $6.55 billion during June 2021, compared to $6.49 billion in the same month last year, due to the high value of imports of some commodities such as copper and its products (44.4 percent), passenger cars (35.7 percent), iron or steel imports declined by 22.4 percent, and medicines and pharmaceuticals were down 12.4 percent.

Imports of chemicals, soybean, and meat also dipped in June 2020. 

Topics: Egypt export Trade deficit economy

Related

Egyptian microlender Kashat secures $1.75m
Business & Economy
Egyptian microlender Kashat secures $1.75m
$388m IDB loans to boost Egypt economy
Saudi Arabia
$388m IDB loans to boost Egypt economy

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth

Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Updated 13 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: The Electrical Industries Co. has appointed a new chairman, vice chairman, and a managing director, the company said in a filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Yousif Al-Quraishy has been appointed chairman, Mahmoud Al-Toukhi vice chairman and Tarik Al-Tahini has become the managing director.

The change in the top leadership comes despite the company posting an undisclosed increase in net profit for the first half of the year. The interim results showed an increase in sales from SR109.6 million ($29.2 million) to SR165.6 million during H1 2021.

This was an improvement after booking a net loss during the same period last year. 

Sales and distribution expenses were reduced from SR8.4 million to SR7.3 million, while the expected credit loss allowance was down, from SR 0.5 million to SR0.03 million, according to the EIC’s report on Tadawul.

The EIC also elected a new board of directors for the next three years, and appointed a new committee of rewards and nominations, according to Tadawul.

Topics: Tadawul

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year

Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year
  • Oil and gas investment in 2022 will total $10 billion, up from $7.4 billion this year
Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

ALGIERS: OPEC member Algeria plans to increase investment in its oil and gas sector by $2.6 billion next year to boost production by 8.9 million tons of oil equivalent, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Monday.
Oil and gas investment in 2022 will total $10 billion, up from $7.4 billion this year, aiming to increase output to 195.9 million tons of oil equivalent from 187 million tonnes of oil equivalent, Benaberrahmane told parliament as he presented his government action plan.
Algeria, which relies heavily on the energy sector, last year halved planned investment spending in oil and gas to $7 billion to cope with financial pressure caused by a fall in global crude oil prices due to the pandemic.
The government expects energy export earning to rise to $33 billion this year from $20 billion in 2020 after a rise in oil prices in international market.
The action plan includes reforms to improve the investment climate mainly in the non-energy sector to help to reduce Algeria's reliance on oil and gas which account for more than 90 percent of total export earnings and 60 percent of the state budget.
The plan also included a commitment to keep the government's subsidy policy unchanged to avoid social unrest. It currently subsidies almost everything from basic foodstuffs to housing, medicine and fuel.

Topics: OPEC oil and gas energy

Related

Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit
Business & Economy
Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit
OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton

Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton
  • SAGO has so far contracted 2 million tons of imported wheat since the beginning of the year
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has purchased an estimated 382,000 tons of wheat in an international tender at an average price of $355.68 per ton, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The main government agency for purchasing wheat in the Kingdom has imported this batch from the EU, Australia, South and North America and the Black Sea region.
SAGO Gov. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Faris the batch is an extension of the Kingdom’s plan to cover the local demand for wheat and preserve its strategic stocks.
With the latest batch, SAGO has so far contracted 2 million tons of imported wheat since the beginning of the year while about 553,000 tons of local wheat have been procured from the local farmers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAGO wheat import Shipment

Related

SAGO undertaking massive expansion
Saudi Arabia
SAGO undertaking massive expansion

Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit

Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit
Oil refineries will have to deal with less demand in the future
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit

Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit
  • Demand for refined oil products will peak in 2036
  • Energy transition has "accelerated" during Covid-19, says IHS Markit
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Demand for refined oil is set to be lower in 2050 than it was in 2019 as consumers move away from fossil fuels, according to a new projection by US-based analytics company IHS Markit.

The organisation has for the first time adopted a base case scenario which will see consumption of global refined products - such as gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, fuel oils, and biofuels - fall compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In the scenario, demand for refined products will peak in 2036, growing by nearly 9 MMbd. It is then expected to decline by more than 5 MMbd to 2050 - to a total of 85.5 MMbd -, placing it below 2019 baseline levels.

Sandeep Sayal, vice president, oil markets and downstream refining at IHS Markit said energy transition has "accelerated" during Covid-19, due to consumer habits and a greater sense of urgency around climate change putting pressure on governments to offer financial backing for the decarbonisation of the industry.

Sayal said: “The new IHS Markit base case scenario is ambitious in terms of acknowledging energy transition goals.

“But it reflects a pragmatic and plausible approach to the implementation and timing of those goals, one that factors in economic recovery and demand growth in the medium term before there is a peak.”

He added: “However, some of the more accelerated scenarios that envision net zero emissions and dramatically lower oil demand stretch the limits of what is technologically and politically feasible and remain outside of the base case.”

Under the scenario, IHS Markit expects all sectors to be affected by the gradual dilution of the role that the traditional refinery plays in energy production as demand for fossil fuels lessens.

Road transportation will be impacted with more stringent fuel economy standards, as well as an anticipated increase in plug-in electric vehicle penetration (percent of on-road fleet) from less than one percent of the global on-road fleet today to above 44 percent by 2050.

In the marine sector, alternatives such as hydrogen and ammonia will reduce the share of traditional marine gasoil and heavy fuel oils to below 60p percent.

Biofuels blends will also penetrate demand sectors outside of motor fuels, reaching 15 percent of global jet fuel demand by 2050.

“This shift is already being reflected in supply-side investment,” said Sayal. “Refiners will have more diversified investment portfolios as product suppliers seek low-carbon solutions to meet overall demand.”

The findings are the product of the Refining and Product Markets Annual Strategic Workbook and are part of the research that form the crude oil, refined products, NGL and downstream outlook for the 2021 IHS Markit Energy and Climate Scenarios.

Prepared annually, the IHS Markit Energy and Climate Scenarios include three plausible and integrated long-term energy scenarios to 2050, built by country and sector using experts from across the IHS Markit economics, energy, automotive, agriculture, life sciences and maritime divisions.

Topics: Refined Oil oil demand IHS Markit

Related

Saudi output growth falls sharply to lowest in 10 months: IHS Markit
Business & Economy
Saudi output growth falls sharply to lowest in 10 months: IHS Markit
Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration
Business & Economy
Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration

Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration

Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration
A worker for the Kuwait Oil Company
Updated 31 min 23 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration

Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration
Updated 31 min 23 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

The Kuwait Oil Company plans to invest more than $6.1 billion in exploration over the next five years, and increase production to 4 million barrels per day by 2040,  according to an oil source who spoke to Aljarida.

The State-owned company plans to drill 700 wells per year over the coming period, an increase of approximately 300 wells, the source said.

The company had completed some 93 percent of the construction of the heavy oil plant project in the South Ratqa field, and in preparation for the operation of the field and full production, some 930 wells had been processed, he added.

The production of heavy oil had now reached about 60 thousand barrels per day, which it plans to export, he said.

Topics: Kuwait oil company

Related

Kuwait Oil reports ‘limited fire’ at Burgan field
Middle-East
Kuwait Oil reports ‘limited fire’ at Burgan field
UN compensation panel pays out $270m for Kuwait oil company
Business & Economy
UN compensation panel pays out $270m for Kuwait oil company

Latest updates

Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year
Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year
Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton
Saudi Arabia buys 382,000 tons of wheat at $355.68 per ton
Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit
Refined oil demand to drop below 2019 levels in 29 years - IHS Markit

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.