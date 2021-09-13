Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June

CAIRO: Egypt’s exports reached $3.61 billion in June 2021, a 49.2 percent increase as a compared to $2.94 billion in the same month last year, official data showed.

The country’s trade deficit fell by 27.8 percent during June to reach $2.49 billion, down from $4.07 in June 2020, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said.

Egypt witnessed a hike in exports of some commodities such as plastic (78 percent), ready-made clothes (54.6%), pasta and other food items (53.1 percent), and fresh fruit (13.8 percent).

While the value of exports of some commodities decreased during June compared to the same month of the previous year, the most important of which were soaps and cleaning products by (7 percent), dairy products (23.7 percent), frozen vegetables (8.6 percent), and perfumes and cosmetics (29.7 percent).

Value of imports also inched up by 0.9 percent, reaching $6.55 billion during June 2021, compared to $6.49 billion in the same month last year, due to the high value of imports of some commodities such as copper and its products (44.4 percent), passenger cars (35.7 percent), iron or steel imports declined by 22.4 percent, and medicines and pharmaceuticals were down 12.4 percent.

Imports of chemicals, soybean, and meat also dipped in June 2020.