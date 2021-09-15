Gunmen snatch migrants from Mexican hotel

You are here

A police patrol car is parked outside the Sol y Luna hotel after gunmen stormed the hotel and kidnapped some 20 foreigners. (Reuters)
  • Those kidnapped were mostly Haitians and Venezuelans
MEXICO CITY: Gunmen on Tuesday abducted around 20 migrants, mostly Haitians and Venezuelans, from a hotel in central Mexico, authorities said.
“A search was immediately launched to find out what happened and to locate the whereabouts of these people,” the prosecutor’s office in the state of San Luis Potosi said.
Armed men traveling in three vehicles arrived at the hotel in the city of Matehuala in the early morning and took the men and women, it said in a statement.
Migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their countries risk exploitation at the hands of criminal gangs while crossing Mexico on the way to the US border.
Mexico has seen increased arrivals of migrants since US President Joe Biden took up residence in the White House with a promise of a more humane approach.
Mexican security forces have recently broken up several migrant caravans heading north, prompting accusations of excessive use of force.

Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead

Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead
Updated 15 September 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead

Incoming UNGA president outlines ‘5 rays of hope’ for year ahead
  • Ex-Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid: ‘This is what this moment in time calls for. Hope is never overrated or cliché’
  • Vaccine accessibility, gender issues, climate change among his priorities
Updated 15 September 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

NEW YORK: The incoming president of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, uplifting the lives of women globally and combating climate change will be among the primary objectives of his presidency.

Abdulla Shahid, former foreign minister of the Maldives, outlined his priorities for the year ahead and announced “five rays of hope” in his inaugural speech to hundreds of delegates at the UN’s New York headquarters, attended by Arab News.

“While the pandemic unleashed an unprecedented crisis, we have witnessed incredible acts of kindness and compassion that reaffirmed our common humanity and collective strength. As nations united, let us draw upon that collective humanity now,” he said.

“I have embraced ‘hope’ as the theme for my presidency. This is what this moment in time calls for. Hope is never overrated or cliche.”

Founded in 1945, the General Assembly is the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the UN.

Delegates from every UN member state have a place and a vote in the assembly. A new leader is elected by the body every year.

Shahid’s “five rays of hope” for his presidency placed COVID-19 as the undisputed priority for the year ahead. “Vaccinating the world is my top focus. We simply must close the gap on vaccine access,” he said of his first hope.

The second is rebuilding sustainably from the pandemic. Shahid said he will preside over a socioeconomic recovery that is “forward-thinking and resilient.”

Third, he promised to address climate change and act on behalf of the planet by pushing for “concrete actions that deliver change” through a series of high-profile global events.

The fourth hope for his presidency is related to gender issues and uplifting the rights and roles of women globally. In this, the new president is leading by example.

Shahid’s staff and Cabinet, he said, are completely gender-balanced, and he pledged to only participate in UN panels that are gender-balanced. He urged delegates in attendance to join him in leading by example on gender issues.

Shahid also made clear that youth participation in decision-making is a key priority for him. He pointed to his decision to launch a youth fellowship program associated with his office as an example of how he will “empower youth” — an initiative that will “strengthen the global multilateral system.”

He concluded by suggesting a series of reforms to the UNGA that would increase civil participation.

Its outgoing President Volkan Bozkir offered a significantly more austere take on the need for institutional change in his final speech.

He reminded delegates that their “primary responsibility is to the world’s most vulnerable people,” but said in some cases they had failed in the prioritization of that goal.

The UNGA, he said, “is the single best platform to mobilize political will and implement collective action to address global crises.

“However, we are not using this platform effectively and efficiently. We are constrained by bureaucratic excuses, and are sidestepping our responsibility out of a misaligned sense of keeping the peace.”

Bozkir received a standing ovation and rapturous applause from the delegates at the end of his speech.

Issuing closing remarks to the first session of the 76th General Assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, much like the other speakers at the event, made clear that COVID-19, climate, gender and poverty are interrelated issues that require a multilateral response.

“The war on our planet must end. The wars on each other need to end, too. It’s time to focus on fighting humanity’s common enemy: The pandemic,” he said. “The members of this assembly must speak with one voice. We need peace now.”

Relatives of Kabul family killed in US drone strike threaten legal action

Relatives of Kabul family killed in US drone strike threaten legal action
Updated 14 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

Relatives of Kabul family killed in US drone strike threaten legal action

Relatives of Kabul family killed in US drone strike threaten legal action
Updated 14 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: It’s been more than two weeks since a US drone strike killed Zamari Ahmadi, an Afghan engineer working for an American aid group, and nine members of his family, including seven children, after he returned home from work in a residential neighborhood of Kabul.
But a dark cloud continues to hang over surviving members of the Ahmadi family since the Aug. 29 raid when the US fired its last-known missile in its recently ended 20-year war in Afghanistan.
The drone struck Zamari’s car after he had parked it in a compound of the Khoja Boghra locality where he lived with his brothers and their families, killing him, three of his children aged between 11 and 20, and nephews and nieces instantly.
His brother, Aimal, who lost his three-year-old daughter in the attack, is now seeking justice, incensed that his family was wrongly targeted and demanding that the US “must pay compensation” or face legal action.
“On that horrible and black day, my brother had just returned from his job. I had gone out to buy groceries and was on my way back when I heard a loud sound and saw thick black smoke in the area. I couldn’t believe my family had been killed,” Aimal told Arab News.
“We are destroyed. Those who carried out this attack and killed our loved ones must now be punished. America must pay compensation to my family,” he said.
US military officials have maintained that the purpose of the “self-defense” strike was to eliminate “an imminent Daesh-K threat,” referring to Daesh-Khorasan, an affiliate of the militant group, similar to an attack at Kabul airport, killing 13 US service members and 169 Afghans, three days earlier.
On Sept. 1, an hour after the attack, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it a “righteous strike” that correctly followed procedures, telling a press conference: “One of those killed in the drone strike was carrying a vehicle loaded with explosives.”
Officials said that the decision was based on hours of surveillance of Zamari’s car, which allegedly contained a bomb, and was meant to weaken Daesh’s ability to disrupt the final phases of Washington’s chaotic evacuation efforts ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline as thousands rushed to escape the Taliban after their capture of Kabul on Aug. 15.
To Aimal, however, claims that his brother was a potential Daesh suicide bomber are infuriating.
He said that Zamari, 37, who had worked for California-based aid group Nutrition and Education International (NEI) since 2006, was a “law-abiding citizen” who, along with their nephew, Nasir Haideri, had applied for the US Special Immigrant Visas which were being processed at the time of the strike.
The SIVs are granted to Afghans who worked for US troops in Afghanistan in the past two decades.
Aimal said that Nasir, who died in the attack, was to be married in the first week of September and start a new life in America.
He also rejected reports of “explosives” in Zamari’s car, demanding proof and disputing official claims.
“They were water containers which he had brought home from the office as we are facing a shortage of water. He filled them at his office and would bring them home. All the evidence is contrary to the false claims of the Americans,” Aimal said.
“We will file a lawsuit. Washington must provide proof that Zamari was carrying a car full of explosives,” he said, adding that US officials “have not established contact with their family yet.”
Zamari’s son, Samim, who survived the attack, said that they “will continue to wait.”
“Because of the (political) situation in the country, we have not yet seen any communication from US officials. We are waiting for a call, and we want justice,” he told Arab News.
Experts, however, warned that the law may not be on the Ahmadis’ side.
“This incident cannot be prosecuted according to the Afghanistan law,” Abdul Wahid Farzayee, a legal expert based in Kabul, told Arab News.
“It’s because the country is facing a political gap. So now, the family should ask the international community and the United Nations for compensation. They must not forget that this incident took place when the US was leaving, and they are not responsible,” he said.
US-led foreign troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, ending Washington’s longest conflict after two decades of occupation in the country.
The Taliban have since cemented their control over Afghanistan, announcing their interim government last week, with more ministries to be announced soon.
But Abdul Haseeb Rahmat, an independent legal expert, said that the Ahmadis could seek recourse through other channels.
“For such incidents, the US is credible and has a special fund,” he told Arab News.
“They must fulfill their obligations. The incident should be followed by the human rights groups and the ICC because it is a clear violation of humanitarian law,” Rahmat said.
In the past few days, the US military said that it had launched investigations into the incident, while on Monday, The New York Times reported that Washington had mistakenly targeted the Ahmadi family.
It based its report on “extensive video analysis, interviews with Ahmadi’s colleagues and family, and visits to the scene,” casting considerable doubt on Washington’s official version of events.
The US military has reportedly erred in drone strikes in Afghanistan in the past. In 2008, 47 civilians, including 39 women and children, were killed as they traveled to a wedding.

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad summit that is due to take place at the White House on Sept. 24. The meeting will be hosted by US President Joe Biden, and the other participants will include Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga, the prime ministers of Australia and Japan respectively.

The four leaders are expected to discuss “contemporary global challenges” and the progress of a COVID-19 vaccine-sharing initiative launched in March, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The summit will mark the first in-person meeting between Modi and Biden since the latter took office in January.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, is a strategic group formed by the four nations in 2007 to reinforce efforts to address regional challenges.

“The summit will provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

This month’s gathering follows a virtual summit six months ago, during which the members discussed the pandemic and launched their vaccine-sharing plan.

“As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic they will review the Quad vaccine initiative, which was announced in March this year,” the ministry said.

The meeting of the four leaders will take place less than a month after US troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s subsequent return to power in the country. It is unclear whether these developments will be on the agenda for the summit.

The Foreign Ministry said the four leaders will “discuss regional issues of shared interest” and added: “They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cybersecurity, maritime security, humanitarian assistance or disaster relief, climate change and education.”

Experts on foreign policy described the summit as “a significant development” but were skeptical about whether Afghanistan is likely to feature prominently on the agenda.

Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director of the Takshashila Institution, a think tank in Bangalore, told Arab News: “The (Quad’s) working groups on COVID-19 vaccines, critical and emerging technologies, and climate change were formed after the March summit, so I expect some announcements on each of these areas after the September meeting.

“I don’t think Afghanistan will be a major focus area — the focus will be eastwards.”

Harsh V. Pant, head of the strategic studies program at New Delhi think tank the Observer Research Foundation, agreed with this analysis and added: “The rise and rise of Quad is a story that we are witnessing.

“Given the circumstances, now that there are lots of question marks over America’s credibility, the US is also trying to underscore that it remains committed to some of the largest strategic goals — and one of them is its engagement with the important partners in Quad. The diplomatic investment that is being made on Quad is quite significant.”

He told Arab News that the summit is a signal to China, and aims to rally more support for the Quad cause. Beijing has long complained that the group is an anti-China forum, an “Asian NATO,” and a harbinger of a “new Cold War.”

During the March summit Biden, in a message alluding to Beijing, vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open and inclusive, “anchored by democratic values and unconstrained by coercion.”

Pant said: “Clearly, there is lots of signaling going on in the context of the challenges that (Quad members) face in the Indo-Pacific and the kind of messages they want to send out to countries like China, and also in terms of rallying like-minded countries to the cause of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Some analysts urged New Delhi to proceed with caution and “guard itself against being pushed into an anti-China military alliance.”

India and China shares a border that stretches for more than 3,000 kilometers, along which there are occasional disputes.

“Quad is meant to be a counterpoint to China’s regional ambitions, mostly in the Indo-Pacific region,” Sanjay Kapoor, a foreign-policy expert and editor of Delhi-based English-language fortnightly Hardnews, told Arab News.

“After Chinese incursions in the Himalayan region of Ladakh in March 2020, India’s case for a tough policy on China has increased and there are enough reasons for it to align with other Quad countries to keep China at bay.

“But India would be wise to take its own decisions rather than being pushed into it,” he added, noting that India is the “poorest country in the Quad” and might “suffer enormously” in the event of a military or economic confrontation.

In June last year, military clashes between India and China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and a few Chinese troops.

“India has also kept in mind that the Quad talks about freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, but nothing about China’s territorial ambitions that put it in conflict with India,” Kapoor said.

He expressed concern about the possibility of “growing military cooperation” between India and the US after Modi’s visit to the White House this month.

“India is inching closer to the US position on Quad (which is shaping the group to be a military counterpoint to China),” said Kapoor.

“Modi’s trip to Washington could open another chapter in increased military cooperation between the four countries and also in building a bulwark against perceived terror networks.”

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker
  • A Reaper drone struck a car in Kabul as the Pentagon said it disrupted a plot by Daesh extremist movement for a new attack on Kabul airport
  • The brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, a worker for a US-based aid group who was killed, told AFP that 10 family members died
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he did not know if a final strike in Afghanistan killed an aid worker rather than a Daesh militant, saying an investigation was underway.
In the last known hit before US troops ended their 20-year war in Afghanistan, a Reaper drone struck a car in Kabul as the Pentagon said it disrupted a plot by the Daesh extremist movement for a new attack on the Kabul airport.
But the brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, a worker for a US-based aid group who was killed, told AFP that 10 family members died. A video investigation by The New York Times later found that Ahmadi had been moving water cannisters, possibly raising unfounded suspicions.
Blinken, asked during testimony at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee whether the strike killed an aid worker, said, “I don’t know because we’re reviewing it.”
“The administration is, of course, reviewing that strike,” Blinken said, promising a “full assessment.”
The Pentagon has also said it is assessing civilian casualties from the strike but has insisted that it disrupted a Daesh plot.
Blinken was responding to Senator Rand Paul, a rare Republican who has long pushed for an end to the war in Afghanistan and who demanded accountability for the strike.
“I see these pictures of these beautiful children that were killed in the attack,” Paul said.
“If that’s true and not propaganda,” Paul said, “guess what, maybe you’ve created hundreds or thousands of new potential terrorists from bombing the wrong people.”
The strike came days after an attack claimed by Islamic State killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US troops outside the Kabul airport, where massive crowds were seeking to flee the victorious Taliban.
More than 71,000 Afghan and Pakistani civilians have died directly from the war launched by the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks, with casualties rising dramatically after then president Donald Trump relaxed rules of engagement in 2017, according to a Brown University study in April.

Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director

Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director
Updated 14 September 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director

Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director
  • Money needed to speed up support for farmers so they do not miss winter wheat-planting season
Updated 14 September 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: As many as 4 million Afghans are living in a state of “emergency status” with respect to food security, and $36 million in funding is needed to prevent high levels of acute malnutrition and increased rates of mortality, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Afghanistan is undergoing a “worsening humanitarian situation,” Rein Paulsen, director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said during a press briefing in New York attended by Arab News.

While FAO operations have been able to take place in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, as conflict in the country slows down or stops altogether the funding is needed to keep the most vulnerable Afghans alive, he added.

The funding is needed to speed up FAO support for farmers to ensure they do not miss the winter wheat-planting season, and to assist the livelihoods of up to 4 million vulnerable Afghans until the end of the year, Paulsen said.

Afghanistan is undergoing a “worsening humanitarian situation,” Rein Paulsen, director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said. (Screenshot/UNTV)

He added that $150 can provide enough fertilizer and wheat to feed seven Afghans for 12 months.

With tens of millions of Afghans employed in agriculture and relying on its produce, Paulsen said it is “imperative” that action is taken before a “formal documentation” of famine is given in the country.

The crisis is compounded by severe drought in 25 provinces that threatens to endanger 7 million Afghans, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and a plague of locusts, Paulsen said.

So far this year, the FAO has assisted 2 million of the most vulnerable Afghans through food and cash support, and managed to reach 200,000 in August alone during the intense conflict surrounding the US withdrawal.

