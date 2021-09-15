Sydney nightly curfew to end as COVID-19 vaccinations hit fresh milestone

You are here

A curfew imposed on more than two million people in the 12 Sydney suburbs hardest hit by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will end on Wednesday night. (Reuters)
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

  • The dual-dose rate in Sydney’s home state stands at 48 percent now
  • Australia is struggling to quell a third wave of coronavirus infections
Reuters

SYDNEY: A curfew imposed on more than two million people in the 12 Sydney suburbs hardest hit by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will end on Wednesday night, authorities said, stopping short of easing more lockdown restrictions.
Officials said first-dose COVID-19 vaccination levels have reached 80 percent of the New South Wales (NSW) adult population, while the dual-dose rate in Sydney’s home state stands at 48 percent now. That’s above the national average of 43 percent, but well below the 70 percent level that will trigger the easing of other curbs first imposed three months ago.
Authorities expect to achieve the 70 percent rate around the middle of next month, and plans to relax more restrictions once it has climbed to 80 percent.
“The stabilization and decline in some areas of concern are pleasing and we are at a critical stage ... but the best advice we have is that it’s too early and too risky to do anything further today,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a media conference in Sydney.
Despite recent Delta outbreaks, Australia’s coronavirus numbers remain low compared with many other countries, with some 78,600 cases and 1,116 deaths.
Berejiklian warned it would be against the law for the unvaccinated to attend any public venues once the state hits 70 percent, when the fully vaccinated are promised more freedom.
“It’s black and white. If you’re not vaccinated, you can’t go to a restaurant, you can’t go to a cafe,” she said, urging the unvaccinated to get their shots soon.
New South Wales, the epicenter of Australia’s Delta outbreak, reported a slight rise in new infections to 1,259, the majority in Sydney, from 1,127 on Tuesday, and 12 deaths.
Australia is struggling to quell a third wave of infections that has hit its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital Canberra, forcing nearly half the country’s 25 million people into strict stay-at-home restrictions.
Neighboring Victoria state on Wednesday said new cases fell for the second straight day to 423 new cases as its first-dose vaccination rate neared the 70 percent level, about a week ahead of schedule, where some curbs on travel limit and outdoor exercise will be eased.
Meanwhile Ballarat, a regional town 115km northwest of Melbourne, will enter a one-week lockdown from Wednesday night after four new cases were detected, authorities said.
Melbourne, the state capital, is in an extended lockdown while most regional areas in Victoria came out of strict stay-at-home restrictions last week.

Topics: Australia sydney Coronavirus

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan
  • A charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul
Updated 25 sec ago
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Afghanistan that had been halted after the Taliban assumed power, news agencies reported.
The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that a charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul. It said a second flight from northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too.
The flights were from the Mahan Air Airbus fleet. Iran stopped flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.
Tehran has remained a critic of the Taliban and has routinely urged the formation of a government representing all Afghan groups.
Iran and Afghanistan share some 945 kilometers of borders. Reportedly, Iran hosts some 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans live in the country over the past four decades.

South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile

South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile

South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile
  • It is a strategic advance for Seoul, which has been strengthening its military capabilities
  • All other countries with proven SLBM capabilities have nuclear weapons of their own
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the advanced technology and raising the prospect of a regional arms race.
The test, supervised by President Moon Jae-in, came hours after nuclear-armed North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South’s military, and as China’s foreign minister visited Seoul.
It is a strategic advance for the South, which has been strengthening its military capabilities as it seeks to counter the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
“It’s extraordinary timing that you have not one but two Koreas testing ballistic missiles on the same day,” Yonsei University professor John Delury said.
“It does speak to the fact that there’s an arms race in this region that everyone needs to pay attention to.”
The South’s missile was fired underwater from its newly commissioned submarine Ahn Chang-ho, and flew the planned distance before hitting its target, the presidential Blue House said.
All other countries with proven SLBM capabilities have nuclear weapons of their own.
With the successful tests, South Korea now has “sufficient deterrence to respond to North Korea’s provocations at any time,” President Moon said, urging the South to continue increasing its weapons programs to “overwhelm North Korea’s asymmetric power.”
Earlier in the day the North fired “two short-range ballistic missiles” from South Pyongan province into the sea off its east coast, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
They flew about 800 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 60km.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK

Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK

Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK
  • Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled from her home in London in 2015 with two school friends to Syria
  • Lawyers for Begum have accused Britain of racism in its treatment of her
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

LONDON: A woman who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh said Wednesday she would be prepared to return to face terror charges so she can prove her innocence.
Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled from her home in London in 2015 with two school friends to Syria, where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children.
Dubbed “IS bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship after a right-wing media outrage when she was tracked down by reporters to a displacement camp in 2019 and defended the militants.
The Supreme Court earlier this year rejected her permission on public safety grounds to return to Britain to challenge the government’s decision.
But she has denied being directly involved in the preparation of acts of terror.
“I am willing to go to court and face the people who made these claims and refute these claims because I know I did nothing in IS but be a mother and a wife,” she said.
“These claims are being made to make me look worse because the government do not have anything on me. There is no evidence because nothing ever happened,” she told ITV.
Begum, now 22, said the only crime she had committed was “being dumb enough to join IS,” and asked for forgiveness from all those who had lost loved ones to the extremists.
“I am so sorry if I ever offended anyone by coming here, if I ever offended anyone by the things I said,” Begum, wearing a baseball cap and vest top, said from Syria.
Lawyers for Begum, whose father is Bangladeshi, have accused Britain of racism in its treatment of her, accusing the government of making her a scapegoat.
They have said she was “a child trafficked to and remaining in Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage” and the government’s actions leaves her stateless.
Bangladesh’s foreign minister has said he will not consider granting her citizenship.
Some 900 people are estimated to have traveled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh, creating a legal headache for the UK authorities now the conflict is over.
About 150 are believed to have been stripped of their citizenship.
Begum, whose three children conceived after her arrival in Syria all died, was first seen in 2019 wearing a black hijab and said she did not regret traveling to Syria.
But she has since been seen in Western clothing and expressed remorse for her actions, and sympathy for Daesh victims.

Topics: Daesh Shamima Begum UK

Migrants get taste of freedom as Singapore loosens coronavirus-related labor curbs

Migrants get taste of freedom as Singapore loosens coronavirus-related labor curbs
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

Migrants get taste of freedom as Singapore loosens coronavirus-related labor curbs

Migrants get taste of freedom as Singapore loosens coronavirus-related labor curbs
  • While the rest of Singapore has returned to some semblance of normal life, low-wage foreign workers have mostly been confined to living quarters
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: A group of migrant workers visited Singapore’s Little India area on Wednesday for their a first taste of freedom in more than a year, under a pilot program to ease movement measures imposed to halt a spike in coronavirus infections in dormitories.
While the rest of Singapore has returned to some semblance of normal life, low-wage foreign workers have mostly been confined to living quarters, other than for work, nearby recreation or essential errands.
Wednesday’s trip is part of a program to allow up to 500 fully vaccinated migrant workers to visit certain public locations for six hours each week. The project will be evaluated after a month.
The Southeast Asian financial hub in April last year imposed controls on tens of thousands of mainly South Asian laborers after their often-cramped dormitories became the epicenter of last year’s outbreak.
The pilot covers just a fraction of the large migrant labor population, who must take rapid COVID-19 antigen tests before and after visits.
For the lucky few, it was a chance to roam their old haunts.
After praying at one of Little India’s temples, Ayyavu Ponnaiah said he planned to do some shopping over the next few hours.
“I am very happy,” he said.
Fellow Indian Vairavan Karuppaiah, who works in construction, plans to visit a shopping center to buy new clothes.
The manpower ministry started the program after more than 90 percent of workers in dormitories were vaccinated, above Singapore’s overall inoculation rate of about 81 percent, one of the world’s highest.

Topics: Singapore Coronavirus

Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame

Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame

Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
  • Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory
  • Last year Chinese jets and bombers made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

PINGTUNG, Taiwan: Fighter jets practiced landing on a highway in southern Taiwan on Wednesday as part of an annual live-fire military exercise that simulates defending the island against an invasion by China.
Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
Military tensions have risen to their highest in decades under President Xi Jinping with China now routinely sending fighter jets and nuclear capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defense zone and state media regularly publicizing invasion drills.
On Wednesday morning, various Taiwanese fighter jets as well as an early warning aircraft practiced taking off and landing on a provincial highway in Pingtung county.
The drill, which was watched by President Tsai Ing-wen, is supposed to hone Taiwanese pilot skills if the island’s airstrips are wiped out.
“Such excellent combat skills, precise and swift movements come from rigorous training and demonstrate the air force’s confidence to protect our airspace,” Tsai said in a post on her Facebook.
Part of its annual Han Kuang military exercises, Wednesday’s drill took place on one of five highways that have been deliberately built with long sections that can accommodate planes landing.
An invasion of Taiwan would be a hugely costly and difficult endeavor but Beijing has increasingly closed the military gap in recent years and Xi has made no secret of his desire to see the island taken.
Senior US generals have publicly warned that China could potentially carry off an invasion and the defense of Taiwan has become a rare bipartisan issue in Washington.
Last year Chinese jets and bombers made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
The number of incursions for the first eight months of this year has already exceeded 400.
In June, 28 Chinese jets breached Taiwan’s ADIZ in the largest single-day incursion. That came shortly after G7 leaders issued a landmark statement urging peace in the Taiwan Strait.
The previous biggest incursion — 25 jets — was in April after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to attempt to change the status quo of Taiwan.
Taiwan’s aging fighter fleet has suffered a string of fatal accidents in recent years as its air force is kept under constant pressure by China.

Topics: China Taiwan

