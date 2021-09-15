RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a program to develop human capabilities on Wednesday as part of Vision 2030.
The program represents a national strategy aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of human capabilities locally and globally by seizing opportunities resulting from accelerated and renewed needs.
The human capability development program will prepare citizens for “the current and future labor market with capabilities and ambitions that compete with the world,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
This will be done through enhancing values, developing fundamental skills and skills of the future, and knowledge development, Prince Mohammed said.
“Due to my confidence in the capabilities of every citizen, this program has been developed to meet the needs and aspirations of all segments of society,” the crown prince said.
The program focuses on developing a solid educational base for all citizens to instil values from an early age, while preparing the youth for the future local and global labor market.
It will develop the skills of citizens by providing lifelong learning opportunities, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship culture, and developing and activating policies to ensure the competitiveness of the Kingdom.
The crown prince announced that the program will include 89 initiatives aimed at achieving 16 strategic objectives of Vision 2030.
The program’s strategy will built on three pillars: developing a resilient and strong educational base, preparing for the future labor market locally and globally, and providing lifelong learning opportunities.
The program’s aims include increasing kindergarten enrolment from 23 percent to 90 percent and having two Saudi universities ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by 2030.
Saudi Crown Prince launches human capability development program
https://arab.news/6b6vw
Saudi Crown Prince launches human capability development program
- Crown prince announced that the program will include 89 initiatives aimed at achieving objectives of Vision 2030
- The program represents a national strategy aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of human capabilities
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a program to develop human capabilities on Wednesday as part of Vision 2030.