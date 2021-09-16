You are here

Drone strikes in Syria kill three, severely wound several pro-Iran fighters: Monitor

Drone strikes in Syria kill three, severely wound several pro-Iran fighters: Monitor
People prepare to return home with loved ones released from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol Camp, which holds kin of Daesh fighters, in Syria’s Hasakeh governorate. (AFP)
AFP

Drone strikes in Syria kill three, severely wound several pro-Iran fighters: Monitor

Drone strikes in Syria kill three, severely wound several pro-Iran fighters: Monitor
  • Trucks of Iraqi paramilitary network Hashd Al-Shaabi were hit after they crossed border into Syrian district of Abu Kamal
BEIRUT: Airstrikes from unidentified drones killed three pro-Iran fighters in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor near the Iraqi border, a Britain-based war monitor said on Wednesday.
The drones late on Tuesday targeted trucks of the Iraqi paramilitary network Hashd Al-Shaabi after they had crossed the border into the Syrian border district of Albu Kamal, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Three were killed and several severely wounded, the monitoring group said.
A source within the Hashd in Iraq however said that “the strikes destroyed four vehicles, but no one was killed.”
“The site targeted was near a border post of the factions on the Iraqi-Syrian border,” the source said. The Fatah alliance, the political wing of the Hashd, condemned an “abject attack” on its forces on the frontier.
It called on Iraq’s government and parliament to “determine the countries responsible” and confront them.
Iran-backed groups, including the Hashd, are present near the Iraqi border in Syria’s far east.
The strikes on Albu Kamal come after a drone attack late on Saturday against the Irbil international airport, which includes an airbase of the US-led coalition that has been fighting Daesh.
There were no casualties in the attack on the base in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Attacks of this kind, normally targeting US troops or US interests in Iraq, have become common in recent months.
Although no one claims responsibility for them, Washington blames pro-Iranian forces in Iraq.
The US has twice conducted deadly strikes against the Hashd in eastern Syria since President Joe Biden took office, in February and June this year.
Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory, targeting regime positions as well as allied pro-Iran forces since the start of the decade-old Syrian war.
Meanwhile, the sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago on Wednesday claimed France “knew the risks” of attacking jihadist targets in Syria, as he spoke out again one week into the trial into France’s worst postwar atrocity.
“We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal,” said Salah Abdeslam.
“(President) Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State (Daesh) in Syria,” he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorize strikes against the jihadist extremist group in Syria.
His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made during the first few days of the trial that opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.
This was the first time in the trial Abdeslam addressed the court with the judges’ permission.
Many in the audience, including families of the dead and the roughly 350 people physically injured, cried or hugged one another as Abdeslam spoke, the day of his 32nd birthday.
He insisted that he and his co-accused were not “terrorists, jihadists, extremists” but “Muslims” — “It’s about authentic Islam,” he said.
“They say often that I’m being provocative, but it’s not true, I want to be sincere,” Abdeslam said. “My goal is not to hurt anyone.”
Abdeslam was one of 10 jihadists deployed to sow terror in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015, using suicide bombings and mass shootings.
The group struck first at the Stade de France stadium north of Paris, where three men blew themselves up.
Shortly afterward, another team attacked bars and restaurants in the heart of the capital while three others stormed the Bataclan concert hall.
Nine attackers blew themselves up or were shot dead by police.
Abdeslam, who dumped his defective explosives vest in a public bin, was captured four months later after a shootout with police in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, where he grew up.
The marathon trial will last until May 2022, with 145 days of scheduled hearings involving about 330 lawyers and 300 victims.

Topics: Syria

Morocco names new army commander

Morocco names new army commander
Morocco names new army commander

Morocco names new army commander
  • King Mohammed "named Lieutenant General Belkhir El-Farouk as Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces,"
  • El-Farouk was selected for this post in light of his professional abilities
RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Wednesday appointed a prominent general in charge of operations in the disputed Western Sahara as his deputy in command of the armed forces.
King Mohammed, who is supreme commander of the North African country’s military, “named Lt. Gen. Belkhir El-Farouk as Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces,” said a statement carried by the official MAP news agency.
El-Farouk “was selected for this post in light of his professional abilities and the high level of responsibility he has shown in the various missions with which he has been charged,” it said.
He “will continue to carry out his mission as commander of the southern zone,” it said, referring to an area which covers the Western Sahara.
Morocco sees the former Spanish colony as an integral part of its territory, but the armed Polisario movement, backed by the kingdom’s arch-rival Algeria, seeks an independence referendum there.
Tensions rose sharply in November after the separatists blocked a key road in the Guerguerat area leading to neighboring Mauritania, arguing it violated a 1991 cease-fire deal.
El Farouk commanded an operation sending troops in to reopen the road.
The Polisario responded by declaring the UN-backed cease-fire null and void, and the two sides have traded fire intermittently since.
The Western Sahara is the biggest bone of contention between Rabat and Algiers, which last month broke ties with its neighbor citing “hostile actions” — a claim dismissed by the kingdom.
Morocco controls 80 percent of the desert territory and has offered autonomy there, but insists it must retain sovereignty.
That position was endorsed by the US administration of Donald Trump in the final months of his presidency, in exchange for Rabat’s normalization of ties with Israel.
The sparsely-populated desert territory boasts significant phosphate resources and a long Atlantic coastline with access to rich fishing waters.
Morocco’s military has around 310,000 active personnel and 150,000 reservists, according to specialist website Global Firepower.
It cooperates closely with the US under a treaty that in 2020 was extended for another decade.
In June, the kingdom hosted African Lion, a vast US-led annual exercise.

IMF sending $1bn loan to Lebanon but 'funds might be wasted'

IMF sending $1bn loan to Lebanon but ‘funds might be wasted’
IMF sending $1bn loan to Lebanon but ‘funds might be wasted’

IMF sending $1bn loan to Lebanon but ‘funds might be wasted’
  • Money will be deposited into Lebanon’s Central Bank and is supposed to be used to activate the national cash card scheme
  • Politicians warned against the possible misuse of IMF loan: ‘This is the first test for Mikati’s government and the funds must be spent carefully’
BEIRUT: Lebanon is suffering through a dire financial crisis and while an interest-free injection of funds from the International Monetary Fund will help, many are concerned with how the state will appropriate the money. 

The country’s finance ministry was informed by the IMF that Lebanon will receive approximately $1.1 billion in special drawing rights or SDRs, with $860 million marked for 2021 and $275 million for 2019. The money will be deposited into the accounts of Lebanon’s Central Bank (BDL).

The country is depending on this allocation to address the financial and economic crises that have ravaged Lebanon for the past two years. The money will also be used to activate the national cash card scheme, which will benefit 700,000 families in Lebanon amid the decision to completely lift subsidies on fuel. Funding the cash card will require $566 million annually.

SDRs are not controlled or conditioned and they are interest-free, financial expert Walid Abu Sleiman said. The funds are usually granted in a case of crisis as Sleiman said Lebanon was the recipient of these SDRs because of the coronavirus.

“The risky part is that the allocation will be handled by the state, represented by BDL, and the government could spend it in coordination with BDL, which means that these funds might be wasted,” Sleiman told Arab News.

He compared it to when Lebanon received a $225 million loan from EDL (Electricité du Liban) but the funds were spent in less than a month, which left the Lebanese with no access to electricity.

“The sum will be received by BDL, not the government,” Sleiman said. “It must be used in projects that bring revenues for the Lebanese people because this loan will be paid back from their money.”

Lebanon’s dollar reserves have almost dried up. BDL informed the ruling class in August that it was no longer capable of opening new credit lines to import or subsidize fuel.

The registration process for the cash card platform was supposed to kick off on Wednesday. However, Lebanon’s media outlets reported that “technical problems” might have hindered the launch of the platform and added that “funding for the card is not guaranteed to be provided from the IMF loan.”

It was an all-too-common response to yet another financial blunder in the cash-strapped country. On Wednesday, politicians warned against the possible misuse of IMF’s allocation.

“What is needed is a legal course for all the expenditures,” Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said. “It must also be subject to the government’s decisions in line with the controls defined by the laws in force.”

The new government, led by prime minister Najib Mikati, is still busy with the handover process from Hassan Diab’s government and forming a ministerial statement that the cabinet will announce on Thursday. Giving the new government a vote of confidence depends on this statement.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week more than 80 percent of Lebanon’s population has slipped below the poverty line, a rate much higher than last year, which was estimated at 50 percent.

The Lebanese are struggling to make ends meet after the local currency lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market. 

Regarding the need for a legal course to use IMF’s loan, Sleiman said: “There is no need for a legal course for issues like stabilizing the dollar exchange rate and subsidies. The parliament has already approved the cash card and allowed the cabinet to borrow more than $560 million, meaning that the government can benefit from the IMF loan knowing that the funds will not be controlled.”

But if the funds were used to build a power generating plant, for example, a legal course would be required, Sleiman said.

Economic expert Elie Yashoui said that IMF allocation has nothing to do with government formation.

“It is the first test for Mikati’s government and therefore, the funds must be spent carefully with a clear plan,” he said. 

“BDL should not consider that the allocation belongs to it. The allocation belongs to the Lebanese state, and the government must include it in the treasury and the budget of 2022. The sum should not be spent to finance the cash card or to import or subsidize any item.”

Lebanon’s Kataeb Party warned against “the possible misuse of the loan by the current political class through new projects or electoral aid distributed through suspected projects and cards under the pretext of aid.”

The party said the structure of Mikati’s government “is incapable of making any reforms that can pull Lebanon out of its crises, as long as it is controlled by the same ruling class and as long as its priority is not the Lebanese people. The road map that guarantees the restoration of institutions starts with negotiations with the IMF.”

Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA

Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA

Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA
  • “Iran’s nuclear blackmail must be stopped”: Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan
  • He said that Tehran continues to transfer nuclear materials to undeclared locations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia called on Iran to fully comply with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s safeguard agreements under the 2015 nuclear deal.
“Only the IAEA safeguards regime can sufficiently verify Iran’s nuclear commitments,” Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s representative to the agency, said.
Iran has repeatedly lacked transparency and procrastinated in cooperating with the IAEA and “the world at large lacks the necessary assurances regarding its nuclear program,” he added.
“Iran’s nuclear blackmail must be stopped.”
The IAEA’s Board of Governors has serious concern over Iran’s continued flouting of the agency’s safeguards, Prince Abdullah said.
He said that Tehran continues to transfer nuclear materials to undeclared locations and repeatedly fails to respond to the IAEA’s questions with credible answers.
“Unless its belligerent intentions are firmly contained, Tehran’s recklessness risks proliferation in the region, leading to global instability. The entire safeguards system is at stake. Only firm positions taken by the Board of Governors can save it,” the envoy said. 
Also on Wednesday, the UN nuclear watchdog slammed as “unacceptable” incidents involving its inspectors in Iran following a news report that Iranian guards had harassed female agency staff.
“The agency immediately and firmly raised this issue with Iran to explain in very clear and unequivocal terms that such security-related incidents involving agency staff are unacceptable and must not happen again,” the IAEA said.

Houthis told to stop 'stalemated' Marib offensive

Houthis told to stop ‘stalemated’ Marib offensive
Houthis told to stop ‘stalemated’ Marib offensive

Houthis told to stop ‘stalemated’ Marib offensive
  • Tim Lenderking: They (the Houthis) are not winning that conflict. It is stalemated. Time to put down the weapons, get to the table
  • Lenderking called on warring factions to cease fighting and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian assistance to needy Yemenis
AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis will not win their battles in Marib province despite their relentless attacks and deployment of thousands of fighters, and instead they have become entangled in a military stalemate that has disrupted efforts to end the war, according to the US envoy to Yemen. 

“It makes no sense under these circumstances to continue fighting, such as the Houthis are doing through their offensive in Marib. They are not winning that conflict. It is stalemated. Time to put down the weapons, get to the table,” Tim Lenderking said during an online conversation on Tuesday that focused on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He called on warring factions to cease fighting and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian assistance to needy Yemenis, warning that the country is again on the brink of famine. 

“All the parties have a responsibility to open up access in areas in their control. Let the humanitarians get in there and do what they need to do. Let the economy rebuild. Let us get focused on rebuilding infrastructure so people can return to their homes,” Lenderking said.

The American mediator urged international donors and wealthy countries to increase their funding of the UN’s lifesaving programs in Yemen in order to save Yemenis from dying of hunger. 

“The Yemen humanitarian response is less than 50 percent funded. If we cannot mobilize additional funding, we will see more Yemenis die when they could have been saved. And we will restrict further the space for building peace in the country,” he said.

Lenderking has accused the Houthis of stashing fuel and creating a black market for the important commodity to push up prices in an effort to generate funds for their military efforts.

“We’ve seen the Houthis stockpile and use the black market to drive up the prices of fuel beyond the reach of ordinary Yemenis,” he said, while denouncing the militia for its failure to abide by the Stockholm Agreement and its use of funds for supporting the Marib offensive rather than for the benefit of civil servants.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN’s World Food Program, and Samantha Power, USAID administrator, who also took part in the online gathering, echoed the same concerns about the impact of shortages of funds on the distribution of aid in Yemen. 

Beasley said the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal has increased the prices of food and fuel, warning that millions of Yemenis are at risk of starvation. “We’ve got 5 million people right now knocking at famine’s door. We’ve got 16 million people marching toward starvation,” he said.

Power said the raging war has left two-thirds of Yemen’s population in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, while some vital programs have been reduced due to funding cuts. “We urgently call on donors to scale up funding to avert a further deterioration of humanitarian needs,” she said.

East Libyan forces and Chadian rebels clash in southern Libya

East Libyan forces and Chadian rebels clash in southern Libya
East Libyan forces and Chadian rebels clash in southern Libya

East Libyan forces and Chadian rebels clash in southern Libya
  • The fighting underscores the risk of further instability in the Sahel region
  • The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad said its positions on the frontier had been attacked by Haftar's forces
TRIPOLI: The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar clashed with Chadian rebel forces in the south of Libya on Tuesday and Wednesday, both sides said.
The fighting underscores the risk of further instability in the Sahel region, where an array of groups operate across borders and where fighting has created space for militant organizations.
Statements from the LNA, which holds most of eastern and southern Libya, said it was engaged in military operations against what it called terrorist groups and the Chadian opposition.
The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) said via social media that its positions on the frontier had been attacked by Haftar’s forces, fighting alongside what it said were Sudanese mercenaries and French troops.
The LNA said it had carried out air strikes and was conducting aerial patrols. FACT said French air strikes had hit its positions.
The French army said it had no forces on the ground or in the air in that area.
FACT had been based in Libya and fought alongside the LNA during periods of Libya’s civil war, receiving heavy arms from Haftar, researchers say.
In April, FACT advanced into northern Chad, battling the army there. Chadian authorities said president Idriss Deby, who had ruled for 30 years, was killed in the clashes. His son has taken over as transitional president.
The LNA, which was backed in the Libyan conflict by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, also used fighters from Sudan and Syria as well as those provided by the Russian Wagner Group, a UN panel of experts has said.
The UAE deployed drone strikes in support of the LNA during its foiled 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli, which ended last year. The US military has said that Russia flew jets to Libya last year to support LNA operations.
Major fighting in Libya’s civil war has been paused since the LNA offensive ended last year and both sides have accepted a cease-fire, an interim unity government and the idea of elections, although mercenaries remain dug in on both sides.
France intervened in the Sahel in 2013, sending forces to help fight militants in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad, but grew impatient at political turmoil and said in July it would halve its troop numbers from the 5,000 then deployed.

