Saudi Arabia launches new healthcare model program

JEDDAH: The “Makken” Healthcare Model Program was inaugurated on Wednesday to prepare the working force and build competencies within the health communities in Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Sami Al-Solami, CEO of the Health Academy, said the project was aligned with health practitioners and that a platform was launched to introduce the healthcare program to the public.
“Makken training will activate a healthcare transformation by task-shifting a selection of valued employees in the Ministry of Health to roles within the new model,” Al-Solami told Arab News.
“We are aiming to provide the best quality of health services that will have a positive impact on the health of the citizens.”
The program was inaugurated by Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the board of trustees at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. The inauguration was held at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Al-Solami said the “Makken” program passes through four stages: The program, the readiness of the health communities, the trainer, and the trainees. He also noted the program includes international partnerships with educational institutions and universities.
Al-Rabiah said training and developing the health cadres will be an integral part of the healthcare program to elevate the overall system in the Kingdom.
“We are passing through a big transformation period for the healthcare system, and this transformation necessitates training and preparation for a new healthcare model and its requirements,” he said. “We need a different expertise and work style that ensures the efficiency of the healthcare system.”
Al-Rabiah thanked the Health Academy for its efforts in the new healthcare model, developing the training centers in the health communities, and the continued preparation and training of the health cadres.
In addition, he thanked the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, which founded the Healthcare Academy, and the Health Holding Company.
“We support this training and work jointly to achieve the estimated benefit and expand it in the upcoming period,” Al-Rabiah said.
Dr. Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Saghir, CEO of the Health Holding Company, said the idea of Makken is an extension of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in empowering individuals to oversee their own personal health.