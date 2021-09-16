You are here

Russia's Vladimir Putin says 'several dozen' people in his circle have coronavirus
Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months has resumed his work trips and face-to-face meetings, but many of his contacts are still required to spend two weeks in quarantine. (Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia's Vladimir Putin says 'several dozen' people in his circle have coronavirus
  • The Russian leader started self-isolating on Tuesday after being identified as a coronavirus contact
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation earlier this week.
The Russian leader, who announced in March he had been vaccinated, started self-isolating on Tuesday after being identified as a coronavirus contact.
“You know that unfortunately I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last moment,” Putin said during remarks to a meeting of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), hosted in the capital of Tajikistan.
“I am very sorry, but this is due to the fact that, as you know, cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle,” he said, speaking via video link.
“Not just one or two but several dozen people,” he added.
The 68-year-old Russian leader specified in late June that he had been vaccinated with Russia’s homegrown Sputnik V after months of secrecy around the issue, but the Kremlin did not show images of the inoculation.
Putin in recent months has resumed his work trips and face-to-face meetings, but many of his contacts are still required to spend two weeks in quarantine.
Russia is among the countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic — with the fifth-highest number of recorded cases according to an AFP tally — and has struggled to rein in infections despite easy access to vaccines.
Authorities have struggled with a vaccine-skeptic population, with independent polls showing that a majority of Russians do not plan to be inoculated.

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, a move the Shiite group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of US sanctions.
Quoting its correspondent, Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said a convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanon. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday.
The trucks crossed into northeastern Lebanon near the village of Al-Ain, where a banner declared that Hezbollah had broken a “siege” on Lebanon.
“Thank you Iran. Thank you Assad’s Syria,” declared another banner, referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The energy crisis is a result of a financial meltdown that has devastated the Lebanese economy since 2019, sinking the currency by some 90 percent and sending more than three quarters of the population into poverty.
Fuel supplies have dried up because Lebanon does not have enough hard currency to cover even vital imports, forcing essential services including some hospitals to scale back or shut down and sparking numerous security incidents.
The decision to import fuel marks an expansion of the role played by the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, where critics have long accused the heavily armed group that has fought wars with Israel of acting as a state within the state.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the ship had docked in Syria to avoid harming Lebanon and to avoid embarrassing some of its allies, an apparent reference to the sanctions risk.
Washington has reiterated that US sanctions on Iranian oil sales remain in place, but it has not said whether it is considering imposing measures against Lebanon over the move by Hezbollah.
Washington designates Hezbollah as a terrorist group and has also targeted it with sanctions.
The United States, a big supplier of humanitarian and military aid to Lebanon, is backing a plan to ease the energy crisis using Egyptian natural gas piped via Jordan and Syria. The US ambassador has said Lebanon does not need Iranian fuel.
Nasrallah has said a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in the Syrian port of Baniyas in a few days, with a third and fourth, respectively carrying gasoline and fuel oil, also due.

As Merkel exits, Germans debate famed budget discipline

As Merkel exits, Germans debate famed budget discipline
Updated 16 September 2021
AFP

As Merkel exits, Germans debate famed budget discipline

As Merkel exits, Germans debate famed budget discipline
  • European member states watching the election and hoping for a transformation of German debt attitudes may be disappointed
Updated 16 September 2021
AFP

FRANKFURT: When Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government smashed its debt taboo and opened the money taps to help the German economy weather the pandemic crisis, it vowed to return to fiscal rigour as soon as possible.
But as the post-Merkel era beckons, voters may have other ideas.
In the closing stretch before September 26 polls that will see Merkel bow out after 16 years, surveys show her CDU-CSU alliance trailing the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).
Hoping to turn the tide, the conservatives have returned to their favored attack lines.
The SPD’s candidate for the top job, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, would be a “debt chancellor,” warned CSU leader Markus Soeder.
Conservative millionaire Friedrich Merz, the CDU’s economic policy spokesperson, said taxpayers would end up footing the bill for an SPD-led government’s “free beer” policies.
Scholz himself has said he wants higher taxes for top earners and the reintroduction of a wealth tax to help fund much-needed investments in Europe’s biggest economy.
Whoever wins, any future German government will be presented with a “difficult choice” between “changing budgetary rules” to match the economic reality, or “sharply reducing the public deficit,” says Patrick Artus, chief economist at Natixis.
Germany’s cherished balanced finances have been turned upside down during the pandemic, with Merkel’s government taking on 370 billion euros ($438 billion) of new debt in 2020 and 2021.
Total public debt is expected to exceed 70 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, up from 59.7 percent before the pandemic.

Merkel’s Germany is well-known for its budgetary discipline — and at times for enforcing it on fellow Europeans — but the pandemic spending forced it to suspend the “debt brake” written into the constitution in 2009.
The rule forbids the government from borrowing more than 0.35 percent of its GDP, other than in “exceptional circumstances” approved by parliament.
Between January and March this year, the public deficit exceeded 80 billion euros, equivalent to 4.7 percent of GDP.
It’s a long way from Germany’s vaunted “black zero” budget — the shorthand name given to the achievement of balancing the books and a target the country consistently met between 2014 and 2019.
The crisis also saw Merkel spearhead the European Union’s 800-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund, which will be financed through joint borrowing for the first time — crossing a German red line on EU debt pooling.
But European member states watching the election and hoping for a transformation of German debt attitudes may be disappointed.
As a battle looms on whether to loosen the EU’s strict budget rules, Scholz ruled out any changes at a recent meeting of EU finance ministers.
The pandemic had shown that the bloc’s fiscal rules already had enough flexibility, he said.

By Merkel’s own admission, Germany will have to “spend gigantic sums of money in the coming years.”
The country’s biggest challenges — energy transition, climate protection and digital infrastructure — mean that “40 to 50 billion euros of public investment a year, between 1 and 1.5 percent of GDP, will be needed for the next 10 years,” said Marcel Fratzscher president of the economics think-tank DIW.
To solve this budgetary equation, it will be necessary to “reform” the debt brake to reflect EU norms, which tolerate deficits of up to three percent of GDP, Fratzscher said.
The catch: any change to the debt rule would have to be approved by a two-thirds super majority in the German parliament.

“The ruling parties will have to find another way to get around the rule,” Fratzscher said.
Much will depend on the balance of power between the parties in Germany’s next coalition.
Sticking to the debt brake will be “impossible without tax rises,” Fratzscher said — something the conservatives have ruled out.
The left-wing Greens, who fancy their chances of being part of the next government, want to adapt the debt brake to allow 50 billion euros of borrowing for investment annually until 2030.
The SPD are open to more public spending, but within the limited scope allowed by the constitutional brake.
 

First all-civilian crew launched into orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship

First all-civilian crew launched into orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

First all-civilian crew launched into orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship

First all-civilian crew launched into orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship
  • The flight is expected to last about three days from launch to splashdown in the Atlantic
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off from Florida on Wednesday carrying a billionaire e-commerce executive and three less-wealthy private citizens he chose to join him in the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit.
The quartet of amateur astronauts, led by the American founder and chief executive of financial services firm Shift4 Payments Inc, Jared Isaacman, lifted off just before sunset from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, and the spacecraft roared into the darkened skies.
A SpaceX webcast of the launch showed Isaacman, 38, and his crewmates — Sian Proctor, 51, Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and Chris Sembroski, 42 — strapped into the pressurized cabin of their gleaming white SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, wearing their helmeted black-and-white flight suits.
Thumbs-up were on display as the capsule streaked into the Florida sky perched atop one of the company’s reusable two-stage Falcon 9 rockets. The Crew Dragon, fitted with a special observation dome in place of its usual docking hatch, reached orbit almost 10 minutes after the 8:03 p.m. EDT blastoff.
The rocket’s first-stage booster, after separating from the spacecraft’s top half, descended back to Earth and touched down safely on a landing platform floating in the Atlantic on a drone ship affectionately named Just Read the Instructions.
The flight, marking the first crewed mission to orbit with no professional astronauts along for the ride, is expected to last about three days from launch to splashdown in the Atlantic, mission officials said.
It marked the debut flight of SpaceX owner Elon Musk’s new orbital tourism business, and a leap ahead of competitors likewise offering rides on rocket ships to customers willing to pay a small fortune for the exhilaration — and bragging rights — of spaceflight.
Isaacman has paid an undisclosed sum to fellow billionaire Musk to send himself and his three crewmates aloft. Time magazine has put the ticket price for all four seats at $200 million.
The mission, called Inspiration4, was conceived by Isaacman mainly to raise awareness and support for one of his favorite causes, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a leading pediatric cancer center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Inspiration4 is aiming for an orbital altitude of 360 miles (575 km) above Earth, higher than the International Space Station or Hubble Space Telescope, and the farthest any human will have flown from Earth since the end of NASA’s Apollo moon program in 1972, according to SpaceX.
At that height, the Crew Dragon will circle the globe once every 90 minutes at a speed of some 17,000 miles per hour (27,360 kph), or roughly 22 times the speed of sound.

LEAP AHEAD OF RIVALS
Rival companies Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Blue Origin inaugurated their own private-astronaut services this summer, with their respective founding executives, billionaires Richard Branson https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11 and Jeff Bezos https://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-exploration-blueorigin-idAFKBN2EQ0EP, each going along for the ride.
Those suborbital flights, lasting a matter of minutes, were short hops compared with Inspiration4’s spaceflight profile.
SpaceX already ranks as the most well-established player in the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures, having launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. Two of its Dragon capsules are docked there already.
The Inspiration4 crew has no part to play in flying the spacecraft, which is operated by ground-based flight teams and onboard guidance systems, even though two crew members are licensed pilots.
Isaacman, who is rated to fly commercial and military jets, has assumed the role of mission “commander,” while Proctor, a geoscientist and former NASA astronaut candidate, has been designated as the mission “pilot.”
Rounding out the crew are “chief medical officer” Arceneaux, a bone cancer survivor turned St. Jude physician assistant, and mission “specialist” Sembroski, a US Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer.
The four crewmates have spent five months in rigorous preparations, including altitude fitness, centrifuge (G-force), microgravity and simulator training, emergency drills, classroom work and medical exams.
Inspiration4 officials have said the mission is more than a joyride.
While in orbit, the crew will perform a series of medical experiments with “potential applications for human health on Earth and during future spaceflights,” the group said in media materials.
Biomedical data and biological samples, including ultrasound scans, will also be collected from crew members before, during and after the flight.
“The crew of Inspiration4 is eager to use our mission to help make a better future for those who will launch in the years and decades to come,” Isaacman said in a statement.

Afghan female youth soccer players reach Pakistan, will seek asylum in third countries

Afghan female youth soccer players reach Pakistan, will seek asylum in third countries
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

Afghan female youth soccer players reach Pakistan, will seek asylum in third countries

Afghan female youth soccer players reach Pakistan, will seek asylum in third countries
  • The Football for Peace international organization helped to arrange their departure from Afghanistan and arrival in Pakistan
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

LAHORE: Players from Afghanistan’s female youth soccer teams have arrived in Pakistan and will seek political asylum in third countries amid concern over the status of female athletes under the new Taliban government in Kabul.
Some 81 people, including female players of several youth teams, their coaches and family members reached Pakistan through the Torkham border crossing, Umar Zia, a senior Pakistan Football Federation official, said on Wednesday. A further 34 will arrive on Thursday, he said.
It was not clear when they actually crossed the border. Officials gave them garlands of red flowers as they stepped off a bus at the Federation’s office in Lahore on Wednesday.
They will stay there under tight security before applying for asylum in third countries, Zia told Reuters.
“They will go to some other country after 30 days as several international organizations are working toward settling them in any other country, including the UK, US and Australia,” he said.
The Football for Peace international organization helped to arrange their departure from Afghanistan and arrival in Pakistan.
Their flight is part of a broader exodus of Afghan intellectuals and public figures, especially women, since the Taliban took over the country a month ago.
When the Islamist group last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education. Women were barred from sports and that is likely to continue in this government as well.
A Taliban representative told Australian broadcaster SBS on Sept. 8 that he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket because it was “not necessary” and would be against Islam.
“Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed,” SBS quoted the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, as saying.
Several former and current female football players fled the country following the Taliban takeover, while a former captain of the team urged players still in Afghanistan to burn their sports gear and delete their social media accounts to avoid reprisals.
The sport’s governing body FIFA said last month it was working to evacuate those remaining in the country.

Shop workers in Indian state stand up for their right to sit down

Shop workers in Indian state stand up for their right to sit down
Updated 16 September 2021

Shop workers in Indian state stand up for their right to sit down

Shop workers in Indian state stand up for their right to sit down
  • Bill passed mandating seating facilities for employees
Updated 16 September 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When Sudha Raghavan returned to work on Tuesday, she was surprised to find a shiny metal stool in the spot behind a glass counter where she has been selling silk sarees for the past three years as a retail store worker in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
It’s the same spot where Raghavan, 29, would stand throughout her eight-hour shift every day, with nothing to sit on “even for 10 minutes.”
But not anymore.
Since the state government passed the “right to sit” bill in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, amending the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 and obliging employers to provide seating facilities for all employees, Raghavan says every worker in the shop “has got a separate stool to sit on.”
Other improvements in the labor law include regular toilet and lunch breaks.
It means Raghavan will no longer have to worry about suffering excruciating knee pain after long hours of standing or have painkillers on hand.
“The bill is a big relief for me. In the past three years, I have developed unbearable knee pain; it becomes difficult to sustain after long hours,” Raghavan told Arab News on Wednesday.
“Ever since the bill has been passed, all of us are more at ease now,” she added, referring to the plight of her colleagues at the store.
The changes in labor laws are a big win for thousands of commercial shop workers in the state, which has one of the highest densities of textile and clothing outlets in the country but notoriously poor working conditions.
Local media reports had been documenting for years the plight of workers where most shop owners of textile, jewelery and other retail outlets would forbid women, the bulk of the workforce, from sitting down during work hours.
In some cases, leaning against a wall was punishable, too, while lunch and toilet breaks were limited to “a few minutes.”
Noncompliance with rules would often result in salary deductions, with employers citing CCTV footage as evidence for docking pay.
A job shortage meant that thousands of employees put up with the harsh working conditions.
The authorities were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Wednesday.
“The premises of every establishment shall have suitable seating arrangements for all employees so that they may take advantage of any opportunity to sit,” the new law said.
Durga Niresh Kumar, a store worker in the state capital Chennai called it a “landmark bill” which will give “massive support to thousands of workers across the state.”
“I used to get a shivering sensation in my legs after standing for more than eight hours daily, sometimes unbearable. I hope the ordeal comes to an end now,” Kumar said.
Tamil Nadu is the second state in India to grant the right to sit at work.
In 2018, after an eight-year struggle by women employees in Kerala, the state government amended its labor laws to legalise improved working conditions.
Activists seeking better laws for retail workers for decades welcomed the move.
“Wherever you go in Tamil Nadu, it’s women who are mostly working in the garment shops selling sarees or other dresses. To keep them standing for long hours was exploitation,” said Dr. P. Vedhanayagi, founder of the Thendral Movement, an NGO working for marginalized women in Vellore city.
“I am happy that lawmakers took note of the situation in the retail shops and hope things will improve. I know many women who are suffering from health problems due to long-standing hours,” he added.
Store owners, for their part, said the new law had changed their perspective.
“We are so conditioned as a shopkeeper not to pay attention to the plight of workers,” said Vahigetha S., a Vellore-based textile shop owner.
“The new law has changed that, and I’m happy to provide basic amenities to my workers.”

