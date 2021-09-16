You are here

A female could head Saudi state-owned military company, CEO predicts
Michael Glackin

  • SAMI is hoping to attract back talented expats
  • The defense company is a key player in the Kingdom’s drive to reduce its reliance on foreign military products.
The head of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) believes the state owned business could be run by a Saudi female engineer in the future as it seeks to attract top talent back to the Kingdom.

Speaking to Arab News at the DSEI trade fair in London, SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled, argued that attracting the best and brightest to work in the industry was key to hitting the 50-percent goal, and that included tempting back female Saudis who are employed abroad.

Abukhaled was referring to the government’s goal to see 50 percent of all defense spending focused in the Kingdom by 2030.

Abukhaled said: “I’m convinced they will be the future leaders of the company.

“I absolutely believe we will have a female chief executive of SAMI in the future. Maybe not in the immediate future, but it will happen.

“There are Saudi female engineers working in Europe and the US who are gaining good experience and may want to come back to the Kingdom.

“You want to give top positions, like the CEO’s job, to the best, not because of gender, but because they are the best for the job and have the best experience. The Kingdom is very supportive of women.”

The defense company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, launched in 2017 and is a key player in the Kingdom’s drive to reduce its reliance on foreign military products.

Joint venture deals have already been struck with French company Thales and Belgium based firm CMI Defence, and memorandums of understanding have been signed with Russia’s Rosoboronexport, US’s Boeing, and France’s Naval Group.

Female participation in the Saudi labor market has risen dramatically in recent years, shooting up from 19.7 percent in 2018 to 33 percent by the end of 2020 - an increase of 64 percent in just two years.

Abukhaled said that in the defence sector women now make up 22 percent of the workforce, yet the jobs are mainly centered around human resources, finance, and legal.

Overseas Acquisitions

Speaking more broadly, Abukhaled said SAMI was looking to expand through overseas acquisitions but declined to comment on specific targets.

He said: “We first need to identify gaps in our capability, and then see where it can be filled. We should be clearer by next year in terms of a business case for where the gaps are and what we need to acquire.”

He added: “We want SAMI to be one of the top 25 companies in the world by 2030. We cannot do that all internally and we will have to acquire ability from both inside and outside the Kingdom.”

Abukhaled added he was also confident in delivering the Kingdom’s 50 percent localisation target.

He said: “We’re already over 50 percent in terms of a number of the contracts we have won. Some will be less of course, but overall I think the target will be achieved.”

Abukhaled said it was likely there would be more information on acquisitions and partnerships to coincide with next year’s World Defence Show which is due to take place in Riyadh in March 2022.

SAMI is the strategic partner for the event which promises to be the world’s biggest defence trade fair.

While praising what he called the ”transformation” of the Kingdom in recent years, Abukhaled, an engineer by training, admitted more needed to be done to create the localised skill base for the sector desired by the 2030 Vision program.

Abukhaled insisted that while he was confident that SAMI will achieve its target of employing a skilled workforce of 20,000 local staff by 2030, that depended on the training of more domestic technicians and engineers.

That concern was also flagged up by Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, the governor of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in a separate interview with Arab News. 

Al-Ohali admitted the success of the 50 percent strategy depends heavily on creating a “healthy ecosystem” which includes research centers, universities, academic institutions, and public and private institutions.

GAMI has a vision to establish partnerships with academic institutions to close the local skills gap in areas like engineering and skilled craftsmanship, said Al-Ohali.

Saudi Telecom logo close up on website page. Image Shutterstock
  • Arabian Internet and Communications Company, known as 'solutions by stc' set of the final offer price at SAR (151) per share
  • Final allocations will be announced on September 27
The Arabian Internet and Communications Company, known as 'solutions by stc' has successfully completed the book-building process for the Participating Parties tranche and the setting of the final offer price at SAR (151) per share with a coverage ratio of 13003 percent of the total offer shares, it was announced.

The Individual Investors tranche subscription process will commence on Sunday September 19 and ends on Tuesday Sept 21, with 2.4 million shares offered to individuals, representing 10 percent of the total shares offered.

Final allocations will be announced on September 27.

HSBC, Morgan Stanely and SNB Capital are joint bookrunners, underwriters and financial advisors. 

Saudi British Bank, Saudi National Bank, Al Rahji Bank, Riyad Bank, Alimna Bank and Bank Albilad run the retail tranche.

Updated 27 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

  • Standard Chartered has worked with Aramco and ACWA Power, as well as directly with the government for its sukuk transactions
DUBAI: The Saudi central bank has inaugurated the first branch of Standard Chartered in the Kingdom, as the government pursues ambitious economic goals with a focus on foreign investments.

The inauguration comes after the bank obtained the license to practice in the Kingdom, where it has played an integral role in the financing of prominent Saudi projects.

Standard Chartered has worked with Aramco and ACWA Power, as well as directly with the government for its sukuk transactions, the company said in a statement.

“I wish all the best for the bank to succeed and provide the desired value proposition to the sector, by providing banking services and products to micro, small and medium enterprises, and providing innovations,” Saudi central bank governor Fahad Almubarak said.

At the virtual inauguration, Standard Chartered outlined its plans to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which has broad objectives in the banking and financial sectors.

“Our strategy in the Kingdom is centered on engaging with well-established global corporates, subsidiaries and financial institutions, as well as providing services to support strategic transactions that can further contribute to the Kingdom’s market,” Sunil Kaushal, regional chief of Standard Chartered, said.

Updated 53 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

  • Atlanta-based GreenSky has provided home improvement loans to about 4 million customers since being founded in 2006
  • Digital businesses that bring in new customers or unique technologies have become more attractive
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Wednesday agreed to buy GreenSky Inc, a fintech platform that provides home improvement loans, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion, as the Wall Street bank looks to grow its consumer unit.
Atlanta-based GreenSky, which went public in 2018 at a valuation of about $4 billion, has provided home improvement loans to about 4 million customers since being founded in 2006.
Digital businesses that bring in new customers or unique technologies have become more attractive, with the pandemic boosting the importance to online activity, while the role of bank branches diminishes.
The deal implies a price of $12.11 for each GreenSky share, representing a 56 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Tuesday.
Its purchase will further bulk up Goldman’s consumer banking unit Marcus, named after one of the bank’s founders and a key plank of Chief Executive David Solomon’s plan to reduce Goldman’s reliance on volatile trading and investment banking revenues.
“We have been clear in our aspiration for Marcus to become the consumer banking platform of the future, and the acquisition of GreenSky advances this goal,” Solomon said in a statement.
Solomon has aimed to build businesses with predictable revenues such as consumer banking and mass-market wealth management, which most of Goldman Sach’s main rivals now have.
Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-goldman-eyes-deals-boost-marcus-sources-2021-01-15 earlier this year that Goldman was considering acquisitions to build out Marcus after the Wall Street firm reported slow loan and deposit growth at the business last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GreenSky connects banks with customers seeking financing via an app.
The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies and includes a tax adjustment of $446 million, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter next year.

Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

  • The aircraft took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down site, and flew for 15 minutes
  • It is part of a UK-backed program that promotes the “electrification of flight”
DUBAI: An all-electric aircraft by Rolls-Royce has taken off for the first time, signaling the company’s attempt in joining the global trend of decarbonization in the transportation industry.

The plane, powered by a 400kW engine, showcases Rolls-Royce’s advanced battery and propulsion technology, which its CEO, Warren East, said has “exciting applications in urban air mobility.”

“We are focused on producing the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea, and capture the economic opportunity of the transition to net zero,” he added.

The aircraft took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down site, and flew for 15 minutes.

It is part of a UK-backed program that promotes the “electrification of flight.” The program formed a consortium of stakeholders interested in this goal.

“By backing projects like this one, the Government is helping to drive forward the boundary pushing technologies that will leverage investment and unlock the cleaner, greener aircraft,” Secretary of State for business, energy, and industrial strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Rolls Royce plans to use the technology in other products, including the possibility of developing air-taxis.

It is working with airframer Tecnam and airline Wideroe to deliver an all-electric passenger aircraft by 2026.

Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

  • EnerVenue has established a framework for a major distribution and manufacturing agreement with Schlumberger
RIYADH: EnerVenue, the first company to offer metallic hydrogen batteries, announced that it has raised $100 million in Series A funding, led by Schlumberger New Energy and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV)- Aramco Ventures' capital programme, the company said in a statement.

EnerVenue has established a framework for a major distribution and manufacturing agreement with Schlumberger, which will contribute to the wider availability of its batteries in global markets.

The company develops robust, flexible, and secure battery energy storage solutions based on technology proven over decades of use under the most extreme flight conditions, including operating the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Enervenue was created in 2020 to bring the proven advantages of the metallic hydrogen battery into the electrical grid and other power applications, after a series of developments to significantly reduce cost and increase the availability of raw materials for the technology created by NASA in this field

