Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new infections on Thursday. (SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 535,309
  • A total of 8,645 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 20 were recorded in Makkah, 19 in Riyadh, nine in Madinah, nine in the Eastern Province, five in Jazan, four in Najran, three in Asir, three in the Northern Borders region, two in Al-Jouf, two in Hail, two in Tabuk and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 535,309 after 49 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,645 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 40.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Riyadh book fair set to kick off next month

Riyadh book fair set to kick off next month
  • Organizers cut costs to expand global participation in the major publishing event
RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair, one of the region’s largest cultural events, will open on Oct. 1 at Riyadh Front with the participation of Arab and global publishing houses.

Iraq will be the guest of honor at the 10-day international cultural fair.

The new session of the fair, being supervised by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, will see a significant expansion of activities and events, representing 16 cultural sectors.

The commission has offered a 50 percent discount on space rent to publishing houses from around the world, dropping shipping costs and establishing an e-store and e-selling points for all publishers.

Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said that the books, publishing, language, translation and literature sectors receive great support from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said that the fair is an important cultural event in the publishing industry, adding that it highlights Saudi creativity and stimulates cultural participation and trade cooperation, so that Saudi Arabia can become a global gateway for the publishing sector.

The Riyadh International Book Fair will include for the first time an international conference for publishers on Oct. 4 and 5 to strengthen communication between local, Arab and international publishing houses, activate partnerships between related institutions and companies, and sustainably enrich the regional scene through discussion sessions, interactive activities, workshops and seminars.

The fair will include cultural and literary symposiums, poetry and art readings, discussion panels, interactive activities, and diversified workshops in the fields of art, reading, writing, publishing, book making, and translation.

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait, Saudi Institute of Public Administration chief in Asir region

Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait, Saudi Institute of Public Administration chief in Asir region
Abdulmohsen bin Hussain Al-Mushait has been the director general of the Asir region’s branches of the Institute of Public Administration since 2018.

Al-Mushait received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1994 from the college of administration and economics of King Abdulaziz University. 

In 1997, he completed his postgraduate studies in business education at the IPA, specializing in office management.

Prior to his recent position he worked for four years as the director general of the general administration of printing and publishing at the IPA in Riyadh. From 2002 to 2008 he directed the publishing department at the same institute, where he was also a coordinator of numerous preparatory and training programs.

He served as the general supervisor of the institute’s internal and external publishing and book fairs for 10 years from 2002.

He has attended many training courses, seminars and conferences inside Saudi Arabia and abroad. He has been a member — and on some cases chair — of numerous training and development committees of the IPA.

Al-Mushait has conducted some 6,000 training hours, preparatory programs and seminars at the IPA, where he has developed several programs.

For his outstanding contributions and achievements, Al-Mushait was awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of the third class. He has also received many national and international certificates of thanks and appreciation.

He is a member of numerous committees in the administrative governorate of the Asir region, where he served as chairman
of the housing committee for several years.

Saudi Arabia launches new healthcare model program

Saudi Arabia launches new healthcare model program
  • Dr. Sami Al-Solami, CEO of the Health Academy, said the project includes international partnerships with educational institutions and universities
JEDDAH: The “Makken” Healthcare Model Program was inaugurated on Wednesday to prepare the working force and build competencies within the health communities in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Sami Al-Solami, CEO of the Health Academy, said the project was aligned with health practitioners and that a platform was launched to introduce the healthcare program to the public.

“Makken training will activate a healthcare transformation by task-shifting a selection of valued employees in the Ministry of Health to roles within the new model,” Al-Solami told Arab News.

“We are aiming to provide the best quality of health services that will have a positive impact on the health of the citizens.”

The program was inaugurated by Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the board of trustees at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. The inauguration was held at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Solami said the “Makken” program passes through four stages: The program, the readiness of the health communities, the trainer, and the trainees. He also noted the program includes international partnerships with educational institutions and universities.

Al-Rabiah said training and developing the health cadres will be an integral part of the healthcare program to elevate the overall system in the Kingdom.

“We are passing through a big transformation period for the healthcare system, and this transformation necessitates training and preparation for a new healthcare model and its requirements,” he said. “We need a different expertise and work style that ensures the efficiency of the healthcare system.”

Al-Rabiah thanked the Health Academy for its efforts in the new healthcare model, developing the training centers in the health communities, and the continued preparation and training of the health cadres.

In addition, he thanked the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, which founded the Healthcare Academy, and the Health Holding Company.

“We support this training and work jointly to achieve the estimated benefit and expand it in the upcoming period,” Al-Rabiah said.

Dr. Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Saghir, CEO of the Health Holding Company, said the idea of Makken is an extension of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in empowering individuals to oversee their own personal health.

Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer

Saudi Arabia joins global initiative to protect ozone layer
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is to take part in a global initiative to protect the ozone layer.

The Kingdom, represented by the National Center for Environmental Compliance, will on Thursday join celebrations to mark the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

On Sept. 16, 1987, more than 190 countries signed the Montreal Protocol to determine the procedures to be followed at a global level for the phasing out of ozone-depleting substances.

The ozone layer is a thin part of the Earth’s atmosphere that absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation from the Sun but when depleted more UV radiation can reach the surface potentially harming humans and other living things.

NCEC spokesman, Abdullah Al-Mutairi, said: “The National Strategy for the Environment represents an important pillar that distinguishes the Kingdom from others, as it takes into account Saudi Arabia’s leading value regionally and internationally and its remarkable leadership in the environmental aspect in general, and those aspects related to the preservation of the ozone layer in particular.”

He pointed out that the Kingdom had confirmed its active partnership and seriousness in adopting the Montreal Protocol by entrusting the NCEC with the job of implementing regulations governing ozone-depleting substances and hydrofluorocarbons (better known as HFCs).

These compounds are characterized by their chemical stability in the near-surface atmosphere and contain one or more atoms of chlorine, bromine, or both, kicking off sequential interactions in the upper atmosphere stratosphere, leading to ozone depletion.

Al-Mutairi noted the NCEC’s ongoing coordination and cooperation with the UN Environment Program.

“The Kingdom’s positive presence extends to legislation to cooperate with all environmental entities worldwide and join hands to preserve and sustain the components of a rich environment, preparing and implementing mentoring programs and providing awareness materials, as well as organizing meetings and workshops to implement this important protocol, supporting partnerships with the government and private sectors so as to promote environmental work and enhance its technologies,” he added.

The center’s spokesman also highlighted efforts by international partners to exchange information and expertise and conduct relevant studies with private sector organizations to provide environmentally friendly technologies in the Kingdom that contributed to the sustainability of the ozone layer.

He said that the center worked with relevant authorities to regulate the import and export of substances harmful to the ozone layer and implement programs and activities that reduced ozone pollution and degradation.

The NCEC was also responsible for organizing several training programs to raise skill levels among technicians and other practitioners involved in environmental work, Al-Mutairi added.

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi partnership adds to momentum of SCO, says Tajik envoy

Tajikistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Akram Karimi cuts a cake with guests marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. (Supplied)
Tajikistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Akram Karimi cuts a cake with guests marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. (Supplied)
Tajikistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Akram Karimi cuts a cake with guests marking the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. (Supplied)
Tajikistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Akram Karimi, said the recent decision of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to confer on the Kingdom the status of dialogue partner will add new momentum to the organization.

He was speaking as the Tajikistan Embassy in Riyadh celebrated the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence with an event for members of the Tajik community, and as Tajikistan prepared to host the two-day SCO heads of state summit, which begins in Dushanbe on Thursday

Tajikistan gained independence from the former Soviet Union on Sept. 9, 1991. Karimi said that the nation’s greatest achievement was ending the civil war that followed, achieving national unity, preserving the pillars and institutions of the state and preventing the country from collapsing.

The civil war began in 1992 and lasted five years, he said, during which a young and dedicated leader, President Emomali Rahmon, took the reins of leadership and worked to end the conflict. In the new millennium Tajikistan entered a development phase, he added, which has resulted in a number great achievements in all fields.

The ambassador said that his country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is one of the results of the independence era, and the Kingdom was one of the first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s sovereignty when former Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud Al-Faisal visited Dushanbe in February 1992 and signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations.

Karimi said that the strong bonds of brotherhood between the leaders of the two countries represent an important basis for the distinguished bilateral relationship.

He praised the Kingdom’s leading role in development and social projects in Tajikistan through the work of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Islamic Development Bank, and said it has provided great support as his country faces the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added: “With satisfaction, we can say that for nearly 30 years, we have been able to lay a solid base from which we can proceed today toward more effective relations that meet the aspirations of our two brotherly people.”

Tajikistan holds the presidency of the SCO this year, which is also the 20th anniversary of the organization’s founding. Karimi said he hopes that the Kingdom’s inclusion as a dialogue partner will add new momentum to the organization’s regional integrative process.

