Cancelled final Test between England and India the latest in history of controversies in cricket
England captain Joe Root, left, and India captain Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)
Updated 16 September 2021
  • Minutes before its scheduled start, the highly anticipated match was called off because of COVID-19 concerns in Indian camp
  • Cricket, politics and money have shared some uneasy partnerships, occasionally erupting into controversy, testing the game’s laws and culture – now, COVID-19’s impact has been added to the mix
Last week’s column set the scene for the final Test match of the England-India series at Old Trafford, in Manchester. With India 2-1 up, expectations rode high. These were cruelly dashed by the extraordinary revelation that the match was being cancelled minutes before the gates were due to open at 9 a.m., because the Indian team was concerned about COVID-19 spreading through its camp.

The repercussions will cast a long shadow, as have past controversies, some of which I will explore to place the current one in context.

The “bodyline” series between Australia and England in 1932-33 was infamous. A plan had been devised by England’s captain, Douglas Jardine, to curb the prodigious run-scoring ability of Australia’s captain, Don Bradman, whereby his fast bowlers directed short-pitched deliveries at the Australian batmen’s upper body, with fielders placed strategically close to take advantage.

At that time, there was no law to limit the number of close fielders behind the batsman on his legside. Such was the outcry against these “bodyline” tactics that the law was subsequently changed to restrict the number of fielders positioned in this way to two. Apart from this change, the political ramifications were immense, exacerbating decades of tensions on the cricket field.

During the third Test, after an Australian batsman suffered a fractured skull, the Australian Board of Control for International Cricket cabled its counterpart in England, describing England’s tactics as “unsportsmanlike.” The situation spiralled and only intervention by Australia’s prime minister saved the series. On their return to England, both Jardine and Larwood, his main exponent of “bodyline,” were disowned by the English cricketing establishment and Larwood was never picked again for England. Ironically, he later emigrated to Australia.

Another controversy that led to a change of law occurred in 1981. Greg Chappell, Australia’s captain, ordered his brother, Trevor, to bowl the last ball of a one-day international against New Zealand, who needed six runs to tie the match, as an underarm delivery. This was allowed under the Laws of the game but rarely, if ever invoked, considered to be against the spirit of the game. There was universal outrage within the cricketing world. Law 21 was revised to state that “Underarm bowling shall not be permitted except by special agreement before the match.”

A practice that some consider to be in the same vein is what has come to be termed “Mankading.” The non-striking bat should remain within the bowling crease until the instant that the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball. If the non-striker moves out of this area prior to that instant the bowler is entitled to break the wicket and appeal for the non-striker to be dismissed. The first person recorded to have taken this action was Vinoo Mankad in a match between Indian and Australia in 1947.

There are conflicting opinions about the propriety of the action. Some say that, by advancing in this manner, the non-striker is taking unfair advantage and is, in effect, cheating. Others say that a polite warning should be issued by the bowler on the first occasion, with the implication that action will be taken if the non-striker repeats the act. As if to prove that Law 41.16 is still in existence, a 16-year-old Cameroon bowler dismissed four non-strikers in a T20 women’s World Cup qualifying match in Botswana this week.

As discussed in previous columns, cricket has been associated with gambling since the 18th century. It has re-surfaced in more recent times. In a rain affected match in January 2000, Hansie Cronje, South Africa’s highly respected captain, offered a surprisingly generous target to England who took advantage to win the match. Later, it emerged that Cronje had accepted payments from bookmakers in a match-fixing scandal. The cricket world was stunned. Cronje was banned for life in 2000, dying in a plane crash in 2002.

South Africa has also been the scene of other controversies. Basil D’Oliveira was defined as “coloured” under the rules of apartheid and was barred from representing the country of his birth. In 1960, he emigrated to England and was selected to play for England in 1966, with whom he performed with distinction. An England tour of South Africa was scheduled for 1968-69. At this time, the England touring parties were selected by the Marylebone Cricket Club.

It is rumoured that pressure was put upon it by the South African government to omit D’Oliveira from the party. Despite scoring 158 in the final Test of 1968, he was omitted. This unleashed a furious backlash generally, and particularly from anti-apartheid campaigners. When, due to injury, one of the originally selected party dropped out, D’Oliveira was re-instated and, once the South African government made it clear that he was not welcome, the tour was cancelled. Thus began the exclusion of South Africa from international cricket, just when its cricket team was laying claim to be the best in the world.

In the wilderness, its government sought to find ways, within the restraints of its own policy, to ameliorate its isolation. One approach was to allow “rebel” tours between 1982 and 1990. These comprised top-class cricketers from England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia but, as the tours were organised and played despite the open disapproval of national cricket boards and governments, many of the players were subsequently banned from playing for their national teams.

Cricket, politics and money have shared some uneasy partnerships, occasionally erupting into controversy, testing the game’s laws and culture. Now, COVID-19’s impact has been added to the mix. Within Law 16.3, it is stated that a match shall be lost by a side which, in the opinion of the umpires, refuses to play. Will the argument prevail that COVID-19 induced conditions transcend the Laws of the game, determining that the match was cancelled rather than forfeited? Upon the outcome depends the recovery or loss of substantial sums of money for English cricket, plus reputational damage. The situation has the potential to erupt, as tensions run high.

FIFA intensifies push to stage men’s World Cup every 2 years

FIFA intensifies push to stage men’s World Cup every 2 years
FIFA intensifies push to stage men’s World Cup every 2 years

FIFA intensifies push to stage men’s World Cup every 2 years
  • In its latest survey, FIFA players all agreed it was a good idea to double the number of men’s World Cups in each four-year period
  • Staging more tournaments would increase opportunities and enthusiasm in most of the 211 member countries, says FIFA chief
GENEVA: FIFA intensified its push for hosting the men’s World Cup every two years on Thursday by garnering support from soccer fans around the world to help combat resistance from Europe and South America.
The latest public relations tactic came in the form of an online survey commissioned by FIFA. The Associated Press does not routinely report the claims of opinion polls conducted over the Internet.
FIFA claimed its findings from more than 15,000 respondents aged at least 18 identified in 23 countries showed “considerable differences between the so-called traditional markets and the developing football markets” and younger fans more enthusiastic than older ones.
A follow-up survey involving 100,000 people in more than 100 countries is now being done, FIFA said.
European soccer body UEFA and South American counterpart CONMEBOL oppose FIFA’s plan and have threatened to boycott additional World Cups. Europe and South America combine for 65 of the 211 FIFA members — fewer than the one-third total likely needed to block any proposal.
The governing bodies of the six continental soccer federations all stage their own championships, with Europe hosting its tournament every four years halfway between the World Cups. Adding an extra World Cup in every four-year cycle would likely cut into the European event’s revenue stream.
The women already have two major world tournaments in every four-year cycle because the top teams and best players compete at the Olympics as well as the Women’s World Cup.
FIFA’s latest survey follows one week after it hosted about 80 former international players, including several World Cup winners, for a two-day meeting in Qatar — the 2022 World Cup host country.
The players reported they all agreed it was a good idea to double the number of men’s World Cups in each four-year period.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes staging more tournaments would increase opportunities and enthusiasm in most of the 211 member countries, many of which never qualify to play at the World Cup.
Expanding the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 starting at the 2026 tournament in North America was one of the biggest early decisions of Infantino’s presidency, which began in 2016. FIFA also wants to distribute extra World Cup revenue to improve talent development and help national teams globally close the gap on Europe.
European teams have won the past four World Cups and filled 13 of the 16 semifinal slots. The other three semifinalists from 2006-18 were from South America.
The UEFA-backed Football Supporters Europe group also opposed the biennial World Cup plan, claiming it would distort the balance between domestic and international soccer, and club and national teams.
Global players’ union FIFPRO has also warned of burnout in the increasingly congested soccer schedule.

PSG coach Pochettino must work on weaknesses as stars flop

PSG coach Pochettino must work on weaknesses as stars flop
PSG coach Pochettino must work on weaknesses as stars flop

PSG coach Pochettino must work on weaknesses as stars flop
  • “Fantomatique” — or "Ghost-like — was the headline in French sports daily L’Equipe on Thursday
  • PSG's performance highlighted that the team still has glaring shortcomings despite being able to field three of the world's best forwards
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain was able to start its superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time on Wednesday in the Champions League.
Instead of fireworks, though, they only produced a big thud as PSG drew 1-1 draw against modest Belgian side Club Brugge.
“Fantomatique” — or “Ghost-like — was the headline in French sports daily L’Equipe on Thursday.
While 2020 champion Bayern Munich and last season’s runner-up Manchester City won and scored freely, PSG’s performance highlighted that the team still has glaring shortcomings despite being able to field three of the world’s best forward.
The fact that Keylor Navas was the busier goalkeeper on the night — and PSG’s best player — should be of concern to coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of playing much tougher teams in the competition.
“We’ve got a magnificent squad, but we need to find balance,” Pochettino said.
But given PSG’s remarkable summer recruitment drive, Pochettino knows he has little room for error in a season where the Qatari-backed club has been touted by many observers as the favorite to win the Champions League.
Behind the veneer of Messi’s arrival, the reality is that the midfield and defense still look very vulnerable, and allowed a modest side like Brugge to muster 16 shots at goal.
That is alarming considering that City is PSG’s next opponent in the group stage. Pep Guardiola’s side visits Parc des Princes on Sept. 28, giving Pochettino little time to make his team more solid.
PSG has a home game against Lyon in the French league on Sunday followed by a midweek trip to Metz before hosting Montpellier.
Pochettino also has a thorny goalkeeping dilemma to resolve — whether to stick with Navas or start Italy’s European Championship star Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Last season, Navas rescued PSG with outstanding performances against Barcelona and Bayern in the knockout stages before PSG’s limitations were exposed by City in the semifinals.
PSG would likely have lost against Brugge without Navas who, through no fault of his own, now finds himself fighting for the No. 1 jersey. Pochettino sounded evasive when asked after the Brugge game if Donnarumma would play against Lyon.
“Anything’s possible,” Pochettino said. “Decisions will be made game after game with regards to the performances.”
But rotation could also work against Pochettino, for he needs a settled goalie to take command of a brittle defense that was too easily exposed by Brugge.
Even the signing of Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Italian league champion Achraf Hakimi at right back did little to stop the waves of Brugge attacks.
Wijnaldum lost a surprising number of tackles and was not helped by Leandro Paredes, who failed to control a simple pass early on as it rolled under his foot and led to a yellow card as he then fouled a Brugge player breaking through.
Wijnaldum and Paredes were both replaced by Pochettino, whose midfield clearly struggles when Marco Verratti is absent. The Italy star’s ball retention and distribution is superior and takes pressure off his teammates.
With Messi and Neymar up front, PSG also has a forward line that isn’t known for tracking back to defend, which can lead to the midfield getting overrun and the defense being exposed as a result.
Central defenders Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe looked exhausted at the end on Wednesday, as they often did last season when PSG lost eight games and the league title to Lille.
Messi’s positioning on the right of the three-man attack offers little protection to the midfield or to Hakimi, who by nature is a very attacking player and leaves space behind him where the opposition is free to counter.

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine
Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine
  • A Munich regional court’s spokesperson said Boateng's lawyer and state prosecutor have contested the verdict
  • Boateng looked last week visibly shocked after being found guilty of assaulting and insulting his former
BERLIN: Germany’s 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and 1.8 million euros ($2 million) fine, a court official in Munich confirmed Thursday.
A spokesperson for Munich regional court told AFP subsidiary SID that both Boateng’s lawyer and the state prosecutor have contested the verdict.
A week ago, Boateng looked visibly shocked after being found guilty of assaulting and insulting his former partner, the mother of his twin daughters, during a Caribbean holiday in 2018.
The prosecutor had asked the court to give Boateng a suspended 18-month prison sentence and a fine of 1.5 million euros, but the former Bayern Munich defender avoided a custodial sentence when the judge gave his verdict last Thursday.
The 33-year-old Boateng, who left Bayern Munich to sign for French club Lyon at the start of the month and made his debut off the bench last Sunday, denied the allegations.

Saudi Super Cup between Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly to be played at start of 2022

Saudi Super Cup between Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly to be played at start of 2022
Saudi Super Cup between Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly to be played at start of 2022

Saudi Super Cup between Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly to be played at start of 2022
  • 5th time Al-Hilal have qualified for annual fixture between reigning champions of Kingdom’s league, cup competitions
  • The game, to be played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, will be the eight edition of the showpiece match
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced that the 2021-22 Saudi Super Cup will take place on Jan. 6 between league champions Al-Hilal and King’s Cup holders Al-Faisaly.

The game, to be played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, will be the eight edition of the showpiece match.

Al-Hilal have previously qualified for the Super Cup five times, winning the trophy twice, while the meeting against Al-Ittihad in 2017 was cancelled.

Meanwhile, it will be Al-Faisaly’s first appearance in the Super Cup after having beaten Al-Taawuon in last season’s King’s Cup.

The announcement means Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly will play each other twice within one week; first in the 15th round of the Saudi Pro League Championship on Thursday, Dec. 30 and then in the Super Cup the following Thursday.

ROKiT Venturi Racing announces Formula E Season 8 driver line-up

FIA Formula E 2021 World Championship runner-up, Edoardo Mortara, will be joined by Brazilian racing driver Lucas Di Grassi at ROKiT. (Supplied)
FIA Formula E 2021 World Championship runner-up, Edoardo Mortara, will be joined by Brazilian racing driver Lucas Di Grassi at ROKiT. (Supplied)
ROKiT Venturi Racing announces Formula E Season 8 driver line-up

FIA Formula E 2021 World Championship runner-up, Edoardo Mortara, will be joined by Brazilian racing driver Lucas Di Grassi at ROKiT. (Supplied)
  • Fresh from their most successful season to date, ROKiT Venturi Racing has confirmed its two drivers for 2022
LONDON: ROKiT Venturi Racing is setting its sights on Formula E World Championship titles after it announced it was uniting two of the sport’s most competitive drivers.

Fresh from their most successful season to date, ROKiT Venturi Racing confirmed this week that FIA Formula E 2021 World Championship runner-up, Edoardo Mortara, will be joined by Brazilian racing driver Lucas Di Grassi to challenge Season 8 of the all-electric championship.

“Last season we demonstrated that we have a strong package, there were many highlights throughout the season starting with a podium and finishing with a win,” Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal, said.

“Edo showcased to everyone what we have known all along - that he’s a World Championship contender - moving forward to Season 8, Edo is joined by Lucas - a proven Formula E Championship winner who also brings a wealth of experience.

“They will push each other and drive us forward as a team. To have both cars scoring points in every race is essential for us for the Team’s Championship and with our new driver line-up, there’s a lot to feel optimistic about heading into Season 8,” she added.

With 92 points and four podium appearances under his belt in Season 7, Swiss-Italian Mortara enjoyed his most successful Formula E season to date.

Season 8 represents his fourth year with the Monegasque team and is a clear indicator of ROKiT Venturi’s faith in his abilities to contend the World Championship moving forward.

“I’m really happy to be continuing with the team and it’s a pleasure to welcome Lucas to the family,” Mortara said. “We had a very strong season this year, my best so far in Formula E which was also testimony to the hard work of the team around me.

“We’re on good trajectory and we want to maintain that moving forward, competing against Lucas in the past he has always been extremely competitive and he’s very good when it comes to energy management - one of the most critical points to being successful in Formula E.

“The progress we made in Season 7 was great but there is still plenty to do and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together,” he added.

Meanwhile, ROKiT’s latest signing, Di Grassi, also joins with unquestionable credentials.

The Monaco-based former Formula E World Champion won the first-ever Formula E race in Beijing, 2014 and is the most successful driver in the history of the championship.

“Anyone who knows me know how competitive I am - driving for a team that I know can fight at the front and really challenge for the championship is essential for me, he said. “ROKiT Venturi Racing was simply the best choice and I’m really happy to be part of the team, I’ve followed Venturi since Season 1 and I know that they have a strong history in Monaco.

“The team performed very, very well last season, you can see that the team has progressed a lot in recent years, the momentum is really there and they have shown clear improvements in every area.

“Edo had a fantastic season, really strong, he was fighting for the title until the very end and there were many times over the season that I was racing both Venturi cars and I could see how competitive they were,” he added.

Di Grassi has made no secret of his desire to continue to challenge the title with the right team.

“It’s not just about the team though, I’m really happy to drive alongside Edo, we’ve known each other for a very long time, we part of the Audi program together, I respect him as a driver, as a human - he’s a very talented driver and a great character, I think we’re going to work really well together.”

