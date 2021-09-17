You are here

Riyadh to host global conference on industrial safety, loss prevention

Local and international industrial safety experts are expected at the event. (Shutterstock)
Local and international industrial safety experts are expected at the event. (Shutterstock)
Rashid Hassan

  • The conference would also provide a great opportunity for organizations to share knowledge and help shape perspectives on matters important to Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host a high-profile international conference aimed at tackling industrial safety challenges.

The Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and Loss Prevention is set to take place in Riyadh from Oct. 3 to 6 under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of the Saudi High Commission for Industrial Security.

In a message posted on the conference website, HCIS Secretary-General Col. Adel Zayed Al-Otaibi said the high commission was organizing the event in cooperation with local and international partners.

He pointed out that the conference was being staged in line with the important strategic role played by the HCIS and its responsibility in supervising petroleum, industrial, and service facilities along with the application of regulations and instructions designed to preserve their integrity and prevent loss.

Issues related to industrial safety and loss prevention in key industrial sectors such as oil, gas, minerals, petrochemicals, and chemicals, would be comprehensively covered at the meeting, Al-Otaibi added.

He noted that the conference would also provide a great opportunity for organizations to share knowledge and help shape perspectives on matters important to the Kingdom.

Local and international industrial safety experts, and senior representatives of government organizations, and professional and academic institutions, are expected at the event where delegates will be able to listen to top speakers offering advice on how to improve the overall performance of organizations.

As well as keynote speeches, the four-day gathering will also offer training workshops, panel discussions to debate the latest trends in industrial safety, and networking and interaction sessions with sector leaders and professionals.

Following the opening ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 3, Monday will be dedicated to conference sessions, with Tuesday and Wednesday focused on technical workshops.

Workshop topics will include lifting equipment inspection, working at height, health and safety leadership excellence, introduction to incident investigation, contractor safety management, industrial hygiene, and incident response and crisis management. Certificates will be awarded to successful candidates.

Saudi Aramco is the success partner and co-organizer for the event, while strategic partners include the Saudi Electricity Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Saline Water Conversion Corp.

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 17 September 2021
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 535,373
  • A total of 8,651 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 75 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 18 were recorded in Makkah, 15 in Riyadh, seven in Madinah, seven in the Eastern Province, six in Jazan, five in Tabuk, three in Najran, three in Hail, two in Asir, two in the Northern Borders region, one in Al-Jouf, and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 535,373 after 64 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,651 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 40.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Updated 17 September 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Event is part of project to develop ministry’s internal and external communications to meet the requirements of modern media applications and practices
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defense held its first Strategic Communication Forum on Thursday in Riyadh. The aim was to engage the ministry’s communication staff across the Kingdom with its targeted operating model, to help achieve the objectives of its transformation program.

The event, which took place under the patronage of Khalid Al-Biyari, assistant minister of defense for executive affairs, also formed part of the ministry’s project to develop its internal and external communications to meet the requirements of modern media applications and practices.

The forum included a number of workshops, presented by Prince Ahmed bin Salman Applied Media Academy, focusing on communications-related subjects such as creative content creation, video production for social media and event management. The participants included officials and communication specialists from the Saudi Armed Forces, joint forces and the military’s Health Services Department.

Al-Biyari said during the forum that the ministry views strategic communication as a crucial approach to achieving excellence in performance.

“Adding strategic value to communications raises our media practices to a more advanced level in terms of planning the dissemination of key messages,” he said. “The rapid and frequent advancements in technology make it inevitable that all organizations, not only the Ministry of Defense, must think of communication with audiences strategically.”

Ahmed Ali Asiri, the deputy minister for strategic affairs and a keynote speaker at the event, stressed the importance of strategic communications to the ministry’s media activities. He said it is imperative for all employees to receive updated information accurately and in a timely manner, to ensure the quality and efficiency of operations.

He added that strategic communication is vital to send the right messages about the work of the ministry.

Abdullrahman Al-Sultan, the ministry’s director-general of strategic communications and media, gave a presentation about the role of his directorate, its organizational structure and the strategy behind its operating model.

Saudi crown prince, Spanish prime minister hold call

Updated 17 September 2021
SPA

NEOM: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in a phone call on Thursday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
The pair discussed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Spain and ways to enhance them.

Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers food aid to Mali, medical support to Uruguay

Updated 17 September 2021
SPA

BAMAKO: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently launched a project to distribute food aid to the poor in Mali.

An event to mark the distribution was attended by Saudi ambassador to Mali Khalid Al-Khalid, a KSrelief team and a number of Malian officials.

The aid includes 15,038 bags of rice, weighing 752 tons. It will be distributed to a number of Malian regions, benefiting 120,304 individuals.

It comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief projects being implemented by the Kingdom, through KSrelief, for countries and peoples around the world.

Meanwhile, KSrelief delivered medical and preventive assistance to Uruguay in order to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of KSrelief, Saudi Ambassador to Uruguay Eyad bin Ghazi Hakim officially handed over the support in the presence of Uruguayan Minister of Public Health Daniel Salinas.

Salinas said that Uruguay has “benefited greatly” from Saudi assistance in its fight against the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World Patient Safety Day

Updated 17 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has joined the world in celebrating World Patient Safety Day 2021.

The Saudi Patient Safety Center said that the 72nd World Health Assembly, affiliated with the World Health Organization, adopted in May 2019 a global action on patient safety, which guarantees celebrating a world day on patient safety each year.

The SPSC noted that this year saw the inauguration of an awareness campaign under the theme “safe maternal and newborn care,” which aims at raising community awareness on the safety of mothers and newborns.

It also aims to support the best health practices to reduce risks and deaths that can be avoided during delivery.

