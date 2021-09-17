Riyadh to host global conference on industrial safety, loss prevention

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host a high-profile international conference aimed at tackling industrial safety challenges.

The Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and Loss Prevention is set to take place in Riyadh from Oct. 3 to 6 under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of the Saudi High Commission for Industrial Security.

In a message posted on the conference website, HCIS Secretary-General Col. Adel Zayed Al-Otaibi said the high commission was organizing the event in cooperation with local and international partners.

He pointed out that the conference was being staged in line with the important strategic role played by the HCIS and its responsibility in supervising petroleum, industrial, and service facilities along with the application of regulations and instructions designed to preserve their integrity and prevent loss.

Issues related to industrial safety and loss prevention in key industrial sectors such as oil, gas, minerals, petrochemicals, and chemicals, would be comprehensively covered at the meeting, Al-Otaibi added.

He noted that the conference would also provide a great opportunity for organizations to share knowledge and help shape perspectives on matters important to the Kingdom.

Local and international industrial safety experts, and senior representatives of government organizations, and professional and academic institutions, are expected at the event where delegates will be able to listen to top speakers offering advice on how to improve the overall performance of organizations.

As well as keynote speeches, the four-day gathering will also offer training workshops, panel discussions to debate the latest trends in industrial safety, and networking and interaction sessions with sector leaders and professionals.

Following the opening ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 3, Monday will be dedicated to conference sessions, with Tuesday and Wednesday focused on technical workshops.

Workshop topics will include lifting equipment inspection, working at height, health and safety leadership excellence, introduction to incident investigation, contractor safety management, industrial hygiene, and incident response and crisis management. Certificates will be awarded to successful candidates.

Saudi Aramco is the success partner and co-organizer for the event, while strategic partners include the Saudi Electricity Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Saline Water Conversion Corp.