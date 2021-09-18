Flexible-work platform attracts more than 10k Saudis since launch

RIYADH: A platform to help workers find part-time and freelancing work in Saudi Arabia has managed to attract interests from more than 10,000 seekers of flexible work hours since May 2020, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The ministry seeks to achieve a target of 57,000 contracts via the platform by the end of 2022, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported, citing the ministry.
The ministry launched the platform, known as Marn, which offers hourly-based employment and does not require employers to pay end-of-service benefits.
The platform appeals to employers because it reduces their overheads and means they are only paying wages when they receive orders. The retail and wholesale sectors have benefited most from the flexible work system, along with the construction and logistics sectors, the newspaper added.
In 2020, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, launched mrn.sa, platform.
Under the system, an employee’s working hours with a single employer should be less than half the total working hours at the facility.
The flexible work contracts are limited to Saudis only.