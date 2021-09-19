You are here

  Dubai awards honor construction innovators

Dubai awards honor construction innovators



  • The Sustainable Initiative of the Year award was given for revised structural design guidelines for the Emirates, which seeks to drive down the consumption of material having a massive impact on sustainability
dmg events, organizers of the inaugural The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards, announced the winners of 15 categories last week during a glittering awards ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The awards, a platform to recognize sustainable development, technological and digital achievements in the construction industry, were judged by an independent panel of experts and thought leaders from the industry. They assessed hundreds of submissions and highlighted the winners who have shown innovation and project excellence through their success stories.
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East LLC (CSCEC) and ACCIONA took home multiple awards on the night. Other winners included: HAS Engineering LLC, The Arab Contractors Company, AECOM, Turner and Townsend, OBMI, Expomobilia, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Authorities, Emaar, B3G Engineering Services FZ-LLC, Alpin Limited and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill.
Koen Meert, group director structural design, Emaar, received the award on behalf of Dubai Municipality, Dubai Authorities, and Emaar. He said: “It’s a great recognition to receive this award at The Big 5, the biggest organization in terms of construction.”
The Sustainable Initiative of the Year award was given for revised structural design guidelines for the Emirates, which seeks to drive down the consumption of material having a massive impact on sustainability.

WINNERS ANDCATEGORIES

• Best Use of Technology of the Year: HAS Engineering LLC

• Community of the Future: The Arab Contractors Company

• Digital Transformation of the Year: AECOM

• Digital Twin Project of the Year: CSCEC

• Digitization Project of the Year: CSCEC

• Innovative Construction Organization of the Year: ACCIONA

• Off-site Project of the Year: CSCEC

• Partnership of the Year: Turner and Townsend

• Sustainability Champion of the Year: OBMI

• Sustainability Leader of the Year: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill

• Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year: ACCIONA

• Sustainable Construction Project of the Year: Expomobilia

• Sustainable Initiative of the Year: Dubai Municipality, Dubai Authorities, Emaar

•Technology Leader of the Year: B3G Engineering Services FZ-LLC

• Workforce of the Future Initiative: Alpin Limited

“Sustainability is such an important topic. We are therefore happy to be able to achieve this with the authorities as a joint effort for Dubai and the construction industry in general. The guideline submitted is now applicable for the whole industry, and every new building constructed in 2021 and later will be following it,” added Meert.
Yu Tao, president and CEO of CSCEC, said: “Over the years, The Big 5 keeps improving. It’s the first year for the award and it’s not an easy award. We have gone through six months with submission and verification and have won against very fierce competition; The Big 5 is keeping a very high quality with this award.”

As a premier partner and the official banking partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD Group, a banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, has joined hands with Mastercard, the official payment technology partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to create two exclusive new card programs: Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and the Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card.
The limited-edition cards are designed to enhance the Expo 2020 Dubai experience for both residents and visitors from across the globe, while also elevating their time spent in the UAE with memorable possibilities to discover year-round.
Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card
The Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card is a digital-first offering, issued via a dedicated mobile app, Joyn from Emirates NBD. The product is available to both UAE residents and international visitors for use while in the UAE and provides a fully digital payments experience. The benefits will merge a specially curated selection of offers from Emirates NBD’s Bon Appétit, LiveWell and Good Times programs, as well as offers from Mastercard’s Priceless Platform.

FASTFACT

The limited-edition cards are designed to enhance the Expo 2020 Dubai experience for both residents and visitors from across the globe.

With 25 million visits expected at Expo 2020 Dubai, the card will provide access to privileges, deals and discounts of up to 50 percent at more than 2,000 shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment touchpoints, as well as access to exclusive expo-related offers. The reloadable card will provide an enhanced customer experience with personalized offers, while also enabling international visitors to spend in the local UAE dirham currency.

Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card
 The Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card offers exceptional value with a wide range of benefits across key expo partners. Cardholders can earn up to three Emirates Islamic SmartMiles for every 1 dirham ($0.27) spent as well as gain U By Emaar Gold Tier Status, 50 percent cashback on their first Expo 2020 Dubai ticket transaction, and access to exclusive travel, hotels and lifestyle privileges offered by Mastercard.

Other benefits include 10 percent cashback on fuel, complimentary valet parking service at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, complimentary golf sessions, exclusive dining offers, and access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide. Customers can enjoy the flexibility to instantly redeem their Emirates Islamic SmartMiles for flights, hotels, and retail transactions anywhere in the world. Emirates Islamic SmartMiles can also be exchanged with multiple partner loyalty programs.

Calling all entrepreneurs: MITEF Startup Competition launches

The MITEF Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia startup competitions have succeeded in establishing more than 550 startups and providing more than 15,600 job opportunities. (Supplied)
The MITEF Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia startup competitions have succeeded in establishing more than 550 startups and providing more than 15,600 job opportunities. (Supplied)
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Calling all entrepreneurs: MITEF Startup Competition launches

The MITEF Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia startup competitions have succeeded in establishing more than 550 startups and providing more than 15,600 job opportunities. (Supplied)
  • The competition aims to enable entrepreneurs and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, with a special focus this year on Madinah.
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia have announced the launch of the MITEF Startup Competition 2021-2022. This year’s competition will provide the opportunity for the participants from Arab Startup Competition and Saudi Startup Competition to compete under a single competition, organized and supported by Bab Rizq Jameel and Community Jameel Saudi and under the patronage of the governorate of Madinah.

The MITEF Startup Competition 2021-2022 pits entrepreneurs in three different tracks: Ideas, Startups and Social Entrepreneurship. The competition aims to enable entrepreneurs and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, with a special focus this year on Madinah. This year’s edition launches with the slogan “Empowering Today. Transforming Tomorrow” and takes participants through a seven-month journey, filled with exciting activities like top-tier training, mentorship, media exposure, and networking opportunities. Moreover, the winning teams benefit from equity free-fund cash prizes.

The MITEF Startup Competition 2021-2022 will conclude with a final conference and awards ceremony that will take place during the Start Smart Conference in March 2022 in Madinah, during which this year’s Startup Investment Forum will also take place.

Applications are open for submissions until Dec. 6. Entrepreneurs and innovators from Saudi Arabia and the Arab world of all ages and industries can apply to one of the competition’s three tracks through the competition’s website: www.mitarabcompetition.com or www.mitefsaudi.org. The competition’s organizers will be conducting several roadshows and informative sessions throughout several Arab countries and Saudi Arabia, introducing the competition’s criteria and application process and helping candidates perfect their applications.

Mohammed Sanad Al-Yousif, CEO of the Economic Development Center in the Madinah governorate, said: “Community Jameel Saudi’s MITEF Startup Competition contributes to the enhancement of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the success of the region’s startups, and the support given to ideas and investment projects. This is the role that serves the expansion and support of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He added: “We are pleased to host the forum in Madinah as a global destination for launching businesses and attracting qualitative investments to achieve sustainable development.”

Hala Fadel, founder and chair of MITEF Pan Arab, said: “After running the Arab Startup Competition for 15 successful editions in different Arab cities, we realize the importance of empowering our entrepreneurs by providing them with the proper training and mentorship and the effect that they have on transforming the entrepreneurship ecosystem. According to the 2020 Arab Entrepreneurship Maturity Index: Insights and Forecasts report that we published, ASC startups’ customer base grew by 43 percent over the previous two years and 45 percent of startups expanded into new geographic markets, notably the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa and East Asia.”

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said: “We are proud to be a partner and to take part in this exceptional edition of the 2021-2022 MITEF Startup Competition welcoming entrepreneurs across the Arab world. The MITEF Pan Arab and MITEF Saudi Arabia startup competitions have succeeded in establishing more than 550 startups and providing more than 15,600 job opportunities.”

Oppo raises the bar with Reno6 Series 5G

 Oppo launched the Reno6 Series 5G with brand ambassador Mohammed Salah. The superphones enable users to capture their emotions in portrait providing a professional-level experience. (Supplied)
 Oppo launched the Reno6 Series 5G with brand ambassador Mohammed Salah. The superphones enable users to capture their emotions in portrait providing a professional-level experience. (Supplied)
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Oppo raises the bar with Reno6 Series 5G

 Oppo launched the Reno6 Series 5G with brand ambassador Mohammed Salah. The superphones enable users to capture their emotions in portrait providing a professional-level experience. (Supplied)
  • The Oppo Reno6 Series 5G contains two powerful handsets, the Oppo Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G, both of which offer powerful photo and video-taking capabilities complemented by smart AI algorithms.
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Oppo, a global smart device brand, launched on Wednesday its newest Reno series, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6Z 5G. The Reno6 series comes with an industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, industry-leading Reno Glow design, and AI Highlight Video to deliver a flagship-level performance that captures every emotion accurately in a portrait.

Richard Sun, president of Oppo KSA, said: “At Oppo, technological innovations lie at the ethos of our product development and growth trajectory and hence we have always been committed to delivering an all-rounder smartphone with best-in-class innovations for our consumers in the Saudi market, especially through the Reno6’s AI portrait video capabilities aimed to provide Oppo users superior portrait video experience, which is especially suitable for youngsters and aligns with their interests of social video scenarios. To cater to these demands, we are launching our most awaited Reno6 series — crafted and designed with passion. The 5G superphone will enable users to capture their emotions in portrait providing an ultimate professional-level experience. The Oppo Reno6 series is truly a smartphone of the future!”

The Oppo Reno6 Series 5G contains two powerful handsets, the Oppo Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G, both of which offer powerful photo and video-taking capabilities complemented by smart AI algorithms.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G has a 50 MP main camera, which includes the ultra-powerful imaging sensor — Sony IMX766, along with a 32 MP selfie camera. Oppo Reno6 Z 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 64 MP main camera, plus a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

The industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video provides a pioneering professional-grade cinematic quality bokeh effect for smartphone video. Powered by Oppo’s over-10-million portrait datasets and AI algorithms, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video delivers real-time video processing to capture portrait videos, all the while keeping the portrait subjects appearing natural and bright. Available on both the front and rear cameras, it also comes with video stabilization and video beautification features.

AI Highlight Video can automatically detect ambient light and make video optimizations accordingly. Whether you are shooting at night or with strong backlight in the day, AI Highlight Video helps you to capture clearer, brighter, and more vividly colored portrait videos.

Focus Tracking enables enhanced video auto-focusing by identifying and automatically tracking main subjects consistently.

Meanwhile, the dual-view video on the Reno6 Z 5G allows users to use both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, resulting in two perspectives within the same frame in videos. This feature in Reno6 Pro 5G enables users to record videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously and supports three different split-screen layouts: Split, round and rectangle.

Giordano launches internship program in Saudi Arabia

Giordano launches internship program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Giordano launches internship program in Saudi Arabia

Giordano launches internship program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Giordano Saudi Arabia recently rolled out its new internship program, in conjunction with the Jeddah Chapter of the Entrepreneur Organization.
The innovative internship program has been tailor-made for the Saudi market, offering participants a full range of site visits and tours, followed by work experience in both Giordano’s retail stores and in their preferred functional departments at the company’s regional headquarters. Participants will attend sessions on sales and marketing and visual merchandising, culminating with a final assessment and the issuance of a completion certificate.
Ahmedullah Abdul Hadi, chief operating officer of Giordano Saudi Arabia, said: “The Giordano KSA internship program is completely bespoke. We have taken elements from the Fast-Track Management Scheme operated by Giordano’s global headquarters, which has successfully produced a number of young senior executives, and injected our own local expertise and knowledge, culminating in a truly unique experience for participants.”
He added: “Our aim is to maximize the interaction between the company and the participants, striking a balance between conveying our core values while allowing the interns to make decisions about their participation early on, with a view to identifying potential talent for long-term development.”
The Entrepreneur Organization is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 4,000 influential business owners with 198 chapters in 61 countries. Founded in 1987, the EO enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, with a view to creating greater success in business and beyond. The Jeddah Chapter of the organization was founded in 2004, and currently has 26 members, representing more than 16,000 employees.
Established in 1981, Giordano is an international retailer of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel. It now operates around 2,100 stores and counters in Greater China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the GCC.

Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK

Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK

Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Sidra Capital, a GCC-based Shariah-compliant asset manager, has announced the completion of its acquisition of a freehold Countryside House HQ in the M25 submarket of Brentwood, UK. The transaction is valued at £19 million ($26.2 million).

The acquired property is fully let to Countryside PLC, a FTSE 250 company, on an unbroken 15-year lease and is undergoing a comprehensive £8 million refurbishment to transform the property into a state-of-the-art, future-proofed HQ building with excellent environmental credentials.

The Grade A office building is located in an established southeast submarket and benefits from excellent transport links to Central London and the rest of the UK. The three floors of office space comprise 38,878 square feet and the building provides 165 parking spaces, offering an excellent parking ratio of 1:1235 square feet, while enhancing an already extremely attractive working environment.

Commenting on the transaction, Hani Baothman, chairman of Sidra Capital, said: “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of this exceptional HQ building whose value is enhanced by the long let to a strong tenant in an attractive M25 location.

HIGHLIGHT

The acquired property is fully let to Countryside PLC, a FTSE 250 company, on an unbroken 15-year lease and is undergoing a comprehensive £8 million refurbishment.

This demonstrates not only our commitment to the UK market but also to our belief that modern fit-for-purpose office buildings in strong locations will remain attractive to both tenants and investors. The transaction confirms our commitment to providing investors with attractive high-yielding investment opportunities in global mature markets that fulfill their investment objectives and aspirations.”

The transaction bolsters Sidra Capital’s real estate investment strategy in the UK, which is buoyed by the prospect of economic growth and renewed investor sentiment as the UK GDP returns to pre-COVID levels.

“An easing of COVID-19 restrictions has served to rebuild investor confidence, which in turn brought liquidity and positive sentiment back to the market,” Baothman added.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Saudi Arabia — with offices in Jeddah, Riyadh and London, Sidra Capital is a Shariah-compliant asset manager that specializes in income-generating real estate and private finance.
 

