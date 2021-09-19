Dubai awards honor construction innovators

dmg events, organizers of the inaugural The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards, announced the winners of 15 categories last week during a glittering awards ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The awards, a platform to recognize sustainable development, technological and digital achievements in the construction industry, were judged by an independent panel of experts and thought leaders from the industry. They assessed hundreds of submissions and highlighted the winners who have shown innovation and project excellence through their success stories.
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East LLC (CSCEC) and ACCIONA took home multiple awards on the night. Other winners included: HAS Engineering LLC, The Arab Contractors Company, AECOM, Turner and Townsend, OBMI, Expomobilia, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Authorities, Emaar, B3G Engineering Services FZ-LLC, Alpin Limited and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill.
Koen Meert, group director structural design, Emaar, received the award on behalf of Dubai Municipality, Dubai Authorities, and Emaar. He said: “It’s a great recognition to receive this award at The Big 5, the biggest organization in terms of construction.”
The Sustainable Initiative of the Year award was given for revised structural design guidelines for the Emirates, which seeks to drive down the consumption of material having a massive impact on sustainability.
WINNERS ANDCATEGORIES
• Best Use of Technology of the Year: HAS Engineering LLC
• Community of the Future: The Arab Contractors Company
• Digital Transformation of the Year: AECOM
• Digital Twin Project of the Year: CSCEC
• Digitization Project of the Year: CSCEC
• Innovative Construction Organization of the Year: ACCIONA
• Off-site Project of the Year: CSCEC
• Partnership of the Year: Turner and Townsend
• Sustainability Champion of the Year: OBMI
• Sustainability Leader of the Year: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill
• Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year: ACCIONA
• Sustainable Construction Project of the Year: Expomobilia
• Sustainable Initiative of the Year: Dubai Municipality, Dubai Authorities, Emaar
•Technology Leader of the Year: B3G Engineering Services FZ-LLC
• Workforce of the Future Initiative: Alpin Limited
“Sustainability is such an important topic. We are therefore happy to be able to achieve this with the authorities as a joint effort for Dubai and the construction industry in general. The guideline submitted is now applicable for the whole industry, and every new building constructed in 2021 and later will be following it,” added Meert.
Yu Tao, president and CEO of CSCEC, said: “Over the years, The Big 5 keeps improving. It’s the first year for the award and it’s not an easy award. We have gone through six months with submission and verification and have won against very fierce competition; The Big 5 is keeping a very high quality with this award.”