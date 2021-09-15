You are here

Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK

Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK
The Grade A office building is located in an established southeast submarket and benefits from excellent transport links to Central London and the rest of the UK.
Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK

Sidra Capital acquires Countryside PLC HQ in UK
Sidra Capital, a GCC-based Shariah-compliant asset manager, has announced the completion of its acquisition of a freehold Countryside House HQ in the M25 submarket of Brentwood, UK. The transaction is valued at £19 million ($26.2 million).

The acquired property is fully let to Countryside PLC, a FTSE 250 company, on an unbroken 15-year lease and is undergoing a comprehensive £8 million refurbishment to transform the property into a state-of-the-art, future-proofed HQ building with excellent environmental credentials.

The Grade A office building is located in an established southeast submarket and benefits from excellent transport links to Central London and the rest of the UK. The three floors of office space comprise 38,878 square feet and the building provides 165 parking spaces, offering an excellent parking ratio of 1:1235 square feet, while enhancing an already extremely attractive working environment.

Commenting on the transaction, Hani Baothman, chairman of Sidra Capital, said: “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of this exceptional HQ building whose value is enhanced by the long let to a strong tenant in an attractive M25 location.

The acquired property is fully let to Countryside PLC, a FTSE 250 company, on an unbroken 15-year lease and is undergoing a comprehensive £8 million refurbishment.

This demonstrates not only our commitment to the UK market but also to our belief that modern fit-for-purpose office buildings in strong locations will remain attractive to both tenants and investors. The transaction confirms our commitment to providing investors with attractive high-yielding investment opportunities in global mature markets that fulfill their investment objectives and aspirations.”

The transaction bolsters Sidra Capital’s real estate investment strategy in the UK, which is buoyed by the prospect of economic growth and renewed investor sentiment as the UK GDP returns to pre-COVID levels.

“An easing of COVID-19 restrictions has served to rebuild investor confidence, which in turn brought liquidity and positive sentiment back to the market,” Baothman added.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Saudi Arabia — with offices in Jeddah, Riyadh and London, Sidra Capital is a Shariah-compliant asset manager that specializes in income-generating real estate and private finance.
 

Huawei's Petal Search among top 2 search engines in KSA

Petal Search is highly localized, providing users with information on nearby services, shopping deals, hotels, flights, local, regional and international news.
Petal Search, an innovative application and search engine preinstalled on new Huawei smartphones, has emerged as the second most frequently used search engine in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, according to Statcounter — a web traffic analysis website.
Petal Search is available on Huawei smartphones as well as on Android devices. Launched in 2020 and inspired by Huawei’s logo, the search engine is highly localized, providing users with information on nearby services, shopping deals, hotels, flights, local, regional and international news, and curated content that is personalized using local data.
“Petal Search is an intuitive, results-oriented, and user-friendly search tool, providing users with a wealth of real-time information directly relevant to them, when they need it,” said Adam Xiao, managing director, HMS and consumer cloud service for Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA. “By becoming the second most-used search engine in key MENA markets following its launch just last year, we are on the right track with the development and evolution of Petal Search. To address the growing user demand, we will continue to improve the search engine with new features and local partners that generate results which are directly relevant to our users.”

By becoming the second most-used search engine in key MENA markets following its launch just last year, we are on the right track with the development and evolution of Petal Search.

Adam Xiao, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA

Among the innovations in Petal Search is a visual search feature that can search for and detect multiple objects in an image simultaneously. To enhance ease of use and accessibility, integrated voice search functionality has been expanded to include Arabic and Turkish, in addition to English, Spanish and French.
The search engine’s integrated App Search feature allows users to search directly on Huawei AppGallery, the default application marketplace for Huawei devices, and other third-party app sources. With Shopping Search, consumers can search for favorite products they want to buy and then directly follow a link to make a purchase. Travel Search enables users to reserve flights from within Petal Search, book hotels around the world, and search for information such as flight arrival times, local shopping destinations, retail outlets for electronics, games and much more, providing a wholly reimagined search experience for users.
Petal Search’s innovation-driven strategy will continue to leverage Huawei’s cutting-edge technology and cloud synergy capabilities, allowing users to achieve a one-stop-shop experience from information acquisition to service acquisition. The search engine’s key driver is to focus on overseas markets and collaborate with local partners to build a new global mobile search ecosystem.

Emotional well-being key for safe return to school

At SEK-Riyadh, time is dedicated to team building for students in order to ensure their emotional well-being.
At SEK-Riyadh, time is dedicated to team building for students in order to ensure their emotional well-being.
Emotional well-being key for safe return to school

At SEK-Riyadh, time is dedicated to team building for students in order to ensure their emotional well-being.
A lot of planning by the Saudi government and schools across the Kingdom is ensuring a safe return to in-person classes, as several schools reopen after months of closure due to COVID-19.
The pandemic has affected everyone: Some students or staff may have been ill or lost friends or relatives, while others may have become anxious about returning to school.
SEK-Riyadh is the first school in Saudi Arabia to open as part of the International School’s Attraction Program of the Royal Commission of Riyadh City. “We believe that the emotional well-being of students and staff is the true measure of a healthy school and is essential to developing effective teaching and learning — it is also key to nurturing positive relationships, and encouraging perseverance and resilience in our community,” the school said in a statement.
School counselor Julie Alonso explained how SEK-Riyadh is supporting students and staff. “At SEK-Riyadh, we use a holistic approach to student and staff well-being. An awareness of well-being and social and emotional learning is woven into the fabric of the curriculum. Mindfulness sessions and wellness workshops with small groups are part of our strategy, as is attention to the individual needs of the students and staff,” she said.
“Our formal and informal networks enable the teachers to support our students. Time is dedicated to team building and group reflections for students. Daily check-ins give students the opportunity to express how they are feeling, while also encouraging students to support each other. Our aim is to foster a culture of empathy and compassion.”
Here are some tips for parents to help children as they return to school:

Talk to your child:
Some younger children may feel anxious about returning to school. Reassure your child that teachers will make sure everyone is safe and healthy at school.

Mind your own emotions:
Be optimistic and positive about returning to school. Children need to understand that their parents are confident about the school being safe.

Communicate with your child’s teachers:
Talk to your child’s teachers regularly. When parents and teachers communicate effectively, students feel better supported and more confident.

Eat Well Group names Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed as strategic adviser

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud
Eat Well Group names Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed as strategic adviser

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud
Eat Well Investment Group Inc., a publicly traded investment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has announced that Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, has joined the company as a strategic adviser.
A pioneer in plant-based food investing and venture-backed future food startups, Prince Khaled is among those driving solutions at scale related to food security, human and animal welfare, and climate change. Prince Khaled is the CEO of KBW Ventures, in addition to serving in various key appointments in Saudi Arabia and globally.
“We are incredibly honored to have Prince Khaled join Eat Well Group as a key strategic adviser, shareholder, and genuine supporter of our long-term ambitions,” said Marc Aneed, president of Eat Well Group.
Eat Well Group’s Barry Didato echoed Aneed’s appreciation, saying: “Prince Khaled is that rare visionary dedicated to truly making the world a better place, and we are thrilled to have him as a key adviser and shareholder.”
Through his various business entities, Prince Khaled maintains holdings across three continents. Honing in on sustainable ventures, the KBW portfolio includes investments in plant-based initiatives, alternative proteins, green technologies, and more. As an early adopter of plant-based foods and alternative protein, Prince Khaled is at the forefront of global plant-based investing, initiatives, and advocacy. He has developed a deep network of international industry-specific contacts, across both private and public sectors.

A pioneer in plant-based food investing and venture-backed future food startups, Prince Khaled is among those driving solutions at scale related to food security, human and animal welfare, and climate change.

Prince Khaled said: “This past year, Eat Well Group’s portfolio companies sold over 26,000 tons of pure plant-based protein to over 35 countries worldwide, offering better nutrition, and greater food security. The environmental benefits alone save more than 89,000 metric tons of methane, which is a leading contributor toward global warming. I’m delighted to be a part of the mission to put healthier living in reach of more people.”
Nutrition is a key driver of both human health and wellness, and an enormous business opportunity to meet global demand. Eat Well is aggressively planning to transform entire industries including meat, dairy, and more. Having taken part in financing rounds of some of the biggest names in alternative protein and plant-based products, Prince Khaled brings a wealth of hands-on industry experience that will be put to use advising the company on its global investment strategy.
Additionally, he will be joining agritech industry experts on the virtual leg of the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on Sept. 27, to discuss new market opportunities and promote food security through agri-food innovation during the Middle East Agri-Food Briefing.

Porsche unveils future-driven Mission R concept study

The all-wheel drive car, delivering just under 1,100 PS in qualifying mode, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds.
The all-wheel drive car, delivering just under 1,100 PS in qualifying mode, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds.
Porsche unveils future-driven Mission R concept study

The all-wheel drive car, delivering just under 1,100 PS in qualifying mode, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds.
At the IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich (Sept. 7-12), Porsche provided a look into the automotive future with the reveal of the Mission R concept car. The study combines state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable materials, such as natural fiber-reinforced plastics, with a passion for racing. In addition to a progressive design, the extremely low-slung, all-electric competition car features the characteristic lines of Porsche sports cars from Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The two newly developed electric motors incorporated in the Mission R deliver up to 800 kW in so-called qualifying mode. The battery capacity of around 80 kWh and the innovative recuperation system make sprint racing possible with no loss of output.
“Porsche is the brand for people who fulfill their dreams. This is also true in motorsports. We experience our innovative strength on the racetrack, demonstrate courage in pursuing new avenues and delight car owners with sporting performance,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG. “In addition to our involvement in the Formula E World Championship, we are now taking the next big step forward in electric mobility. The concept study is our vision of all-electric customer motorsports. The Mission R embodies everything that makes Porsche strong: Performance, design and sustainability.”
Customer motorsports enjoy a high level of esteem at Porsche. Since the start of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland 31 years ago, the sports car manufacturer has produced and delivered more than 4,400 cup cars from Weissach. A total of 30 one-make cup series are held worldwide on the basis of these reliable, high-performance racing cars. The Porsche Mission R provides an indication of what the future of one-make series with all-electric cars could look like.
The all-wheel drive car, delivering just under 1,100 PS in qualifying mode, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of more than 300 km/h. On track, the electric racer achieves the same lap time performance as the current Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Thanks to newly designed electric motors and battery cells — all equipped with innovative direct oil cooling — the Porsche Mission R concept study produces a constant power output of 500 kW in race mode. So-called derating, i.e. reduction of the battery‘s power output due to thermal conditions, has been eliminated. An electric motor with up to 320 kW powers the front axle, while a maximum of 480 kW is delivered to the rear. Thanks to advanced 900-volt technology and Porsche Turbo Charging, a good 15-minute break from racing is all that is needed to charge the battery from 5 to 80 percent SoC. Charging can take place with up to 340 kW. The Porsche Mission R also features a further development of Porsche Active Aerodynamics with a drag reduction system (DRS) on the nose section and rear wing. It comprises three louvres in each of the two side air intakes on the nose section as well as an adjustable, two-section rear wing.

Thanks to advanced 900-volt technology and Porsche Turbo Charging, a good 15-minute break from racing is all that is needed to charge the battery from 5 to 80 percent state of charge.

In addition to the innovative, battery-electric drive concept, the body of the concept car also focuses on CO2 reduction and sustainability: It is largely made of natural fiber reinforced plastic, the basic material of which is made from flax fibers obtained from farming. This ecological material is also used for the front spoiler lip, the diffuser and the side skirts.
The interior design focuses on the driver in all areas. An ergonomically placed display between the controls on the steering wheel shows relevant data during the race. The monitor above the steering column shows the images from the side mirror cameras and the central rear-view mirror camera. A touch display to the right of the seat can be used to call up the driver’s biometric data, for instance. Numerous other cameras in the interior can be used to provide exciting sequences for a live stream transmission.

IHC’s Al-Seer Marine & BGN form $170m JV partnership

VLGCs used for exporting LPG and LNG are generally 250 to 300 meters long.
VLGCs used for exporting LPG and LNG are generally 250 to 300 meters long.
IHC's Al-Seer Marine & BGN form $170m JV partnership

VLGCs used for exporting LPG and LNG are generally 250 to 300 meters long.
Al-Seer Marine PJSC, a marine company in the Middle East region that is engaged across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of International Holding Company has formed a joint venture with BGN International, one of the world’s leading energy, trading, storage, and transportation companies, to acquire a portfolio of very large gas carriers for the transport of liquefied petroleum gas. The partnership is estimated at 624 million dirhams ($170 million).
In addition, the joint venture has agreed to award Hyundai Heavy Industries in Korea with an order to build two new VLGCs, both sized at 86,000 cubic meters capacity. The new VLGCs are due for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively. The propulsion machinery of each ship will be LPG fueled, making them environmentally friendly with less emissions.
Reahd Al-Kindi, Al-Seer Marine’s chairman, said: “Continued global demand for cleaner fuel-burning sources such as LPG in emerging markets will require greater infrastructure, including VLGCs. We have identified this as an area of tremendous long-term growth and with the backing of IHC, agreed a partnership with BGN, one of the leading LPG and energy suppliers in the world. The partnership will bring together operational, regional and financial expertise to manage the initial portfolio of VLGCs we have just acquired as well as the growth potential in the marketplace.”

312

VLGCs exist in the world as of the start of the year, and 18 of those are operating as storage units.

The partnership marks a shift in strategy for Al-Seer Marine, which previously engaged in multiple marine sectors such as high-tech boatbuilding, unmanned systems development, and manufacturing. The company also has a training institute, Al-Seer Marine Training Institute, for product training, maintenance, and support services as well as supply logistics, 24x7 yacht management and project management.
Ruya Bayegan, CEO of BGN International, said: “With continued growth for LPG demand, expanding BGN’s global infrastructure will be critical. This joint venture with IHC and Al-Seer Marine represents another strategic partnership for BGN and an opportunity for scalable growth in the foreseeable future.”
Al-Seer has identified an area of growth when it comes to exporting LPG and LNG by means of VLGCs. These vessels are generally 250 to 300 meters long and have four to six storage tanks on board, capable of loading anywhere between 100,000 to 200,000 cubic meters of gas.
“We have ordered two vessels from Hyundai Heavy Industries, the largest shipbuilder in the world, and depending on how we see demand, may well purchase further vessels or order more.” Al-Kindi added.
There is a limited supply of vessels, with only 312 VLGCs in the world as of the start of the year, and 18 of those operating as storage units.

 

