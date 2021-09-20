Lebanon government wins confidence vote as parliament hit by power cut

You are here

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati (C) attends a parliament session to confirm the new government at a Beirut theater known as the UNESCO palace, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • A power outage and a broken generator briefly delayed the start of the parliament session for some 40 minutes before electricity came back on
  • The vote paves the way for his Cabinet to try and tackle the country’s devastating economic and financial crisis
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament has backed the Mikati government in a vote of confidence held on Monday at the UNESCO palace following a power outage and a broken generator that briefly delayed the start of the session.

Some 40 minutes passed before electricity returned thanks to a private generator brought by Hezbollah. It used non-Iranian diesel despite the party’s readiness to secure supplies from Tehran.

Lebanon on Monday morning endured a major power failure due to low production and poor distribution, which led to outages across the country.

The session had been scheduled to start at 11 a.m. but the lights went out in the building now housing the parliament.

MPs were broadcasting on live television waiting inside and outside the hall while the electricity was down.

The incident, which underscored the deep crisis roiling the small country amid an unprecedented economic meltdown, was derided on social media, with some activists and media figures saying they were glad politicians were getting a taste of the suffering.

Hezbollah’s MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi said: “We had made contacts to secure a generator which was sent to the UNESCO palace. We were ready to secure diesel from Al-Amana Fuel Company, however the secretary general of the house of representatives Adnan Dahir, informed us that the diesel is available and they just needed a generator.”

The new government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said its permission was not sought regarding the import of Iranian diesel. Ships carrying the Iranian diesel arrived in the Syrian port of Banias last week and lorries carrying Syrian plates entered Lebanon through unofficial border crossings that Hezbollah had built in the decade since the Syrian civil war erupted.

Hezbollah stored the diesel in tanks in the Baalbek area owned by Al Amana fuel company that has been under US sanctions since February 2020 due to its ties to Hezbollah. The diesel will be distributed free of charge to government hospitals, with the remaining quantities expected to be sold below the state’s price.

Lebanon is battling a deep depression, with worsening fuel shortages translating into few or any hours of state-backed power each day. Most Lebanese rely on private generators for electricity.

In parliament, Mikati read out the Cabinet’s draft policy program: “From the heart of the suffering of Beirut ... our Cabinet was born to light a candle in this hopeless darkness.”

The new premier also vowed to hold timely and transparent elections in May 2022.

He also pledged to “resume talks with the IMF and develop a plan to revive the economy, adopting a short- and medium-term rescue program starting from the recovery plan after it has been updated with the implementation of reforms in all areas in accordance with urgent priorities.”

He said that the economic plan will be implemented in coordination with the Bank of Lebanon after it has been approved by the government.

Mikati promised to “draw up a plan to reform the banking sector, to pass in cooperation with parliament the Capital Control Act and draft a bill to address the financial and banking conditions that emerged after Oct. 17, 2019, particularly those related to the transfer of funds abroad and the recovery of funds from corruption offences.”

Mikati’s government will also resume negotiations with creditors over a restructuring of public debt on which Lebanon defaulted last year.

Mikati promised that his government would “strengthen and uphold Lebanon’s relations with sister Arab countries and insist, as well as strengthening Lebanon’s international relations and activating its engagement with the international community and its European partner.”

Mikati pledged to “close illegal crossings, reduce tax evasion, amend the Public Accounting Act and complete the 2022 general budget, including its reform clauses dealing with public finances.”

Mikati also promised to “increase electricity supply hours in the first phase, complete the implementation of the electricity sector plan and related reforms with its modernization and the establishment of the country’s needed power plants with the participation of the private sector, and complete the project of bringing natural gas through Floating Storage Regasification Units.”

In its ministerial statement, the government stressed its “efforts to secure an economic- socio-health safety net to restore purchasing power, activate social guarantor institutions, expand insurance coverage of all kinds, put the cash card program into effect in coordination with the ESSN social safety net program for the neediest families and adopt the Old Age Security Act.”

As for the Beirut port explosion, the government stressed its “keenness to complete all investigations to determine the causes of the explosion, uncover the full truth and punish all perpetrators.”

The Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc voted against granting Mikati’s Cabinet confidence. “We will not bet on this government to do miracles. This government was formed to stop the collapse, prevent the explosion and, most importantly, it is an election government,” said MP Strida Geagea.

Hezbollah MP Mohammed Fadlallah called for a “criminal financial audit of companies that exercised monopoly,” criticizing “banks that stole the Lebanese savings, urging them to return these savings and assume their responsibilities.”

The head of the Strong Lebanon bloc, MP Gebran Bassil, said his bloc would give the government confidence “because the government was duly formed. The prime minister respected the constitutional partnership with the president of the republic. It has also included in its ministerial statement our demands and this is a positive thing.”

However, a dispute took place between Bassil and deputy speaker of parliament, MP Eli Ferzli, over Bassil’s accusation that a number of deputies and ministers had “transferred their funds abroad.”

“The parties who disrupted the country are the ones who formed the government under the auspices of Hezbollah. The latter is in full control of the council and there is no possibility of any reform. The big confrontation will be in the next elections, so that the people can overthrow this system,” said Sami Gemayel, Lebanese Kataeb Party chief, who resigned from parliament.

Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Palestinian artist depicts the ‘ticking bomb’ of Gaza

Palestinian artist depicts the ‘ticking bomb’ of Gaza
  • Abeer Jebril paints ballet dancers because ‘I see her as an icon of beauty and power’
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA CITY: Palestinian artist Abeer Jebril’s paintings show ballerinas chained in barbed wire, dancing on rocks, or facing barricades to mirror what she calls the “ticking bomb” reality of women in Gaza.
Jebril, 35, hopes her portraits will bring attention to the social and political problems women face in Gaza, home to two million people and devastated by wars and economic restrictions.
“The reason I chose the ballet dancer is that I see her as an icon of beauty and power,” said Jebril, who is inspired by Degas, the French Impressionist.
“It shows what the woman feels, lives, faces and how she is chained, it shows what she feels in Gaza to the audience.” she said.
One of her paintings depicts a dancer with her feet chained in barbed wire. Another is stepping on rocks while a third woman wraps her body around a grenade. “Men and women are both in chains under the occupation,” Jebril said.
She said her paintings also shed light on how “women suffer from the dominance of men and the inability to have a say on issues that matter.” Men and women, Jebril said, “live in a ticking bomb in Gaza,” not knowing what will happen next.
Jebril said she got ideas for her paintings from moves by international ballet dancers and those of her 11-year-old daughter Maya, who dances ballet.
Her portaits, created using painter’s knives, have been displayed in galleries in some European and Arab countries.
“I felt despair seeing paintings displayed outside Gaza when I couldn’t be there. I so much had hoped to have stood next to them,” she said.

Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya

Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya
Updated 20 September 2021
AP

Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya

Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya
  • The rescues came amid a spike in attempted crossings of the Mediterranean Sea
  • Over 24,000 migrants have been intercepted and returned to Libya by the country’s coast guard so far this year, according to the UN migration agency
Updated 20 September 2021
AP

ABOARD THE GEO BARENTS: Two vessels rescued around 190 Europe-bound migrants, including women and children, off the coast of Libya, charities operating the vessels said Monday.
The rescues came amid a spike in attempted crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
More than 24,000 migrants have been intercepted and returned to Libya by the country’s coast guard so far this year, according to the UN migration agency. That’s more than double the number from 2020, when about 11,890 migrants were brought back to shore in the conflict-ridden country.
More than a thousand more are believed to have drowned in just the first half of the year, according to the agency’s figures.
Migrants waved to rescuers from a flimsy rubber dinghy at midday Monday before they were given life vests and transferred onboard the Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by the charity Doctors without Borders. They numbered 54 in total, according to Barbara Deck, the organization’s project coordinator.
Among them were two dozen minors, six women and a 6-week-old baby, who was among the first to disembark, crying, after being carefully placed in a large orange life vest. The migrants’ original vessel had been packed, with no shade and barely room for all onboard to sit down.
The migrants were not immediately available for comment. They were rushed for medical inspection by workers for the aid agency known by its French name as Medecins Sans Frontieres. Some appeared exhausted and smiled in relief after their rescue, with a few dancing and singing. Among them were migrants from African countries including Ivory Coast, Cameron, Mali, Somalia and Burkina Faso, according to Deck.
It was unclear why this year has seen so many crossings but mid to late summer is typically a peak time for attempts on the Central Mediterranean route because of good weather. Rescues along this route have become routine during the warmer months. Economic hardship, sometimes exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, is a driver for many of the migrants.
Earlier in the day, the Geo Barents also rescued six men in a small fiberglass boat, three of them from Libya, two from Tunisia and one from Morocco. The men had been trying down the rescue ship, according to MSF staff.
The migrants told rescuers that the dinghy’s engine had stopped working, according to Mattijs Melsen, deputy search and rescue leader with MSF.
“The boat was not designated for such a voyage,” he said.
The Ocean Viking, also working in the same area off Libya, rescued around 130 Europe-bound migrants over the past three days, said Claire Juchat, a communications officer for the SOS Mediterranee charity, which operates the vessel.
The migrants, including 44 children and 12 women, were on four separate boats, Juchat said. There were two migrants with critical health conditions whom the Italian coast guard evacuated along with four family members early Monday, she said.
The remaining migrants will stay onboard the two vessels until their missions are completed, then they will be taken to Europe.
Libya has for years been a hub for African and Middle Eastern migrants fleeing war and poverty in their countries and hoping for a better life in Europe. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Traffickers have exploited the chaos and often pack desperate families into ill-equipped small boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Thousands have drowned along the way. Some Libyan militiamen have been implicated in widespread abuses of migrants, including torture and abduction for ransom.

US says flight with 21 UScitizens, 48 residents left Kabul

US says flight with 21 UScitizens, 48 residents left Kabul
Updated 20 September 2021
Reuters

US says flight with 21 UScitizens, 48 residents left Kabul

US says flight with 21 UScitizens, 48 residents left Kabul
  • Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday with 21 U.S. citizens and 48 residents, said Ned Price
Updated 20 September 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A Qatar Airways flight carrying 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents left Kabul on Sunday, the US State Department said in a statement on Monday.
The Department’s Spokesperson Ned Price said: “We can confirm that a Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday with 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents on board.”
He said they are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban.
“As we have stated before, we will continue to help US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan,” added Price.
The Department’s spokesperson said his country ‘welcomes continued cooperation by all involved with facilitating these flights’.

Egyptian foreign minister highlights need to revive Palestine negotiation process

Shoukry outlined Egypt’s position and how it was continuing its efforts to restart negotiations in the Palestinian peace process. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Shoukry outlined Egypt’s position and how it was continuing its efforts to restart negotiations in the Palestinian peace process. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 20 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian foreign minister highlights need to revive Palestine negotiation process

Shoukry outlined Egypt’s position and how it was continuing its efforts to restart negotiations in the Palestinian peace process. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • El-Sisi stressed the importance of the international community’s support for Egypt’s efforts to rebuild Palestinian territories
Updated 20 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the need to revive negotiations over Palestine and create a political climate that avoids escalation of tensions, during a telephone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. 

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry outlined Egypt’s position and how it was continuing its efforts to restart negotiations.

Hafez said that the phone call also discussed moves for reconstruction in Palestine and the provision of aid and development support to the occupied Palestinian territories, in coordination with the Palestinian National Authority.

During his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s support for efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in the Middle East and to work in compliance with international legitimacy resolutions. 

El-Sisi stressed the importance of the international community’s support for Egypt’s efforts to rebuild Palestinian territories, in addition to the need to maintain calm between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, especially in easing tension in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Egypt receives 546,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Egypt receives 546,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 20 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt receives 546,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Egypt receives 546,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Health minister said total number of registered infected people in Egypt is 296,929, with 16,970 deaths
Updated 20 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced that 546,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been received from the French government.

The minister explained that the doses are part of the COVAX agreement, in cooperation with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF, within the framework of the state’s plan to diversify and expand the provision of vaccines to citizens.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, assistant minister of health and population and the official spokesman for the ministry, said that this shipment was received in two batches, one of which arrived last Friday and the other yesterday at Cairo International Airport. He stressed that the Egyptian state was sparing no effort in providing free vaccines to citizens.

Mujahid explained that the shipment would be subject to analysis in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority and that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be distributed to the 781 vaccination centers throughout the governorates of the country.

He said that the AstraZeneca vaccine has proven to be effective in preventing infection with coronavirus virus disease (COVID-19) and explained that it is to be taken in two doses 28 days apart.

Mujahid said that centers designated to vaccinate people who wish to travel are equipped with all the requirements for data registration and the issuance of documented vaccine certificates with QR codes.

In recent days, Egypt has witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of people infected with the virus, as part of what officials consider the fourth wave. The Ministry of Health recorded on Monday 653 new cases and 19 deaths. 

Mujahid stated that the total number of registered infected people in Egypt is 296,929, with 16,970 deaths.

Zayed announced in previous statements that Egypt has manufactured 5 million vaccine doses within the country and has so far vaccinated 13 million people. 

She added that the ministry aims to vaccinate from 7 to 8 million citizens per month and hopes to have 40 million people vaccinated by December. 

An additional production line is being prepared at a factory in Giza with production starting Nov. 1. The production capacity will be 300,000 doses per day. 

Egypt owns two vaccine manufacturing factories, with one focusing on national needs and the other on production and distribution to Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

