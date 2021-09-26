Work gets underway for a $2.2bn ‘forested community’ in Sharjah

DUBAI: Work is underway for an 8 billion dirhams ($2.17 billion) forested and nature-filled community in the UAE emirate of Sharjah, where 4,000 villas and townhouses will be built.

The design and supervision of the first phase of the Masaar community, located in Suyoh district in Sharjah, was awarded to Dubai-based Dewan Architects + Engineers.

“This contract marks another step forward in the development of a community that will set a new standard of living, not just in Sharjah but the entire UAE,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, chief executive officer of Arada, the developer of Masaar, said.

Under the contract, Dewan will work on the construction of 431 villas and townhouses – all located among 50,000 trees with green footpaths, cycle tracks, passive zones and other nature-inspired facilities.

“We look forward to working with Dewan on the first phase of Masaar, which has already seen strong investor interest thanks to competitive pricing, an excellent product and the overall resilience of the real estate sector here in Sharjah,” Alkhoshaibi added.

The first phase of the project, called Sendian District, is 90 percent sold already, and the properties are scheduled to be handed over by the end of 2022.

A contract for infrastructure design and supervision consultancy services was earlier given to US-based Parsons Overseas Limited.