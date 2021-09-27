Saudi-led fashion label Ramzen presents new collection in Milan

DUBAI: Saudi fashion house Ramzen presented its Spring/Summer 2022 collection this week on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week.
The collection, according to the brand, celebrates “Gioia di Vivere” which means “the Joy of Life.”
The brand’s new offerings for women and men feature luxurious, contemporary designs in bright colors.
The show was inspired by the new Italy-based brand’s shared “global experience of joy after a difficult time of sacrifice.”
Earlier this month, the label, who’s designer and creative director is Abdul Al-Romaizan, announced that the US pop singer Jack Gilinsky was selected to be the face of men’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.
The fashion house’s first collection was released for Fall/Winter 2021. It featured casual and formal designs that are inspired by the 80s.
Al-Romaizan’s brand offers fashion and lifestyle products that are inspired by his early-80s childhood.
Al-Romaizan was born in Saudi Arabia, raised in Milan and studied in the US.
“I am driven by passion and filled with optimism as we prepare to unveil this collection, which honors my heritage as well as the current vision for Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Romaizan in a statement ahead of his show.
“Arab men are powerfully discriminating and elegant in both attitude and appearance; Saudi women were among the first to dress in haute couture, and they have a commanding presence in the fashion and beauty industry worldwide,” he added. “I am fully devoted to defying their expectations for quality of construction, elegance and sheer uniqueness, while offering men and women the world over contemporary evening wear unlike anything they’ve ever worn.”
According to the label’s website, Ramzen is the first European fashion house to be run by a Saudi designer, “and its debut represents the realization of a long-held dream for Al-Romaizan.”