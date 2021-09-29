You are here

  • Home
  • Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
Greg Kelly was the first American to be appointed to Nissan’s board. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2chmw

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
  • The first American to be appointed to Nissan’s board, Greg Kelly says he is innocent
  • Kelly said in an interview last month he did not know all the details of Ghosn’s pay
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors demanded two years in prison for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and accused him of joining a “conspiracy” to pay his former boss Carlos Ghosn illicitly in closing arguments Wednesday in a year-long trial.
“That unpaid compensation existed is clear,” prosecutor Yukio Kawasaki told the Tokyo District Court, reading briskly from a thick document.
Kelly, a 30-year veteran at the Japanese automaker, was living in the US when he was arrested in November 2018 upon returning to Japan to attend a meeting.
The first American to be appointed to Nissan’s board, Kelly says he is innocent. He sat calmly in the courtroom, wearing his usual red tie and dark suit, alongside defense lawyers. Everyone in the courthouse was wearing a mask because of the pandemic.
Kelly said in an interview last month he did not know all the details of Ghosn’s pay. He was determined to retain Ghosn, Nissan’s former chairman, because of his extraordinary management skills and wanted to pay him in a legal way, he said.
Ghosn was arrested at the same time as Kelly and also maintains he is innocent. He skipped bail in late 2019 and fled to Lebanon, the country of his ancestry. It has no extradition treaty with Japan.
The charges center around a pay cut of about 1 billion yen ($10 million) a year that Ghosn voluntarily started taking from 2010, halving his pay after disclosure of high executive pay became mandatory in Japan.
Neither side is contesting that cut. The contention is over whether that money should have been reported as compensation as a de facto promised sum under a binding contract, or didn’t need to be disclosed until it was finalized.
Nissan Motor Co. officials considered various ways to make up for the money Ghosn gave up, such as paying him consulting fees after retirement. They also mulled other methods such as payments through subsidiaries and stock options. Nothing had been paid at the time of the arrests.
Ghosn has said a group at Nissan engineered his arrest because they feared that French automaker Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, would gain more control over the company. Other Nissan officials made similar comments during Kelly’s trial.
Renault sent Ghosn to Nissan in 1999 to lead its rescue from the brink of bankruptcy. He successfully steered the maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models for nearly two decades.
Ghosn has also been charged with breach of trust allegations centered around using Nissan money for personal gain, ranging from housing, tuition payments for his children, use of a corporate jet and purchases such as a chandelier. Ghosn has said they were needed for work.
Yokohama-based Nissan, as a company and legal entity, has also been charged, and has pleaded guilty. The prosecutors on Wednesday asked that Nissan be fined 200 million yen ($1.8 million).
Nissan is struggling to revert to profitability after racking up two straight years of red ink, with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic coming on top of the Ghosn scandal.
Egor Matveyev, who teaches at the MIT Sloan School of Management, calls the Ghosn case “a clear example of corporate governance failure.”
“Nissan did overhaul their board in 2018-2019, including instituting separate nomination, compensation, and audit committees, but questions still remain whether Nissan got fully rid of all its governance problems and whether the current board is poised to let Nissan compete on the global scale,” he said.
The company has declined comment on a class-action lawsuit filed by investors in Tennessee over how the automaker’s share price has dropped.
A small group of Kelly’s supporters, including Jamie Wareham, Kelly’s attorney in the US, held a protest late last week at the White House and the Japanese Embassy, demanding Kelly be released. The protest was timed to coincide with a visit to Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
“The entire case against Greg Kelly and Carlos Ghosn is a sham,” Wareham said.
The maximum penalty for violating the Financial Instrument and Exchange Ac is 15 years in prison. The verdict from a panel of three judges is not expected until March 2022.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Japan

Related

American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan
World
American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan
  • ‘The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban’
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.
“The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter.
“We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments ... in order to prevent any negative consequences.”
US officials were not immediately available to comment.
The Taliban Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan last month after most US and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
Taliban leaders deny Daesh and Al-Qaeda militants are active in the country, although Daesh recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
The Taliban are under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with Al-Qaeda, the group behind the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Afghanistan US

Related

Special Drones become Taliban’s latest weapon in Afghan war
World
Drones become Taliban’s latest weapon in Afghan war
US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says video
World
US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight
  • The missile test early Tuesday was North Korea’s third round of launches this month
  • North Korea’s weapons displays could also be aimed at shoring up domestic unity
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

SEOUL: North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons.
The missile test early Tuesday was North Korea’s third round of launches this month and took place shortly before North Korea’s UN envoy accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea and the deployment of strategic assets in the region.
A photo published in North Korea’s state media showed a missile mounted with a finned, cone-shaped payload soaring into the air amid bright orange flames. The official Korean Central News Agency said the missile during its first flight test met key technical requirements, including launch stability and the maneuverability and flight characteristics of the “detached hypersonic gliding warhead.”
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff assessed the missile to be at an early stage of development and said North Korea would need “considerable time” to be able to deploy it operationally.
The North’s announcement came a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said they detected North Korea firing a missile into its eastern sea. The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launch highlighted “the destabilizing impact of (North Korea’s) illicit weapons program.”
In a separate report, KCNA said the North’s rubber-stamp parliament opened a session on Tuesday and discussed domestic issues such as economic policies and youth education and that the meetings would continue. Some experts speculate the North might use the session to address the deadlock on nuclear diplomacy, but the state media report did not mention any comments made toward Washington and Seoul.
At a ruling party meeting in January, leader Kim Jong Un named hypersonic glide vehicles, which are launched from a rocket before gliding into a target, among a wish-list of sophisticated military assets. KCNA described the new missile as an important addition to the country’s “strategic” weaponry, implying that the system is being developed to deliver nuclear weapons.
The report also said the test confirmed the stability of the missile’s fuel capsule, indicating a technology to add liquid propellant beforehand and keep it launch-ready for years. And a North Korean official said the North planned to expand the system to all its liquid-fuel missiles.
Liquid-fuel missiles are more vulnerable than solid-fuel missiles because they need to be fueled separately and transported to launch sites using trucks that can be seen by enemy satellites or other military assets.
Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said North Korea is trying to improve the mobility of these weapons.
North Korea last week made offers to improve relations with South Korea under certain conditions, apparently returning to its pattern of mixing weapons demonstrations with peace overtures to wrest outside concessions.
Negotiations over its nuclear program have been in a stalemate since February 2019. North Korea has demanded the lifting of US-led sanctions while insisting it has the right to nuclear weapons. US officials have made it clear the sanctions will stay in place until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.
Kim Jong Un in recent political speeches has vowed to bolster his nuclear program as a deterrent to the US His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offer to resume talks without preconditions, saying that Washington must abandon its “hostile policy” first, a term North Korea mainly uses to refer to sanctions and joint US-South Korea military drills the North considers to be an invasion rehearsal.
Kim’s influential sister reached out to Seoul twice last week, saying her country was open to resuming talks and reconciliatory steps if conditions are met.
Analysts say North Korea is using the South’s desire for inter-Korean engagement to pressure Seoul to extract concessions from Washington on Kim’s behalf as he renews an attempt to leverage his nuclear weapons for badly needed economic and security benefits.
North Korea’s weapons displays could also be aimed at shoring up domestic unity as Kim faces perhaps his toughest moment nearing a decade in rule, with pandemic border closures unleashing further shock on an economy battered by sanctions and decades of mismanagement.
Experts say the North will likely continue its testing activity in the coming months as it dials up its pressure campaign, at least until China begins pushing for calm ahead of the Beijing Olympics early next year.

Topics: North Korea

Related

This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, shows long-range cruise missiles tests held on Sept. (AP)
World
North Korea tests ‘strategic’ cruise missile with possible nuclear capability
North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’
World
North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote
  • Fumio Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race on Wednesday, a victory that virtually ensures he will succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister within days.

Kishida enjoys only moderate public support and has a bland image and his victory could spell problems for the LDP in a general election due within weeks.

Kishida defeated former defense and foreign minister Taro Kono, seen as an outspoken maverick, in a second round run-off vote. Two female contenders, Sanae Takaichi, 60, and Seiko Noda, 61, dropped out after the first round.

The winner of the party poll to succeed unpopular Prime Minister Suga, who is not seeking re-election after just one year in office, is almost certain to become premier because of its majority in parliament’s lower house.

Kishida must call an election by Nov. 28 and faces the task of rebuilding an economy staggering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but his consensus style will help him consolidate power within the factious ruling party.

Kishida’s victory is unlikely to trigger a huge shift in policies as Japan seeks to cope with an assertive China and revive an economy hit by the pandemic, with the soft-spoken MP highlighting the need to focus on reducing income disparity.

He shares a broad consensus on the need to boost Japan’s defenses and strengthen security ties with the United States and other partners including the QUAD grouping of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, while preserving vital economic ties with China and holding regular summit meetings.

Specifically, Kishida wants to beef up Japan’s coast guard and backs passing of a resolution condemning China’s treatment of members of the Uyghur minority. He wants to appoint a prime ministerial aide to monitor their human rights situation.

Kishida said deregulation during the reform era in the early 2000s widened the gap between the haves and have-nots and that former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics,” which sought to fix tattered finances by achieving high growth and boosting tax revenues, did not result in benefits trickling down.

Kishida has said fiscal consolidation would be a major pillar of his policy and in the past has voiced doubts over the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy, saying in 2018 that stimulus cannot last forever.

With the economy suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kishida reversed course to say the BOJ must maintain its massive stimulus. He proposed a spending package of more than 30 trillion yen, adding that Japan likely would not raise a sales tax rate from 10 percent “for about a decade.”

He stressed the need to distribute more wealth to households, in contrast to the focus of Abe’s “Abenomics” policies on boosting corporate profits in the hope benefits trickle down to wage-earners.

Topics: Japan Yoshihide Suga

Related

Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader
World
Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader
Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September
World
Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised President Joe Biden to keep American troops in Afghanistan and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda.
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that some 2,500 troops remain on the ground in Afghanistan.
Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of US forces from the country by August 31, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump.
Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were grilled for nearly six hours by members of the Senate Armed Services Committee about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had received “split” advice about what to do in Afghanistan, which the United States invaded following the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.
“Ultimately, it’s up to the commander-in-chief to make a decision,” Psaki said. “He made a decision that it was time to end a 20-year war.”
Milley, who shrugged off calls from some Republican lawmakers for him to resign, was asked whether the pullout and disorderly evacuation, during which 13 American troops were killed in bomb attack, had damaged US credibility.
“I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go and I think ‘damage’ is one word that could be used, yes,” he said.
Milley said the Taliban “was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with Al-Qaeda,” which plotted the 9/11 attacks from Afghanistan.
“It remains to be seen whether or not the Taliban can consolidate power or if the country will fracture into further civil war,” he said. “But we must continue to protect the American people from terrorist attacks emanating from Afghanistan.”
A reconstituted Al Qaeda or Daesh with aspirations to attack America remains “a very real possibility,” he said, but “it’s too early to determine their capability.”
Austin said the United States “did not fully comprehend the depth of corruption and poor leadership” in the Afghan armed forces.
“We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation,” he said.
“The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away — in many cases without firing a shot — took us all by surprise,” the Pentagon chief said. “It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”
Austin said the United States had provided the Afghan military “with equipment and aircraft and the skills to use them” but “in the end, we couldn’t provide them with the will to win.”
Milley also testified about calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the waning months of the Trump presidency.
He said they were intended to “de-escalate” tensions and the former president had no aim of attacking China.
“I know, I am certain, President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese,” Milley said.
“My task at that time was to de-escalate. My message again was consistent: stay calm and steady and de-escalate. We are not going to attack you,” he said.
The calls between Milley and his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, were first revealed in the book “Peril” by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
The first call was on October 30, four days before the US presidential election, and the second was on January 8, two days after supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent certification of Biden’s victory.
Some Republican lawmakers have accused Milley of overstepping his authority and called for him to resign.
Milley defended his actions and said the calls were coordinated with the then-secretaries of defense.
“The specific purpose of the October and January calls was generated by concerning intelligence which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack by the US,” Milley said.
“These military-to-military communications at the highest levels are critical to the security of the United States in order to deconflict military actions, manage crisis, and prevent war between great powers armed with nuclear weapons,” he said.
“At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself into the chain of command,” Milley added.
The top US general nevertheless admitted to speaking with Woodward before the publication of “Peril,” as well as with other journalists who have written highly critical books on the last months of Trump’s term.
“I think it’s very very important to make sure that senior officials talk to the media and all of its various forms in order to explain what we’re doing,” Milley said, noting, however, he could not confirm that his words were accurately represented in the books, having not read them.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
World
Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue

Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October

Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October
Updated 29 September 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October

Philippines to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 from October
  • Health authorities to widen program to include 12-17 year olds, general public to reach herd immunity, government says
Updated 29 September 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines said on Tuesday it will expand its COVID-19 vaccination program to include the general public and children aged 12-17 years old for the first time from October to achieve herd immunity and gradually return to normal life.
The Southeast Asian nation of 110 million people has reported one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Asia since the pandemic began last year, prompting authorities to impose strict anti-virus measures in the worst-affected areas and relax curbs in other parts to spur economic activity.
Still, vaccination measures have been slow, with only 20.3 million or 26 percent fully vaccinated and 23.6 million receiving their first dose since March when the government launched its vaccination drive for five priority groups, including health workers, senior citizens, those with comorbidities, economic frontliners, and indigents.
"The good news is, the president has approved the vaccination of the general population beginning October," President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesperson, Harry Roque, said in a press briefing.
"We will also start inoculating children (between 12 to 17 years of age) ...in October. This has also been approved by the president," he added, urging parents to register their children for the vaccination.
Malacañang's announcement comes a day after Duterte threatened to invoke police power of the state on those who refused to get vaccinated.
In a recorded address aired on Monday night, Duterte implored the public to get immunised, specifically Filipinos residing in areas with ample COVID-19 vaccine shots.
“Government has no power to compel any religion, faith, or church...We can only cooperate. But the police power of the state can be invoked if you pose a threat to others... (because) then you are already a danger to society,” he said.
Duterte further explained that once the Philippines had achieved herd immunity through mass immunization, it would be "safe to gradually ease restrictions."
“I now encourage you — those who have yet to receive the vaccines — to get inoculated...We are almost pleading down on our knees," he said.
The Philippines leader warned government employees to leave their office if they refuse vaccination, especially those at the frontline or tasked with interacting with people.
Citing a report from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Duterte said that unvaccinated persons who got infected with COVID-19 are likely to get hospitalized with more severe or critical conditions compared to those who were already inoculated.
Meanwhile, Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL),  said on Tuesday that whether or not the president could implement police power to compel those who refuse to get vaccinated was a "tricky, debatable and complicated" matter.
"As a general rule, the State can invoke police power for the protection of life, public health and for the public interest. But there are loose ends that need to be tied up. These include questions of liberty, necessity, privacy, proportionality, coverage, parameters and even sanctions of specific measures to make it compulsory or mandatory," he told Arab News.
"Yet resort to the use of police power under the circumstances in the country dodges or ignores questions on availability and access to the vaccines as well as to the who, when and where," he added.
Olalia said the move also "glosses over the fact that all measures or responses of the government thus far have been confused and confusing."
Meanwhile, in his report to the president, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. said that the Philippines was expecting the delivery of COVID-19 jabs to reach 100 million by October end.
Galvez added that economic centers such as Metro Manila, Baguio City, Cebu City, Iloilo City, and Davao City had surpassed the 50 percent vaccination targets in their areas.
Locals, for their part, elicited mixed reactions to the government's move.
One parent who asked not to be named, said "it would be better if vaccination against COVID-19 is compulsory but not coercive", just as it is in the case of other vaccines.
Mariel San Diego, a fully vaccinated government employee based in Luzon island's Pampanga province, said it would be better for the president to allow local government units to act on the matter. "Or if he really wants to do it, maybe he should start in his home city, Davao," San Diego told Arab News.
Others said individuals should be allowed to exercise their choices.
"The virus does not come from the unvaccinated. Both vaccinated, and unvaccinated can be carriers or transmitters. My choice of not getting the vaccine is from my family's history of allergic reactions. I could die with just a shot," Virginia Pasalo, a resident of Pangasinan province, said.
"These vaccines also lack clinical trials. I will wait for other medications to be available," she added.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippine COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Philippines to reopen 120 schools for in-person classes
World
Philippines to reopen 120 schools for in-person classes
Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region
World
Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region

Latest updates

Barclays launches green investment program as part of net zero ambitions
Barclays launches green investment program as part of net zero ambitions
Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria
Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria
Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL
Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL
Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai
Kris Fade immortalized in Madame Tussauds Dubai

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.