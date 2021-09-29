You are here

  • Home
  • British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue

British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue

British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
Britain left the EU single market at the start of this year, preventing fuel haulers from recruiting drivers in the bloc. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c773e

Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue

British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
  • Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic-buying for almost a week that has left pumps dry across major cities
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British soldiers will start driving tankers to replenish empty pumps, as drivers queued again for fuel after days of shortages, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the situation was improving.
Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic-buying for almost a week that has left pumps dry across major cities, after oil companies warned they did not have enough tanker drivers to move petrol and diesel from refineries to filling stations.
Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said 150 soldiers had been mobilized, and would be driving tankers within a few days.
“The last few days have been difficult, we’ve seen large queues. But I think the situation is stabilizing, we’re getting petrol into the forecourts. I think we’re going to see our way through this,” Kwarteng said.
Johnson has sought to quell concerns, saying supplies were returning to normal while also urging people not to panic buy.
A shortage of around 100,000 drivers has sown chaos through supply chains and raised the specter of empty shelves and price increases at Christmas.
Asked if he could guarantee that there would not be problems in the run-up to the busy retail period, Kwarteng said: “I’m not guaranteeing anything. All I’m saying is that, I think the situation is stabilizing.”
By the early morning rush hour there were already long queues of cars in and around London and on the busy M25 orbital motorway circling the capital. Signs were up at some sites announcing no fuel was available.
The gridlock has sparked calls for doctors, nurses and other essential workers to be given priority access to fuel, a move Johnson has resisted.
Industry groups said the worst of the shortages seemed to be in London, the southeast and other English cities. Fights have broken out as drivers jostled.
The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent retailers who account for about two-thirds of all the 8,380 UK filling stations, said on Tuesday 37 percent its members’ stations were out of fuel.
The shortages have added to an air of chaos in the world’s fifth-largest economy, leaving gaps on supermarket shelves. A spike in European wholesale natural gas prices has also tipped energy companies into bankruptcy.
Britain left the EU single market at the start of this year, preventing haulers from recruiting drivers in the bloc. To tackle the shortage, the government has said it will issue temporary visas to 5,000 foreign drivers, a measure it had previously ruled out.
“What we want to do is make sure that we have all the preparations necessary to get through until Christmas and beyond, not just in supplying the petrol stations but all parts of our supply chain,” Johnson said.
Hauliers, petrol stations and retailers say there are no quick fixes as the shortfall of drivers is so acute, and transporting fuel demands training and licensing. European drivers may also be reluctant to take up the visa offer, which only lasts until Dec. 24.

Topics: economy Britain

Related

A BP petrol station that has run out of fuel is seen in south London, Britain, September 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Offbeat
Deja Vu? Lebanese draw similarities between UK and Lebanon fuel shortages
Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry
World
Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay

Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
  • The first American to be appointed to Nissan’s board, Greg Kelly says he is innocent
  • Kelly said in an interview last month he did not know all the details of Ghosn’s pay
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors demanded two years in prison for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and accused him of joining a “conspiracy” to pay his former boss Carlos Ghosn illicitly in closing arguments Wednesday in a year-long trial.
“That unpaid compensation existed is clear,” prosecutor Yukio Kawasaki told the Tokyo District Court, reading briskly from a thick document.
Kelly, a 30-year veteran at the Japanese automaker, was living in the US when he was arrested in November 2018 upon returning to Japan to attend a meeting.
The first American to be appointed to Nissan’s board, Kelly says he is innocent. He sat calmly in the courtroom, wearing his usual red tie and dark suit, alongside defense lawyers. Everyone in the courthouse was wearing a mask because of the pandemic.
Kelly said in an interview last month he did not know all the details of Ghosn’s pay. He was determined to retain Ghosn, Nissan’s former chairman, because of his extraordinary management skills and wanted to pay him in a legal way, he said.
Ghosn was arrested at the same time as Kelly and also maintains he is innocent. He skipped bail in late 2019 and fled to Lebanon, the country of his ancestry. It has no extradition treaty with Japan.
The charges center around a pay cut of about 1 billion yen ($10 million) a year that Ghosn voluntarily started taking from 2010, halving his pay after disclosure of high executive pay became mandatory in Japan.
Neither side is contesting that cut. The contention is over whether that money should have been reported as compensation as a de facto promised sum under a binding contract, or didn’t need to be disclosed until it was finalized.
Nissan Motor Co. officials considered various ways to make up for the money Ghosn gave up, such as paying him consulting fees after retirement. They also mulled other methods such as payments through subsidiaries and stock options. Nothing had been paid at the time of the arrests.
Ghosn has said a group at Nissan engineered his arrest because they feared that French automaker Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, would gain more control over the company. Other Nissan officials made similar comments during Kelly’s trial.
Renault sent Ghosn to Nissan in 1999 to lead its rescue from the brink of bankruptcy. He successfully steered the maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models for nearly two decades.
Ghosn has also been charged with breach of trust allegations centered around using Nissan money for personal gain, ranging from housing, tuition payments for his children, use of a corporate jet and purchases such as a chandelier. Ghosn has said they were needed for work.
Yokohama-based Nissan, as a company and legal entity, has also been charged, and has pleaded guilty. The prosecutors on Wednesday asked that Nissan be fined 200 million yen ($1.8 million).
Nissan is struggling to revert to profitability after racking up two straight years of red ink, with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic coming on top of the Ghosn scandal.
Egor Matveyev, who teaches at the MIT Sloan School of Management, calls the Ghosn case “a clear example of corporate governance failure.”
“Nissan did overhaul their board in 2018-2019, including instituting separate nomination, compensation, and audit committees, but questions still remain whether Nissan got fully rid of all its governance problems and whether the current board is poised to let Nissan compete on the global scale,” he said.
The company has declined comment on a class-action lawsuit filed by investors in Tennessee over how the automaker’s share price has dropped.
A small group of Kelly’s supporters, including Jamie Wareham, Kelly’s attorney in the US, held a protest late last week at the White House and the Japanese Embassy, demanding Kelly be released. The protest was timed to coincide with a visit to Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
“The entire case against Greg Kelly and Carlos Ghosn is a sham,” Wareham said.
The maximum penalty for violating the Financial Instrument and Exchange Ac is 15 years in prison. The verdict from a panel of three judges is not expected until March 2022.

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan

Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan
  • ‘The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban’
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.
“The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter.
“We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments ... in order to prevent any negative consequences.”
US officials were not immediately available to comment.
The Taliban Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan last month after most US and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
Taliban leaders deny Daesh and Al-Qaeda militants are active in the country, although Daesh recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
The Taliban are under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with Al-Qaeda, the group behind the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Afghanistan US

Related

Special Drones become Taliban’s latest weapon in Afghan war
World
Drones become Taliban’s latest weapon in Afghan war
US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says video
World
US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight

North Korea’ first hypersonic missile makes first test flight
  • The missile test early Tuesday was North Korea’s third round of launches this month
  • North Korea’s weapons displays could also be aimed at shoring up domestic unity
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

SEOUL: North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons.
The missile test early Tuesday was North Korea’s third round of launches this month and took place shortly before North Korea’s UN envoy accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea and the deployment of strategic assets in the region.
A photo published in North Korea’s state media showed a missile mounted with a finned, cone-shaped payload soaring into the air amid bright orange flames. The official Korean Central News Agency said the missile during its first flight test met key technical requirements, including launch stability and the maneuverability and flight characteristics of the “detached hypersonic gliding warhead.”
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff assessed the missile to be at an early stage of development and said North Korea would need “considerable time” to be able to deploy it operationally.
The North’s announcement came a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said they detected North Korea firing a missile into its eastern sea. The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launch highlighted “the destabilizing impact of (North Korea’s) illicit weapons program.”
In a separate report, KCNA said the North’s rubber-stamp parliament opened a session on Tuesday and discussed domestic issues such as economic policies and youth education and that the meetings would continue. Some experts speculate the North might use the session to address the deadlock on nuclear diplomacy, but the state media report did not mention any comments made toward Washington and Seoul.
At a ruling party meeting in January, leader Kim Jong Un named hypersonic glide vehicles, which are launched from a rocket before gliding into a target, among a wish-list of sophisticated military assets. KCNA described the new missile as an important addition to the country’s “strategic” weaponry, implying that the system is being developed to deliver nuclear weapons.
The report also said the test confirmed the stability of the missile’s fuel capsule, indicating a technology to add liquid propellant beforehand and keep it launch-ready for years. And a North Korean official said the North planned to expand the system to all its liquid-fuel missiles.
Liquid-fuel missiles are more vulnerable than solid-fuel missiles because they need to be fueled separately and transported to launch sites using trucks that can be seen by enemy satellites or other military assets.
Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said North Korea is trying to improve the mobility of these weapons.
North Korea last week made offers to improve relations with South Korea under certain conditions, apparently returning to its pattern of mixing weapons demonstrations with peace overtures to wrest outside concessions.
Negotiations over its nuclear program have been in a stalemate since February 2019. North Korea has demanded the lifting of US-led sanctions while insisting it has the right to nuclear weapons. US officials have made it clear the sanctions will stay in place until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.
Kim Jong Un in recent political speeches has vowed to bolster his nuclear program as a deterrent to the US His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offer to resume talks without preconditions, saying that Washington must abandon its “hostile policy” first, a term North Korea mainly uses to refer to sanctions and joint US-South Korea military drills the North considers to be an invasion rehearsal.
Kim’s influential sister reached out to Seoul twice last week, saying her country was open to resuming talks and reconciliatory steps if conditions are met.
Analysts say North Korea is using the South’s desire for inter-Korean engagement to pressure Seoul to extract concessions from Washington on Kim’s behalf as he renews an attempt to leverage his nuclear weapons for badly needed economic and security benefits.
North Korea’s weapons displays could also be aimed at shoring up domestic unity as Kim faces perhaps his toughest moment nearing a decade in rule, with pandemic border closures unleashing further shock on an economy battered by sanctions and decades of mismanagement.
Experts say the North will likely continue its testing activity in the coming months as it dials up its pressure campaign, at least until China begins pushing for calm ahead of the Beijing Olympics early next year.

Topics: North Korea

Related

This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, shows long-range cruise missiles tests held on Sept. (AP)
World
North Korea tests ‘strategic’ cruise missile with possible nuclear capability
North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’
World
North Korea fires missile, accuses US of ‘double standards’

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote

Soft-spoken consensus builder Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote
  • Fumio Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race on Wednesday, a victory that virtually ensures he will succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister within days.

Kishida enjoys only moderate public support and has a bland image and his victory could spell problems for the LDP in a general election due within weeks.

Kishida defeated former defense and foreign minister Taro Kono, seen as an outspoken maverick, in a second round run-off vote. Two female contenders, Sanae Takaichi, 60, and Seiko Noda, 61, dropped out after the first round.

The winner of the party poll to succeed unpopular Prime Minister Suga, who is not seeking re-election after just one year in office, is almost certain to become premier because of its majority in parliament’s lower house.

Kishida must call an election by Nov. 28 and faces the task of rebuilding an economy staggering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but his consensus style will help him consolidate power within the factious ruling party.

Kishida’s victory is unlikely to trigger a huge shift in policies as Japan seeks to cope with an assertive China and revive an economy hit by the pandemic, with the soft-spoken MP highlighting the need to focus on reducing income disparity.

He shares a broad consensus on the need to boost Japan’s defenses and strengthen security ties with the United States and other partners including the QUAD grouping of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, while preserving vital economic ties with China and holding regular summit meetings.

Specifically, Kishida wants to beef up Japan’s coast guard and backs passing of a resolution condemning China’s treatment of members of the Uyghur minority. He wants to appoint a prime ministerial aide to monitor their human rights situation.

Kishida said deregulation during the reform era in the early 2000s widened the gap between the haves and have-nots and that former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics,” which sought to fix tattered finances by achieving high growth and boosting tax revenues, did not result in benefits trickling down.

Kishida has said fiscal consolidation would be a major pillar of his policy and in the past has voiced doubts over the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy, saying in 2018 that stimulus cannot last forever.

With the economy suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kishida reversed course to say the BOJ must maintain its massive stimulus. He proposed a spending package of more than 30 trillion yen, adding that Japan likely would not raise a sales tax rate from 10 percent “for about a decade.”

He stressed the need to distribute more wealth to households, in contrast to the focus of Abe’s “Abenomics” policies on boosting corporate profits in the hope benefits trickle down to wage-earners.

Topics: Japan Yoshihide Suga

Related

Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader
World
Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader
Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September
World
Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised President Joe Biden to keep American troops in Afghanistan and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda.
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that some 2,500 troops remain on the ground in Afghanistan.
Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of US forces from the country by August 31, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump.
Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were grilled for nearly six hours by members of the Senate Armed Services Committee about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had received “split” advice about what to do in Afghanistan, which the United States invaded following the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.
“Ultimately, it’s up to the commander-in-chief to make a decision,” Psaki said. “He made a decision that it was time to end a 20-year war.”
Milley, who shrugged off calls from some Republican lawmakers for him to resign, was asked whether the pullout and disorderly evacuation, during which 13 American troops were killed in bomb attack, had damaged US credibility.
“I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go and I think ‘damage’ is one word that could be used, yes,” he said.
Milley said the Taliban “was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with Al-Qaeda,” which plotted the 9/11 attacks from Afghanistan.
“It remains to be seen whether or not the Taliban can consolidate power or if the country will fracture into further civil war,” he said. “But we must continue to protect the American people from terrorist attacks emanating from Afghanistan.”
A reconstituted Al Qaeda or Daesh with aspirations to attack America remains “a very real possibility,” he said, but “it’s too early to determine their capability.”
Austin said the United States “did not fully comprehend the depth of corruption and poor leadership” in the Afghan armed forces.
“We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation,” he said.
“The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away — in many cases without firing a shot — took us all by surprise,” the Pentagon chief said. “It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”
Austin said the United States had provided the Afghan military “with equipment and aircraft and the skills to use them” but “in the end, we couldn’t provide them with the will to win.”
Milley also testified about calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the waning months of the Trump presidency.
He said they were intended to “de-escalate” tensions and the former president had no aim of attacking China.
“I know, I am certain, President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese,” Milley said.
“My task at that time was to de-escalate. My message again was consistent: stay calm and steady and de-escalate. We are not going to attack you,” he said.
The calls between Milley and his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, were first revealed in the book “Peril” by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
The first call was on October 30, four days before the US presidential election, and the second was on January 8, two days after supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent certification of Biden’s victory.
Some Republican lawmakers have accused Milley of overstepping his authority and called for him to resign.
Milley defended his actions and said the calls were coordinated with the then-secretaries of defense.
“The specific purpose of the October and January calls was generated by concerning intelligence which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an attack by the US,” Milley said.
“These military-to-military communications at the highest levels are critical to the security of the United States in order to deconflict military actions, manage crisis, and prevent war between great powers armed with nuclear weapons,” he said.
“At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself into the chain of command,” Milley added.
The top US general nevertheless admitted to speaking with Woodward before the publication of “Peril,” as well as with other journalists who have written highly critical books on the last months of Trump’s term.
“I think it’s very very important to make sure that senior officials talk to the media and all of its various forms in order to explain what we’re doing,” Milley said, noting, however, he could not confirm that his words were accurately represented in the books, having not read them.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
World
Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue
Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on nuclear issue

Latest updates

British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
Abu Dhabi's Etihad working on third sustainable financing
Abu Dhabi's Etihad working on third sustainable financing
Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns
EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns
Aramco’s Wa’ed invests in Saudi platform that monetizes podcasts
Aramco’s Wa’ed invests in Saudi platform that monetizes podcasts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.