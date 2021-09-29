Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony to be streamed across the UAE and online

Arab influencers enjoy Dior’s return to Paris Fashion Week

DUBAI: Paris Fashion Week is back after a COVID-19-related hiatus. The high fashion world went mainly digital for a year over the pandemic, but big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are finally returning to the live runway this season.

Dior made sure that Tuesday’s ready-to-wear comeback — with VIPs such as actress Rosamund Pike and tennis ace Roger Federer — got off to a glitzy start on the first full day of Spring/Summer 2022 collections. It was the famed house’s first ready-to-wear runway since February 2020 — an emotional return for some.

The eager audience featured a clutch of Arab influencers, including Dubai-based Iraqi favorite Dima Al-Sheikhly and Saudi entrepreneur Nojoud Alrumaihi.

Al-Sheikhly shared their experience with her 701,000 followers on Instagram, treating them to a sneak peek of what it takes to get ready for a fashion show. For the occasion, she showed off a silver metallic mini skirt and sharp black blazer over black tights and lace up boots in a look by Dior.

“@Dior day in Dior. Congratulations @mariagraziachiuri on yet another stunning collection. Thank you for having me!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a short video showing off her look.

For her part, Alrumaihi took things in a more romantic direction by wearing a delicate tulle skirt in black, which she paired with chunky boots and a sharply tailored blazer-and-shirt ensemble.

Designer Chiuri dived into the Dior archives to return with a playful collection that celebrated color and graphic form, The Associated Press reported.

All around the venue — in an annex inside Paris’ Tuileries Gardens — were colored blocks and retro signs that were a clue to the collection’s 1960s aesthetic.

The show was a homage to former designer Marc Bohan, whose “Slim Look” collection from 1961 defined a generation.

On Tuesday, Chiuri revamped Bohan’s slim styles with her contemporary twist. Bold color-blocking — riffing off the decor — came in a camera-snapping palette of raspberry, red, navy, orange and green.

The display evoked a dream world. Models rotated robotically around the decor to off-kilter music. Stylish boxy ‘60s jackets with graphic statement pockets mixed with sporty vests and dresses that channeled a tennis skirt. The main let down of the otherwise tasteful collection were a series of silken boxer pajamas — which made the house appear like it was trying too hard to be youthful.