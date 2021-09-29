You are here

Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony to be streamed across the UAE and online

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony to be streamed across the UAE and online
Screens will be set up in UAE locations including airports, shopping malls, hotels, clinics and more, relaying the music and cultural performances as they happen. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony to be streamed across the UAE and online

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony to be streamed across the UAE and online
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The star-studded opening ceremony of Dubai’s Expo 2020, set to take place on Thursday, will be streamed live to international audiences and at over 430 locations across the UAE. 

Screens will be set up in UAE locations including airports, shopping malls, hotels, clinics and more, relaying the music and cultural performances as they happen.

Viewers from around the world will be able to watch the opening event via a global live stream, available on virtualexpo.world and Expo TV at 6:30 p.m (Saudi time), as well as on the Arab News website.

On Oct. 1, fireworks displays will take place at Dubai Festival City, The Frame and Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe, commemorating the journey from winning the bid in 2013 to opening the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. 

Among those slated to perform at Expo 2020 are world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and many more.

DUBAI: Paris Fashion Week is back after a COVID-19-related hiatus. The high fashion world went mainly digital for a year over the pandemic, but big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are finally returning to the live runway this season.

Dior made sure that Tuesday’s ready-to-wear comeback — with VIPs such as actress Rosamund Pike and tennis ace Roger Federer — got off to a glitzy start on the first full day of Spring/Summer 2022 collections. It was the famed house’s first ready-to-wear runway since February 2020 — an emotional return for some.

The eager audience featured a clutch of Arab influencers, including Dubai-based Iraqi favorite Dima Al-Sheikhly and Saudi entrepreneur Nojoud Alrumaihi.

Al-Sheikhly shared their experience with her 701,000 followers on Instagram, treating them to a sneak peek of what it takes to get ready for a fashion show. For the occasion, she showed off a silver metallic mini skirt and sharp black blazer over black tights and lace up boots in a look by Dior.

“@Dior day in Dior. Congratulations @mariagraziachiuri on yet another stunning collection. Thank you for having me!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a short video showing off her look.

For her part, Alrumaihi took things in a more romantic direction by wearing a delicate tulle skirt in black, which she paired with chunky boots and a sharply tailored blazer-and-shirt ensemble.

Designer Chiuri dived into the Dior archives to return with a playful collection that celebrated color and graphic form, The Associated Press reported.

All around the venue — in an annex inside Paris’ Tuileries Gardens — were colored blocks and retro signs that were a clue to the collection’s 1960s aesthetic.

The show was a homage to former designer Marc Bohan, whose “Slim Look” collection from 1961 defined a generation.

On Tuesday, Chiuri revamped Bohan’s slim styles with her contemporary twist. Bold color-blocking — riffing off the decor — came in a camera-snapping palette of raspberry, red, navy, orange and green.

The display evoked a dream world. Models rotated robotically around the decor to off-kilter music. Stylish boxy ‘60s jackets with graphic statement pockets mixed with sporty vests and dresses that channeled a tennis skirt. The main let down of the otherwise tasteful collection were a series of silken boxer pajamas — which made the house appear like it was trying too hard to be youthful.

DUBAI: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track for 2025 completion in a press conference held on Wednesday.

Set to present a global collection with a specific focus on West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia, the museum will feature artists from the UAE, the wider Gulf and the aforementioned regions.

The museum is set to be the largest and most expansive of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s constellation of museums, which includes the Guggenheim Museum in New York designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Guggenheim Bilbao designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection housed in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni in Venice.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Guggenheim Abu Dhabi advances Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic center for arts and culture. The region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will present an equitable platform for art from all over the world.”

Richard Armstrong, Director, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation stated: “Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone in the realization of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, a landmark new museum. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, housed in Frank Gehry’s distinctive building, will be home to an expansive and evolving collection of artworks that advance multiple perspectives on the global histories of modern and contemporary art.”

DUBAI: Five-time Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and BRIT Award-winning singer Lewis Capaldi have been announced as the first performers who will headline Thursday and Saturday night at this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts as part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

Khalid will take to the stage at Etihad Park, Yas Island, for his first ever concert in the UAE on Dec.9, while the Dec. 11 show will see a performance from Scottish sensation Capaldi.

Khalid has collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars including his #1 singles “Love Lies” (with Normani), “Eastside” (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Marshmello and more.

Meanwhile, Capaldi’s debut album “Devinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent” spent ten weeks at #1 and was certified platinum in just 10 weeks with 20 billion streams. The album included smash hit song of the year, “Someone You Loved.”

Two additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks for the Friday and Sunday night performances.

LONDON: Britain’s royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Rami Malek on the red carpet for the world premiere of the new Bond film “No Time to Die” Tuesday, at a glittering event that marked the movie’s release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig’s last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020.

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere, and Kate stole the show with a sparkling gold cape dress by designer Jenny Packham.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.
“A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, actor US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, hit the red carpet in a dapper suit by Italian label Prada and met the royals alongside Lashana Lynch, who plays the first Black female 00 agent Nomi, and Naomie Harris, who returns as Moneypenny.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Health care workers and members of Britain's armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday's premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.
Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I’m good. I’m really good about it.” As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”

He was joined by Health care workers and members of Britain’s armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday’s premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.
The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on Sept. 30.

DUBAI: UAE-based designer Lina Mane’s passion for fashion led her to challenge herself by joining an international competition with online fashion retailer Shein.

Hundreds of designers from around the world joined the SHEIN X program, which challenges designers to compete for a chance to win $100,000 and be featured in the retailer’s Fall/Winter 2021 fashion showcase. 

Featuring a star-studded panel of judges including Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons and Laurel Pantin, the SHEIN X 100K Challenge is a program that supports young, diverse creatives and designers. For the competition, participants go through the process of designing, from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I was really excited to be part of this competition because it allows me to share my knowledge and my designs with others,” Mane, who was among 30 designers shortlisted for the competition, said in an interview with Arab News. 

The designer, who is of Indian descent, launched her label L’Mane in 2015. 

With design experience in diverse fashion capitals like Mumbai and Milan, Mane said she tries to adapt her work to both the global market needs and her design interests. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Although the designer did not win the competition, she said that SHEIN X taught her a lot. 

“The aesthetics of L’Mane is believing in slow fashion,” she said. “When Shein approached me, I found it to be a good experience to understand the fast fashion industry.”

The theme of the competition was “be bold,” said Mane. Mane and the contestants had a few weeks to bring their designs to life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I learned how to manage things in very little time,” she said. Mane created the designs, printed the fabrics, executed the designs, did a photoshoot and delivered the pieces in the span of three-and-a-half weeks.

She designed a pair of pants, a shirt, a kimono and two dresses.

“It was tough, but it was a really great experience,” she explained. “Fashion is not just clothes, it has a lot of meaning behind it and a lot of hard work.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The winner, announced earlier this week, is the Canadian founder Sasha Ruddock of the brand Flaws of Couture. The brand’s collection was showcased during the live broadcast of Shein Fall/Winter 2021 fashion showcase on Sept. 27. 

Mane is currently preparing for her Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which will launch in October. 

Her designs have so far been worn by stars from around the world, including Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor and Syrian singer Farah Yousef. 

