Sky’s the limit for Saudi Arabia’s first all-female team of professional skydivers

Three women trained at King Abdullah Economic City and were granted pro licenses by US Parachute Association. (Supplied)
Three women trained at King Abdullah Economic City and were granted pro licenses by US Parachute Association. (Supplied)
Three women trained at King Abdullah Economic City and were granted pro licenses by US Parachute Association. (Supplied)
Three women trained at King Abdullah Economic City and were granted pro licenses by US Parachute Association. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

  Spectators recently watched Alaa Dhafer, Maram Al-Eid, and Razan Al-Ghufaili make their official debut by jumping from a Black Hawk helicopter at 12,000 feet
JEDDAH: The sky’s the limit for three Saudi female thrill-seekers after qualifying as professional skydivers.
Spectators recently watched Alaa Dhafer, Maram Al-Eid, and Razan Al-Ghufaili make their official debut as the Saudi Arabian Extreme Sports Federation’s first all-female team of skydivers by jumping from a Black Hawk helicopter at 12,000 feet.
The trio took part in the third skydiving camp to be held at King Abdullah Economic City and SAESF executive director, Abdulmajeed Al-Mutairi, told Arab News: “The introduction of the female component of this sport is a message to all that Saudi women are present in this extreme sport in the Kingdom as partners for men in all sports.
“We were delighted with the graduation of the first batch of women who have received their training here at home (in Saudi Arabia). They completed the training program well and eventually obtained skydiving licenses as the first Saudi female parachutists to be trained inside the Kingdom,” he said.
The women were granted their pro licenses by the US Parachute Association, one of the world’s leading bodies for the discipline.
Al-Eid, a freelance personal trainer and skating coach in Riyadh, told Arab News: “I’m not sure if I can call myself an adventurist, but I’m a person that loves to face her fears and push her limits.
“Of course, safety measures have to be taken into consideration. I chose this sport because I’ve always had a thing for wings and flying and being able to literally freely fly is something I would never miss out on.
“I’m not going to lie, I was so excited but so scared at the same time, however after the third jump I became less fearful, and the feeling was like no other. I don’t think I’ll be able to stop.”
The 27-year-old hopes to perform with the skydiving formation team at next year’s Saudi National Day. “I didn’t participate in the show this year because I have only just passed my course but our goal as ladies is to have a skydiving team to participate next year.”
Dhafer, from Makkah, said: “Skydiving is an experience that cannot be replaced by any other. It is special and close to my heart. I have dreamed of flying ever since I was a child, and now my dream has come true, and I still can’t believe it.
“Being one of the first female skydivers in the Kingdom is considered as an achievement for our great country, and my teammates and I feel very proud. My mother is my biggest fan and was very supportive while I was trying to pass the necessary stages.”
And she urged other women to have a try. “Skydiving is so much fun, and if it’s something you’re attracted to and something you’d like to do, go for it.”
Al-Ghufaili said skydiving had changed her whole outlook on life. “Jumping from the sky is all I want to do, and I am going to improve my skills. It is a very nice feeling and a new experience that has changed many things in me. Skydiving has given me the motivation to fly more, and train better until I reach the highest level.”
She noted that being an adventurous person was great but not easy. “There is a constant inner struggle and challenge facing your fears,” she added.
Al-Mutairi said he had been impressed by the determination and courage of the three women.
“Their passion for jumping led them to where they are now, and I hope they become an inspiration for youngsters and girls.
“There is no doubt that the introduction of parachute jumping as a sporting activity in the Kingdom was not accessible because it’s linked to several military and civil bodies.
“We have noticed that requests to take part have increased after each event organized by the federation. But it is worth noting that the training of parachutists requires the presence of clubs that work on that basis, and this is what the federation seeks to find.
“The federation’s work is currently limited to developing the skills of paratroopers and enacting regulations and mechanisms that in turn allow for clubs to work and train,” Al-Mutairi added.

Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited

Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited

JEDDAH: A secret meeting between the General Entertainment Authority chairman and Saudi social media influencers on their anticipated participation in the upcoming Riyadh Season has curious Saudis itching for answers.
The influencers posted sneak peeks of the meeting, snapping pictures with GEA chairman, Turki Al-Alshaikh, and posting videos telling viewers that they cannot disclose information. Still, good things are expected in a season dubbed “Imagine More.”
They say curiosity killed the cat, but curious residents of the Kingdom have flocked to social media platforms, speculating on what was behind the meeting and what they can look forward to most.
Hana Kanee, a 29-year-old artist, saw several influencers post snippets and she sifted through social media for hints. 
“Having world-class events that I never even dreamed would be in my own backyard is something beyond my wildest imagination,” she said. “Instead of leaving the country regularly on vacations, events can be accessed and attended for free right here at home.”
Kanee is especially interested in artistic events.
“I have a special connection to art and cannot wait to attend the various art and cultural events,” she said. “I want to know more but they are all staying mum.”
Sami Al-Awani, a 31-year-old Saudi, expressed his excitement over the buzz of Riyadh Season returning.
“It was amazing seeing the entertainment sector develop over the years,” he said. “I was born in the 1990s and we did not have these events growing up. But now I see the sector develop year after year to compete with the global standards.”
Al-Awani hopes there will be a significant and wild return of the WWE event, “The Crown Jewel.”
“It will be a huge event and will compete with other global events of the same nature,” he said. “I hope that there are gaming festivals, too. I think it will be very interesting.”
Saudi residents are looking forward to an event schedule and are eagerly awaiting the announcements. As some of the influencers’ interests are general and diverse, it is hard to decipher any code they might be sending, 23-year-old Ohoud Filemban said.
“As a huge K-pop fan, I would love to see the concert list and hope to see K-pop bands on it,” she told Arab News. “Obviously K-pop bands will be coming to Saudi but I am just hoping I get my chance this time. I will be on the lookout for the announcements and will immediately get my tickets.”
Filemban added: “There has been chatter on social media about the upcoming events and they have been hyping up the seasons. I am personally very excited because seeing what they have been doing in the past and the scale of the events we saw before COVID-19, I expect big things.”

DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid

DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid

RIYADH: Ambassador of Vietnam to Saudi Arabia Vu Viet Dung met the supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through the center to the Vietnamese people.
The Vietnamese ambassador praised KSrelief’s neutral methodology in delivering humanitarian aid to affected countries around the world.
“I thanked KSrelief for supporting Vietnam with aid,” Dung told Arab News. “We are very satisfied with the good cooperation between the two countries and believe that we will continue to maintain the momentum of development and bilateral relations.”
KSrelief sent $500,000 in medical aid and equipment to Vietnam last month to help the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of the center, Wibar Al-Baseer, the chargé d’affaires at the Saudi Embassy in Vietnam, presented the donation to Truong Quoc Cuong, the Vietnamese deputy minister of health, in the capital Hanoi.
“KSrelief is a humanitarian organization that shows the love of the Saudi people headed by King Salman for communities around the world,” the ambassador said. “The Vietnam embassy feels that the Kingdom has implemented very good epidemic prevention measures right from the early days of the pandemic and has achieved very good results.”
Dung said Vietnam is in a difficult period as it continues to fight the pandemic. 
“It is better now but we still need help and support from abroad,” the envoy said. “My wish is that the Saudi side continues to support vaccines and medicines treatment, medical supplies, and equipment for pandemic prevention.”
During the meeting, the ambassador was also briefed on the center’s projects and programs, which has amounted to more than 1,700 projects in 70 countries.

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections

JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of Jeddah recently carried out 3,328 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying nine violations. Authorities closed the commercial outlets found to have breached protocols.
Meanwhile, the municipality of the Eastern Province uncovered 77 rule violations during 1,364 similar checks, also conducted in one day, resulting in field teams shutting down two shops.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing directives, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna contact tracing app.

Special needs educational forum strengthens cooperation with UK

Special needs educational forum strengthens cooperation with UK

  • Vision 2030 supported development of services for people with special needs
RIYADH: A forum about students in the Kingdom with special educational needs has further enhanced cooperation with the UK.  
Education Minister Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh sponsored the virtual event with the British Council and the UK Education Secretary Steve Smith. 
The forum is part of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council’s framework, which aims to activate cooperation between the two ministries to improve the quality of education.
Al-Sheikh said Saudi Vision 2030 supported the development of services for people with special needs. The strategic goals of improving equal access to education for students with special needs were achieved through initiatives to guarantee their right to a comprehensive learning journey in public schools, enable their integration into the labor market, and enhance positive influences through innovative educational experiences.
The forum seeks to create new opportunities for Saudi students with special needs, enhance their educational capabilities and enable them to compete in the future labor market. The ministry is supporting such students in private schools by opening special facilities in Madinah and Makkah, as well as through a partnership in the Eastern Province.
Al-Sheikh said that 21 curricula for special education students had been issued, as had additional lessons through platforms.
Their access to educational services through the ministry-approved Madrasati platform gave them the chance to attend school part-time voluntarily and allocated three educational channels for teaching people with intellectual disabilities and autism, while supporting other channels in sign language to facilitate access to education for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Smith said the event was an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience on supporting students with special needs and helping their families to see the path implemented to support them.
He added that the forum allowed him to engage in the education system in the Kingdom.
The forum seeks to educate those interested in current special education issues, exchange local and international knowledge on special education topics, and encourage local researchers in special education. 
It also aims to promote local and international cooperation to conduct research and introduce special education in domestic and international contexts to encourage investment in special education and strengthen the partnership between the Kingdom and Britain to develop this sector.

Saudi Shoura Council reshuffles committees, approves draft agreements

Saudi Shoura Council reshuffles committees, approves draft agreements

RIYADH: The Shoura Council has reshuffled and renamed specialist committees during its 46th session.
According to Article 19 of the Law of the Consultative Council, the council shall form specialist committees from among its members to exercise the powers within its jurisdiction. It may also form other specialist committees to discuss any items on the agenda.
The specialist committees following the reshuffle are: Islamic and Judicial Affairs; Social, Family and Youth Affairs; Administration and Human Resources; Economy and Energy; Security Affairs; Educational and Scientific Research Affairs; Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities; Foreign Affairs; Health Affairs; Financial Affairs; Transportation, Communications and Information; Human Rights and Control Commissions; Hajj; Housing and Services; Water, Agriculture, and Environment.

The council approved a draft memorandum of cooperation in the field of intellectual property between the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the Intellectual Property Office of the EU.
Four agreements were signed between the Kingdom and Kuwait.
It approved a draft education cooperation agreement that was signed in Riyadh on June 6.
After reviewing the Education and Scientific Research Committee report, it also approved the draft memorandum of cooperation in higher education and scientific research between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. It voted to approve a draft agreement between the two countries on sports and another on youth.

