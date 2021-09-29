You are here

NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs — memo

NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs — memo
NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, according to a memo obtained by Reuters. (Reuters)
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs — memo

NBA-Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs — memo
  • The National Basketball Association's tentative protocols released to teams on Tuesday showed vaccinated players will only be tested if they show coronavirus symptoms
  • Unvaccinated players will undergo daily testing prior to entering a team facility, participating in team activities or interacting with players and coaches
Updated 29 September 2021
Reuters

UNITED STATES: NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
The National Basketball Association’s tentative protocols released to teams on Tuesday showed vaccinated players will only be tested if they show coronavirus symptoms or are a close contact of a positive case.
However, unvaccinated players will have to undergo daily testing prior to entering a team facility, participating in team activities or interacting with players and coaches.
The protocols outlined in the memo are pending agreement between the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).
The NBPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 2021-2022 season is set to begin on Oct. 19 amid continuing concerns over the highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus that has hit those who are unvaccinated particularly hard.
A handful of high-profile players, including Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving and Washington Wizards Bradley Beal, have publicly refused to receive the shots, while some have repeated claims about the vaccine shown to be false by medical professionals.
“It’s untrue,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told the Hugh Hewitt syndicated radio show on Wednesday referring to claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is dangerous or could hurt those who receive it.
“Although I do respect people’s individual rights... when you’re dealing with a deadly pandemic, you’ve got to also understand your responsibility to the society within which you live.”
Among US adults, 11 percent — or roughly 23 million people — have said they do not want the vaccine, do not plan to get it and that there was nothing that would encourage them to do so, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in August.
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers said he decided to get the vaccine after initially being skeptical but stopped short of widely encouraging the jabs.
In July, NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports that vaccination was not mandatory but 90 percent of players had already received their shots.
“The situation is obviously we would like to see essentially all of the players for the general safety to get vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC in an interview on Wednesday.
Under the NBA draft rules circulated, the league would not allow unvaccinated players to dine in the same room as other players and they must also be given a locker as far away as possible from other players.
Unvaccinated players will also have to remain at the team hotel during road trips, outside game time except for team and essential activities.
With strict vaccination requirements in some local markets, including New York City and San Francisco, players could risk losing pay if they are unable to compete.
“Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” said league spokesman Mike Bass.
Damian Lillard, a Portland Trail Blazer who won a gold medal as part of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, this week said he got the COVID-19 vaccine just as he had other immunizations growing up, noting some of his relatives had died from COVID.
“I’m just not going to put their health or their lives in danger,” he told reporters. “It’s pretty simple, actually.”

Updated 29 September 2021
AP

Organizers detail COVID-19 rules for Beijing Winter Olympics

Organizers detail COVID-19 rules for Beijing Winter Olympics
  • Daily testing for vaccinated people and no tickets sold to anyone living outside China
  • “Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing,” the IOC said
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Daily testing for vaccinated people. No tickets sold to anyone living outside China.
Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the next Winter Games in February were announced Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee.
While not imposing a vaccine mandate, organizers in Beijing plan stricter rules than applied at the Tokyo Olympics where vaccination was advised though not demanded within a strict regime of testing.
“Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing,” the IOC said in a statement.
Olympic athletes can ask to avoid quarantine, the IOC said, for a “justified medical exemption” — a phrase that appeared to exclude ideological objections to vaccines.
It will be the second straight Olympics during the pandemic where families of athletes cannot visit the host country to watch the events.
The IOC acknowledged “all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world.”
Guests of stakeholders such as sports bodies, sponsors and broadcasters will also be excluded.
Olympic organizers plan to operate a health security bubble — called a “closed-loop management system” — even for vaccinated people from Jan. 23, almost two weeks before the Winter Games open Feb. 4.
It will stay in place for almost two months until after the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games close on March 13.
“Within the closed loop, participants will be allowed to move only between games-related venues for training, competitions and work,” the IOC said, promising a “dedicated games transport system.”
Preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics has been affected with nearly all international sports competitions at games venues canceled since the COVID-19 outbreak spread from China in January 2020.

Team Abu Dhabi calling on UAE’s best 3x3 basketball talent

Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship will give local players the chance to play against the world's best. (Supplied/ADSC)
Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship will give local players the chance to play against the world's best. (Supplied/ADSC)
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi calling on UAE's best 3x3 basketball talent

Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship will give local players the chance to play against the world's best. (Supplied/ADSC)
  • Winners of the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship on Oct. 22 will face the world’s top players a week later at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters
  • Event is open to all basketball fans and players across the UAE over the age of 16
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Basketball players from the UAE with dreams of 3x3 domination will get their chance to hoop it up with the world’s best but their journey starts at the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship.

The winners of the competition, with its final scheduled for Oct. 22, will earn the right to represent Team Abu Dhabi at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters on Oct. 29-30.

Organized by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Community Tri-Basketball Championship is open to all basketball fans and players across the UAE over the age of 16.

Participants can register as teams of three or as individuals that can be added to mixed teams. Qualifiers will be held at Al-Hudayriat Island on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 as there will be 24 teams in each qualifier.

The top eight teams from each qualifier will advance to the finals where the winning team will earn the right to take on the world’s best 3x3 basketball players during a two-day basketball festival at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall a week later.

Should it be successful, Team Abu Dhabi will then advance to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 17-18.

The World Tour Final will host the top 12 teams in the FIBA World Tour standings after the final masters event of the season, which will be held in Mexico City from Nov. 6-7. Team Abu Dhabi would be awarded 100 points if it wins the Abu Dhabi Masters, which would be enough to secure a spot in Jeddah.

“It is key for us to have that interaction across the society in various sports,” Suhail Abdullah Al-Arifi, executive director of the events sector of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said. 

“The hosting of major events, including the return of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters, is a great win for the large basketball fanbase in the Abu Dhabi community.”

That fanbase will be under the spotlight as Al-Arifi hopes local talent will participate.

“The launch of the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship is crucial as it will provide the opportunity for everyone in the community to participate for the chance to represent Abu Dhabi on a global level,” he said.

In 2017, 3x3 basketball was selected as an official Olympic sport and first debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Games. It is played on half of a regular five-a-side basketball court, with each team shooting into a single hoop.

Aramco and Golf Saudi launch double-header of Ladies European Tour golf tournaments in Jeddah

Aramco and Golf Saudi launch double-header of Ladies European Tour golf tournaments in Jeddah
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Aramco and Golf Saudi launch double-header of Ladies European Tour golf tournaments in Jeddah

Aramco and Golf Saudi launch double-header of Ladies European Tour golf tournaments in Jeddah
  • Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City to host Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund followed by the Aramco Team Series in November
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The world’s best women’s golfers will be returning to Saudi Arabia in November for what will be the biggest week in professional women’s sport in the Kingdom — with 108 players competing for back-to-back $1 million tournaments on the Ladies European Tour.

Hosted at the Royal Greens Golf Club, on the Red Sea Coast near Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund take place from Nov. 4 to 7 and will be followed by the Aramco Team Series — Jeddah Nov. 10 to 12.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International is returning for a second year after its debut in 2020 as the first ever professional women’s golf tournament in the Kingdom.

The individual stroke play tournament will be followed by the conclusion of the inaugural Aramco Team Series — a brand-new four-tournament concept introduced on the Ladies European Tour earlier this year which has already been to London, Sotogrande and New York.

The innovative format sees teams of four, that include three professionals and one amateur, compete as both a team and as individuals.

Last year, Danish star Emily Kristine Pedersen made history by winning both tournaments en route to the 2020 Race to Costa del Sol crown — awarded to Europe’s leading golfer. The 25-year-old Solheim Cup player will return to defend her crowns in Jeddah.

“Last year was a pretty incredible experience to be part of two history making events in Saudi Arabia for our sport at a crucial time in the season,” said Pedersen.

“Everything obviously came together and clicked for me over the week in both the individual and team formats in Jeddah. We’re getting some great support on the LET this year from events like these and it’s giving lots of momentum for more players getting a chance to play with the world’s top names,” she added.

International stars already confirmed for Jeddah are three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Minjee Lee (Australia), Anne van Dam (Netherlands) plus English duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.

November’s consecutive tournaments, each with a prize fund of $1 million, will see players compete for what will be the LET season’s biggest purses after only the Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open. It makes Aramco the most significant supporter of the LET as part of their drive to promoting women’s sport and equality.

“Our vision is to grow golf across the Kingdom, and make it both accessible and enjoyable to all men, women and children,” said Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation. “We know hosting these innovative tournaments and initiatives like the Ladies First Club not only attracts the world’s best players but also inspires a new generation of golfers to take up a sport that can have a huge positive impact in lives.”

He added: “Jeddah will once again mark another step in our journey to put Saudi Arabia on the international golfing map.”

Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70

Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70

Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
  • UAE’s largest community sports event will take place on Nov. 26
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon and accompanying shorter-distance races will now be open to all runners from ages six to 70, organizer Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced.

The race, sponsored by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., will take place on Nov. 26.

With the expanded age categories, families are being encouraged to participate in the 2.5-kilometer or 5-km runs, while more experienced runners can tackle the 10-km, full 42.2-km marathon races, and new for 2021, the marathon relay for teams of two.

Whether the runners choose to run or walk the 2.5-km, 5-km, and 10-km races, they will start at 18th Street then head out along the Corniche and loop around Qasr Al-Hosn, one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest historical stone buildings. Runners will then pass the Emirates Heritage Village, before making their way behind Marina Mall and up and down King Abdullah Street, before returning to the Corniche for a final loop of Qasr Al-Hosn.

The marathon will take place with safety precautions in place, requiring participants over 16 years old to show proof of a full coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination and a negative polymerase chain reaction test taken within 48 hours of the event. Those under 16 years old will need to show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event.

Runners who registered to take part in the 2020 event will be automatically included for this year at no additional cost. No further action will be required, and runners will be contacted to confirm their participation.

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Updated 29 September 2021
John Duerden

Herve Renard's Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
  • Salem Al-Dossari, Abdullah Otayf will be missed, but others have started season in fine form, will give French coach plenty to consider
Updated 29 September 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia squad has been named but that was the easy part. The next two weeks will reveal whether the Green Falcons are smoothly on course for the 2022 World Cup or are going to face a scrap to get there.

The final round of qualification for Qatar started in September with twin victories in Group B over Vietnam and Oman. While the wins were expected, they were hard-fought and should not be underappreciated. There are, however, more difficult tests just around the corner.

The toughest is the next. It comes on Oct. 7 against the continent’s best team, Japan. Five days later is a clash against China, a team that had high expectations but are wounded and desperate after two losses in two.

With six points on the board after two games (level with Australia), three ahead of Japan, and six above China on zero, Herve Renard’s men are looking good. Four points from the next two games, both in Jeddah, would be great while six would be sensational and give the team one foot in Qatar.

Only the top two from the six-team group qualify automatically. Finish third and there are the play-offs but, just like the race to make Russia in 2018, it goes without saying that Saudi Arabia will want to stay in the top two spots.

There were few surprises in the 25-man squad named by Renard on Monday. Salem Al-Dossari is out. The Al-Hilal wideman is injured and that is a blow given the fact that he has been one of the standouts for the team for some time, especially in the first two games of the third round. His artistry, in terms of creating chances, as well as his goal threat will be a huge miss.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al-Ahli could step in but with Abdulrahman Al-Obud in good form this season, the Al-Ittihad winger may get the nod for his first start.

As important as Al-Dossari is, his fellow goalscorer in that 2-1 win over Egypt at the last World Cup was Salman Al-Faraj, and his fitness is also a talking point. The classy midfielder picked up a bruised foot in Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League win over Esteghlal in mid-September. The captain has not played since but has the experience and ability to ensure that will not be an issue.

Midfield will be vital against Japan, a team that likes to take control of that area and pass the ball through it to create chances. Abdullah Otayf’s presence in that area will be missed as the Al-Hilal man was injured against Vietnam and is still out.

Against Oman, Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has been looking good with Al-Ittihad, partnered with Mohammed Kanoo. The Al-Hilal man offers a physical presence in the middle though does not have the composure of Otayf when in possession. Against Japan’s impressive midfield however, his energy, physical presence, and industry could make a difference.

In Renard’s 4-2-3-1 formation, the full-backs have a big part to play. Sultan Al-Ghannam has made the right-back slot his own, and with Yasser Al-Shahrani on the other side in great form already this season for Al-Hilal — especially going forward where he can showcase his crossing ability — Saudi Arabia have one of the best pairings in Asia.

The same can no longer be said of Japan with the 35-year-old Yuto Nagatomo not impressing in the two games so far. Fahad Al-Muwallad, Al-Ittihad’s skillful winger, will fancy his chances. With goals in both games so far, Saleh Al-Shehri is likely to get the nod as the striker and while Renard will be concerned with the 27-year-old’s lack of minutes for Al-Hilal there is not much he can do about the dominance of foreign strikers in the league.

In goal is likely to be Mohammed Al-Owais. The No. 1 from Al-Ahli may be struggling this season but is still probably the best ‘keeper in the country. In front of him in the first two qualifiers were the Al-Nassr central defensive pairing of Abdullah Mado and Abdulelah Al-Amari; both have flourished under Renard, though the latter was at fault for Vietnam’s goal.

The French coach clearly does not call them up on the back of any club understanding, as they have not yet played together this season for Al-Nassr with Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori usually starting.

After losing to Oman in the first game and then defeating China, Japan need something from their trip to Jeddah. Even with the relatively cautious Hajime Moriyasu in charge, the Samurai Blue will be looking to take all three points. This should suit Saudi Arabia under Renard with their counter-attacking ability.

Japan will be without their former Real Madrid man Takefusa Kubo but still have strength in depth that no other team in Asia can match. China will take on Vietnam on Thursday and failure to win will surely spell the end of their already slim hopes of a top two finish.

These two games are crucial for all involved and when it is over, there will be a much clearer picture of who is where on the road to Qatar.

