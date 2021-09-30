Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement

Waleed bin Huzaim has been the National Center for Performance Measurement’s public relations and media manager since June.
As acting manager of the center’s PR and media department from July to December 2019, and its media and PR lead from January 2020, his responsibilities included the management of conferences and events.
And this year he became a certified trainer in international protocol at the Salam for Cultural Communication project.
From July 2014 to January 2018, he worked as a media, PR, and events specialist at Alfaisal University in Riyadh, and has freelanced as an adviser covering the same areas.
He also held the role of a VIP and PR manager with Italian company Balich Worldwide Shows, managing the Noor Riyadh light and art project, and has provided several consultancies in international conferencing.
His 17 years’ experience in the communications, PR, media, event management, and protocol sector has seen him work with a range of regional and international companies and governmental organizations, manage specialized projects on conference management — including reception and ceremony planning for high-profile delegations and VIPs — and write articles for a Saudi newspaper.
Bin Huzaim this year gained a master’s degree in events management from King Abdulaziz University, and he has a bachelor’s degree in English language from King Faisal University, Al-Ahsa.
He also obtained a certificate as an international protocol manager from The Protocol School of Washington and recently joined the Chartered Institute of Public Relations to gain a PR diploma.