You are here

  • Home
  • World Food Forum aims to harness youth potential to fight global hunger

World Food Forum aims to harness youth potential to fight global hunger

In this April 11, 2017 photo, a South Sudan community volunteer carries a sack of seeds distributed by the Red Cross (ICRC) in the town of Thonyor, in Leer county, on April 11, 2017. (AFP)
1 / 5
In this April 11, 2017 photo, a South Sudan community volunteer carries a sack of seeds distributed by the Red Cross (ICRC) in the town of Thonyor, in Leer county, on April 11, 2017. (AFP)
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
2 / 5
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
3 / 5
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
4 / 5
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
5 / 5
While enough food is produced to feed the world's population, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. The World Food Forum seeks to explore sustainable solutions to this problem. (AFP file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnxsx

Updated 30 September 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

World Food Forum aims to harness youth potential to fight global hunger

World Food Forum aims to harness youth potential to fight global hunger
  • Oct. 1-5 event will include young people in decision-making around food security and sustainability 
  • Malnutrition, unhealthy diets, lack of stable jobs and water scarcity among key challenges identified
Updated 30 September 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Against a backdrop of the overlapping environmental, political and economic challenges confronting humanity, young delegates will meet next month during the World Food Forum to explore sustainable solutions to the problems facing agriculture and food systems.

The organizers describe the five-day forum, which will run from Oct. 1-5, as an “independent global network of partners, created for and led by youth, to spark a movement to transform our agri-food systems and achieve the (UN’s) Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger.”

The event, conceived by the youth committee of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, aims to encourage the inclusion of young people in the decision-making process surrounding food security and sustainability.

Although enough food is produced to feed the entire population of the world, about 700 million people continue to go hungry. This ongoing crisis has been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finding innovative solutions that can help to create more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems is key, experts say, to ending hunger and meeting the needs of a global population that is forecast to grow by 2 billion by 2050.

“We need to think outside the box and ‘futurize’ our way of fighting hunger,” Qu Dongyu, the FAO’s director-general, said on Wednesday. “We need to tap into a new source of energy … so we launched the youth committee as a way of empowering youth.” 




Qu Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization. (FAO photo)

He added that it aims to give “young colleagues at FAO this power and freedom to truly lead.” He believes that the future of the 7.9 billion people on the planet will depend on the engagement of young people and the harnessing of their passion and creativity to enhance food security and resolve the global food crisis.

Solutions need to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns through the development of efficient and inclusive food and agriculture supply chains at local, regional and global levels, experts say.

The goal is to develop resilient and sustainable agri-food systems in a changing climate and environment. These will involve promoting nutritious food and increasing access to healthy diet options; protecting, restoring and encouraging the sustainable use of ecosystems; combating climate change; and encouraging inclusive economic growth by reducing inequalities.

Fabiana Dadone, Italy’s minister for youth policies, said the startup business community, which is dominated by younger people, is “enabling us to look into fundamental solutions in order to bring together the environment, food and agriculture,” issues she believes are close to their hearts.




Italian minister for youth policies Fabiana Dadone. (Supplied)

“It is very important to support (youth) by providing incentives, not only through national policies but also by organizing these forums” that offer them the chance to be part of the decision-making process, she added.

The WFF will host speakers from a range of disciplines in keeping with its commitments to enlist and draw on the expertise of young people from all segments of society and its inclusive spirit.

The event will include six tracks, including a Youth Action Assembly and an innovation lab, along with sessions on education, cooking, film and music. It will also feature talks, concerts and workshops.

Topics: Editor’s Choice food security Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO

Related

UN summit tackles ‘failing’ global food system
World
UN summit tackles ‘failing’ global food system
Saudi Arabia’s KACST and Tanmiah collaborate on sustainable food production
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KACST and Tanmiah collaborate on sustainable food production

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students
Updated 8 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students
  • ‘We all want to do our part so they can finish their studies in serenity,’ city’s mayor tells Arab News
  • Initiative also being undertaken to support students’ social integration
Updated 8 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The University of Florence has launched a fundraising initiative to help its 40 Afghan students.

All the donations collected in this nationwide campaign will be used to subsidize the students’ fees, their accommodation, and all expenses to buy the necessary materials — such as books — to complete their degrees in Italy.

The campaign began this week, and according to the rector’s office it has already had a positive response, with donations coming mostly from Florence but also from several university alumni living abroad. 

Most of the Afghan students are studying history, archaeology, geography and art. Some are following graduate and postgraduate courses in agricultural engineering.

“They’ve been doing great in their studies so far. What happened back home mustn’t stop their education, and we all want to do our part so they can finish their studies in serenity,” Florence Mayor Dario Nardella told Arab News.

Rector Alessandra Petrucci told Arab News: “The entire academic community of the University of Florence has been following with attention the developments of the Afghan emergency, and we all intend to show in a concrete way that we remain close to our students coming from that country to get their higher education here with this fundraising.”

She said: “Since the crisis broke in Afghanistan, those students have been kind of stuck here in Florence. They struggle with the complex logistics of those who don’t know what to do or what to expect in their immediate future, while their thoughts are with their families, stuck in their country, and with whom it’s often difficult even to get in touch via WhatsApp.”

Petrucci added: “Many of them experience problems staying here, to pay rent as money can’t come from home for multiple reasons. At least with this (fundraising) initiative, we hope they’ll find some confidence to carry on with their education and build a better future, for their families back home and for their nation.”

The university is also promoting a permanent initiative involving Florence City Council, Careggi Hospital and Croas Toscana, the regional guild of social workers, to support the Afghan students’ social integration into the city.

Topics: Italy Afghanistan

Related

Special Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory
World
Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory
Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission
World
Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission

US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva

US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva
Updated 30 September 2021
AFP

US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva

US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva
  • State Department disarmament chief Bonnie Jenkins had earlier said that Washington hoped ‘concrete steps’ would emerge from the talks
Updated 30 September 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Russian and US diplomats held talks behind closed doors in Geneva on Thursday, the latest round of discussions between the world’s top two nuclear powers following a June summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
US State Department number two Wendy Sherman and Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov were expected to meet for most of the day.
The talks began around 10:00a.m., said a member of Russia’s mission to the UN.
State Department disarmament chief Bonnie Jenkins had earlier said that Washington hoped “concrete steps” would emerge from the talks in Geneva.
Beyond disarmament, the two sides were expected to discuss new technologies, space and artificial intelligence, Swiss news agency ATS reported.
Thursday’s talks were being held at Russia’s UN mission, after the last round in late July was hosted by the Americans a few hundred meters (yards) away.
Arms control was at the top of the agenda at that exchange.
At their June 16 summit, Biden and Putin said that it was vital to keep talking despite the differences that divide the two nuclear giants.
Even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow and Washington stayed in contact to prevent a conflict breaking out, they said.

Topics: US Russia

Related

Russia’s Putin says US presence in Afghanistan ended in ‘tragedies’
World
Russia’s Putin says US presence in Afghanistan ended in ‘tragedies’
US-Russia cooperation ensured Syria border crossing kept open: Official
Middle-East
US-Russia cooperation ensured Syria border crossing kept open: Official

Australia state Victoria’s 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans

Australia state Victoria’s 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

Australia state Victoria’s 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans

Australia state Victoria’s 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
  • Authorities largely blame rise on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend that breached pandemic regulations
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

CANBERRA: Australia’s Victoria state on Thursday reported a jump of more than 50 percent in daily COVID-19 cases, which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend that breached pandemic regulations.
State capital Melbourne traditionally hosts the annual grand final which the football-obsessed city celebrates with a long weekend.
Because of Melbourne’s lockdown, two Melbourne teams played for the national premiership on Saturday in the coronavirus-free west coast city of Perth.
Contact tracers found a third of Victoria’s 1,438 new infections reported on Thursday had broken pandemic rules by attending social gatherings on the Friday public holiday and on game day, officials said.
Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria’s COVID-19 response, said time would tell whether the infection jump was “one big rogue day” or part of a grave new trend.
“Today highlights the consequence of hundreds of people dropping their guards, dropping their guard for very understandable reasons and we’re all fed up with it,” Weimar said, referring to Melbourne’s lockdown.
“But this is a direct consequence of hundreds of decisions made on Friday and Saturday last week and the question now is how we manage this going forward,” he added.
Melbourne’s lockdown is set to end on Oct. 26 when 70 percent of the state’s population aged 16 and older is expected to be fully vaccinated. Residents are becoming increasingly frustrated by the city’s sixth lockdown of the pandemic.
Australia’s second-most populous city will overtake Argentine’s capital Buenos Aires next week as the city that has endured the longest lockdown in the world, Melbourne’s Herald-Sun newspaper has reported. Buenos Aires stay-at-home orders lasted 245 days.
Victoria’s infection rate has overtaken neighboring New South Wales where the spread in Sydney has plateaued with a rapidly increasing vaccination coverage.
New South Wales reported 941 infections on Thursday and six deaths. The vaccination rate has also accelerated, with 63 percent of its target population fully vaccinated according to government data, since the Australian delta variant outbreak was first detected in Sydney on June 16.
Only 49 percent of Victoria’s target population were fully vaccinated, partly because the state has delayed second doses to make more vaccine available for first doses.
Victoria on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The state on Wednesday reported 950 new infections and seven deaths, which were both daily records.
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said his government remained determined to end lockdowns in Australia despite the worsening situation in Melbourne.
Frydenberg, a Melbourne resident, said the city had become despondent due to lockdowns, the latest beginning on Aug. 5.
“Melbourne tragically and sadly has gone from being the most livable city in the world to the most locked down city in the world,” he said, referring to an Economist Intelligence Unit index that ranked the city at the top of its livability table for seven consecutive years until 2017.
The government has said its payments to workers who had lost hours due to lockdowns would end two weeks after 80 percent of a state or territory’s target population were fully vaccinated.
Frydenberg said such payments were costing his government 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) a week.
State and territory leaders agreed in July that lockdowns would no longer be necessary after the 80 percent vaccination benchmark had been reached.
But with the delta variant stretching hospital resources in Sydney and Melbourne, some leaders have suggested they might maintain border restrictions until 90 percent of their populations are fully vaccinated.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

COVID-19 cases in Australia’s Victoria state hit 13-month high
World
COVID-19 cases in Australia’s Victoria state hit 13-month high
COVID-19 curbs to end in Australian’s Victoria state, continue in Sydney
World
COVID-19 curbs to end in Australian’s Victoria state, continue in Sydney

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months
  • People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes
  • In the past week, Vietnam’s average new cases dropped by a third compared to earlier in the month
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

VUNG TAU, Vietnam: Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge.
People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes, restaurants can serve take-away meals and other essential businesses can open, the city said on its website Thursday.
A social distancing order, however, will still be enforced. Schools are closed, public transport remains suspended, travel in and out of the city will be controlled and public gatherings of more than 10 people outside is banned.
People who wish to attend social activities will have to show proof of vaccination to be admitted to establishments, authorities said.
Ho Chi Minh City along with 18 southern provinces went into lockdown in mid-July when cases started to surge.
In the past three months, the delta variant of the virus has infected 770,000 people and killed over 19,000, according to the health ministry. Most of Vietnam’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in this wave, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for the majority of them.
Other southern cities have also eased lockdown restrictions, gradually resuming activities as infections decline.
In the past week, Vietnam’s average new cases dropped by a third compared to earlier in the month when 14,000 were being recorded daily, the health ministry said.
In Vung Tau city, 70 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh city, barricades set up on the streets to control traffic during the lockdown were taken down as local residents cheered.
“We will have to celebrate this day, that the city is removing the barricades so we can go out again and get back to our normal lives,” local resident Pham Van Thanh said as he helped officers remove a barricade on his street.
Vietnam is speeding up vaccinations in order to reopen the country, with priority for big cities and vulnerable locations such as industrial zones.
Ho Chi Minh City’s health authority last week approved shortening the interval between two shots of AstraZeneca to six weeks, against the recommended eight to 12 weeks by the manufacturers, in order to fully vaccinate people quickly.
The health ministry says 98.5 percent of the city’s adults have been inoculated and 48 percent of them have received both shots.
However, Vietnam’s overall vaccination rate remain low with only 9.3 percent of its 98 million people fully vaccinated. The authority said short supply is the reason for the delay of virus inoculation.

Topics: Vietnam Coronavirus

Related

Vietnam’s biggest city to keep coronavirus curbs, flight resumption sought
World
Vietnam’s biggest city to keep coronavirus curbs, flight resumption sought
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city
World
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse
  • The arrest is the latest example of serious misconduct within the federal Bureau of Prisons
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

DUBLIN, California: The warden of a federal prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate, authorities said Wednesday.
Ray J. Garcia, 54, of Merced, allegedly groped at least one of his female wards, asked at least two inmates to strip naked for him and took and stored photographs of a naked inmate in a cell at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin in California’s San Francisco Bay area, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office.
Garcia also is accused of trying to deter a victim from reporting the abuse by telling her “that he was ‘close friends’ with the individual responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by inmates and ... that he could not be fired,” according to the statement.
The arrest is the latest example of serious misconduct within the federal Bureau of Prisons, an agency that has long been plagued by allegations of chronic mismanagement and abuse. Just in the past two years, the agency has struggled with a failed response to the pandemic, a series of escapes, deaths and critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies.
Garcia was associate warden at the all-female low-security lockup at the time of the alleged abuse, prosecutors said. He later became warden but was placed on leave in July and he was charged last week with sexual abuse of a ward.
“He received training regarding inappropriate relationships with inmates, including the fact that sexual or financial involvement were prohibited,” and Garcia also trained new supervisors on procedures and policies of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act, which is intended to deter sexual assaults on inmates, according to the US attorney’s office.
It’s the latest of at least three sexual abuse cases involving employees at FCI Dublin, located 32 kilometers southeast of Oakland.
Earlier this year, former FCI Dublin correctional officer and recycling technician Ross Klinger was arrested on charges he abused his authority and coerced two inmates into sexual activity. According to prosecutors, Klinger, 36, told the inmates that he wanted to marry them and father their children. He also gave them money and gifts, prosecutors said.
In 2019, the prison was sued by an inmate who alleged that a guard sexually abused her and other employees helped to cover up the assault. The prison has denied the allegations.
FCI Dublin opened in 1974 and was converted to an all-female facility in 2012. One of five all-women prisons in the federal system, it currently houses about 750 inmates.
Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin spent time there for their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal. Other famous inmates over the years have included publishing heir Patty Hearst and Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.

Topics: US California

Related

California to release 8,000 more prisoners over virus fears
World
California to release 8,000 more prisoners over virus fears
Coronavirus sweeping through massive US prison population
World
Coronavirus sweeping through massive US prison population

Latest updates

Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 
Saudi's Middle East Specialized Cables company approves CEO resignation 
Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with star-studded Opening Ceremony
Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with star-studded Opening Ceremony
Japan-Saudi e-sports event to get under way at Tokyo Game Show 2021
Japan-Saudi e-sports event to get under way at Tokyo Game Show 2021
Sacred Groves appoints Merkle to develop customer engagement
Sacred Groves appoints Merkle to develop customer engagement
TikTok launches MENA newsroom
TikTok launches MENA newsroom

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.