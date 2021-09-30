You are here

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon
Jordanian PM Bisher Al-Khasawneh talks during a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail in Beirut, on September 30. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

Jordan PM says ready to expedite gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon
  • Electricity rationing hours exceed 22 hours a day
BEIRUT: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday discussed ways to expedite Egyptian natural gas shipments to Syria and Lebanon, which is dealing with a severe energy crisis.

Khasawneh arrived in Beirut on Wednesday night on an official 24-hour visit. He is the first foreign official to meet Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who took office earlier this month.

Following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Mikati, Khasawneh stressed Jordan’s “readiness to stand by Lebanon and its needs and cooperate with the country, especially in the field of energy.”

Khasawneh told the media: “We will not hold back our capabilities, we'll respond with all we can for our brothers in Lebanon. We discussed ways to expedite Lebanon receiving Egyptian gas to help some of the energy challenges and electricity sector.”

He said that his visit aimed to “express solidarity with our brothers in Lebanon, a directive and commitment by King Abdullah of Jordan toward the Lebanese people, which is an unshakable commitment.”

Lebanon has been grappling with an economic crisis for two years. There has been a collapse of the local currency, a debt default, a decline in services, and shortages of essential items including energy, with electricity rationing hours exceeding 22 hours per day.

Private generators can no longer fill the gap due to diesel shortages and high prices, leaving the Lebanese struggling to pay their bills, which amount to millions of pounds. The salary of a regular employee in Lebanon now equals the price of 60 liters of gasoline.

At the start of September, Lebanon entered into talks in Syria, then in Jordan, to import Egyptian gas through Jordan and Jordanian electricity. 

By the end of August, the Lebanese presidency was informed of US approval to help Lebanon receive gas and electricity from Jordan and Egypt through Syria, thus exempting Lebanon from US sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act, which bans any financial or trade interaction with Syria.

Khasawneh said his meetings also reviewed some agreements that needed to be ratified. “Details related to these agreements and projects will be discussed in the meetings of the Higher Joint Committee.”

Asked whether the Caesar Act bans deals between Lebanon and Jordan through Syria and whether the recent openness to Syria meant the end of his country's dispute with it, Khasawneh replied: “Jordan has never had any disputes with anyone. We have always been, and remain committed to, our strategic and friendly relations with our Arab brothers, governed by the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in others’ affairs, and our regional and international relationships are governed by our commitment to international law, the UN charter and the Arab League charter.

“Today, we are seeking to secure the needs of the Lebanese, and we are ready to coordinate with all authorities and countries that can help secure these needs within the growing international commitment to support and secure Lebanon’s needs.”

During the meeting between the Jordanian delegation and Lebanese officials, Aoun expressed hope that “all facilitations will be provided for Lebanese trucks transporting Lebanese produce to Gulf countries after the opening of the Jaber Crossing linking Jordan and Syria.”

The Jordanian-Lebanese Joint Committee has not been convened since 2015, with Mikati saying: “We have many agreements ready to be signed but the Jordanian premier wanted to limit his visit to politics only, to express his country’s solidarity with Lebanon.”

Several other meetings between Jordanian and Lebanese ministers were also held.

The Jordanian delegation accompanying Khasawneh included Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, State Minister for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Al-Jazy, Minister of Industry and Trade Maha Al-Ali, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati, and Jordan's ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Hadid.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation
Updated 30 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation
  • The talks follow Egypt’s removal from the UK’s travel “red list,” easing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic
  • El-Anany reviewed the efforts Egypt is making to adopt new tourism activities such as adventure tourism
Updated 30 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Khaled El-Anany, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, has held talks with Gareth Bailey, the British ambassador in Cairo, on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism and antiquities.

The talks follow Egypt’s removal from the UK’s travel “red list,” easing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. El-Anany reviewed the efforts Egypt is making to adopt new tourism activities such as adventure tourism, as well as integrating beach and leisure tourism with cultural tourism into one product.

This would be done through several elements, including linking the Nile Valley sites of Luxor, Aswan and Abu Simbel with coastal resorts such as Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada through the development of domestic airlines.

He said that this would increase the competitive advantage of Egypt as a tourism destination and create an integrated and distinctive tourism product for the first time that combines entertainment, beaches and Egyptian history.

The two sides discussed the possibility of signing a joint memorandum of understanding on recovering stolen and illegally smuggled antiquities.

The minister also briefed the British ambassador on preparations for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with star-studded Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with star-studded Opening Ceremony
Updated 30 September 2021
Georgi Azar

Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with star-studded Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with star-studded Opening Ceremony
  • The Opening Ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE as well as around the globe
Updated 30 September 2021
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: After a year’s delay, Dubai’s Expo 2020 finally opens its doors tonight with a star-studded ceremony held before an audience of 3,000 people.

The opening ceremony will feature top acts including world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Grammy-nominated, Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

The Opening Ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE as well as around the globe.

The Expo 2020 Dubai was due to open at the same time last year but was postponed because of the global Covid pandemic.

“There have been many challenges for us along the way building the ceremony but we are very lucky to have the most amazing venue and I’m also positive to deliver our ceremony.” Kate Randall the Vice President of Expo 2020 Ceremonies, told Arab News.

And the celebrations won’t stop after tonight’s 90-minute show, Friday will see three spectacular fireworks displays in Dubai, marking the first full day of the Expo.

In a statement, the organizers said Friday’s show would be “a spectacular visual celebration commemorating the journey from winning the bid in 2013 to opening the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and the largest global event held since the start of the pandemic.”

The colossal undertaking will give participating nations the chance to put forward ideas on how to create a better, more sustainable future.

At the first 1889 fair, France unveiled its Eiffel Tower. 12 years later, the X-ray machine made its debut in Buffalo, New York.

This time around, organizers will use a newly built futuristic city to address the world’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

Covering an area of 4.38 sqkm – equal to more than 600 football pitches – the site will be home to a state-of-the-art pavilions designed by brand-name architects.

The UAE’s pavilion looks like a falcon at rest while Saudi Arabia has emerged as the largest of all participating nations outside the UAE, holding three Guinness world records: the largest LED mirror screen display, the largest interactive floor, and the longest water exhibit.

Over six months, Expo organizers expect some 25 million visits to the site hosting more than 200 participants – including 192 countries.

“One of the most interesting things for me in this journey was me not being from this part of the world originally.. but learning about many stories that were born here in the region and the Arab World," Randall said

With organizers putting the final touches, the stage is now set for participants to showcase their achievements in architecture, food, agriculture, industry, the arts, and intellectual pursuits.

Transport links are completed, with Dubai Metro Route 2020 able to carry 44,000 passengers per hour to and from the Expo site directly.

Meanwhile, Alif – the Mobility Pavilion features the world’s largest passenger lift, can hold more than 160 persons.

In all, Expo has around 200 dining spots, offering more than 50 global cuisines to visitors from across the world that will wander across the interactive theatre.

Hamdan Bin Mohamad, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter to express his excitement, posting a video revealing a bird’s eye view of the multi-billion dollar project with the caption “are you ready.”

Turkey's Erdogan says mulling further defense industry steps with Russia – report

Turkey’s Erdogan says mulling further defense industry steps with Russia – report
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

Turkey’s Erdogan says mulling further defense industry steps with Russia – report

Turkey’s Erdogan says mulling further defense industry steps with Russia – report
  • Proposal for countries to work together on the construction of two nuclear power plants
  • Russia proposed working together on developing platforms for space rocket launches
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is considering more joint defense industry steps with Russia in areas such as plane engines, fighter jets and submarines after a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday.
On the return flight to Turkey, Erdogan told reporters that in the meeting with Putin he proposed working together with Russia on the construction of two nuclear power plants, NTV reported.
Erdogan met Putin on Wednesday in Sochi. He also reportedly said Russia proposed working together on developing platforms for space rocket launches.
Erdogan said he was set to hold talks with US President Joe Biden in Rome at the end of October, and possibly subsequently in Glasgow, and that they would discuss military, political, trade issues, NTV said.
“That means, some steps are being taken which bode well,” he said of the US ties.

Israel's chief envoy Yair Lapid in Bahrain for first official visit

Israel’s chief envoy Yair Lapid in Bahrain for first official visit
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

Israel’s chief envoy Yair Lapid in Bahrain for first official visit

Israel’s chief envoy Yair Lapid in Bahrain for first official visit
  • The two countries had long enjoyed clandestine security ties over a shared distrust of regional rival Iran
  • Bahrain carrier Gulf Air will launch its first direct flight between Manama and Tel Aviv
Updated 30 September 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister landed in Bahrain on Thursday, the first high-level visit to the small Gulf state by a senior Israeli official since the signing last year of a landmark agreement to establish diplomatic ties.
Yair Lapid flew to Bahrain’s capital, Manama, for meetings with his Bahraini counterpart and to inaugurate Israel’s embassy. It will be the first official visit by an Israeli Cabinet member.
After Lapid lands, Bahrain carrier Gulf Air will launch its first direct flight between Manama and Tel Aviv.
The Israeli diplomatic delegation was to meet with its Bahraini counterparts and sign a raft of agreements to further cement bilateral ties. The two countries had long enjoyed clandestine security ties over a shared distrust of regional rival Iran, but only last year took the relationship public.
Israel established formal diplomatic relations with four Arab states last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords.” Lapid has already visited the United Arab Emirates and Morocco and opened Israel’s diplomatic offices there since he became Israel’s foreign minister in June.
Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel arrived earlier this month and presented his credentials to Israel’s figurehead president on the anniversary of the signing of the accords.
The deals to establish relations with Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and the UAE were the first peace accords between Israel and Arab states in decades, after peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1995.
The deals enraged the Palestinians, who felt a betrayal of their national cause. They saw it as an abandonment of a longstanding commitment in the Arab world not to normalize relations with Israel until there was progress in resolving the decades-long conflict with the Palestinians.

