Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles

Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles
Sony on Thursday added Bluepoint Games to its stable of PlayStation studios, looking to crank out titles for its hot-selling consoles and keep its lead over rival Xbox.
Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles

Sony buys US game studio to bolster PlayStation consoles
SAN FRANCISCO: Sony on Thursday added Bluepoint Games to its stable of PlayStation studios, looking to crank out titles for its hot-selling consoles and keep its lead over rival Xbox.
Sony did not disclose financial terms of the deal to acquire Texas-based Bluepoint, a studio known for his remakes of video games including “Demon’s Souls” and “Uncharted.”
Bluepoint’s remake of action role-playing game “Demon’s Souls,” originally tailored for PlayStation 3, launched with the latest version of the console and sold 1.4 million copies, according to Sony.
“We’ve been partners with PlayStation for many years,” Bluepoint president Marco Thrush said in a video posted on Twitter.
“We believe this will empower Bluepoint to create even more incredible, impactful games for PlayStation Games.”
While known as a master at remaking beloved old games, Bluepoint’s latest project was said to be an “ambitious” original title.
More than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles have been snapped up around the world since they hit the market in November of last year, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment.
In August, PS5 remained the fastest selling PlayStation in the company’s history, according to market tracker NPD Group.
Sony has been under pressure to deliver new games to play, while the pandemic has caused titles to be delayed.
Sony has been adding to its stable of game studios in recent months, buying Finnish developer Housemarque in June and Britain-based Firesprite in June.
In-house studios allow PlayStation to make titles exclusively for Sony consoles, keeping at bay rival Xbox made by Microsoft, which has its own stable of studios.
Nearly 12 million PS5 consoles were sold by the end of August, compared to 7.3 million of the latest generation of Xbox consoles, according to specialty website VGChartz.

Elaph, Financial Times launch first issue of How To Spend It Arabic 

Elaph, Financial Times launch first issue of How To Spend It Arabic 
LONDON: Independent online newspaper Elaph and the Financial Times have launched the debut issue of How To Spend It Arabic magazine.

The new edition, that will also be available online, was unveiled at a special event held in London on Tuesday.

Othman Al-Omeir, founder and editor-in-chief of Elaph and publisher of HTSI Arabic, said: “I believe that this special journalistic enterprise will succeed because it is different from any other publication as it combines two languages.

“I am very much proud of the efforts made by the teams of the Financial Times, How To Spend It, and Elaph, to make this special project come into being.”

The English-language HTSI is an award-winning luxury magazine from FT Weekend that presents themed issues on fashion, interiors, art, travel, and lifestyle.

The Arabic-language version will bring top content related to these themes, geared toward Arab audiences. The result will be a mix of translated material from HTSI as well as exclusive original content.

HTSI editor, Jo Ellison, said that the fast-paced economic developments taking place in the Gulf region, “makes us reconsider our concepts about luxury markets and consumer markets, especially as the Gulf states have become key tourist destinations.”

She added: “This launch aligns with the FT’s wider strategy of growing its brand reach through enhanced reader engagement.

“The Arabic-speaking world represents an important readership for HTSI and the combination of the FT’s HTSI editorial with original content from Elaph represents a bespoke offering for those readers who seek out unique lifestyle features and themes.”

Samar Abdul Malik, editor of HTSI Arabic, said the magazine would offer unique content to readers and “shed light on the world of luxury, on everything related to luxurious lifestyle, in both the Middle East and North Africa and the rest of the world.”

HTSI Arabic’s first issue will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on Oct. 1, and later in Morocco, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Topics: media Elaph Financial Times Arabic

Sacred Groves appoints Merkle to develop customer engagement

Sacred Groves appoints Merkle to develop customer engagement
DUBAI: Merkle, Dentsu’s customer experience management company, has been appointed by Sacred Groves to manage its communications and engagement strategy for its online programs.

Sacred Groves is a start-up social enterprise that aims to enable millions of environmentally aware people and companies to support natural habitats all over the world.

Merkle’s remit is to develop a marketing strategy that attracts this target audience to the platform.

By building a strategy that helps to drive brand awareness and build long-lasting relationships with consumers, Merkle and Sacred Groves will lay the path for the conservation of at least 100,000 acres of natural habitats by 2025.

“Our aim is to leverage the latest technologies, analytics, conservation management practices and marketing solutions to reach out to environmentally sensitive individuals and companies all over the world. We are confident that with the deep commitment of Merkle to further the global Climate Change agenda, we will be able to create sustainable value for everyone,” said Vikram Krishna, founder of Sacred Groves.

“We’re excited to partner with Sacred Groves to develop the aspirations of local communities in supporting sustainable community programs. This partnership only amplifies Dentsu’s sustainability strategy further in the MENA region, as we aim to decarbonize the digital economy by achieving net zero emissions by 2030 and helping 1 billion people to make more sustainable choices,” said Vimal Badiani, head of Merkle, MENA.

TikTok launches MENA newsroom

TikTok launches MENA newsroom
DUBAI: TikTok has launched a dedicated Arabic-language MENA newsroom with the aim of assisting the regional media with the latest regional news. The newsroom will feature announcements related to trends on the platform, in-app developments and safety.

“Given all the exciting news we have been sharing in recent months, we wanted to offer everyone a central convenient location to keep up with all of our exciting updates,” Hany Kamel, Content Operations Director at TikTok MENA, said.

“The coming months will be brimming with further activations, and through the TikTok MENA newsroom we invite all to keep close tabs on our announcements and events and to get involved where possible. As the world’s leading short-form video platform, now welcoming over a billion users a month, we are delighted to share our journey with visitors to the newsroom, who can browse through the latest trends, in-app developments, creators and safety updates in real-time.”

Country-specific newsrooms are also available in markets such as India, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Taiwan and Myanmar.

Topics: TikTok

Google adds visual search features in shopping, video push

Users will be able to run reverse-image searches when surfing on the Google iOS app or the Chrome desktop browser. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Google users can soon combine images and text in search queries, a feature unveiled on Wednesday that could help the Alphabet Inc. unit expand its role in e-commerce and dominance in online video.
The new feature will arrive within months through its Google Lens search tool, the company said in its livestreamed Search On conference. Google said in May that advances in artificial intelligence software would make this possible.
“With this new capability, you can tap on the Lens icon when you’re looking at a picture of a shirt, and ask Google to find you the same pattern — but on another article of clothing, like socks,” Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan said.
“This helps when you’re looking for something that might be difficult to describe accurately with words alone.”
The technology also sorts within videos, including on Google’s YouTube, already the Internet’s biggest streaming service.
“Your bike has a broken thingamajig, and you need some guidance on how to fix it,” Raghavan said. “The point-and-ask mode of searching will make it easier to find the exact moment in a video that can help.”
Users will be able to run reverse-image searches when surfing on the Google iOS app or the Chrome desktop browser. Selecting an image will pull up similar online visuals, which could help shoppers find where to buy items seen in photos and ultimately lead them to Google Shopping, its rival to Amazon.com Inc’s marketplace.
Making more items searchable is another priority. Google said it was licensing a free Address Maker app to governments and organizations to map routes and assign addresses to businesses and homes not yet listed on Google Maps. The app could reduce the time it takes governments and organizations to assign addresses for a town from years to weeks, Google said.

Topics: Google Image search engines

Facebook could face hefty fine in Russia over banned content: Report

Russia increased pressure on foreign tech companies in attempt as part of a push to assert greater sovereignty over its segment of the Internet. (File/AFP)
MOSCOW: Russia may seek to fine social media giant Facebook up to 10 percent of its annual turnover in the country for a repeated failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday.
Moscow has increased pressure on foreign tech companies over the last year as part of a long-running push to assert greater sovereignty over its segment of the Internet, including efforts to make companies store Russians’ personal data on its territory.
On Wednesday, Russia threatened to block YouTube after the video-hosting giant removed Russian state-backed broadcaster RT’s German-language channels from its site.
State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Facebook’s repeated violations could see it fined 5 percent or 10 percent of its annual Russian turnover, Vedomosti reported.
Roskomnadzor had no immediate comment. Facebook did not immediately respond.
Vedomosti cited experts who estimated Facebook’s annual Russian turnover at around 12 billion roubles ($165 million). Reuters could not immediately verify that estimate.
Roskomnadzor has opened 19 different administrative cases against Facebook this year for failing to delete banned content, Vedomosti said, with 43 million roubles owed in fines and more pending.
“Facebook’s administration has not paid the fines,” Roskomnadzor said.

Topics: Facebook Russia Crackdown Fine

