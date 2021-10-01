Syria hospitals hit hard as Covid-19 cases spike

BEIRUT: Covid-19 cases have soared to critical levels across Syria in recent weeks, officials told AFP Friday, with health facilities reaching maximum capacity and unable to cope.
In some of the areas most affected by the country’s decade of conflict, health infrastructure is insufficient while basic medical supplies and vaccine doses are in short supply.
While the number of cases is spiking across the country, the areas that seem worst hit by the pandemic’s latest wave are those in the north that still escape government control.
In the Idlib region, where around half of the more than three million residents were displaced by conflict, the number of recorded daily infections has increased sharply and now often tops 1,000 a day.
“From August to September the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in northwest Syria jumped by 144 percent to 71,715 as of 28 September with 1,151 deaths,” Save the Children said.
The charity said only a dozen beds in intensive care units remained for the entire region and called for emergency international assistance to avert an even bigger disaster.
“One death from coronavirus is one too many, but to hear that a baby and a 17-year-old have also been claimed is devastating,” said Sonia Khush, the NGO’s Syria response director.
“The world must not look away,” she said.
Covid-19 cases are also increasing in the country’s northeast, which is mostly controlled by an autonomous Kurdish administration, and in government areas.
The Syrian health ministry said last week that hospitals in Damascus and in the main coastal city of Latakia ahd reached full capacity.
Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with star-studded spectacle
Opening ceremony offers inspiring performances relaying world fair’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’
Updated 01 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The Middle East’s first World Expo kicked off in Dubai on Thursday night, with organizers dubbing the showpiece “the event of the century.”
The opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE in locations ranging from airports and shopping malls to hotels and other landmarks.
The event took place in the visually stunning, 67-meter-high Al Wasl Dome, and featured an international program of music and cultural performances.
“We intended to deliver the event of the century for the country simply because failure was not an option, and we needed to live up to the expectations of Dubai and the UAE,” Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, told a media briefing before the event.
Exhibitors from almost 200 countries will feature in the six-month world fair.
Dubai won the bid to host the event in 2013, making it the first World Expo in the Middle East.
The 90-minute opening ceremony was watched by VIP guests, including the UAE royal family and other dignitaries, and featured high-tech performances from UAE-based performers and international artists.
These included tenor Andrea Bocelli; actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.
“We wanted to make sure that the story we were narrating to the world was quintessentially Emirati, but with a global DNA, and represented the themes of Expo 2020 Dubai through art and technology,” added Ghosheh.
More than 900 cast members, representing 64 nations, including the UAE, took part in the ceremony.
Auditions for roles in the opening ceremony took place in March 2021 in the UAE, Kate Randall, vice president of ceremonies and programming at Expo 2020 Dubai, told Arab News.
“We did around 42 auditions and those who were successful took part in the ceremony. These include both professionals and volunteers who have never performed before.”
FASTFACTS
• Streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE
• ‘Event of the century’ brings 192 nations together for first time in World Expo’s 170-year history
The evening began with an address from Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, minister of tolerance and coexistence, and commissioner-general of Expo 2020 Dubai. Reading in Arabic, he told the story of the UAE’s founding, highlighted its belief in unity, innovation and tolerance, and said that Expo 2020 Dubai also celebrates the emirates’ 50th anniversary.
“We have always strived to create a better life, with our leaders’ vision in mind,” he said. “We have focused on investing in human development, expanding our infrastructure, diversifying our economy, and creating opportunities for everyone to prosper and grow.”
The opening ceremony marks the start of one of the largest international events since the outbreak of the global pandemic.
“Our mere presence here, amid all the challenges the world is facing, is proof of our keen commitment and desire to make the world a better place for all,” Sheikh Al-Nahyan added. “By hosting Expo 2020, we aim to convey a message of tolerance and that we are willing to collaborate with all of the world.”
Expo 2020 Dubai will bring 192 nations together for the first time in the 170-year history of World Expos. Each will be represented by its own pavilion under the policy of “one nation, one pavilion.”
The opening ceremony highlighted the UAE’s message of tolerance and hope for the future with a dazzling three-act show directed by Belgian theater director Franco Dragone.
Performers dressed in elaborate costumes and high-tech attractions added to the spectacle.
The performance featured Mira, a young Emirati girl representing hope for all people. Throughout the ceremony she appeared wearing a long traditional Emirati pink robe embellished with golden jewelry.
Conceived to focus on Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the ceremony delivered a story of humanity and the planet. Spectators were guided by Mira, who spoke of the beauty and power of the human spirit, and its ability to connect all people and elements from the natural world.
The final act, “Creating the Future,” reflected themes of living in harmony and humanity’s opportunity to create a “perfect garden.”
A moving performance by Bocelli brought the evening to a close. As the tenor’s voice echoed around Al Wasl Dome, an illuminated tree could be seen rising from the stage, while performers dressed in elaborate costumes danced triumphantly.
Guests remarked on the emotional power of the performances. “It was so breathtaking, I don’t know what to say,” one could be heard saying as she left the ceremony.
“It was such a feat to pull off; they worked so hard,” said another.
Dubai media personality Rosemin Madhavji told Arab News: “It was a beautifully curated selection of artists, and I loved the storytelling element. Everything was so smooth, from the greetings by staff through to the security.”
How Expo 2020 Dubai hopes to inspire action to address pressing global challenges
For 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations
Expo 2020 seeks to ‘connect minds, create the future’ through sustainability, mobility and opportunity
Updated 01 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: A multiple reuse rocket. A desert farm where food grows using salt water. Pop-up theaters. A hyperloop carriage where passengers feel what it is like to travel in a superfast vacuum. These are just some of the experiences visitors can enjoy over the next six months at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Since 2013, when Dubai won over a panel in Paris with its presentation, the expo has easily been the most talked about event in the UAE.
Indeed, Expo 2020 has become a byword for an event to be celebrated not just for the scale and ambition of the projects and pavilions on display, but also because the organizers hope that it will be a game-changer for host Dubai.
The event, which got underway on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony, reportedly showcases over 200 participating entities, including about 192 countries, and features 60 events. Anticipation has grown because the opening has been delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
The fact that the expo is going ahead on such a scale with an expected “25 million visits,” even as travel remains difficult after 18 months of closures and postponements, is probably a feat in itself.
A 4.38-square-km site in Dubai South near the new Al-Maktoum International Airport, the city’s second, has been transformed over the past eight years. The center point is Al-Wasl Plaza, dominated by a massive molded steel dome designed by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture of the US.
The permanent structure is 130 meters wide and 67 meters tall. It can screen images both internally and externally and will host the expo’s main opening ceremonies.
Expo 2020 Dubai has an ambitious goal: to create lasting change in the world.
“What is extraordinary is the diverse range of programs Expo 2020 has put together — it is a global celebration evident in the events and festivities centered around 192 participating countries all showcasing their own culture, heritage and innovation,” Sumathi Ramanathan, vice president for marketing strategy and sales, told Arab News.
“More importantly, Expo 2020 reflects the inclusive spirit of the UAE, where we have over 200 nationalities living.”
The World Expo dates back to 1851 when the first event, then called the “Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations,” took place in London.
It served as the first of what are now called World Expos, which have been staged every five years at an international city for a period ranging from three to six months. Dubai is the 34th World Expo to take place and follows the one previously held in Milan in 2015. The next is scheduled to take place in 2025 in the Japanese city of Osaka, which also hosted the 1970 expo.
Today, the aim is to find solutions to global issues and challenges. Countries around the world have built pavilions that showcase their latest architectural and technological innovations, in accordance with a particular theme.
For Expo 2020, this is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” with the aim of exploring possibilities in the spheres of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Technology on show should be unique, pioneering and sustainable.
The event, said Ramanathan, is taking place at “an inflection point in our society,” when the act of uniting and celebrating together has become a rare event.
“People have not been able to come together for nearly two years now,” Ramanathan said. “We are hosting an event at a time when the world is trying to manage the challenges of a global pandemic.
“People have not been able to meet, interact, experience, engage, or exchange in a physical environment, and that’s what makes this expo incredibly special — the ability to be able to bring together a platform for collaboration and cooperation at a time when the world perhaps needs it the most.”
Despite the challenges, Expo 2020’s ambitious goal of delivering 25 million visits over the course of its six months — it runs until March 31, 2022 — remains.
Every single country from the original 192 participants, said Ramanathan, is coming to Expo 2020. And it is not just the country pavilions that hope to capture the spotlight.
Visitors can view a host of other attractions, such as a collaboration with Cartier to design and host a pavilion dedicated to highlighting the advancement of women in the Middle East.
Commencing as it does just weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, kicks off in Glasgow, UK, Expo 2020 predictably puts a strong emphasis on environmental protection and sustainability.
Terra — The Sustainability Pavilion, designed by UK-based Grimshaw Architects, aims to meet the highest available accreditation for sustainable architecture, the LEED Platinum certification.
There is also Alif — The Mobility Pavilion, designed by the award-winning architectural firm Foster + Partners. It features what it says is the world’s largest passenger lift, which can transport over 160 people at a time.
The pavilion is dedicated to discoveries in cutting-edge mobility devices and has a partially open-air 330-meter track for visitors to view new gadgets and technology in motion.
In typical Dubai style, the opening ceremony featured high-tech performances and an impressive line-up of international stars. They included opera singer Andrea Bocelli; classical pianist Lang Lang; international pop stars Ellie Goulding, Andra Day and Angelique Kidjo; and regional stars such as Mohammed Abdo, Ahlam Al-Shamsi and Hussain Al-Jassmi.
Ramanathan said more than 1,000 performers and technical crew worked on the 90-minute extravaganza, which the organizers hope will change the way people around the world view Dubai and the UAE.
She said ticket sales were strong, with an uptick in demand from countries across the world, including the UK, France, Germany, the US, Africa and the Middle East and North Africa region.
All an overseas visitor needs to be eligible to visit the event is a single successful PCR test and a flight ticket.
“The focus is really on what this expo will mean to you depending on what you are interested in,” Ramanathan said, adding that the programming is designed both for the individual and a broader collective, be it business networking, social and environmental change, knowledge and learning, space travel and exploration, or arts and culture.
What is proposed is an exercise in broadening and expanding knowledge about other people and places as well as introducing the power of new philosophies and ideologies, she said.
“What is most interesting is the fusion of the programming that we are offering,” Ramanathan told Arab News. “You can view the traditional, such as the heritage of each country, as well as the most avant-garde technology and innovation.”
Wrangling over UN mission in Libya continues in Security Council
Mandate extended until end of January 2022 but disagreement regarding overhaul, foreign fighters
US: ‘Failure to restructure UNSMIL only serves to undermine collective efforts to stabilize Libya’
Updated 01 October 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
NEW YORK: Security Council members on Thursday extended once again the UN’s mandate in Libya, until the end of January 2022.
But permanent members, including the US and UK, expressed dissatisfaction with the council’s inability to reach an agreement on an overhaul of the UN Support Mission in Libya that would have seen it establish a physical presence in the country that would encourage negotiations over the withdrawal of foreign forces.
Currently, the UN’s top official for managing the Libya file is based in Geneva. But the UN secretary-general recommended in August that UNSMIL appoint a special representative based in Tripoli to allow it to better engage with actors on the ground.
A presence in the country would allow the UN to intensify negotiations over the withdrawal of foreign forces — which have played a major role in the war — from the country ahead of the Dec. 24 election, the first vote since a fragile ceasefire was brokered between warring factions in 2020.
The proposal to overhaul UNSMIL has the support of permanent council members France, the US and the UK, but it has been rejected by Russia.
The UK had led attempts to rally the council to support the transfer of UNSMIL’s top official from Geneva to Libya, and on Thursday said it is “regrettable” that the council did not adopt the British draft text that would have implemented this.
The terms of the ceasefire between the Libyan National Army and the Government of National Accord have not yet been fully implemented because both sides and their international backers have been unable to agree on how the withdrawal of foreign forces should take place.
Russia said in Thursday’s meeting that any move of the mission to Libya should come after the December election.
Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, said Libya is at a “very sensitive and very momentous” moment — the run-up to the December election and any reformatting of UNSMIL “would be best implemented at the end of the electoral process in the country, which will be so important for the people.”
The US strongly condemned the council’s inability to agree on anything more than an extension of the current status quo regarding UNSMIL.
It is an “unfortunate outcome, especially for the Libyan people. It’s also an unfortunate outcome for the Security Council,” said Richard Mills, US deputy ambassador to the UN.
“Failure to restructure UNSMIL now only serves to undermine our collective efforts to stabilize Libya,” he added.
“This outcome in the council will not deter the United States in its firm support for the Libyan people as they move forward with national elections on Dec. 24.”
Mills said: “It’s vital the UN member states undertake all possible efforts to advance a political solution to the conflict in Libya, including supporting free and fair elections on Dec. 24, and withdrawing all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory without delay.”
Libya has been engulfed by a decade of instability and conflict since the country’s people, with the assistance of NATO, overthrew long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
In 2012, Libya had its first free and fair election since his fall, but disagreement over the role of Gaddafi-era officials and entities in the post-Gaddafi era ultimately led to a new civil war.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati said a four-member committee had been appointed to resume talks with the IMF
The team, Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, Economy Minister Amin Salam and central bank governor Riad Salameh, would be backed by experts
Updated 01 October 2021
AFP
BEIRUT: Lebanon said Thursday it has formed a new government delegation to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund aimed at rescuing the country from an economic meltdown.
The government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement that a four-member committee had been appointed to resume talks with the IMF.
The team — Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, Economy Minister Amin Salam and central bank governor Riad Salameh — would be backed by experts.
The eastern Mediterranean country is facing what the World Bank has described as one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s.
Its currency, the pound, has lost almost 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market since 2019, and people’s savings are trapped in banks.
Inflation has soared, and 78 percent of all Lebanese now live under the threshold of poverty, according to the UN.
Power cuts are common in the country and basic goods including petrol and medicine have become scarce.
After defaulting on its debt in March 2020 for the first time in history, Lebanon started talks with the IMF but they hit a brick wall amid bickering over who should bear the brunt of the losses.
Lebanon hopes the talks with the IMF will help unlock billions of dollars in financial aid.
But the international community has demanded sweeping reforms and a forensic audit of the country’s central bank before any financial assistance is disbursed.
Finance expert Mike Azar recently told AFP that reforming the commercial banking sector and central bank, as well as restructuring the public sector, would be key for any deal with the IMF.
Egyptian authorities say they blocked Brotherhood financing scheme
The scheme aimed to funnel funds using Safwan Thabet’s companies into ‘terrorist activities,’ the interior ministry says
The Thabet family have denied any wrongdoing in statements on social media
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters
CAIRO: Egyptian authorities said on Thursday they had blocked a scheme aimed at financing the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and alleged a link to the imprisoned founder and former chairman of dairy and juice firm Juhayna, Safwan Thabet.
The scheme aimed to funnel funds using Thabet’s companies into “terrorist activities,” the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that $8.4 million and ammunition had been found in an apartment in Giza, across the Nile from central Cairo. It described Thabet as a “Brotherhood leader.”
The Thabet family have denied any wrongdoing in statements on social media. A lawyer for Juhayna could not be reached.
Thabet was arrested in December, and his son Seifeldin was detained in February after taking over as chairman.
Juhayna is a household name in Egypt and the country’s largest dairy products and juice producer.
The Brotherhood has been subject to a sweeping crackdown since then-army chief Abdel Fattah El-Sisi led their ouster from power in 2013.
Juhayna continued to operate normally after El-Sisi became president the following year.