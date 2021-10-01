You are here

  • Home
  • Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra Al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee, but the journey proved terrifying and nearly deadly. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5wn79

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
  • A Syrians woman became trapped at the border of Belarus and Poland for 20 days
  • Boshra Al-Moallem is one of thousands of people who traveled to Belarus in recent weeks and were then pushed across the border by Belarusian guards
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

BIALYSTOK, Poland: After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra Al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee. Her brother, who escaped years earlier to Belgium, had saved enough money for their trip, and word was spreading online that a new migration route into Europe had opened through Belarus.
But the journey proved terrifying and nearly deadly. Al-Moallem became trapped at the border of Belarus and Poland for 20 days and was pushed back and forth between armed guards from each side in an area of swamps. She endured cold nights, mosquitoes, hunger and terrible thirst. Only after she collapsed from exhaustion and dehydration did Polish guards finally take her to a hospital.
“I didn’t expect this to happen to us. They told us it’s really easy to go to Europe, to find your life, to run (from) war,” the 48-year-old said as she recovered this week in a refugee center in eastern Poland. “I didn’t imagine I would live another war between the borders.”
Al-Moallem is one of thousands of people who traveled to Belarus in recent weeks and were then pushed across the border by Belarusian guards. The European Union has condemned the Belarusian actions as a form of “hybrid war” against the bloc.
Originally from Homs, Al-Moallem was displaced to Damascus by the war. She said Belarusian officials tricked her into believing the journey into the EU would be easy and then used her as a “weapon” in a political fight against Poland. But she also says the Polish border guards were excessively harsh, denying her water and using dogs to frighten her and other migrants as the guards pushed them back across to Belarus, over and over again.
For years, people fleeing war in the Middle East have made dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, seeking safety in Western Europe. But after the arrival of more than a million people in 2015, European Union nations put up concrete and razor-wire walls, installed drone surveillance and cut deals with Turkey and Libya to keep migrants away.
The far less protected path into the EU through the forests and swamps of Eastern Europe emerged as a route only after the EU imposed sanctions on the regime of the authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, following a flawed election and a harsh crackdown on protesters.
Suddenly people from Iraq, Syria and elsewhere were flying to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on tourist visas and then traveling by car — many apparently aided by smugglers — to the border.
The three EU countries that border Belarus — Poland, Lithuanian and Latvia — accuse Lukashenko of acting to destabilize their societies.
If that is indeed the aim, it is working. Poland denied entry to thousands of migrants and refused to let them apply for asylum, violating international human rights conventions. The country has had its behavior criticized by human rights groups at home and abroad.
Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland’s special services, told The Associated Press that Polish forces always provide help to migrants if their lives are endangered. In other cases, while it might pain them not to help, Zaryn insisted that Poland must hold its ground and defend its border because it is being targeted in a high-stakes standoff with Belarus, which is backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Poland is of the opinion that only by thoroughly securing our border with Belarus are we able to stop this migration route, which is a route artificially created by Lukashenko with Putin’s support. It was artificially created in order to take revenge on the entire European Union,” Zaryn said.
With six migrants found dead along the border so far and small children returned to Belarus this week, human rights workers are appalled. They insist Poland must respect its obligations under international law to allow the migrants to apply for asylum, and not push them back across the border.
“The fact that these are Lukashenko’s political actions directed against Poland and directed against the European Union is obvious to us,” said Marianna Wartecka with the refugee rights group Fundacja Ocalenie. “But this does not justify the actions of the Polish state.”
Archbishop Wojciech Polak, the head of Poland’s Roman Catholic Church, also weighed in, giving his support to medics seeking access to the border to help. “We should not allow our brethren to suffer and die on our borders,” he said.
Lukashenko denies that his forces are pushing people into Poland, but his state media have seized on Poland’s response to depict the EU as a place where human rights are not respected.
After traveling from Syria to Lebanon, Al-Moallem, who was an English teacher in Syria, flew to Minsk, and from there took a taxi with her sisters and a brother-in-law to the border. Belarusian forces then guided the group to a spot to cross into Poland.
Crying as she told her story in English, Al-Moallem said that Belarusian forces told them: “It’s a really easy way to get to Poland. It’s a swamp. Just go through the swamp and up the hill, and you will be in Poland.”
“And when we were trying to get up the hill, Polish border guards pushed us back. Families, women, men, children. The children were screaming and crying,” she recalled. “I was asking Polish border guards, ‘Please just a drop of water. I’m so thirsty. I’ve been here without a drop of water.’”
But all they would do is snap back: “Go to Belarus. We are not responsible for you.”
That happened repeatedly, with the Belarusian forces taking them back, sometimes giving them nothing more than some bread, and then returning them the next night.
During her ordeal, she took videos of the desperate migrants with her phone and posted some to Facebook. Her videos and her account to the AP provide rare eyewitness evidence of the crisis at the border.
Such scenes unfold largely out of public view because Poland, following Lithuania and Latvia, declared a state of emergency along the border, which prevents journalists and human rights workers from going there.
The Polish government’s measures, which also involve bolstering border defenses with soldiers, are popular with many Poles. The conservative ruling party, which won power in 2015 on a strong anti-migrant platform, has seen its popularity strengthen in opinion polls amid the new crisis.
Despite Poland’s efforts, there are reports that some asylum-seekers have managed to cross into the EU undetected and headed farther west, often to reunite with relatives in Germany.
Al-Moallem says she and her relatives plan to leave the center where they are staying now and travel across the EU’s open borders to their brother in Belgium. They plan to seek asylum there. All she wants, she said, is for her family to be reunited after years of trauma and “to feel safe.”

Topics: belarus Poland Syrians migrants

Related

Syrian refugee dies after swallowing gasoline 
Middle-East
Syrian refugee dies after swallowing gasoline 
Turkey, EU come together to enroll Syrian refugee students
Middle-East
Turkey, EU come together to enroll Syrian refugee students

Fire at Romanian COVID-19 hospital kills seven people

Fire at Romanian COVID-19 hospital kills seven people
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Fire at Romanian COVID-19 hospital kills seven people

Fire at Romanian COVID-19 hospital kills seven people
  • Video footage showed patients jumping out of windows from the hospital's lower levels and firefighters carrying people out
  • Enraged relatives of the patients gathered outside the hospital in protest and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the causes of the fire
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

BUCHAREST: Seven people died on Friday when a fire broke out in a Romanian intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, the country’s third deadly hospital fire in less than a year.
Video footage showed patients jumping out of windows from the hospital’s lower levels and firefighters carrying people out.
The country’s emergency response unit had initially said nine people had died, but Transport Minister Lucian Bode later said there had been a miscommunication between firefighters and hospital staff.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams from nearby counties.
Enraged relatives of the patients gathered outside the hospital in protest and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the causes of the fire.
In February, a fire killed four patients at a COVID-19 hospital in the capital Bucharest. Last November 10 people died in an intensive care unit at the Piatra Neamt county hospital.
“I am appalled at the tragedy,” President Klaus Iohannis said in a statement. “It is a new terrible drama which confirms the lacking infrastructure of Romania’s health care system, placed under unimaginable pressure by the fourth wave of the pandemic.”
There were more than 12,500 COVID-19 patients, including 373 children, being treated in Romanian hospitals on Friday, including 1,391 in intensive care units.
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 10,887 on Friday, and intensive care units across the country were running out of space. Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the 27-nation European Union.
Even before the pandemic, Romania’s health care system had been under pressure, dogged by corruption, inefficiencies and politicized management. The country has one of the EU’s least developed health care infrastructures.
The state has built one hospital in the last three decades, spends the least on health care in the EU and tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have emigrated.

Topics: Romania hospital ICU fire #covid-19

Related

Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad
Sport
Romanian Cosmin Contra the latest coach to seek return to glory days at Al-Ittihad
Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4
World
Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4

Charities team up to offer tech scholarships to young British Muslims

Charities team up to offer tech scholarships to young British Muslims
Updated 01 October 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Charities team up to offer tech scholarships to young British Muslims

Charities team up to offer tech scholarships to young British Muslims
  • Boot camps will teach them about code, computer software, cybersecurity, data
  • “Access to careers in this pathway can help contribute to better social mobility”: Tech charity founder
Updated 01 October 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A coalition of organizations from across the technology, education and charity sectors has come together to provide technology scholarships for young British Muslims that will open the doors to lucrative careers that can withstand societal change.

The scholarships, provided by the Aziz Foundation and Muslim tech charity Muslamic Makers, will unlock sought-after economic opportunities.

This year, the charities will provide six young people with scholarships worth a total of £25,000 ($33,668) for intensive boot camps to teach them to code, design computer software, learn how cybersecurity operates and work with data.

The courses will be provided by Makers, Europe’s first coding boot camp, and Love Circular, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities in design and technology to underrepresented groups.

These skills, Muslamic Makers said, are in high demand in the British economy, so learning them is a sure-fire way for young Muslims to move forward in life.

“The tech industry is very well paid. Access to careers in this pathway can help contribute to better social mobility,” Arfah Farooq, founder and CEO of Muslamic Makers, told Arab News.

Not only do these jobs pay well, she said, they also all but guarantee that anyone who makes it into the industry will remain employable for the rest of their lives.

“Better salaries are one thing, but actually going into a career that’s future proof would help generations to come,” Farooq said, adding that even traditional careers such as medicine and law are being changed and innovated by the tech industry.

A spokesperson for the Aziz Foundation, which has been funding the studies of young Muslims in the UK for years, said: “Education creates opportunities for social mobility, and we recognize that despite the hard work and efforts of many, there continues to be significant equality gaps that hamper the social mobility of many talented, inspiring and ambitious British Muslims. As an organization, we are driven to reduce these equality gaps.”

Topics: Muslamic Makers Aziz Foundation Makers Love Circular

Related

Special South African Muslim woman becomes head of oldest media watchdog
Media
South African Muslim woman becomes head of oldest media watchdog

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
Updated 01 October 2021
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’
Updated 01 October 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABBABA: Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for “meddling” in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the decision, expressed full confidence in his staff in Ethiopia and said the UN was engaging with the government “in the full expectation” that the officials would be allowed to return.
According to diplomats, an emergency UN Security Council meeting will be held behind closed doors midday on Friday to discuss the matter.
The White House condemned the ejections of the UN staffers “in the strongest possible terms” with Press Secretary Jen Psaki calling it “unprecedented action to expel the leadership of all of the United Nations organizations involved in ongoing humanitarian operations.”
The expulsions, announced by the foreign ministry, came as Africa’s second-most populous country held elections for dozens of federal parliamentary seats, the final round of voting before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed forms a new government next week.
The seven UN officials, including the local heads of the UN children’s agency UNICEF and its humanitarian coordination office, have been declared “persona non grata” for “meddling in the internal affairs of the country,” the ministry said in a statement published on its Facebook page.
“According to the letters addressed to each of the seven individuals listed below, all of them must leave the territory of Ethiopia within the next 72 hours,” it said.
Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region has been mired in conflict since November, when Abiy sent troops to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.
Fighting ground on for months before Tigrayan rebels retook the regional capital Mekele and government forces largely withdrew from the region.
Since then, the TPLF has launched offensives into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, while Tigray itself is receiving only about 10 percent of the aid it needs.


In July, the UN warned that 400,000 people across Tigray had “crossed the threshold into famine.”
The situation has since deteriorated as a de-facto blockade prevents most aid from getting in.
Federal officials blame the TPLF for obstructing deliveries, but a US State Department spokesman told AFP last week that access to essential supplies and services was “being denied by the Ethiopian government” and that there were “indications of a siege.”
Government officials offered no further explanation for the expulsions, although several of the targets have spoken out about dire conditions in Tigray.
Grant Leaity, the UN’s acting humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia who is on the list, warned this month that stocks of relief aid, cash and fuel were “running very low or are completely depleted” and that food stocks had run out in late August.
Earlier this month, doctors told AFP that Tigray was entering a new phase of widespread starvation of the kind that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
Internal aid agency documents reviewed by AFP said mothers were feeding leaves to their children and that malnutrition cases and starvation deaths were on the rise.
Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr. Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekele.
“Now there will be no help for malnourished children. And it’s a blow. We will see a catastrophic increase in dying children in the coming days,” he said.
In the past week, six more children have died of starvation at Ayder Referral alone, he said.


TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter that the expulsions reflected a “sad but real” situation in which Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, cannot be “counselled into sanity.”
Last month, Ethiopia also ordered two humanitarian groups active in Tigray — the Dutch section of Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council — to suspend their activities, accusing them of “disseminating misinformation” online.
Human Rights Watch said Thursday’s decision would affect “millions of Tigrayans... and many other Ethiopians in need throughout the country.”
Meanwhile, Thursday’s parliamentary elections were taking place in the Somali, Harari and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) regions of the country of 110 million people.
Abiy’s Prosperity Party already secured a new five-year term with a landslide win in June, and Thursday’s contests will not tip the balance of power in parliament.
In a statement after many polls closed, Abiy said the elections would “make our democracy complete” and that they unfolded “without any security problem.”
Abiy is due to be sworn in again on Monday.
US President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order threatening sanctions against the warring parties in Ethiopia if they fail to commit to a negotiated settlement.

Topics: Ethiopia

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen
Updated 01 October 2021
KAMLES KUMAR

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen

Malaysia to penalize, possibly sack unvaccinated teachers as schools reopen
  • At least 2,000 tutors had still not received jabs despite it being a requirement
Updated 01 October 2021
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian teachers who refuse coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations will face disciplinary action and possibly the sack, the government announced on Thursday. After nearly half a year of online learning, students will start returning to the country’s educational institutions from Oct. 3, with classroom capacities limited to 50 percent.
However, according to Education Ministry data, at least 2,000 tutors had still not received jabs despite it being a requirement of them for getting back to work in person.
Thursday’s announcement by the Public Service Department of the reopening plan came as Education Minister Radzi Jidin warned unvaccinated educators that the government would seek sanctions against them, including termination of their contracts of employment. The PSD has set a deadline of Nov. 1 for all civil servants, including teachers, to get their jabs.
“If public officers have not yet taken the vaccine after the prescribed period without any exemption from government medical officers, then the officers may be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with current regulations in force,” the department said in a statement.
Sri, a 48-year-old secondary school teacher in the state of Selangor, told Arab News: “It’s a good move actually. Teachers are supposed to set an example to others. Definitely more will have to opt to be vaccinated.”
Kuala Lumpur-based teacher, Maria, said there were widespread fears among her colleagues about COVID-19 vaccine side effects.
“Maybe it is fear for some of them who are not vaccinated. Some also use all kinds of religious excuses. But this is very worrying as there is a higher risk for all of us,” she added.
Parents and experts are pinning their hopes on those teachers who still refuse vaccination to either quit themselves or that they be asked to leave, especially those who teach kids under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for jabs.
Dr. Lee Boon Chye, former Malaysian deputy health minister, told Arab News: “Once the children are vaccinated, the risk to the children is minimized, but also note that so far there has been no announcement on whether to vaccinate primary school students who are less than 12 years old. Unvaccinated teachers pose a risk to themselves and also to others.”
International Medical University pro-vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Lokman Hakim Sulaiman, said unvaccinated teachers should be transferred in the “context of risk management,” but after the PSD announcement for public servants he expected that most would obey the requirements.
“A large majority of teachers are in public schools,” he added.
Dr. Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the ministry had the right to act against those who posed a possible health risk to others.
“If they are not vaccinated, the likelihood of them infecting others, especially students, is higher. It is your right to not get vaccinated, it is also the right of the ministry to transfer you out,” he added.
The Malaysian Parent Action Group for Education president, Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim, said that while she hoped unvaccinated teachers would change their minds, if they did not, they should not be allowed to hinder the teaching process.
“As the reopening of schools is in stages the need for all teachers to be physically in school is not immediate, there is still time for teachers to change their minds or be changed. Unvaccinated teachers should offer to resign, or take optional retirement,” she added.

Topics: Malaysia Coronavirus

Related

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak may seek re-election to parliament despite conviction
World
Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak may seek re-election to parliament despite conviction
Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes
World
Malaysia’s new leader wins opposition support as Parliament resumes

India to introduce digital health ID cards

India to introduce digital health ID cards
Updated 01 October 2021

India to introduce digital health ID cards

India to introduce digital health ID cards
  • Push to digitize health data of country’s 1.3 billion people launched
Updated 01 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is set to digitalize its universal multi-payer healthcare system to create “equitable access to health services,” the government said on Thursday.
In 2018, India’s National Health Authority launched a national health insurance program called Ayushman Bharat to provide healthcare to around 500 million low-income earners in the country. The government’s new initiative — the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission — is an extension of the insurance scheme that will see every citizen issued with a health ID card containing their medical data, which will be stored in a central database.
The scheme was launched earlier this week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed it as a “revolutionary change in India’s healthcare facilities.”
Speaking to the media on Thursday, National Health Authority chief Dr. R.S. Sharma said: “We are creating a network of service delivery through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will create affordable, equitable, quality health services for the people.”
India spends around 1 percent of its GDP on health — among the lowest percentage of any major economy. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed 450,000 Indians between March and May, served to highlight the country’s long-standing problems with its healthcare system and lack of access to it.
“We have passed through a very difficult time, and people have realized how important health services are,” Dr. Sharma said, adding that with 1.18 billion registered mobile phone numbers — 800 million of which are used online — the country’s digital infrastructure is strong enough to support the digitalization project.
Each health ID card will contain its holder’s medical history, including diagnoses and doctor observations, which can be shared with any hospital in the country. So far, 100,000 cards have been distributed in a pilot project in six Indian states.
The scheme has been met with skepticism in some quarters.
“It will not serve the (important) purpose of providing health services to the masses,” Mumbai-based public health expert Dr. T. Sundararaman told Arab News. “It will have a limited role to play.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Special India at a standstill as thousands hold nationwide strike against farm laws
World
India at a standstill as thousands hold nationwide strike against farm laws
Special Indian women set sights on new military roles as court opens top ranks to female soldiers
World
Indian women set sights on new military roles as court opens top ranks to female soldiers

Latest updates

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals in asset and utility management
Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals in asset and utility management
France soccer head defies European view on FIFA WCup plan
France soccer head defies European view on FIFA WCup plan
UAE minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi
UAE minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi
Oman braces itself as tropical storm Shaheen worsens
Oman braces itself as tropical storm Shaheen worsens

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.