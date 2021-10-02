First-of-its- kind film premieres at India’s embassy in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: “Sati,” the first film to be shot in Saudi Arabia by Indian expats, premiered in Riyadh on Thursday night at the Indian Embassy.

The premiere was attended by Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed, embassy officials, Ahmed Al-Rabiah from the Rabiah Al-Nassar group, the cast, crew members, and a limited audience.

Al-Rabiah, who is an artist, studied cinema production in the US and has worked as a TV director, supported the filmmakers.

The ambassador, addressing the audience afterwards, had high praise for the film and commended the team for their brilliant work.

He urged the Indian diaspora to collaborate creatively with Saudis on film projects.

“Bollywood is the biggest brand ambassador for India abroad and we are looking forward to creative collaboration between the two countries,” he said, adding that there were many beautiful areas in the Kingdom so there was no shortage of locations for shooting.

He also praised Al-Rabiah’s support and encouragement of the Indian community to undertake such an ambitious project. The team came together on a voluntary basis to make the film.

“Sati” captures the roller coaster ride a woman has to go on in her multifaceted relationships, with the lead role played by newcomer Greeshma Joy.

Najad, the hero in the complementary role, is graceful. The predator, played by Vishnu (V-freaks) of Polestar with a beguiling smile, wants us to hate him.

The supporting cast — Ashok Misra, Indhu Benny, Murali, Mouna Murali, Sharmila Srinivas — are worth mentioning for their strong performances.

Rajesh Gopal behind the camera has captured the various hues of the characters besides his brilliant outdoor shoots.

The choreography is by V-freaks and Reshmi. The script is written by Athira Gopan and the movie was helmed by Gopakumar Sagara.

The movie was made under the banner of Dunes Media.

It is produced by Linda Francis and supported by Benny Mathew as production designer and Anthony Revel as production manager.

Speaking at the premier, Francis expressed her gratitude and thanked the entire “Sati” team for all their support in completing the film.

It will be released later this month.