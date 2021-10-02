You are here

First-of-its- kind film premieres at India’s embassy in Saudi Arabia
Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed with the cast and crew of the film.
RIYADH: “Sati,” the first film to be shot in Saudi Arabia by Indian expats, premiered in Riyadh on Thursday night at the Indian Embassy.
The premiere was attended by Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed, embassy officials, Ahmed Al-Rabiah from the Rabiah Al-Nassar group, the cast, crew members, and a limited audience.
Al-Rabiah, who is an artist, studied cinema production in the US and has worked as a TV director, supported the filmmakers.
The ambassador, addressing the audience afterwards, had high praise for the film and commended the team for their brilliant work.
He urged the Indian diaspora to collaborate creatively with Saudis on film projects.  
“Bollywood is the biggest brand ambassador for India abroad and we are looking forward to creative collaboration between the two countries,” he said, adding that there were many beautiful areas in the Kingdom so there was no shortage of locations for shooting. 
He also praised Al-Rabiah’s support and encouragement of the Indian community to undertake such an ambitious project. The team came together on a voluntary basis to make the film.
“Sati” captures the roller coaster ride a woman has to go on in her multifaceted relationships, with the lead role played by newcomer Greeshma Joy.
Najad, the hero in the complementary role, is graceful. The predator, played by Vishnu (V-freaks) of Polestar with a beguiling smile, wants us to hate him.
The supporting cast — Ashok Misra, Indhu Benny, Murali, Mouna Murali, Sharmila Srinivas — are worth mentioning for their strong performances. 
Rajesh Gopal behind the camera has captured the various hues of the characters besides his brilliant outdoor shoots.
The choreography is by V-freaks and Reshmi. The script is written by Athira Gopan and the movie was helmed by Gopakumar Sagara.
The movie was made under the banner of Dunes Media.
It is produced by Linda Francis and supported by Benny Mathew as production designer and Anthony Revel as production manager.
Speaking at the premier, Francis expressed her gratitude and thanked the entire “Sati” team for all their support in completing the film.
It will be released later this month.

KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen

KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Yemen’s Aden Governorate launched a project to support children’s access to quality education opportunities on Friday.

The project is in cooperation with the UN Children’s Fund and the Yemeni Ministry of Education.

The project aims to distribute more than 79,000 school bags to various schools in Aden, Lahj, Ad Dali, Shabwa, Abyan, and Hodeidah. In addition, more than 1,400 thermometers will be distributed along with personal protective equipment for students to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

“We have started distributing educational materials and stationary for this school year,” UNICEF Director in Aden Governorate Charles Suzuki said. “We are also distributing personal protective equipment against COVID-19 with the aim of creating a safer environment for the educational process.”

Debris from destroyed Houthi drone fall on houses in Jazan

Debris from destroyed Houthi drone fall on houses in Jazan
RIYADH: Falling debris from a Houthi drone intercepted by Saudi air defenses damaged houses and shops in the southern region of Jazan, authorities said early Saturday.

The drone fragments of the bomb-laden unmanned aircraft scattered over a residential neighborhood in Uhud Al-Masarah governorate, but fortunately did not result in death or injury, said Col. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen often launch bomb-laden drones towards the Kingdom.

Image released by the Civil Defense on Saturday. 

The militia seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and are currently engaged in conflicts in a number of fronts across the country against the government, including in the resource-rich Marib province, where clashes have intensified in recent weeks.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been fighting the militia across Yemen to restore the internationally recognized government to power.

Saudi Arabia has called the Houthis targeting of civilian areas a war crime.

On Tuesday, the coalition destroyed a Houthi drone targeting the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt.

3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens

3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens
RIYADH: The third Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opened on Friday at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Mulham, north of Riyadh.

The 10-day even, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons, various species of falcons, the arts and family activities, along with shooting ranges, a Saudi village, and a digital museum. Organizers also promise a host of accompanying events and a few surprises for visitors.

Over the past few decades, falconers in Saudi Arabia have emerged as pioneers in breeding and preservation as the wider falconry industry has grown exponentially since its humble Bedouin beginnings. 

The Kingdom has a rich historical heritage and tradition of falconry. A common companion of a Bedouin traveler across the Arabian deserts, hunting with falcons was an integral part of the land for thousands of years as they helped provide nourishment for the weary traveler by catching prey.

ThePlace: Rajajil Columns, the ‘Stonehenge of Saudi Arabia’

ThePlace: Rajajil Columns, the ‘Stonehenge of Saudi Arabia’
  Archaeologists understand that the site served as a burial place but others believe the columns served an astronomical purpose
The Rajajil Columns, a mysterious site located 20 kilometers south of Sakakah city, are often nicknamed the “Stonehenge of Saudi Arabia.”

The name of the site translates to “the men,” and the monument might be the oldest in the region, researchers say.

Mystery surrounding the origins of the monument has attracted significant attention and visitors from around the Kingdom. Many myths and superstitions surround the columns. Archaeologists understand that the site served as a burial place, but have yet to discover more about the importance of the columns.

Archaeologists understand that the site served as a burial place but others believe the columns served an astronomical purpose

The site consists of 50 monolithic stones that stick out of the ground at different angles. It is believed that they have stood in position since about 4,000 B.C. However, over the centuries, some have fallen to the ground.

Despite the dominant burial site theory, a competing belief proposes that the stones originally served an astronomical purpose due to the angles in which they stand in relation to the stars above, adding to the mystery of the site.

Visitors must seek prior permission from authorities before visiting the site.

Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank 

Amid climate change threat, Saudi Arabia moves to beef up date palm genetic bank 
  National Center for Palms and Dates targets 200 registered types of dates by 2027
  30 million palm trees in KSA produce nearly 1.5 million tons of dates
RIYADH: To further protect and save plant genetic diversity, Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Palms and Dates registered more than 127 types of local and international date seeds, making it the most significant date palm genetic bank in the world.

The center in Al-Ahsa plans to increase the number of date varieties and raise the number of dates registered to 200 by 2027, the center’s director, Khalid Al-Husseini, told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia has approximately 30 million palm trees that produce nearly 1.5 million tons of dates.

Al-Husseini said most of the dates registered at the center are “compatible with nature,” because the soil is suitable for most types of dates. He said other varieties come from the US, Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq.

Al-Husseini also said the center aims to preserve national and global seeds, especially rare and endangered ones. The center conducts physiological and morphological studies on these types of seeds to determine how adaptable they are to local climatic conditions. Laboratories are also provided with the required palm varieties.

Climate change is an important issue that affects crops globally, as more and more are going extinct. Seed banks provide adequate conditions to ensure seed longevity.

Al-Husseini said the center is also working to create a database for date palms in an attempt to preserve them from extinction. The genetic seed bank was founded in 1999 as more than 100 research projects have been conducted so far.

