You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
The miniseries is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/gvkpp

Updated 17 sec ago
Matt Ross

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Updated 17 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Horror connoisseur Mike Flanagan and Netflix are enjoying a lucrative relationship. The US writer-director is, after all, the man behind the streaming giants’ hit series “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as upcoming show “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan’s latest for Netflix is “Midnight Mass” — a seven-part miniseries set on a small, isolated island community that, in typical Flanagan style, challenges many of the more pervasive of horror tropes to which audiences have become accustomed.




Mike Flanagan’s latest for Netflix is “Midnight Mass” — a seven-part miniseries set on a small, isolated island community. Supplied

Crockett Island is home to 127 people — which, at the start of “Midnight Mass,” expands to include Riley Flynn, a former islander-turned-city boy who, having served prison time for killing a young girl while driving drunk, returns to his hometown to be with his family. On the same day, the charismatic Father Paul Hill arrives on the ferry to fill in for Crockett’s beloved, aged preacher. As the two do their best to ingratiate themselves with the community, a series of bizarre occurrences begin to take place — seemingly centered around the island’s church and its new priest.




The show tells the story of a former islander-turned-city boy who, having served prison time for killing a young girl while driving drunk, returns to his hometown to be with his family. Supplied

To reveal anymore would be to strip “Midnight Mass” of its greatest weapon — surprise. Suffice it to say, this show does not end up where audiences might initially suspect. By the time episode three rolls around, Flanagan throws in a narrative curveball that flips the series on its head and “Midnight Mass” becomes an altogether more complicated blend of religious pondering, schlocky horror and supernatural thriller.




The show stars Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Kate Siegel as teacher Erin Greene, Samantha Sloyan as overzealous community figurehead Bev Keane, and Rahul Kohli as world-weary Sheriff Hasan. Supplied

The show is underpinned by some excellent performances: Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Kate Siegel as teacher Erin Greene, Samantha Sloyan as overzealous community figurehead Bev Keane, and Rahul Kohli as world-weary Sheriff Hasan. Flanagan gives each of these (and others) plenty of screen time, but balances this exposition with some expertly judged tension-building. The show’s strength is its reluctance to rely on cheap jump scares. While the aforementioned narrative bombshell does, at times, feel a little clunky, and pushes the show towards a slightly overblown final two episodes, there’s no disputing that Flanagan remains one of the genre’s most exciting storytellers.

 

Topics: review Netflix

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
The miniseries is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 25 sec ago
Matt Ross

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Updated 25 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Horror connoisseur Mike Flanagan and Netflix are enjoying a lucrative relationship. The US writer-director is, after all, the man behind the streaming giants’ hit series “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as upcoming show “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan’s latest for Netflix is “Midnight Mass” — a seven-part miniseries set on a small, isolated island community that, in typical Flanagan style, challenges many of the more pervasive of horror tropes to which audiences have become accustomed.

Mike Flanagan’s latest for Netflix is “Midnight Mass” — a seven-part miniseries set on a small, isolated island community. Supplied

Crockett Island is home to 127 people — which, at the start of “Midnight Mass,” expands to include Riley Flynn, a former islander-turned-city boy who, having served prison time for killing a young girl while driving drunk, returns to his hometown to be with his family. On the same day, the charismatic Father Paul Hill arrives on the ferry to fill in for Crockett’s beloved, aged preacher. As the two do their best to ingratiate themselves with the community, a series of bizarre occurrences begin to take place — seemingly centered around the island’s church and its new priest.

The show tells the story of a former islander-turned-city boy who, having served prison time for killing a young girl while driving drunk, returns to his hometown to be with his family. Supplied

To reveal anymore would be to strip “Midnight Mass” of its greatest weapon — surprise. Suffice it to say, this show does not end up where audiences might initially suspect. By the time episode three rolls around, Flanagan throws in a narrative curveball that flips the series on its head and “Midnight Mass” becomes an altogether more complicated blend of religious pondering, schlocky horror and supernatural thriller.

The show stars Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Kate Siegel as teacher Erin Greene, Samantha Sloyan as overzealous community figurehead Bev Keane, and Rahul Kohli as world-weary Sheriff Hasan. Supplied

The show is underpinned by some excellent performances: Hamish Linklater as Father Paul, Kate Siegel as teacher Erin Greene, Samantha Sloyan as overzealous community figurehead Bev Keane, and Rahul Kohli as world-weary Sheriff Hasan. Flanagan gives each of these (and others) plenty of screen time, but balances this exposition with some expertly judged tension-building. The show’s strength is its reluctance to rely on cheap jump scares. While the aforementioned narrative bombshell does, at times, feel a little clunky, and pushes the show towards a slightly overblown final two episodes, there’s no disputing that Flanagan remains one of the genre’s most exciting storytellers.

 

Topics: review Netflix

Angelina Jolie sports Lebanese label in rare red carpet outing with daughter

Angelina Jolie sports Lebanese label in rare red carpet outing with daughter
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event in Beverly Hills. Getty Images
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Angelina Jolie sports Lebanese label in rare red carpet outing with daughter

Angelina Jolie sports Lebanese label in rare red carpet outing with daughter
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie had a sweet mommy-and-me red carpet moment with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Variety’s glitzy “Power of Women” event in Beverly Hills this week. The UNICEF ambassador posed with her 16-year-old daughter, whom she adopted from Ethiopia when she was just six-months-old.

In the red carpet photographs, Jolie can be seen holding her daughter’s hand and embracing her.  For the rare red carpet occasion, the Oscar-winning actress wore a brown, tiered, silk gown by Lebanese-Iraqi brand Harithand, helmed by Baghdad-born designer Harith Hashim.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

The elegant creation, plucked from Hashim’s most recent pret-a-porter collection “Sunset Dreams,” featured a high neckline, long balloon sleeves and was cinched at the waist.

The label, which was established in 2012, is known for creating contemporary luxury clothing for women using rich fabrics like taffeta and organza.

It is not the first time that Jolie has championed an Arab label in recent months.

The 46-year-old was seen donning jewelry by part-Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche and Lebanese-Brazilian fine jeweler Ana Khouri for British Vogue’s March 2021 cover story, shot by Craig McDean in her Los Angeles home. 

 

Topics: Angelina Jolie Harithand arab designers

Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal join Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary Balmain show

Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal join Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary Balmain show
Imaan Hammam wore three different looks on the Balmain Spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway. Getty Images
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal join Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary Balmain show

Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal join Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary Balmain show
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing presented his 10th collection as creative director for Parisian luxury maison Balmain this week with a little help from supermodels such as catwalk stars Imaan Hammam and Nora Attal.

Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch Hammam and Moroccan-British Attal both took multiple turns down Balmain’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway at the Seine Musicale concert hall during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a revisited version of Rousteing’s most iconic designs from the past decade.

 Imaan Hammam turned heads at Balmain's Spring 2022 ready-to-wear show. Getty Images

Hammam opened the 114-look show wearing a black, bandage-inspired minidress with a midriff-baring cutout before changing into a hooded, form-fitting, stretchy dress worn with matching puffer heels.

“Merci beaucoup @olivier_rousteing!!” wrote Hammam on Instagram after the show. “Congratulations on your 10 years. You are the most kind/ loving human and it was such a pleasure to walk for you,” she added, alongside a carousel of images from her turns down the catwalk.

Imaan Hammam opened the Balmain show. Getty Images

For her part, Attal strutted down the catwalk wearing a top that appeared to be a giant gold chain, with the links positioned horizontally, covering her top half in a halter style.

For her second look, the 22-year-old turned heads in a chain-embellished minidress.

The models-of-the-moment were joined on the runway by some of the most legendary supermodels of the 1990s, such as Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni.  Natasha Poly, Natalia Vodianova, Milla Jovovich, Lara Stone, Karen Elson, Edie Campbell, Precious Lee, Soo Joo Park and Mariacarla Boscono also took turns down the catwalk.

Nora Attal took two turns down the runway. Getty Images

Superstar Beyonce also made a cameo during the star-studded event, albeit digitally. The “Single Ladies” hitmaker lent her voice to the Balmain mega show, reflecting on Rousteing’s vision for the French house and achievements over the course of the last 10 years. “You helped me make my musical statement,” the singer said. “You helped me amplify my message. Your designs have made me feel powerful... Balmain is your amazing tool for both beauty and change. Your outlook, your convictions, and your talent have affected and moved all of us.”

US singer and rapper Doja Cat followed up the show with a special performance at Balmain’s music festival, with a set from Franz Ferdinand rounding out the evening.

Topics: Imaan Hammam Nora Attal Balmain

What We Are Reading Today: Embattled Europe: A Progressive Alternative

What We Are Reading Today: Embattled Europe: A Progressive Alternative
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Embattled Europe: A Progressive Alternative

What We Are Reading Today: Embattled Europe: A Progressive Alternative
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Author: Konrad H. Jarausch

Is the European Union in decline? Recent history, from the debt and migration crises to Brexit, has led many observers to argue that the EU’s best days are behind it. Over the past decade, right-wing populists have come to power in Poland, Hungary, and beyond—many of them winning elections using strident anti-EU rhetoric. At the same time, Russia poses a continuing military threat, and the rise of Asia has challenged the EU’s economic power. But in Embattled Europe, renowned European historian Konrad Jarausch counters the prevailing pessimistic narrative of European obsolescence with a rousing yet realistic defense of the continent—one grounded in a fresh account of its post–1989 history and an intimate understanding of its twentieth-century horrors.
An engaging narrative and probing analysis, Embattled Europe tells the story of how the EU emerged as a model of democratic governance and balanced economic growth, adapting to changing times while retaining its value system. The book describes the EU’s admirable approach to the environment, social welfare, immigration, and global competitiveness. And it presents underappreciated European success stories—including Denmark’s transition to a green economy, Sweden’s restructuring of its welfare state, and Poland’s economic miracle.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Unconditional Equals by Anne Phillips
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unconditional Equals by Anne Phillips
What We Are Reading Today: Along Came Google: A History of Library Digitization
books
What We Are Reading Today: Along Came Google: A History of Library Digitization

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day
Updated 01 October 2021
Hams Saleh

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day

Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening day
Updated 01 October 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Dubai’s long-awaited Expo 2020 kicked off on Friday, with international guests arriving to celebrate the event’s theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

With representatives from 192 countries taking part, the 4.38 square-kilometer site features 200 pavilions.

The Arab countries with large contingents at the event include Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Syria, Palestine, Oman and more.

The Kingdom’s pavilion features a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen. (Mohamed Fawzy/ Arab News)

Saudi Arabia’s unfolding rectangular facade, rising six stories above the ground and featuring a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen, is designed to showcase the Kingdom’s ancient culture and heritage, the wonders of its natural landscape, as well as the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions.

Among its numerous accolades, the Saudi pavilion has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certificate by the US Green Building Council, placing it among the most sustainable designs in the world.

It also holds three Guinness World Records for the longest interactive state-of-the-art water feature, largest LED mirror screen display and largest interactive lighting floor.

The Saudi pavilion also holds three Guinness World Records for the longest interactive state-of-the-art water feature, largest LED mirror screen display and largest interactive lighting floor. (Arab News)

To celebrate Morocco’s participation in Expo 2020, the country’s pavilion offers daily folklore performances for visitors. With multiple shows set during the day, guests can watch short dances — with traditional music — commonly performed at weddings, parties and festivals throughout the country.

Expo 2020 also features more than 200 international restaurants, including Saudi Arabia’s famous fast food eatery Al-Baik, for visitors to enjoy while exploring the field.

Al-Wasl Dome is where the star-studded event took place on Thrusday. (Mohamed Fawzy/ Arab News)

To incorporate Arabic art, the site has calligraphy-inspired benches.

Designed by celebrated architect Asif Khan and Arabic typographer Lara Captan, the 50 benches spread around the event feature Arabic words such as “blessed,” “the good,” “decisiveness,” “determination” and more.

To incorporate Arabic art, the site has calligraphy-inspired benches. (Mohamed Fawzy/ Arab News)

In the coming days, the event will host live performances including a show by Arab group Hosny Band that fuses Arabic oud melodies with Western chords on guitar.

Another show is Theater and Street Arts, which represents the cultural values of Portugal.

Topics: Expo 2020 Expo 2020 Dubai

Latest updates

Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ takes an unexpected turn
Four killed in Abu Dhabi Air Ambulance crash
Four killed in Abu Dhabi Air Ambulance crash
Savola Food gets competition authority approval to acquire Bayara
Savola Food gets competition authority approval to acquire Bayara
Angelina Jolie sports Lebanese label in rare red carpet outing with daughter
Angelina Jolie sports Lebanese label in rare red carpet outing with daughter

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.