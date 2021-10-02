You are here

Bangladesh vows 'stern action' against killers of Rohingya leader

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader
The late Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, speaks on a phone at his residence in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (File/Reuters)
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader
  • Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night
  • Momen said in a statement that “vested” interests were responsible for the killing as Mohib Ullah had wanted to return to Myanmar
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s foreign minister vowed “stern action” on Saturday against the killers of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah as calls grew to investigate his shooting.
Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.
“The government will take stern action against those who were involved in the killing. No one will be spared,” Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said in his first comment since the killing.
Momen said in a statement that “vested” interests were responsible for the killing as Mohib Ullah had wanted to return to Myanmar. “The killers of Mohib Ullah must be brought to justice.”
Authorities arrested three refugees in connection with the killing, said Naimul Huq, a police official in Cox’s Bazar, giving gave no further details.
Mohib Ullah was known as a moderate who advocated for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar with rights they were denied during decades of persecution.
He was the leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, founded in 2017 to document atrocities against Rohingya in their native Myanmar and give them a voice in international talks about their future.
But his high profile made him a target of hard-liners and he received death threats, he told Reuters in 2019. “If I die, I’m fine. I will give my life,” he said at the time.
The killing has ignited grief and anger in the camps, the world’s largest refugee settlement, where some residents interviewed by Reuters say the killing is the latest evidence of mounting violence as armed gangs and extremists vie for power.
In a video circulated on social media, his brother, Habib Ullah, who said he witnessed the shooting, blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, an armed group active in the camps.
“They killed him as he is the leader and all Rohingya abide by him,” Habib Ullah said. Before opening fire, “They said he cannot be a leader of Rohingya and there cannot be any leaders for Rohingya,” he said.
Reuters could not independently verify his account. ARSA said in a post on Twitter on Friday that it was “shocked and saddened” by the killing and decried “finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations.”
More than a million Rohingya live in the camps, the vast majority having fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2007 that the United Nations has said was carried out with genocidal intent.
Myanmar denies committing genocide, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Mohib Ullah cox's bazar

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain

French police deploy rubber bullets against migrants crossing to Britain
  • Two Iranian Kurds left with fractured, broken limbs after Dunkirk incident
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Police in France used rubber bullets to prevent migrants trying to illegally travel across the English Channel to the UK, an investigation has found.

The first known case of gun deployment by authorities against illegal migrants is now being reviewed by French national police chiefs.

It comes as growing numbers of boats depart the French side of the strait under the cover of darkness in desperate attempts to reach Britain.

The shooting took place at Dunkirk as eight Iranian Kurds hauled a dinghy towards the water.

But after French police intercepted the group and fired on them with rubber bullets, two of the Iranian nationals were transported to hospital, one suffering from a fractured leg and the other a broken hand.

Other members of the group have claimed that police were “laughing at their injuries” following the incident.

Juanro Rasuli, 24, one of the wounded duo, refused to speak to the media out of fear of reprisal.

Another migrant who was part of the group told the Daily Mail newspaper: “There were eight of us holding the boat near the beach. We were getting ready to launch it for 40 people who wanted to cross to your country.

“Then three or four police arrived in one vehicle. One policeman shot Rasuli at point-blank range. I can’t remember how many times they fired the rubber bullets.

“When the police saw us, they shouted ‘stop.’ We stopped and they still shot us. Then we ran away as best we could.”

The issue of migrant crossings has been a central focus of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has threatened to withdraw £54 million ($73 million) in funding for French beach patrols if the number of migrants reaching Britain is not cut.

So far in 2021, more than 17,000 migrants have reached the UK after crossing the Channel.

Rubber bullets, which are filled with metal and commonly used for riot control purposes, are potentially lethal and have caused blindness and permanent physical damage.

Sources in France have argued that beach patrols resort to “proportionate” force and would only deploy rubber bullets if placed in a “seriously hostile situation.”

Topics: France migrants Britain dunkirk Iranian Kurds

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Afghan girls' football team asks UK government for asylum

Afghan girls’ football team asks UK government for asylum
  • Senior women’s team was granted asylum in Australia 
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the Afghan junior women’s football team have asked the UK government for asylum.

They have been staying in a Lahore hotel since fleeing from the Taliban and will need to leave Pakistan once their emergency visas expire on Oct.12.

The 35 girls, who are aged 13-19, plus 94 coaches and family members, have been financially supported by the ROKiT Foundation, and offered assistance by figures in the UK, including Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat and the owner of Premier League side Leeds United, Andrea Radrizzani.

They cannot return to their homes as they face persecution from the Taliban.

One of the girls, called Narges, told Sky News: “The only thing all of us know is that we don’t want to go back to Afghanistan again. If you can accept us we would be really happy that we can live in the UK and have the UK as a host country for us.

“The only thing we want from your government and your humanitarian institutions is to find a host country for us in order to help us to be happy again and be alive again, to make a new life and be good football players in the future.”

The UK has pledged to house 20,000 Afghans in the next few years, following the withdrawal of coalition forces, and the collapse of the Afghan government earlier this year.

Tugendhat said: “I’ve had … a series of conversations with various members of the Cabinet about these girls and this group and I know that there’s a lot of support. What we need to do now is just get it over the line, make sure that these individuals are recognized as part of the government’s commitment.”

The senior women’s team was granted asylum in Australia, but the junior team faced an ordeal leaving Afghanistan after the chaotic way the capital fell to the Taliban, having to hide and then facing issues crossing the border with Pakistan.

Narges said: “The Taliban were violent. They threatened us: ‘We don’t know who you are but if you cannot pass the border we will kill all of you here.’ It was so hard for us to leave the place where you were born and you grew up. Still there isn’t any country to accept us as refugees. We don’t know after these days what would happen to us and what we can do.”

The girls said that, above all else, they just wanted to study and be allowed to play football.

“We were playing football in a backward country like Afghanistan, a country where they don’t believe in women, they have to stay at home,” Narges said. “In such a harsh situation we were playing football we love. We really love football. It means freedom for us. When we are together, we feel we are alive.”

Siu-Anne Marie Gill, CEO of ROKiT Foundation, said: “These girls, who have tremendous courage ... can enrich a community. We would love to have the UK government offer them a visa. They will be taken back to the border if we can’t find a host country to take them on.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan football girls

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States' Blinken on Oct 5

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5
  • Diplomatic relations between the United States and France hit a low point
Updated 02 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, in which the two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement from Le Drian’s office.
Diplomatic relations between the United States and France hit a low point last month, after Australia canceled a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal, to build instead at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology.
In retaliation, France briefly withdrew its ambassador to the United States, although the ambassador has since returned to Washington DC.
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have also held talks since that row over the nuclear submarine deal broke out, and have pledged to begin “in-depth consultations” on the two countries’ relations.

Topics: France US

Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics

Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

Philippines' Duterte says will retire from politics

Philippines’ Duterte says will retire from politics
  • Duterte is the 16th and incumbent president of the Philippines
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics, potentially paving the way for his daughter to contest the country’s highest office.
“The overwhelming... sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution” to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said.

“Today I announce my retirement from politics.”

Topics: Philippines

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins
  • Masking remains a political issue in much of the country, dividing many Americans.
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: US fatalities from Covid-19 surpassed 700,000 on Friday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, a toll roughly equivalent to the population of the nation’s capital Washington.
The grim threshold comes with an average of well over 1,000 dying each day, in a country where 55.7 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After a heavily criticized early response to the pandemic, the United States has since organized among the world’s most effective vaccine roll-outs.
But it nonetheless finds itself having notched the most fatalities in the world, far exceeding other frontrunners such as Brazil and India, and facing a resurgence in cases due to the prominence of the highly contagious Delta variant.
While the latest global coronavirus wave peaked in late August, the virus continues to spread rapidly, particularly in the United States.
The vaccination campaign launched by US authorities in December — which had reached a peak in April, with sometimes more than four million injections per day — has meanwhile slowed considerably.
Masking remains a political issue in much of the country, dividing many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those in Texas and Florida, have sought to ban mandatory masking in their states, citing individual freedoms.
The Democratic state of California on the other hand announced on Friday that Covid vaccinations will be compulsory for all students.
In Washington, hundreds of thousands of white flags fluttered on the grass on the National Mall, not far from the White House, as somber reminders of those who have died of Covid in the United States.
Nearly 4.8 million people worldwide have died since the outbreak began in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

Topics: United States AFP

