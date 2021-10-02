Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends decision to rest Ronaldo after Everton slip

You are here

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Everton's Andros Townsend walk off the pitch at the end of the match at Old Trafford. (AP)
Updated 02 October 2021
AFP

  • United missed the chance to move top of the Premier League
  • Solskjaer's decision to start Ronaldo on the bench will be questioned
MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United let two more Premier League points slip away at Old Trafford as Everton emerged with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
United missed the chance to move top of the Premier League and needed a late VAR call in their favour to avoid a second consecutive home league defeat.
Yerry Mina's late winner for the Toffees was ruled out by a review for offside after Andros Townsend's excellent equaliser had cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener for United.
Solskjaer's decision to start Ronaldo on the bench will be questioned as the Red Devils have now won just two of their last six games in all competitions.
But the manager defended that call and his side's start to the season as they moved level on points with Liverpool and one ahead of champions Manchester City before those two teams clash at Anfield on Sunday.
"You make decisions throughout the season, you've got to manage the players' workload," said Solskjaer. "The decision was, for me, the correct one today."
"We have started better than last season, but it is still not what we wanted."
Ronaldo's heroics deep into stoppage time against Villarreal on Wednesday saved United from having a mountain to climb to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.
But Solskjaer did not risk the 36-year-old with a third start in a week as he took his place on a star-studded bench alongside Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba among five changes.
Martial's inclusion was the surprise with Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek also left on the sidelines.
The Frenchman struggled to impress in his few previous outings this season and missed a glorious early chance when he mistimed his jump for a free header at the back post.
But Martial made amends two minutes before half-time when he latched onto a Bruno Fernandes pass to fire beyond Jordan Pickford thanks to a slight deflection.
Solskjaer called on Ronaldo and Sancho 10 minutes into the second half as he sought to put the game beyond Benitez's men.
But it was Everton who struck to expose United's frailty on the counter-attack.
Demarai Gray won the ball on the left and freed Abdoulaye Doucoure into acres of space in midfield, the latter played in Townsend to fire home his fifth goal in nine appearances for the club.
"We need to be better at when to risk it and how not to be counter-attacked," added Solskjaer. "We did have enough players behind the ball, we made a couple of bad decisions which cost us in those 10 seconds."
Solskjaer responded by adding another creative threat, bringing on Pogba for Fred.
United's trio of star substitutes nearly rode to their manager's rescue as Ronaldo and Pogba fired narrowly off target from Sancho passes.
Yet, only a matter of inches saved United from a second home league defeat in eight days after Aston Villa's 1-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend.
Mina tapped home from a Tom Davies cross, but the Colombian had just strayed offside to United's relief.
"We can be happy with one point but it could have been better," said Benitez, who has made a fine start to life as Everton boss.
"Davies saw the position of Yerry and he thought it was a better position. You cannot blame him (for not taking on a shot), he was in the right position it was unlucky for some centimetres it was offside."

  • Chelsea sit two points clear of second-placed Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side able to regain pole position if they beat champions Manchester City on Sunday
LONDON: Timo Werner fired Chelsea to the top of the Premier League as the German’s late goal inspired a controversy-filled 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel’s side ended a frustrating week on a high note thanks to Werner’s contribution to a dramatic finale at Stamford Bridge.
After successive 1-0 defeats against Manchester City and Juventus, the Blues were in danger of another disappointing result with just minutes remaining in rain-soaked west London.
Trevoh Chalobah’s early opener for Chelsea had been canceled out by a James Ward-Prowse penalty in the second half.
But Ward-Prowse was sent off for an ugly lunge on Jorginho and Chelsea took full advantage as Werner restored their lead with six minutes left before Ben Chilwell wrapped up the points.
Chelsea sit two points clear of second-placed Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side able to regain pole position if they beat champions Manchester City on Sunday.
Failure to defeat a Southampton side still seeking their first league win this season would have raised serious questions about the European champions.
So it was a huge relief for Tuchel to get back on track heading into the international break as Chelsea put one of their rare blips of the German’s reign behind them.
“After two defeats we had to be careful that we didn’t start being too sad or too worried,” Tuchel said.
“It was important to have a better performance than the last two games, that we sharpened our mindset so that we are not afraid to lose.
“It was nice to play the way we did and get a deserved win.”
Frustrated by what he labelled a “strange display” against Juventus on Wednesday and an equally lacklustre loss to City last weekend, Tuchel made five changes in a bid to shake up his “tired” team.
For a man who has hardly put a foot wrong since taking charge in January, Tuchel showed he had not lost his Midas touch as three of the players he brought into the team combined for the ninth-minute opener.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek towered above the Southampton defense to flick Chilwell’s corner to the far post, where Chalobah dived to head home from close range.
Werner thought he had doubled Chelsea’s lead just before half-time when he rose above two defenders to head in from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross.
But, with both teams back in position to kick off, a late VAR intervention convinced referee Martin Atkinson to rule that Cesar Azpilicueta had clipped Kyle Walker-Peters’ heel much earlier in the build-up to the goal.
It was a debatable decision and Tuchel was incandescent with rage, waving his arms in protest as he briefly marched into the pitch — an incursion that earned a booking as boos cascaded down from the stands.
“I was very angry because I could never believe this could happen in the Premier League. It was a 50-50 that wasn’t even in close connection to the goal,” Tuchel said.
“I understood before the season that we didn’t want soft fouls, that we wanted a contact game.”
Shaken by that controversial moment, Chelsea lost their grip and Southampton equalized in the 61st minute.
Teenage right-back Tino Livramento, who left Chelsea in the close-season, made an incisive raid that forced a panicked foul from Chilwell in the penalty area.
Atkinson pointed to the spot and Ward-Prowse stepped up to send Edouard Mendy the wrong way with the penalty.
But Ward-Prowse could have no complaints when Atkinson sent him off for nasty foul that left Jorginho writhing in pain with 14 minutes left.
That proved the turning point and Chelsea went in front in the 84th minute.
Ross Barkley sprayed a fine pass out to Azpilicueta and his half-volleyed cross was perfect for Werner to drill home from close-range.
Five minutes later, Lukaku and Azpilicueta hit the post in quick succession before Chilwell steered in the rebound.

  • Despite an encouraging display, the 2-0 loss leaves Al-Ahli boss Besnik Hasi under pressure
Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Ahli 2-0 in the Jeddah Derby on Friday night to go two points clear at the top of the Saudi Professional League. The loss leaves Al-Ahli languishing just above the relegation zone. Here are five things we learned from the action.
1. Coronado exposes Al-Ahli’s Achilles heel 

All season, Al-Ahli have struggled to defend set pieces and it was a failure that was exposed in brutal fashion by Igor Coronado. While Talisca has been in fine form for Al-Nassr, there is also an argument that Coronado is the best player in the league at the moment, and despite starting the campaign late, he has already contributed three goals and six assists in his five games — a quite remarkable return. He was the difference between the two teams on Friday with his crosses creating both goals. 

Al-Ahli have had issues with concentration and positioning when the ball has come in from wide this season. We could see that this had been worked on and there was a determination to deal with Al-Ittihad’s set pieces, but in the end Besnik Hasi’s team couldn’t handle the superb delivery from the free kick for the first goal and the corner for the second — powerfully headed home by Ahmed Hegazi. Those two crosses gave Al-Ittihad the points and extended Al-Ahli’s winless start to the season to seven games. 
2. A champions-level performance from Al-Ittihad

It was a tightly fought game and Al-Ahli asked many questions of their city neighbors — and they were answered. This wasn’t a spectacular performance from the Tigers, and if they do lift the trophy at the end of the season then this is not a game that will be prominent in the memory (except for the fact that it was a derby win) but it is games like these that make all the difference. 

In a close game, moments count, and Al-Ittihad had that ability to make those differences. They were tight at the back with the defense led by Hegazi. The two midfielders, Karim El-Ahmadi and Abdulellah Al-Malki, rarely make the headlines but had to work extremely hard to cope with the Al-Ahli pressure. Coronado will get the plaudits but this was a win based on hard work, solidity and taking opportunities when they come. It was an all-round professional performance and a sign of Ittihad’s consistency.
3. Encouraging display from Al-Ahli but . . .

Nobody in Saudi Arabia is unaware of the problems that Al-Ahli have had this season. There were high expectations before the start but five draws and, now, two defeats, mean that they could drop into the relegation zone if other results go against them. 

This was perhaps the best performance of the season by the struggling team. They put Al-Ittihad under more pressure than any other team has managed this season but just couldn’t find a way through the opposing defense. There was plenty of effort and endeavour and signs of improving teamwork and fluidity.

The big question is, of course, what happens to the coach Besnik Hasi? Many felt that he would be out of a job but the management decided to give him another chance for the derby. It ended in a defeat and that would surely be that, but then this was an encouraging display. Will that be enough for the bosses? It remains to be seen.
4. International break good and bad for Al-Ittihad

With 16 points from the past six games, Al-Ittihad may not welcome the advent of the international break as Cosmin Contra will want to keep the momentum going. But more time on the training pitch won’t go amiss. Compared to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad have fewer players on international duty and fewer sure-starters in the Saudi Arabian eleven.

Not just that, but as soon as the international break is over, the two Riyadh clubs have the small matter of the quarterfinal of the AFC Champions League. These are huge games and Al-Ittihad will be willing their domestic rivals to go all the way to the final while the Tigers can focus on racking up points at home.
5. Hasi under pressure but Chamusca’s Al-Shabab improving

Hasi is the coach under the most pressure at the moment but, if he stays in Jeddah, he will be able to take heart from the situation of Pericles Chamusca at Al-Shabab. After a dreadful start to the season, it looked as if last season’s runners-up were going to quickly dispense with the Brazilian.

Yet eight points from the past four games, with three of the opponents all in the top six, he has the team in the top half of the table and fans smiling again. Despite falling behind early against Al-Fayha, Al-Shabab kept their nerve, kept the ball and kept plugging away. The confidence in the camp is improving and the self-belief was rewarded with two goals in quick succession to secure a 2-1 win. A title challenge is unlikely though, if the holes can be plugged in defense then a top-three finish and a place in the AFC Champions League is possible.

  • The Israeli businessman, Pini Zahavi, was charged with "forgery and use of forgeries", "swindling" and "money laundering"
  • Zahavi was an intermediary in the record-breaking deal that took Neymar to PSG
BRUSSELS: Player agent Pini Zahavi has been charged in Belgium in an investigation into suspected fraud in the 2015 takeover of Belgian football club Mouscron.
The 78-year-old Israeli businessman was charged with “forgery and use of forgeries,” “swindling” and “money laundering” by a Brussels judge, before being released, a source close to the case told AFP.
Contacted Friday by AFP, the federal prosecutor’s office confirmed the charge but refused to give any details.
Zahavi was an intermediary in the record-breaking deal that took Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017, he also brokered Roman Abramovich’s takeover of Chelsea in 2003 and has represented stars including Robert Lewandowski and Rio Ferdinand.
The Belgian investigation has been running since April 2018 into whether the agent had illegally acquired Mouscron.
Zahavi was interviewed and then charged in the last few weeks after responding to a summons, the source said, and released on condition that he appear at any future hearing of the Belgian justice.
Belgian justice suspects that Zahavi used shell companies to circumvent the ban on player agents owning clubs.
“Foreign companies would have made it possible to camouflage the control of the Mouscron club by a players’ agent, the so-called P.Z.,” wrote the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office at the end of 2018. The initials PZ refer to Pini Zahavi.
According to the Belgian press, Zahavi took over Mouscron through a Maltese fund, before selling the club a year later to a company managed by his nephew, effectively retaining control.
In February 2019, Mouscron was placed under judicial administration and its bank account temporarily frozen, at the request of the federal prosecutor’s office.
It was taken over in 2020 by the Luxembourg businessman Gerard Lopez, the former owner of Lille and Bordeaux in French Ligue 1.
Zahavi, a former sports journalist, is registered as a player agent in England and lives in London and Tel Aviv.

  • Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the health order on Friday
  • Categories of authorised workers include "professional or high-performance sportsperson, workers that support the safe running of that person’s professional sport" and broadcasters
MELBOURNE: Australia’s Victoria state has included professional athletes in a vaccination mandate that will require about 1.25 million “authorized workers” to have two COVID-19 shots by the end of November.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the health order on Friday as the southern state grapples with an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
The categories of authorized workers released by the Victoria government include “professional or high-performance sportsperson, workers that support the safe running of that person’s professional sport” and broadcasters.
Authorized workers must have their first vaccine shot by Oct. 15 and their second by Nov. 26 or face being banned from their workplaces.
“Ultimately, if you want to come to work and you’re on the authorized list, you need to have your first jab by (Oct. 15),” Andrews told reporters as Victoria announced 1,143 new local COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Victoria is Australia’s first state to introduce such a sweeping vaccine mandate, though vaccination was made compulsory for workers in aged care last month across the country.
Victoria is home to dozens of professional teams in soccer, cricket, Australian Rules football and rugby, and is also a base for high performance hubs in tennis, golf, athletics and other sports.
It was unclear whether the mandate would extend to athletes visiting from other states or overseas.
England’s cricket team is to tour Melbourne for the Boxing Day test on Dec. 26 during the Ashes, while the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam at Melbourne Park draws hundreds of international players.
Andrews said he would be surprised if England’s Ashes squad would be allowed to enter the country unless all their players and staff were fully vaccinated. The first test starts in Brisbane on Dec. 8.
“I don’t issue passports or visas ... but I think it is highly unlikely that the Commonwealth government will be letting anybody into this country that has not been double-vaxxed, certainly in the medium term,” he said.
“That might change over time.”
England’s cricket board (ECB) said they expect their traveling party for the Ashes to be fully vaccinated.
“Selection will be confirmed in due course,” a spokesman told Reuters.
Governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said every nationally contracted cricketer, male and female, were already fully vaccinated and 98 percent of domestic professionals had received one shot.
“Virtually every single professional player will be fully vaccinated by the end of this month,” CA said in a statement.
The Australian Football League, the governing body for the top flight of Australian Rules football, said it was waiting for “formal government directions” on the next steps.

  • Many clubs refused to release players to 'red list' countries such as Brazil and Argentina
  • Players will now be quarantined at "bespoke facilities" and will be allowed to train or play
UNITED KINGDOM: Premier League players who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel to countries on the UK’s red list during the international break.
They will also be allowed to train or play when they quarantine on return, the government said on Friday.
Many clubs refused to release players to ‘red list’ countries such as Brazil and Argentina last month and the Premier League is looking to avoid a similar situation which angered national federations.
The strict COVID-19 quarantine rules require those who return to England from a red list country to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, but players will now be quarantined at “bespoke facilities” and will be allowed to train or play.
“We have worked closely with football authorities to achieve an outcome that balances the interests of both club and country while maintaining the highest levels of public health and safety,” a government spokesperson told Reuters.
“Our best defense against the virus is vaccination and these new measures will allow fully vaccinated players to fulfil their international duties in the safest, most practical way possible, while allowing them to train and play with their clubs as early as possible upon their return.”
The international break runs from Oct. 4-15, with the Premier League resuming on Oct. 16.
Players returning from international duty will be fully segregated from the public for 10 days and “significant public health mitigations and protocols” will be in place when they leave the facility to train or play for the club.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who would see four of his players go into quarantine under the plan, was not impressed.
“You can choose the hotel yourself but food has to be delivered in front of your room door. You are not allowed to have any visitors. If that’s the solution, I don’t know where it’s coming from,” Klopp told a news conference.
“That would mean for the players that they go for 10-12 days with their national teams, then they go another 10 days away from their families into quarantine.
“That’s 22 days! And then two weeks later there’s the next international break. That doesn’t sound to me like a real solution.”

