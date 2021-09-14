You are here

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo fights for a header with Young Boys’ Meschack Elia during of the Champions League group F match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, at the Wankdorf stadium in Bern on Tuesday. (AP)
AP

  • Jordan Siebatcheu, the United States forward on as a substitute, struck in the fifth and last minute of stoppage time
  • Ronaldo’s record-extending 135th Champions League goal in 13th minute was the first of his — and United’s — only two shots of the game
BERN, Switzerland: Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal could not save Manchester United from another Champions League loss in Switzerland, 2-1 on Tuesday against a sharp and robust Young Boys team.
Jordan Siebatcheu, the United States forward on as a substitute, struck in the fifth and last minute of stoppage time when the ball broke into space behind the United defense.
Ronaldo’s record-extending 135th Champions League goal in the 13th minute was the first of his — and United’s — only two shots of the game. He was substituted in the 72nd.
It was created by Bruno Fernandes’ clever pass with the outside of his right foot into the path of Ronaldo for a low shot that squirmed under goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.
Reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute after a red-card foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Premier League co-leader struggled to create any more scoring chances against the unheralded Swiss champion.
United was already under regular pressure before Wan-Bissaka’s rash challenge on Christopher Martins deep in the Young Boys half.
Young Boys deservedly leveled in the 66th when midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu met a low cross into a crowded goalmouth with a shot that beat goalkeeper David de Gea at his near post.
It proved to be another tough Swiss trip for United after losing in the group stage at Basel twice in the past decade.
Ronaldo claimed a share of more Champions League history just by playing his first United game in the competition since the 2009 final. His 177th career appearance in the Champions League tied the record held by Iker Casillas, his longtime teammate at Real Madrid.
The Champions League qualifying rounds seemed to have prepared Young Boys well for facing a star-studded United team playing just its fifth competitive game of the season.
The Swiss team was sharp and physical in its 13th game of a season that started in mid-July with the first of six Champions League qualifiers.
Also in Group F on Tuesday, Villarreal was hosting Atalanta in a later kickoff.
United hosts Villarreal on Sept. 29 — a rematch of last season’s Europa League final the Spanish club won. Atalanta hosts Young Boys on the same date.

Kenya’s Paul Muturi happy to keep setting the pace for Dubai’s elite runners

Paul Muturi of Kenya is one of the best, consistently setting the tempo that elite runners need to match to win races and break records. (Sherif Samy)
Paul Muturi of Kenya is one of the best, consistently setting the tempo that elite runners need to match to win races and break records. (Sherif Samy)
Ali Khaled

Kenya’s Paul Muturi happy to keep setting the pace for Dubai’s elite runners

Paul Muturi of Kenya is one of the best, consistently setting the tempo that elite runners need to match to win races and break records. (Sherif Samy)
  • The pacer recently helped Gerda Steyn finish 15th in the Women’s Marathon at Tokyo 2020
DUBAI: You’re the runner that leads the marathon. You’re faster than most of the field. The one that even the Olympians are chasing. But you never cross the line first, if at all.

That’s the life of the pacersetter.

Paul Muturi of Kenya is one of the best, consistently setting the tempo that elite runners need to match to win races and break records.

In a nation famed for churning out medium- and long-distance champions, Muturi started running as a form of escape. Mostly, escape from ennui brought about by civil unrest.

“I got serious about it in 2008. This is when we had an election in Kenya, and there was post-election violence. I found myself sitting the whole day, doing nothing, life was just messed up,” he said. “So I was like, why don’t I find something I can do to keep myself busy and forget about everything that is going on.”

At 24, he found what he was looking for. Running would change his life.

“When peace came back and everything was back to normal, because I saw I was making progress, and I loved it, I continued from there and I never stopped,” Muturi said.

In 2011, Muturi decided to leave Kenya, armed with the knowledge that running could open doors for him wherever he ended up.

“I just want go away somewhere and move away from my usual life in Kenya,” he said.

That somewhere turned out to be Dubai. Running, he said, proved a pathway to finding regular work as well.

“I knew that my running will get me out of every situation I’ll be in, I knew that running was the only way,” he said. When you’re a runner, you meet managers, you meet big people in companies. When you’re both running, when you both have your shoes and your shorts on and you meet in running club, that manager would want to talk to you and see how you do your running, how you eat your food, your lifestyle. I knew when I left Kenya, when I came here, I’ll still have a life because I’ll meet people who love running.”

His first job was as the “IT guy” at Abela & Co, the established food management firm.

“I kept doing my running although it was hectic, the salary was not that great,” he remembers.

His boss and former Arab triathlon champion, Roy Nasr, was tragically killed after being hit by a drunk driver while on a bike ride near Safa Park in 2013. He had already had a major influence on Muturi’s career.

“He really supported me and tried to get me a better job in the office,” said the Kenyan. “At the same time that he passed away I got another job through a friend. It was at a logistics company (Blue Axis Shipping) and I stayed there for some time. My boss liked me so much and even paid for me to go to London, I did a 10k there back in 2015. We came back, I continued in my running.”

From 2018, he has been working as a sales coordinator at Global Climbing Trading. And still running.

Make no mistake, Muturi is formidable competitor in his own right, and his personal best time of 2 hours 30 minutes for a marathon makes him one of Dubai’s fastest runners.

But it is his role as pacesetter for other runners that has increasingly brought him attention, and in recent times he has worked with Gerda Steyn, the South African Dubai resident who finished 15th in the Women’s Marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We’d known each other for few years and last year she approached me after COVID and asked if I could assist her with the speed sessions,” Muturi said. “She was good in long runs, but you cannot do speed by yourself, you need someone who is quicker than you. She has a coach in South Africa, she gets her program from there, and then I do the pacing for her.”

“Currently we are doing more speed sessions and tempo runs, and she’s preparing for the Cape Town Marathon next month (Oct. 17),” he added. “If flights had been allowed earlier I would have prepared well and I would have gone with her to do the pacing there.”

Muturi has his own races to run, but says the heat and humidity of Dubai’s summer months have been “killing him,” as he prepares for the start of the city’s running season.

“I’m coming back slowly, trying to put on milage, 20k, 25k and now going almost to 30k, in a weekend,” he said. “I’m trying to do 120k in a week, including both speed sessions and long runs as I wait for her to come back, and the season is about start also.”

“Next weekend I might do the Ajman run, but I’m sure I will not perform well in the first race, I just want to get my rhythm back,” he said with a heavy dose of humility. “I’ll do 5k, and maybe do another 5k in the Super Sports Night Time (series). By then I know my rhythm would have come back. You get the rhythm from racing, not from training.”

After that, he is eyeing the Creek Striders Half Marathon and potentially the 10k at the Abu Dhabi Marathon on November 26.

Pacesetting, by definition, is a selfless undertaking. It comes with sacrifices. You do the work so that others benefit.

“You must concentrate, you need to check the watch all the time,” Muturi said. “If her coach says we have to run at three minutes per kilometer, you need to keep checking the speed. Maybe after 200m, after 400m. Everything is on you, you need to check how she is breathing. If she’s struggling you need to find out. If she’s slowing down you need to encourage her to push. Or if you see she is not responding you need to slow down a little bit so she could catch up. She just has to follow you, she doesn’t have to do anything else.”

Is there ever a temptation to not pull out of the race, to just keep going, maybe even cross the line first? He laughs at the suggestion, but maintains this is a serious business.

“The pace setter can screw up, you’re the one who can make or break her race,” he insists. “They’re the person who is on your heal, they just follow you. So if you slow down their pace, you screw up. If you go quicker maybe you burn them, because you’re taking them at a pace they are not used to.”

Most mornings and evenings you can find Muturi on the running track of Dubai Sports City and, for longer runs, at Nad Al-Sheba cycling park. Occasionally he’ll hit the trails of Jebel Jais or Showkah village in Ras Al Khaimah.

At 37, he is happy, and happy to keep on running. To keep on setting the pace.

“I love sports,” he said. “I would love to work with a sports brand in the future. When I see a new pair of (running) shoes, I go mad. I like when I’m walking around in my full Asics gear, that’s my passion. If I can do that in the future, I’ll be really, really happy.”

World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi to include competition for para-athletes this year

World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi to include competition for para-athletes this year
World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi to include competition for para-athletes this year

World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi to include competition for para-athletes this year
  • 6th edition of tournament will welcome limited field of 1,250 athletes at Yas Island on Nov. 5-6
  • 12 world champions to be crowned at the World Triathlon Para Championships
ABU DHABI: The World Triathlon Para Championships will now be part of the upcoming World Triathlon Championship Series taking place at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island on Nov. 5 and 6, Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced.

It will be the first time that the tournament, presented by Daman, has included the competition for athletes of determination.

ADSC secretary-general, Aref Al-Awani, said: “We are delighted to welcome the World Triathlon Championship Series back to Abu Dhabi in 2021.

“The addition of the World Triathlon Para Championship adds to that excitement, and as a country dedicated to inclusion, we simply could not pass on the opportunity to host some of the most inspirational elite para triathletes from around the world here in the capital, just weeks after they competed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.”

After missing out on the 2020 World Championships due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the world’s best para triathletes will now gather on Yas Island on the first weekend of November, just two months after their participation at the Paralympic races in Tokyo.

The race format will include nine sport classes of para triathlon competing in six medal events per gender, with 12 world champions to be crowned in Abu Dhabi. The Para Championships had previously been scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy.

Abu Dhabi will now host two consecutive World Triathlon Para Championships, with the race in 2021 serving also as a test for the 2022 World Championships that will be part of next year’s World Triathlon Championship Finals.

Alongside the Para Championships, 110 elite athletes will compete in the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi.

The two-day triathlon event will also host a variety of races for amateur triathletes, including waves dedicated to athletes of determination.

Participants can choose from the super sprint, sprint, and Olympic race distances – either as an individual or as part of a relay team. The selection of race categories means that the event is open to athletes of all abilities. In line with government guidelines and to ensure the safety of all participants, the field will be limited, and the event will host races for athletes aged 18 years and over only. The junior races are expected to return in 2022.

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi will mark the second stop of the World Triathlon Championship Series in 2022.

“This event also highlights Abu Dhabi’s unique ability to host major events and championships with the highest possible standards of safety and security, in line with our role as a leading global destination for sports events,” Al-Awani added.

World Triathlon president and IOC member, Marisol Casado, said: “We are absolutely delighted and grateful to our friends in Abu Dhabi who have stepped up to organize the Para Triathlon World Championships after Italy were unable to host.

“I know that the last year-and-a-half has been a difficult time for all para triathletes, so bringing them the opportunity of competing at the highest level and for the world titles is great news.

“To be able to have them taking the stage once more just a few months after the Paralympics will give them extra exposure and engagement that will be valuable for them and our sport,” she added.

Major sporting competitions, events announced for Expo 2020 Dubai

Major sporting competitions, events announced for Expo 2020 Dubai
Major sporting competitions, events announced for Expo 2020 Dubai

Major sporting competitions, events announced for Expo 2020 Dubai
  • Dubai Sports Council’s activities schedule complemented by top current, former sports figures supporting their nations’ pavilions
DUBAI: Dubai Sports Council has announced that some of the world’s leading sports stars will be joining Expo 2020 Dubai to promote their countries on the global stage and participate in events taking part over the next six months.

DSC and its partners have collaborated with Expo 2020 Dubai to organize several sporting activities and events on the sidelines of the first ever World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region, which kicks off on Oct. 1, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Council officials revealed that the 16th Dubai International Sports Conference, a Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiative, and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, would this year take place during Expo 2020 Dubai. And the conference will once again bring sporting figures and stakeholders together to discuss the challenges facing the world of football today.

Since its launch in 2006, the conference has welcomed more than 400 international and national speakers and moderators, including some of the biggest names in football such as Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina captain and Expo 2020 Dubai ambassador Lionel Messi, French legend Zinedine Zidane, and the late Argentine player Diego Maradona.

DSC added that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award ceremony would also take place at Expo 2020 on Jan. 9, 2022.

The 11th edition of the ceremony will this year look to honor Emirati and Arab participants from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Other events taking place at Expo 2020 will include the FIDE World Chess Championship 2021, which will see reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen battle to retain his crown against challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, between Nov. 24 and Dec. 16. The Hamdan bin Rashid Masters international chess championship will be held concurrently on the same dates as the World Championship and at the same venue.

The Expo 2020 Run takes place on Nov. 19, giving participants the unique opportunity to run on a course that snakes its way through the Expo 2020 districts and around different country pavilions. Run the World community running events will also take place every Saturday morning around Expo’s Ghaf Avenue, with complimentary participation open to all Expo 2020 visitors.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 25 the world’s top international cycling teams and riders will head to Expo 2020 for the Dubai stage of the UCI World Tour.

Aside from the official competitions, visitors to Expo 2020 can take part in their favorite sport at facilities across the Expo site and at its dedicated Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub, which includes a multi-purpose court for basketball, volleyball, tennis, and netball, two cricket nets, an indoor gym and fitness hall, a five-a-side football pitch, a Global Fitness Stage for yoga, Zumba, and Crank classes along with sports workshops, and events for people of determination.

Participating nations have also organized a number of sports-related events at the hub.

Australia has scheduled more than 500 events at the hub, while its trans-Tasman rival New Zealand will have sports events stretching over five weeks including Les Mills Live fitness sessions.

Croatia, meanwhile, will be bringing two of its most famous football stars, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, and Davor Suker, the president of the Croatian Football Federation. Croatian NBA stars Dario Saric and Bojan Bogdanovic will also be meeting and greeting fans.

The Football Legends Championship, courtesy of the Nigeria Pavilion, will allow fans the opportunity to meet players such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Mikel John Obi, as well as two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua of the UK.

The Senegal pavilion will host events to promote the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games – the first International Olympic Committee event to be held in Africa and the first in a Muslim-majority country.

Dubai will also host more than 30 international sports events during Expo 2020 throughout the emirate, including the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers in October and November, cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, and the European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

Al-Hilal eye Asian glory: 5 things we learned from the AFC Champions League victory over Iran’s Esteghlal

Al-Hilal eye Asian glory: 5 things we learned from the AFC Champions League victory over Iran’s Esteghlal
Al-Hilal eye Asian glory: 5 things we learned from the AFC Champions League victory over Iran’s Esteghlal

Al-Hilal eye Asian glory: 5 things we learned from the AFC Champions League victory over Iran’s Esteghlal
  • The 2-0 win meant the Saudi champions became the first club to reach the last 8 of the competition they last won in 2019
Al-Hilal moved into the last eight of the AFC Champions League on Monday with a 2-0 win over Esteghlal of Iran in Dubai.

After a tight opening period, Bafetimbi Gomis opened the scoring seven minutes before the break. About 10 minutes after, Salem Al-Dossari found himself in acres of space and made no mistake with a low finish.

That was it in terms of goals but not in terms of the contest. Below are five things we learned from the first round of 16 tie in this year’s edition.

1. The win was harder than the scoreline suggests

Playing a proud Asian powerhouse such as Esteghlal in the knockout stages of Asia’s premier club competition is not supposed to be easy, and this was far from a stroll in the park.

Despite the attacking riches at his call, Al-Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim has yet to really get a fluid performance out of his stars so far this season. The first 38 minutes followed a similar pattern to recent league games. The three-time continental champions had plenty of possession against a well-drilled defense but struggled to open it up.

But then there was a moment for Matheus Pereira. It was not anything spectacular, but a lovely little pass from outside the area that took three defenders — though one slipped — out of the equation. There was still some work for Gomis to do, and his little chip over the goalkeeper was as delicate as it was accurate, but it hinted at how important Pereira is going to be this season.

That goal gave the Saudi champions a little more space in attack, top-class vision from Moussa Marega and a smart pass freed Al-Dossari to score the all-important second.

2. Esteghlal always posed a threat but could not get past Al-Mayouf

The Iranians were happy to sit back and let the opposition have the ball, but it did not mean they were toothless. Indeed, they had more chances than the victors and will leave wondering how they did not score.

In the first half Siavash Yazdani headed over from a good position, and then Abdullah Al-Mayouf made a great diving save from a shot on the turn from Amir Motahari. It was a warning shot that the Tehran giants were not in Dubai just to defend, but had what it took to score and win.

But when you have a goalkeeper such as Al-Mayouf in this form then you always have a chance. He saved his best save until the 71st minute. Al-Hilal were looking comfortable and were cruising to victory, but then there was a header from Arman Ramazani that was destined for the bottom corner.

The keeper had other ideas, and although he was moving in the wrong direction he somehow managed to get across and claw the ball away for a corner. At that moment victory seemed assured, even though there were more chances that came and went begging.

Yet Esteghlal, which fielded an all-Iranian team, just did not have the cutting edge that Al-Hilal had. If there had been a Gomis in their ranks, or a Moussa Marega or Pereira, then perhaps the outcome would have been different.

3. Al-Hilal can beat anyone in Asia

For a team that won the continental title in 2019 for a record-equalling third time, it is hardly surprising that Al-Hilal are one of the favorites. There is just so much quality in the team, especially going forward. Even when the Riyadh giants are not at their best, there are players such as Al-Dossari, Gomis, Marega, Pereira and Salman Al-Faraj who can just produce a moment of magic. The defense can still look vulnerable under pressure, but with such striking power at the other end it is a surprise when Al-Hilal do not score.

Another plus is that the Saudi league is just getting going as the Asian campaign approaches its climax. Those from Japan and Korea are approaching the end of hard domestic seasons and are starting to look a little tired. The problem for Al-Hilal may be the busy international breaks and the fact that they provide so many players for the Saudi national team. All in all, however, this is a good problem to have.

4. Al-Hilal need to keep an eye on domestic affairs

Although Al-Hilal were focused on Asia, new Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad ensured that the champions were not able to completely put domestic concerns out of their minds.

The Tigers, who dismissed coach Fabio Carille last month after defeat in the final of the Arab Club Championship and were criticized in some quarters, have been in great form since. A hard-fought 2-1 win at Al-Faisaly was followed by a 6-1 thrashing of Abha, a team that had looked fairly solid until this weekend. The arrival of Igor Coronado, the big-summer signing, has made a huge difference. He was not ready to play under Carille, but scored one and made one against Al-Faisaly, and scored one and made three on Saturday. If he can continue with this kind of impact, then the new league leaders may be at the summit for some time to come. Saturday’s game with Al-Nassr promises to be massive.

5. Nasser Al-Dossari does the job

With the injury to Abdullah Otayf and the suspension of Mohamed Kanoo in midfield, coach Jardim had to turn to young replacement Nasser Al-Dossari to come in and partner Al-Faraj.

The senior man, who has picked up an injury that may keep him out of the next round of league action, helped the 22-year-old through a difficult match. At times Al-Dossari struggled to cope with the Iranians, who put plenty of men in the middle, but he stuck to his task and grew throughout the game. By the end, he was looking more assured in possession and reading the game well.

It was a solid performance from someone who is very much a squad player, and it shows that the three-time champions have the strength in depth that is needed to compete on multiple fronts.

5 talking points from thrilling 2021 US Open

5 talking points from thrilling 2021 US Open
5 talking points from thrilling 2021 US Open

5 talking points from thrilling 2021 US Open
  • Stunning emergence of Emma Raducanu and Novak Djokovic’s rare display of vulnerability made it a tournament to remember in New York
The 2021 US Open will be remembered as one of the most eventful, unpredictable and thrilling tennis majors in which fans witnessed an 18-year-old qualifier lift the women’s trophy and the men’s world No.1 fall just one match short of completing the calendar year Grand Slam.

Here is what we learned from an unforgettable fortnight of tennis in New York.

1. Raducanu, Fernandez explode on to the scene

The first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam, the youngest major champion since Maria Sharapova triumphed at Wimbledon in 2004, and the first British woman to be crowned a Grand Slam winner since Virginia Wade in 1977 — Emma Raducanu came out of nowhere to reign supreme in New York without dropping a set.

The 18-year-old did it on only her second major appearance (no woman has ever done that) and jumped from 150 to 23 in the world rankings as a result.

Considering her lack of Grand Slam experience entering the event, the British teen’s run in New York is almost impossible to explain beyond the basic facts that she is really good at tennis and has shown incredible mastery of her nerves and the occasion, especially in the final against Leylah Fernandez.

“What she did in New York was very special, a huge boost for British tennis,” former world No.1 Andy Murray told the BBC.

Raducanu’s impact extends well beyond her home country. Born in Toronto to a Romanian father and Chinese mother before moving to the UK as a two-year-old, she will no doubt inspire millions around the world.

Her victory lap over the past two days included appearances on the biggest morning talk shows in the US, followed by her Met Gala debut, where she sat at the Chanel table with powerhouses such as Kristen Stewart and Pharrell Williams.

Fernandez’ New York exploits also thrust her into the spotlight. The Arthur Ashe stadium crowd fell in love with the 19-year-old Canadian, who knocked out three top-five seeds (Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka) en route to the final.

Raducanu and Fernandez gave fans the first all-teen major final since 1999. With tennis eager to attract younger followers and reach a wider audience, the pair will certainly help the sport achieve that.

2. Djokovic loses the Grand Slam but wins over the crowd

As the New York crowd rallied behind Novak Djokovic in his quest for a historic calendar year Grand Slam, the world No.1 was overcome by emotion and started to cry during a changeover late in the third set of his final against Daniil Medvedev.

For years, Djokovic has been talked about in superhuman terms. This season he swept the opening three majors for the first time in his career and was going for four in a row. He looked unstoppable and the Grand Slam seemed inevitable — except it wasn’t.

The Serb was under intense pressure as he edged closer to becoming the first man since 1969 to win all four slams in the same year, and at the last hurdle was halted in straight sets by the second-seeded Medvedev.

The moment Djokovic felt most vulnerable is when he became most relatable. Thousands of fans in the stands tried to spur him on, but he was mentally and physically spent, and his opponent was not going to fold, despite some late nerves.

Djokovic walked away as the loser of a tennis match but he won over the notorious New York crowd that had not been kind to him in the past.

“I felt something I never felt in my life here in New York. The crowd made me very special. They pleasantly surprised me. I did not expect anything, but the amount of support and energy and love I got from the crowd was something that I’ll remember forever,” he said after the final.

“That’s the reason on the changeover I just teared up. The emotion, the energy was so strong. It’s as strong as winning 21 Grand Slams. That’s how I felt, honestly. I felt very, very special. They touched my heart, honestly.”

This was a tough pill to swallow for Djokovic but he still heads into next year’s Australian Open as the clear favorite to break the men’s all-time record he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of 20 majors won.

3. Medvedev finally cracks the major code

After losing badly to Djokovic in the Australian Open final last February, Medvedev redeemed himself by executing a perfect strategy on Sunday to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.

The Russian has been considered the biggest threat to the Big Three’s reign at the majors for the past couple of years and has finally delivered on that promise.

At 25, Medvedev is the youngest men’s Grand Slam winner since Andy Murray’s US Open success in 2012 and he is well-positioned to possibly usurp Djokovic and become the ATP’s next world No.1.

He is charismatic and has a lethal game that blends aggression with defense in rare fashion. Expect more from the tall Russian moving forward.

4. Plenty of young ATP talent to keep an eye on

They may not have reached the finals like their WTA counterparts, but the young guns on the ATP tour also enjoyed a statement US Open.

Between Carlos Alcaraz’s march to the quarterfinals, Holger Rune’s brave showing in his opener against Djokovic, and Jenson Brooksby’s fourth-round outing, the 20-and-under crew on the men’s side has sent out a signal of intent. Let’s see if they can match what Raducanu and Fernandez have achieved in upcoming majors.

5. Wise call from Osaka

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka served for the match in her third-round clash with Fernandez but could not close. After the contest, she admitted to journalists that she was not feeling joy from winning on the court and needed time away from the game to think about what she really wants.

It was a bold and wise decision from Osaka, who is one of the biggest sports stars to open up important conversations about mental health in recent months. When the world No.5 will return to the tour is unclear, but it takes a lot of courage to publicly express her feelings that way, and allow herself the time and space to figure things out.

