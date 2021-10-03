You are here

German National Day: Never stop believing in the impossible

Ambassador Dieter Lamlé (right) with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (Supplied)
Ambassador Dieter Lamlé (right) with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (Supplied)
Dieter Lamlé

German National Day: Never stop believing in the impossible

Ambassador Dieter Lamlé (right) with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (Supplied)
  • Germany is among the top-five key trading partners to the Kingdom
  • There are more than 800 German companies operating in Saudi Arabia
Dieter Lamlé




Amb. Dieter Lamlé

On Oct. 3 we commemorate the 31st German National Day. To Germans, this day commemorates the end of a more than four decades-long division. Today, we celebrate the peaceful reunification of our country in the middle of a united Europe.

If we think back to 30 years ago, nobody in Germany, Europe or the wider world was imagining or expecting the reunification of Germany. No one was prepared for such a dramatic event at the heart of Europe. And yet, on Nov. 9, 1989, the people of East Germany tore down the wall that had split Germany. Not a single shot was fired. The unbelievable happened. Peacefully!

The fall of the Berlin Wall, which had divided Germany and Europe for 40 years, was followed by the signing of the Two Plus Four Agreement in September 1990. This paved the way for the official reunification of the two German states on Oct. 3 that year. It was achieved by calls from the people for change on the one hand, and by diplomatic negotiations on the other. It was thanks to the trust and support of our neighbors and partners that Germany’s path of fortune was possible.

This very emotional experience was one of the reasons I became a diplomat — and a very optimistic person, no matter how steep the challenges are. For me the most important lesson from Germany’s reunification is this: Never stop believing in the impossible. In today’s times of global political, economic and personal hardships, an optimistic outlook is more important than ever.

The song “Wind of Change” by German rock band Scorpions stands for a strong and powerful feeling of unity, and created the spirit in Germany for a peaceful transition. This was not always easy. The process of ensuring political, social and economic reunification, and reuniting two parts of a long-divided people, entailed challenges that persist to this day.

Today we know this: Times of change can be positive opportunities. That is why I am particularly happy to become the new German ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in times of economic and social change. Germany will be a reliable partner on this path of transformation.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany are built on a very solid foundation. We have almost 100 years of experience in our bilateral relations. As member states of the G20, we work closely in several fields, including economics and politics. We share common political interests, such as peace, stability and prosperity, and the fight against terrorism.

Saudi Arabia dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in an exemplary way. I look forward to taking our bilateral relationship to a higher level now that vaccinations will allow for more face-to-face interactions.

A very important pillar of our cooperation is German-Saudi economic relations. There are more than 800 German companies operating in the Kingdom and supporting the diversification of the Saudi economy, in particular in the implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030 goals. Germany is among the top-five key trading partners to the Kingdom.

GESALO, the German-Saudi Liaison Office for Economic Affairs in the Kingdom, is a key partner of the German Embassy. It accelerates economic cooperation by supporting German companies wishing to enter the Saudi market and helping them to find business opportunities.

To us Germans, the people of Saudi Arabia are not only very good business partners, they are also good friends.

Ambassador Dieter Lamlé

A milestone of our close cooperation was the signing in March this year of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of green hydrogen. Global warming is one of the greatest long-term perils humankind is facing, and our two nations are working closely together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the diversification of Saudi Arabia’s industry.

To us Germans, the people of Saudi Arabia are not only very good business partners, they are also good friends. For this reason, another main pillar of our cooperation is cultural relations. I welcome the fact that culture is at the very heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans.

Although cultural exchange has been particularly challenging during the pandemic, the sheer number and diversity of projects being jointly undertaken at the moment is testimony to our long and lasting friendship. Saudi artists are participating in German art residency programs and exhibit their work in German galleries. German artists will be part of the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium, the Biennale and the upcoming MDL Beast musical festival.

We are also happy to support young emerging Saudi painters in their efforts to turn their talents into a profession by promoting them on our social media. And we are planning more events to come: concerts with German and Saudi artists, cooperation with German museums, and the activities of the German Archaeological Institute in Saudi Arabia.

In the field of education, a shining example of German-Saudi cooperation can be found in the specialist medical training of Saudi doctors at the prestigious Charite hospital in Berlin. The program entered its seventh year in September 2021. Meanwhile the Goethe-Institut has a record number of students studying the German language, and is just starting its cultural program.

And as ambassador of the home country of renowned soccer clubs such as FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, I am particularly proud that Monika Staab from Germany is the first coach of the female Saudi National soccer team.

Dieter Lamlé is Germany's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: German National Day Dieter Lamlé

Saudi Arabia launches G20 water platform

Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches G20 water platform

Saudi Arabia launches G20 water platform
  • Water availability key to poverty alleviation, health
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Group of Twenty has announced the launch of its G20 Water Platform under Saudi Arabia’s supervision to collect countries’ best practices and experiences related to sustainable and resilient water management.

The announcement was made during the second Dialogue on Water meeting hosted virtually by Italy last week.

“I am very pleased today to share with you the G20 Water Platform as an effective tool for sharing G20 best practices in water management with the rest of the world,” said Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli.

During the Saudi G20 presidency, the water team conducted the first G20 Dialogue on Water meeting and prepared a water policy paper titled “Fostering Sustainable and Resilient Water Management Globally.”

The platform comes as a result of the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, as G20 countries agreed to hold an annual dialogue on water and share results in a digital platform hosted by Saudi Arabia for the first five years. The platform constitutes the primary tool for sharing the outcome of the water dialogue between the G20 countries and the world at large.

“We acknowledge that affordable, reliable and safe water, sanitation and hygiene services are essential for human life and that access to clean water is critical to overcome the pandemic,” the G20 leaders’ declaration said in 2020.

The declaration welcomed the G20 Dialogue on Water to share best practices and research and promote innovation and new technologies. “The novel coronavirus pandemic has shed light on many global challenges, including the need to ensure access to clean water and safe sanitation services,” said Al-Fadli.

Saudi Arabia considers water availability to be key for socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, human health and well-being.

According to Deputy Minister for Water Affairs Abdulaziz Alshaibani at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the announcement demonstrates the Kingdom’s leading role in developing knowledge in water management and its participation in the world, and its keenness to meet water challenges globally and ensure its sustainability.

“We believe that the various water-related issues and the pressing challenges for many countries such as scarcity, pollution and floods deserve a dedicated working group to address them,” Alshaibani told Al-Ekhbariya TV.

“We will continue to work with the next G20 host countries to maintain the annual water dialogue and to dedicate a working group for water matters.”

Alshaibani said that water challenges are shared by many countries, which requires a concerted international effort, the exchange of experience and effective participation of all nations to find sustainable solutions that guarantee the preservation of the most critical component on earth.

The G20 is the international forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the planet’s population.

The G20 water platform can be accessed at https://mewa.gov.sa/Sites/G20WaterPlatform

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 water platform Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli

Saudi Salam project to launch 4th program for youth
Updated 03 October 2021
SPA

Saudi Salam project to launch 4th program for youth

Saudi Salam project to launch 4th program for youth
  • The program includes training workshops and panel discussions aiming to empower participants to acquire scientific knowledge on the most prominent issues
Updated 03 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Salam Project for Cultural Communication on Sunday will launch the fourth session of the Young Leaders Program, with the participation of 60 young men and women.

The program aims to develop participants’ cognitive capacities and skills and empower them to have effective and influential cultural communication with other cultures, participate in international forums and promote a positive image of the Kingdom.

Executive director of the project, Fahd bin Sultan Al-Sultan, said that the 60 participants would be trained for three months through an integrated system of training meetings and tools to develop their knowledge and skills for effective cultural communication.

The program includes training workshops and panel discussions aiming to empower participants to acquire scientific knowledge on the most prominent issues and challenges facing the Kingdom.

The program will include field visits to meet experts to draw on their experiences and learn about the Kingdom’s cultural efforts and accomplishments.

Participants will learn about human diversity among people with different cultural backgrounds. The program will cover initiatives and projects to invest the knowledge and skills learned in the service of participants’ future international contributions.

More than 1,200 people applied to the program, but only 60 applicants who met the terms of enrolment were selected. The participants have the capacity, experience and competency to interact with other cultures, are proficient in international languages, have previously participated in international events and have the expertise that goes with the program’s policy and objectives.

Al-Sultan highlighted the importance of investing youth with talents and capacities to use their skills to promote a positive image of the Kingdom globally.

Up to 180 people have graduated from the program in the last three sessions. Graduates have participated in more than 110 international forums held in more than 32 countries, where they presented more than 30 workshops.

Topics: Salam project Salam for Cultural Communication Saudi youths

What you need to know about Twitch through eyes of Saudi female streamers

What you need to know about Twitch through eyes of Saudi female streamers
Updated 03 October 2021
Rahaf Jambi

What you need to know about Twitch through eyes of Saudi female streamers

What you need to know about Twitch through eyes of Saudi female streamers
  • Saudi women are entering this platform strongly, achieving high ranks and attracting considerable viewership
Updated 03 October 2021
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: E-gamers are on the rise in the Kingdom, and Saudi female gamers are matching their male counterparts with their skillsets and tenacity.

The attention of e-gaming is growing among girls, especially with the appearance of platforms such as Twitch. Saudi female gamers are entering this platform strongly, achieving high ranks and attracting considerable viewership.

Twitch is an American platform that focuses on video game livestreaming, including broadcasts of esports competitions, and began gaining popularity in the Kingdom in 2017.

Arab News spoke to several Saudi women about their experiences on the platform. Catspawgirl is an avid gamer who live streams for five hours a day, and has been playing games such as Apex Legends and Overwatch since 2019. 

“Twitch is the best full-time platform in Saudi Arabia, especially if you are a fan of a certain game and want to watch people play it,” she said.

Pikaloli, another Saudi streamer, said that there is no fixed monthly amount of cash to be gained from Twitch; it depends on people’s interaction and visits to the stream.

Catspawgirl explained that to start an account on Twitch, you must first have a PC or a console, and a desire for streaming: “The first year will be very difficult. There will not be many followers and support, and this may be the reason that people lose interest in this hobby.”

Pikaloli said: “Before starting a Twitch account, it is preferable to prepare your screen layout design and remember to introduce yourself and the games you would like to stream to attract new followers.”

GAMING FACTS

• Mobile gaming is the leader with 19.3 million players.

• Console gaming comes 2nd with 13.9 million users.

• PC gaming comes in 3rd – not far behind consoles – with 13.4 million players.

• Laptop gaming grew by 57 percent in KSA and 49 percent in the UAE in 2020.

• In fact, 57 percent in the UAE and 55 percent in KSA would consider purchasing a laptop for gaming by mid-2021.

Catspawgirl talked about attracting the audience by having a unique appeal. “I like to change my look in every stream so the audience will come back to see what I will be wearing, and I usually change my hair color and have a different makeup look every day.”

She advised girls who want to enter the Twitch world to communicate with their audience and not stay silent — “just be spontaneous, show enthusiasm and communicate.”

Pikaloli has another way of attracting an audience — as the first Saudi Vtuber, which means she uses a virtual avatar using computer graphics and motion capture software technology.

“I don’t want to show my face and, as a content creator, I always try to be exceptional, so I decided to appear as a virtual character that simulates my movements and facial expressions.” 

Meshael MR, another Saudi Twitch streamer, said: “The streamer must have a future plan, enjoy every moment of the stream, find a unique feature in them and try as much as possible to stay away from problems and drama.”

She started streaming in 2018 and has more than 145k subscribers. She has supported other female gamers and has helped them to gain more skillsets.

“I really want to see the Saudi female gamer community grow. I know starting can be hard because of the social challenges but the acceptance is smoother now,” said Mashael.

Even with the added support from their communities, the gamers said that social media can be a difficult platform to break into, and break out of, too. There can be bullying, harassment, inappropriate comments, an unfortunate evil in the wide world of social networking.

KSA MARKET

• KSA is the 19th biggest gaming market in the world.

• Its gaming market has grown 1 percent year-on-year.

• There are more than 21.1 million gamers in the Kingdom.

• It is expected to generate $1.09 billion in 2021.

“Social problems are inevitable, especially as a girl who plays and loves to communicate, laugh and talk a lot with followers. Sometimes I am harassed, and I face a lot of bullying, but with the click of a button, we can hide all the bullies and go back to our game,” Catspawgirl said.

Pikaloli added, “I consider myself lucky that my biggest fans are from Saudi and the UAE. Sometimes I get cyber-bullied by boys saying that girls belong in the kitchen, but funny enough, they end up following me after they watch me play.”

The Saudi gamer Bador Alhtheill commented that female streamers are hungry for success and have what it takes to become the best in the world.

Sami Al-Alwani, another Twitch gamer, said: “Girls are enthusiastic about creating unique content for the world of games, and their numbers are remarkably competitive with the international streamers. They have a huge following of all ages, and they influence a lot of people.”

GCON, Girl Gamers and Development community in Saudi Arabia, hold events and tournaments in the electronic games sector and support the female gamer community.

“We started our forum in 2012 supporting women gamers. We have created and hosted many events.” GCON said in its mission statement. “We have 13 streamers in the forum, and we have many projects in the development and production of games, esports and entertainment.”

GCON is encouraging female gamers to join Twitch, since unlike on YouTube the streamers there do not need to have editing skills.

Topics: E-gamers Twitch Saudi female gamers Saudi women

Saudi Arabia affirms support for trade among countries and right of access to information

Saudi Arabia affirms support for trade among countries and right of access to information
Updated 03 October 2021

Saudi Arabia affirms support for trade among countries and right of access to information

Saudi Arabia affirms support for trade among countries and right of access to information
Updated 03 October 2021

RIYADH: Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasel has represented Saudi Arabia at the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of 77 + China.

He affirmed the Kingdom’s support to encourage trade among the countries as well as the right of access to information while preserving the sovereignty of the member states of the group and respecting their internal laws.

Highlighting that the world is still suffering from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exhausted the economies of all countries, especially the least developed countries, which are members of the group, he said the Kingdom was keen to provide urgent economic and medical assistance to the most affected by the pandemic.
The Kingdom’s medical and economic aid has also reached dozens of countries in the world. Saudi Arabia is one of the top five aid-providing countries in the world.

He and conveyed the Kingdom’s greetings to member the countries and its sincere wishes for the success of the meeting.

 

Topics: Group of 77 + China

Korean culture slipping into Arab world

Korean culture slipping into Arab world
Updated 03 October 2021
AMEERA ABID

Korean culture slipping into Arab world

Korean culture slipping into Arab world
  • One such trend is the eye-catching “lunchbox cake”
Updated 03 October 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Korean culture, from food to entertainment to cosmetics, is popular across much of the Arab world, and different aspects have slipped into Saudi Arabia.

One such trend is the eye-catching “lunchbox cake.” Much as their name suggests, these cakes are small enough to fit in a hamburger cardboard box, decorated with personalized aesthetic designs.

The trend caught on over the past year; Samira Bin Mahfouz came across it two months ago and used her prior baking knowledge to recreate them and start a home business.

“I instantly fell in love with this style; I thought they were so cute, and instantly got the urge to recreate them,” she told Arab News. “I do know that (Korean) music is widely appreciated here in Saudi Arabia. This trend enticed me to explore their culture more, and I will be looking into it,” Mahfouz said.

Sharing the same sentiment, Raghad Mohammed, another to have started selling lunchbox cakes, told Arab News that ever since this particular trend caught on, she decided to “give it a try” too.

Her business was such a success that the baker will be conducting workshops to help amateur bakers recreate these cakes through Upgrade, a platform that allows skilled people to spread their knowledge.

Mohammed said: “Many people prefer smaller cakes over bigger ones anyway, so this size and style is ideal for them.”

Yumna Khalid, a 24-year-old university student based in Jeddah, is a firm believer that Korean skincare products can do miracles. “I came across one of the YouTube videos that are often titled ‘Korean skincare routine,’ and it changed everything. It has been years since I have used anything that wasn’t Korean on my skin.”

She said that Koreans do not hide their flaws with makeup, but fix the underlying issues with their skin and then enhance their features.

According to Khalid, their products also contain many natural elements. Khalid, after discovering the skincare products, became more and more interested in their culture in general and now enjoys following their recipes for savoury dishes in her home, “What can I say? There is very little that you can dislike in Korean food,” she said.

Topics: Korean culture Arab World

