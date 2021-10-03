Shah Rukh Khan’s son arrested by India's anti-narcotics agency in cruise ship drug bust

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and two others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday after the agency raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
Officials from the NCB had reportedly boarded the ship dressed as passengers on Saturday night before conducting the raid based on “specific intelligence inputs” and investigations spanning two weeks. The ship was bound for Goa.
In a statement on Sunday, the NCB said it had detained Aryan and seven others for questioning after recovering banned drugs such as MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD or mephedrone, and charts from the cruise ship.
“All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. After questioning, all the eight accused would be produced in the court, and it will take a decision,” said.
According to media reports, Aryan and two others had been taken for medical tests to the JJ Hospital on Sunday and was be produced in court later on Sunday, where the NCB planned to seek their remand for further questioning.
Aryan, 23, completed his schooling in Britain before graduating from the University of Southern California. He is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.
The couple also have a daughter, Suhana Khan, and another son, AbRam
Shah Rukh, 55, who is one of the world’s most famous actors, starring in more than 107 Hindi films. In 2017, Forbes said his earnings amounted to an estimated $38 million from endorsements and movies, placing him on the 65th spot in its list of top 100 celebrities.
The actor enjoys an incredible social media presence with 42 million followers on Twitter, owns the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket team, which plays for the Indian Premier League and runs a successful production house named the Red Chillies Entertainment.
Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty came to Aryan's defence on Sunday, urging the public “to give the child a breather.”
“When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (the drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out,” he said during a TV debate.
The opposition Congress party also questioned the NCB’s rationale of detaining the “small fish” while accusing the government of ignoring a larger haul of drugs elsewhere.
“NCB gets very busy arresting small fish on a cruise ship, but when it comes to the biggest fish of them all — the 3000kg heroin smuggled from Adani’s Mundra port, NCB is completely mum,” Congress party’s spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed said in a Twitter post on Sunday.
On Sept. 21, 3,000kg of heroin was seized at the Mundra airport in the western state of Gujarat. The government has yet to launch a probe into the drug haul, estimated to be worth $3.1 million.
Authorities, however, said they would be “acting in an impartial manner,” despite the presence of “some Bollywood links” in the case.
“In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law,” NCB Chief S. N. Pradhan told reporters on Sunday.
He added that the NCB had conducted more than 300 “such raids in the last one year” in Mumbai alone.
“We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue whether foreign nationals are involved, film industry or rich people are involved,” he said.
In September last year, some of Bollywood’s most prominent actors, including Deepika Padukone, were questioned by the NCB in a wide-ranging drug probe in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a famous actor, who was found dead at his residence in June.
Experts at Abu Dhabi forum unpack the lessons of COVID-19 pandemic
Health experts call out governments for being woefully underprepared for COVID-19’s global havoc
Recommendations made to ensure future pandemics are better handled or stopped in their tracks
Updated 03 October 2021
KATERYNA KADABASHY AND ROBERT EDWARDS
ABU DHABI, UAE / BOGOTA, Colombia: The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted societies the world over, exposing not only the vulnerabilities of national economies, supply chains and health infrastructure, but also the deep social inequities within and among nations.
Experts had long warned the world was woefully underprepared for a pandemic, lacking the necessary preparedness, surveillance, alert systems, early response infrastructure and leadership to prevent a global outbreak.
“The world was not prepared,” Michel Kazatchkine, former executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, said at the World Policy Conference (WPC) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
“All the public health officials, experts, previous international commissions and review committees had warned of the potential of a new pandemic and urged for robust preparations since the first outbreak of SARS.
Instead, governments have spent the past year and a half playing catch-up, squabbling over limited supplies of medical and protective equipment, implementing inconsistent containment measures, and jealously guarding their health data.
During that time, more than 235 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide and nearly 5 million people have died. At its peak in 2020, half of the world was in lockdown and 90 percent of children were missing out on their education.
Economists estimate that the pandemic will have cost the world economy roughly $10 trillion in output by the end of 2021 — just a fraction of which could have been spent on containing or preventing the pandemic from happening in the first place.
“COVID-19 took large parts of the world by surprise,” Kazatchkine said. “National pandemic preparedness has been vastly underfunded despite the clear evidence that the cost is a fraction of the cost of responses and losses incurred when a pandemic actually occurs.”
In May this year, the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response identified weak links at every link in the chain. It found that preparation was inconsistent and underfunded, while the alert system “was too slow and too meek.”
It said that governments failed to deliver a rapid or coordinated response when the World Health Organization declared that the outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on Jan. 30, 2020. Indeed, most only responded when infections began to rise.
INNUMBERS
4.81 million: Worldwide COVID-19 deaths as of Oct. 3, 2021.
$4 trillion: Global GDP loss (2020 & 2021) due to COVID-19 (UNCTAD).
$2.4 trillion: Tourism sector’s loss in 2020 alone (UNCTAD).
The IPPR report also concluded that the WHO had not been granted sufficient powers to respond to the crisis — a disaster that was further exacerbated by a distinct lack of political leadership.
To explore whether governments could have handled the pandemic better and what lessons might be drawn to help prevent future outbreaks, Kazatchkine chaired a WPC panel discussion titled “Health as a Global Governance Issue: Lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic.”
During the session, the panelists laid out four key recommendations for governments and multilateral organizations to take on board to ensure future pandemics are better handled or stopped in their tracks. Their conclusions will be discussed at a special session of the World Health Assembly in November.
Their first recommendation concerned the establishment of a new financing mechanism to invest in preparedness and inject funds immediately at the onset of a potential pandemic. This would help to prevent a repeat of the widespread dithering seen among governments in late 2019 and early 2020.
Their second recommendation called for a standing, pre-negotiated, multilateral platform to produce vaccines, medical diagnostic tools and supplies for rapid and equitable delivery as essential common global goods.
This would help address the shocking inequalities seen in the world’s supply chains, whereby whole regions suffered extreme shortages of cleaning chemicals, personal protection equipment and medical oxygen for hospitals, and has led to a situation where many rich countries are approaching full vaccination while several of the poorest have inoculated barely 5 percent of their populations.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, two things became very obvious to those of us on the African continent,” Juliette Tuakli, CEO of CHILDAccra Medical and chair of the board of trustees at United Way Worldwide, told the WPS panel.
“One was that the West had huge capacity but little strategy, and we in Africa had a lot of strategy and little capacity. The second thing that was obvious was the importance of health as a national strategic asset within our economies.
“The pandemic highlighted health inequities that are ongoing, (plus) weaknesses in our systems such as (shortages). As well as the weak regional and domestic financing systems for procuring appropriate medications and vaccines, (not to speak of the prevalence) of very insidious health regulatory policies throughout the continent.
“Looking at the global stage, it’s important that we not just partner with other groups and agencies but that we have equal status within those relationships. There has to be some equity in our partnerships, here on, in terms of health and health governance, for us to be part of the solution, not just part of the problem.”
The WPC panel’s third recommendation called for strengthening and empowering the WHO to oversee and even grade nations on their preparedness for future outbreaks, to have greater control over vaccination campaigns, and to assume more overall leadership.
“Too many governments lacked solid preparedness plans, core public health capacities, organized multi-sectoral coordination and clear commitment from leadership. And this is not a matter of wealth,” Kazatchkine said.
“I believe that COVID-19 has shaken some of our standard assumptions that a country’s wealth will secure its health. Actually, leadership and competence may have counted for more than cash when it comes to responding to COVID-19.”
Finally, the experts recommended the establishment of global health-threat councils at the level of heads of state and government to ensure both political commitment and accountability in fighting and preventing pandemics, elevating such threats to the level of terrorism, climate change and nuclear proliferation.
“It should be treated like a military topic — to invest in health well in advance to face a crisis,” said Jean Kramarz, director of healthcare activities at AXA Partners Group.
“If health is strategic, it means that governments should overinvest in health to make sure that they have the right equipment, they have the right drugs, they have secured their supply chain, and it should be done permanently. It should be a topic of national interest.”
While experts in health and good governance ponder the lessons of the pandemic with a view to improving readiness for the next major outbreak, medical professionals are still fighting the crisis at hand. An array of aggressive virus variants, overstretched ICU facilities and sluggish vaccination campaigns are keeping the rate of infection stubbornly high.
“The pandemic is not yet over,” Kazatchkine said. “As we speak, over 400,000 new cases and 10,000 deaths are reported globally every day. Current hotspots are the US, Brazil, India, followed by the UK, Turkey, the Philippines and Russia.
“National responses across the world span from the complete lifting of restrictions in Denmark to new statewide lockdowns in Australia and a growing political and public-health crisis in the US.
“Where the number of infections increases, we see again unsustainable pressure on the health care system and on health care workers. So, the bottom line here is that the pandemic remains a global emergency and the future remains uncertain.”
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
The bomb targeted a mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman said.
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters
KABUL: At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since US forces left at the end of August.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Daesh extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in the Daesh stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.
An apparent roadside bomb went off at the gate of the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Qari Saeed Khosti confirmed the deaths.
Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman said. Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, he said. He added the investigation was ongoing.
Mohammad Israil, a Kabul resident, said he heard “a loud sound” and saw people running away.
An Italian-funded emergency hospital in Kabul tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.
The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban, who maintained a heavy security presence. Later in the afternoon the site was cleaned. The only signs of the blast was slight damage to the ornamental arch by the entrance gate.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Daesh group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.
Daesh maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. Daesh has claimed several attacks against the Taliban, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
Sunday’s attack is the first to target the capital since late August when a Daesh suicide bomber targeted American evacuation efforts outside Kabul’s international airport. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members and was of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.
It was claimed by Daesh–Khorasan.
Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks Daesh has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital.
On Friday, Taliban fighters raided a Daesh hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after a Daesh roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.
French astronaut and pavilion ambassador hails impact of Expo 2020 Dubai
Astronaut and French Pavilion ambassador Thomas Pesquet says Expo 2020 Dubai offers countries a chance to collaborate on projects
Updated 03 October 2021
Zeina Zbibo Arab News en Francais
DUBAI: The Expo 2020 Dubai is a meeting of minds from around the globe – but at the French Pavilion they took this one step further and held a 15-minute phone call with an astronaut on the International Space Station.
Speaking on Saturday from the International Space Station (ISS) Thomas Pesquet – who is also an ambassador for the french Pavilion - praised Expo 2020 Dubai, saying it offered countries a chance to collaborate on projects such as space travel and to tackle global issues such as climate change.
The long-distance call was part of the celebrations for the special Expo national day for France – Each exhibiting nation will have its own “national day” throughout the six-month-duration of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Pesquet hailed the “Lightspeed Inspiration” theme of the pavilion and its message of progress, during his conversation with the French delegation, that included foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who were visiting the France pavilion at the Al-Wasl Plaza Expo site.
“Global issues require global solutions and countries engagements,” he said, before adding that he hoped to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site once his ISS mission is complete.
He added that the upcoming Glasgow Climate Change (COP26) conference was the next opportunity to renew commitments to tackling the issue.
Pesquet also took the opportunity to congratulate the UAE on its “Hope” Mars probe, adding that he frequently met with his Emirati colleagues currently in training in Houston.
“Space is a cooperation terrain, a terrain bigger than any nation around the world,” he said. “We need to combine our resources to achieve exceptional/outstanding results, which is what we’re doing at the International Space Station and what the United Arab Emirates are also doing, with us and on an individual level,” he added.
He also highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries in this sector, saying France, UAE and China among others — with the European Space Agency as a common denominator — were encouraging this type of cooperation.
“The tradition of European and French diplomacy with its international element is what I’m try to add and share through my role today (at the Expo), and what France is trying to bring on an international level,” he added.
New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads outside Auckland
PM Ardern: Government will decide on Monday whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters
WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Delta variant outbreak spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday to put additional regions into a snap lockdown.
There were 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, some 147 kilometers (91 miles) south of Auckland. Ardern said parts of the region will go into a five-day lockdown.
She added that the government will decide on Monday whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.
Ardern enforced what was meant to be a “short and sharp” nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases.
But while the rest of the country has largely returned to normal life, the North Island city has remained in lockdown.
“We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland, and managing them there,” Ardern said.
While New Zealand was among just a handful of countries to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until the latest outbreak in August, difficulties in quashing the Delta variant have put Ardern’s elimination strategy in question.
Amid mounting pressure, Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.
She has said strict lockdowns can end if 90 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, contrasting with the current 46 percent.
Full vaccination will become a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in the country from Nov. 1, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday.
Air New Zealand said on Sunday it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We have a different approach to COVID within our sights, and in our hands,” Ardern said on Sunday.
“So as we all look ahead and think about summer, and the plans we are making, make the first step a vaccine. It is the thing that will make those summer plans possible.” (Reporting by Praveen Meenon in Wellington; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Massive demonstrations in Brazil seek impeachment of Bolsonaro
Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic
Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people
Updated 03 October 2021
AP
RIO DE JANEIRO: With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic.
The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2, 2022 presidential election.
Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolsonaro, who is not vaccinated and doesn’t usually wear a mask, has underestimated the severity of the virus and promoted crowds during the pandemic. Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people. Demonstrators also protested surging inflation in mainstays like food and electricity.
“It is very painful to see that health and education are being destroyed, and there are many starving people in the country,” Marilena Magnano, a 75-year-old retiree, told The Associated Press. “We need Bolsonaro out of the government, his time has passed”.
The president’s approval ratings have steadily declined throughout the year, but he remains far more popular than prior presidents who were impeached - most recently Dilma Rousseff of the Workers Party in 2016.
Over 130 impeachment requests have been filed since the start of Bolsonaro’s administration, but the lower house’s speaker, Arthur Lira, and his predecessor have declined to open proceedings. Division among the opposition is the key reason analysts consider it unlikely there will be enough pressure on Lira to open impeachment process.