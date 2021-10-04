Ethiopia’s PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.
Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.
The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the country, deadly ethnic violence continues and watchdogs warn that repressive government practices are on the return.
Abiy is expected to made a speech later on Monday.
The 11-month war is weakening Ethiopia’s economy, once one of Africa’s fastest-growing, and threatening to isolate Abiy, once seen as a regional peacemaker. Just three African heads of state — from Nigeria, Senegal and neighboring Somalia — were attending Monday’s ceremony.
Ethiopia’s government last week faced condemnation from the United Nations, United States and several European nations after it expelled seven UN officials it accused of supporting the Tigray forces who have been battling Ethiopian and allied forces.
The government is under growing pressure as people begin to starve to death in Tigray under what the UN has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade.” Last week the UN humanitarian chief told The Associated Press that the situation in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience.”
The US has threatened further sanctions if humanitarian access to Tigray isn’t granted soon and the warring sides don’t take steps toward peace.
Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency
Duterte’s successor stands to inherit enormous problems led by the pandemic
Updated 04 October 2021
AP
MANILA, Philippines: The popular mayor of the Philippine capital registered his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s elections on Monday, promising to ease coronavirus outbreaks, fix the country’s battered economy and heal deep political divisions.
Mayor Isko Moreno is one of several aspirants in what is expected to be a crowded and politically hostile race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte. Senator and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy Friday, and Duterte’s daughter is among others thought likely to seek the presidency in the May 9 elections.
The 46-year-old Moreno, who grew up in Manila’s slums and at one point scavenged for food as a child, is expected to bank on his rags-to-power life story, movie star looks and widely praised projects in Manila, including restoring order in its chaotic streets and public markets.
But he’s up against formidable politicians and celebrities, including whichever candidate Duterte and his ruling party will endorse.
“We are too divisive and indecisive that caused the stomping of our economy on top of the pandemic,” Moreno told reporters. “My countrymen, give me a chance to heal our country for a bright future.”
Duterte’s successor stands to inherit enormous problems led by the pandemic, which caused the country’s worst economic recession, long-entrenched poverty and decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies. The next leader will also take over in a politically charged atmosphere with Duterte facing a possible array of legal cases arising from his brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty drug suspects dead. The International Criminal Court is investigating the massive drug killings.
The ailing Duterte, 76, announced Saturday he was retiring from politics and withdrew from an earlier plan to run as vice president under the ruling PDP-Laban party. That decision opened an option for his daughter, southern Davao city Mayor Sara Duterte, to run for the presidency.
Sara Duterte has said she and her father have agreed that only one Duterte will run for a national office next year. She has registered to run for reelection as mayor but speculation remains rife that she will decide to seek the presidency.
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard said Duterte’s exit from politics should not mean that his role and responsibilities for the widespread drug killings would end too.
“His political retirement should, in fact, strengthen the possibilities and avenues for accountability,” Callamard, a former UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, told The Associated Press. “What I do hope is that whoever follows on his bloody steps will fully reverse the bloody policies he conducted against the poor, the sick, the addicts.”
Duterte has denied authorizing extrajudicial killings although he has repeatedly threatened drug suspects with death in public speeches human rights activists say foster impunity among law enforcers.
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
New Zealand began its vaccination campaign slowly compared to most other developed nations
Updated 04 October 2021
AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand’s government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer.
Since early in the pandemic, New Zealand had pursued an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the virus through strict lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing.
Until recently, that elimination strategy had worked remarkably well for the country of 5 million, which has reported just 27 virus deaths.
While other nations faced rising death tolls and disrupted lives, New Zealanders went back to workplaces, school yards and sports stadiums safe from any community spread.
But that all changed when the more contagious delta variant somehow escaped from a quarantine facility in August after it was brought into the country from a traveler returning from Australia.
Despite New Zealand going into the strictest form of lockdown after just a single local case was detected, it ultimately wasn’t enough to crush the outbreak entirely.
One factor may have been that the disease spread among some groups that are typically more wary of authorities, including gang members and homeless people living in transitional housing.
The outbreak has grown to more than 1,300 cases, with 29 more detected on Monday. A few cases have been found outside of Auckland.
Ardern said that seven weeks of lockdown restrictions in Auckland had helped keep the outbreak under control.
“For this outbreak, it’s clear that long periods of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases,” Ardern said. “But that is OK. Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines. Now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things.”
New Zealand began its vaccination campaign slowly compared to most other developed nations. Rates rocketed in August after the outbreak began but have dropped off significantly again since then.
About 65 percent of New Zealanders have had at least one dose and 40 percent are fully vaccinated. Among people age 12 and older, about 79 percent have had at least a single jab.
Under Ardern’s plan that starts Tuesday, Aucklanders will be able to meet outdoors with loved ones from one other household, early childhood centers will reopen and people will be able to go to the beach.
The dates for a phased reopening of retail stores and later bars and restaurants have yet to be decided.
Ardern said the elimination strategy had served the country incredibly well but the government always intended to eventually transition to the protection of vaccines, a change hastened by the delta variant “game changer.”
The government’s elimination approach had been broadly supported by New Zealanders but was facing increasing criticism. Over the weekend, hundreds of people turned out to rallies protesting the lockdown.
Opposition lawmaker Chris Bishop said the government had no clear strategy to deal with the outbreak other than total surrender.
But Ardern said that most measures would remain in place to keep the outbreak under control, including exhaustive contact tracing and isolating those who got infected.
“There’s good cause for us to feel optimistic about the future,” Ardern said. “But we cannot rush.”
Experts at Abu Dhabi forum unpack the lessons of COVID-19 pandemic
Health experts call out governments for being woefully underprepared for COVID-19’s global havoc
Recommendations made to ensure future pandemics are better handled or stopped in their tracks
Updated 03 October 2021
KATERYNA KADABASHY AND ROBERT EDWARDS
ABU DHABI, UAE / BOGOTA, Colombia: The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted societies the world over, exposing not only the vulnerabilities of national economies, supply chains and health infrastructure, but also the deep social inequities within and among nations.
Experts had long warned the world was woefully underprepared for a pandemic, lacking the necessary preparedness, surveillance, alert systems, early response infrastructure and leadership to prevent a global outbreak.
“The world was not prepared,” Michel Kazatchkine, former executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, said at the World Policy Conference (WPC) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
“All the public health officials, experts, previous international commissions and review committees had warned of the potential of a new pandemic and urged for robust preparations since the first outbreak of SARS.
Instead, governments have spent the past year and a half playing catch-up, squabbling over limited supplies of medical and protective equipment, implementing inconsistent containment measures, and jealously guarding their health data.
During that time, more than 235 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide and nearly 5 million people have died. At its peak in 2020, half of the world was in lockdown and 90 percent of children were missing out on their education.
Economists estimate that the pandemic will have cost the world economy roughly $10 trillion in output by the end of 2021 — just a fraction of which could have been spent on containing or preventing the pandemic from happening in the first place.
“COVID-19 took large parts of the world by surprise,” Kazatchkine said. “National pandemic preparedness has been vastly underfunded despite the clear evidence that the cost is a fraction of the cost of responses and losses incurred when a pandemic actually occurs.”
In May this year, the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response identified weak links at every link in the chain. It found that preparation was inconsistent and underfunded, while the alert system “was too slow and too meek.”
It said that governments failed to deliver a rapid or coordinated response when the World Health Organization declared that the outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on Jan. 30, 2020. Indeed, most only responded when infections began to rise.
INNUMBERS
4.81 million: Worldwide COVID-19 deaths as of Oct. 3, 2021.
$4 trillion: Global GDP loss (2020 & 2021) due to COVID-19 (UNCTAD).
$2.4 trillion: Tourism sector’s loss in 2020 alone (UNCTAD).
The IPPR report also concluded that the WHO had not been granted sufficient powers to respond to the crisis — a disaster that was further exacerbated by a distinct lack of political leadership.
To explore whether governments could have handled the pandemic better and what lessons might be drawn to help prevent future outbreaks, Kazatchkine chaired a WPC panel discussion titled “Health as a Global Governance Issue: Lessons from COVID-19 Pandemic.”
During the session, the panelists laid out four key recommendations for governments and multilateral organizations to take on board to ensure future pandemics are better handled or stopped in their tracks. Their conclusions will be discussed at a special session of the World Health Assembly in November.
Their first recommendation concerned the establishment of a new financing mechanism to invest in preparedness and inject funds immediately at the onset of a potential pandemic. This would help to prevent a repeat of the widespread dithering seen among governments in late 2019 and early 2020.
Their second recommendation called for a standing, pre-negotiated, multilateral platform to produce vaccines, medical diagnostic tools and supplies for rapid and equitable delivery as essential common global goods.
This would help address the shocking inequalities seen in the world’s supply chains, whereby whole regions suffered extreme shortages of cleaning chemicals, personal protection equipment and medical oxygen for hospitals, and has led to a situation where many rich countries are approaching full vaccination while several of the poorest have inoculated barely 5 percent of their populations.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, two things became very obvious to those of us on the African continent,” Juliette Tuakli, CEO of CHILDAccra Medical and chair of the board of trustees at United Way Worldwide, told the WPS panel.
“One was that the West had huge capacity but little strategy, and we in Africa had a lot of strategy and little capacity. The second thing that was obvious was the importance of health as a national strategic asset within our economies.
“The pandemic highlighted health inequities that are ongoing, (plus) weaknesses in our systems such as (shortages). As well as the weak regional and domestic financing systems for procuring appropriate medications and vaccines, (not to speak of the prevalence) of very insidious health regulatory policies throughout the continent.
“Looking at the global stage, it’s important that we not just partner with other groups and agencies but that we have equal status within those relationships. There has to be some equity in our partnerships, here on, in terms of health and health governance, for us to be part of the solution, not just part of the problem.”
The WPC panel’s third recommendation called for strengthening and empowering the WHO to oversee and even grade nations on their preparedness for future outbreaks, to have greater control over vaccination campaigns, and to assume more overall leadership.
“Too many governments lacked solid preparedness plans, core public health capacities, organized multi-sectoral coordination and clear commitment from leadership. And this is not a matter of wealth,” Kazatchkine said.
“I believe that COVID-19 has shaken some of our standard assumptions that a country’s wealth will secure its health. Actually, leadership and competence may have counted for more than cash when it comes to responding to COVID-19.”
Finally, the experts recommended the establishment of global health-threat councils at the level of heads of state and government to ensure both political commitment and accountability in fighting and preventing pandemics, elevating such threats to the level of terrorism, climate change and nuclear proliferation.
“It should be treated like a military topic — to invest in health well in advance to face a crisis,” said Jean Kramarz, director of healthcare activities at AXA Partners Group.
“If health is strategic, it means that governments should overinvest in health to make sure that they have the right equipment, they have the right drugs, they have secured their supply chain, and it should be done permanently. It should be a topic of national interest.”
While experts in health and good governance ponder the lessons of the pandemic with a view to improving readiness for the next major outbreak, medical professionals are still fighting the crisis at hand. An array of aggressive virus variants, overstretched ICU facilities and sluggish vaccination campaigns are keeping the rate of infection stubbornly high.
“The pandemic is not yet over,” Kazatchkine said. “As we speak, over 400,000 new cases and 10,000 deaths are reported globally every day. Current hotspots are the US, Brazil, India, followed by the UK, Turkey, the Philippines and Russia.
“National responses across the world span from the complete lifting of restrictions in Denmark to new statewide lockdowns in Australia and a growing political and public-health crisis in the US.
“Where the number of infections increases, we see again unsustainable pressure on the health care system and on health care workers. So, the bottom line here is that the pandemic remains a global emergency and the future remains uncertain.”
NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and two others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday after the agency raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
Officials from the NCB had reportedly boarded the ship dressed as passengers on Saturday night before conducting the raid based on “specific intelligence inputs” and investigations spanning two weeks. The ship was bound for Goa.
In a statement on Sunday, the NCB said it had detained Aryan and seven others for questioning after recovering banned drugs such as MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD or mephedrone, and charts from the cruise ship.
“All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. After questioning, all the eight accused would be produced in the court, and it will take a decision,” said.
According to media reports, Aryan and two others had been taken for medical tests to the JJ Hospital on Sunday and was be produced in court later on Sunday, where the NCB planned to seek their remand for further questioning.
Aryan, 23, completed his schooling in Britain before graduating from the University of Southern California. He is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.
The couple also have a daughter, Suhana Khan, and another son, AbRam
Shah Rukh, 55, who is one of the world’s most famous actors, starring in more than 107 Hindi films. In 2017, Forbes said his earnings amounted to an estimated $38 million from endorsements and movies, placing him on the 65th spot in its list of top 100 celebrities.
The actor enjoys an incredible social media presence with 42 million followers on Twitter, owns the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket team, which plays for the Indian Premier League and runs a successful production house named the Red Chillies Entertainment.
Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty came to Aryan's defence on Sunday, urging the public “to give the child a breather.”
“When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (the drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out,” he said during a TV debate.
The opposition Congress party also questioned the NCB’s rationale of detaining the “small fish” while accusing the government of ignoring a larger haul of drugs elsewhere.
“NCB gets very busy arresting small fish on a cruise ship, but when it comes to the biggest fish of them all — the 3000kg heroin smuggled from Adani’s Mundra port, NCB is completely mum,” Congress party’s spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed said in a Twitter post on Sunday.
On Sept. 21, 3,000kg of heroin was seized at the Mundra airport in the western state of Gujarat. The government has yet to launch a probe into the drug haul, estimated to be worth $3.1 million.
Authorities, however, said they would be “acting in an impartial manner,” despite the presence of “some Bollywood links” in the case.
“In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law,” NCB Chief S. N. Pradhan told reporters on Sunday.
He added that the NCB had conducted more than 300 “such raids in the last one year” in Mumbai alone.
“We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue whether foreign nationals are involved, film industry or rich people are involved,” he said.
In September last year, some of Bollywood’s most prominent actors, including Deepika Padukone, were questioned by the NCB in a wide-ranging drug probe in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a famous actor, who was found dead at his residence in June.
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
The bomb targeted a mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman said.
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters
KABUL: At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since US forces left at the end of August.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Daesh extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in the Daesh stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.
An apparent roadside bomb went off at the gate of the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Qari Saeed Khosti confirmed the deaths.
Three suspects have been arrested, Bilal Karimi, Taliban official spokesman said. Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, he said. He added the investigation was ongoing.
Mohammad Israil, a Kabul resident, said he heard “a loud sound” and saw people running away.
An Italian-funded emergency hospital in Kabul tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.
The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban, who maintained a heavy security presence. Later in the afternoon the site was cleaned. The only signs of the blast was slight damage to the ornamental arch by the entrance gate.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Daesh group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.
Daesh maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. Daesh has claimed several attacks against the Taliban, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
Sunday’s attack is the first to target the capital since late August when a Daesh suicide bomber targeted American evacuation efforts outside Kabul’s international airport. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members and was of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.
It was claimed by Daesh–Khorasan.
Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks Daesh has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital.
On Friday, Taliban fighters raided a Daesh hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after a Daesh roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.