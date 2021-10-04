TikTok launches ‘Meet the Talent’ live event series

You are here

The first session focused on food, featuring Abdullah, a Saudi-based chef and food enthusiast. (HO)
  • Short-form video app starts new series to showcase top regional creators
DUBAI: Short-form video app TikTok is highlighting the creators on the platform through the launch of “Meet the Talent,” a live event series. The first event took place on Sept. 26 at @TikTokMENA_Live with more events scheduled every month.

“The ‘Meet the Talent’ sessions underscore our efforts to support and nurture talent on the platform, while also inspiring up-and-coming content enthusiasts to put their best foot forward and unleash their potential,” said Hany Kamel, content operations director at TikTok MENA. 

The first session focused on food, featuring Abdullah, a Saudi-based chef and food enthusiast; Chahrazad, a Dubai-based celebrity chef, cake artist and serial entrepreneur; Sabreena, a talented chef who guides her followers through the process of creating savory dishes and sweet delicacies; and Salma, the widely loved culinary chef from Fatafeat.

Abdullah told Arab News that the idea for a food channel came from “an art background where I used to create art from scratch and come up with new and out-of-the-box concepts. I combined both talents, paired with my videography skills to share it on TikTok.”

Chahrazad’s TikTok journey has been a reflection of her real-life career path in the cake world. “I have grown in both worlds with my followers alongside me watching me grow step by step and achieving my dreams one at a time. For me, it’s not just a platform — it’s like a documentary of my baking passion as I embark on the next steps,” she said. 

For Sabreena, it’s all about pushing boundaries. “I love the idea of being able to present my skills in the kitchen and practice my profession in culinary arts, which is why I decided to be part of TikTok because it allows me to share creative ways to try new cuisines and show viewers that cooking can be creative,” she said.

Salma draws inspiration from the challenges and interactions on the platform. “I joined TikTok two years ago and have always found the platform fascinating with the number of creative and engaging challenges and projects they have which keeps us creators in the loop,” she said.

Upcoming sessions will focus on various topics ranging from fashion and beauty to music and art. Ahead of each participant’s performance, the TikTok team will introduce and interview each of the creators, before inviting the audience to join in an interactive Q&A session.

Topics: TikTok

Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia

Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia

Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia
  • The signing follows the Group’s earlier partnerships with Japan’s leading publishing houses Shogakukan, Shueisha, and Kadokawa
  • The content licensing agreement follows the highly anticipated launch of Manga Arabia Kids
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: In a step towards further diversifying the breadth of global manga content for Arab audiences, the Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG) today signed a licensing agreement with renowned Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia. The strategic partnership empowers SRMG with exclusive copyrights to publish the first-ever Arabic adaptations of Kodansha’s popular manga fiction series.

The signing follows the Group’s earlier partnerships with Japan’s leading publishing houses Shogakukan, Shueisha, and Kadokawa, enabling a robust knowledge-exchange platform to ensure Manga Arabia’s distinctive content is purposeful, safe, and inspired by Arab cultural values – ready to be consumed by all members of Arab families.

Commenting on the partnership, Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG), said: “Our creative collaboration with Kodansha is the latest in our recent series of partnerships with Japan’s leading publishing houses for Manga Arabia, ensuring our innovative storytelling can reach manga enthusiasts across the Arab world through official and legal channels.”

Dr. Essam Bukhary, Editor-in-Chief of Manga Arabia, said: “We are extremely pleased to sign this agreement with Kodansha, a company that has undoubtedly emerged as a leader in the industry and garners global acclaim for its works such as Attack on Titan. This agreement certainly enriches the breadth of Manga Arabia’s creative content via a legal, official channel that benefits the original creators and publishers, while enhancing the regional creative landscape with original Saudi and Arab IPs.”

Satoru Matsumoto, Vice President and Board Member / Kodansha said: “We are extremely delighted to have three of our highly popular titles published in the upcoming editions of Manga Arabia. This partnership is a historic milestone for us, helping us widen the reach of titles loved by an extensive Japanese fanbase and enabling us to officially publish and distribute them in an Arabic-speaking country for the very first time. We look forward to presenting manga fans across Saudi Arabia and the wider region with exciting new stories from a variety of genres, while inspiring a renewed excitement for the artform. We would like to extend our gratitude to SRMG for providing us with this opportunity, and hope that such partnerships pave the way for stronger cultural collaborations between Japan and the Kingdom.”

The content licensing agreement follows the highly anticipated launch of Manga Arabia Kids, featuring exhilarating manga tales juxtaposed with simplified Arabic graphics. Print and digital versions are available for free, with electronic copies ready for download on the Manga Arabia Kids mobile app. The inaugural edition is also being distributed across primary and middle schools in the Kingdom, in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Manga Arabia will soon launch a second title targeting readers aged 16 years and above.

Topics: SRMG Manga Arabia

Facebook chooses ‘profit over safety,’ says whistleblower

In an interview with news program 60 Minutes, Haugen discussed her decision to speak out about the internal workings of Facebook. (AP)
In an interview with news program 60 Minutes, Haugen discussed her decision to speak out about the internal workings of Facebook. (AP)
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

Facebook chooses ‘profit over safety,’ says whistleblower

In an interview with news program 60 Minutes, Haugen discussed her decision to speak out about the internal workings of Facebook. (AP)
  • Facebook is putting profit before public good, says whistleblower Frances Haugen
  • Internal documents show company is lying about making significant progress against hate, violence and misinformation
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The whistleblower who shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children’s mental health revealed her identity Sunday in a televised interview, and accused the company of choosing “profit over safety.”
Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for companies including Google and Pinterest — but said in an interview with CBS news show “60 Minutes” that Facebook was “substantially worse” than anything she had seen before.
She called for the company to be regulated. “Facebook over and over again has shown it chooses profit over safety. It is subsidizing, it is paying for its profits with our safety,” Haugen said.
“The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world,” she said.
The world’s largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm brought about by Haugen, who as an unnamed whistleblower shared documents with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal that detailed how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls, especially around body image.
US Senator Richard Blumenthal responded to the interview ahead of Haugen’s appearance to testify in Congress next week, saying in a statement: “Facebook’s actions make clear that we cannot trust it to police itself. We must consider stronger oversight.”
In the “60 Minutes” interview Haugen explained how the company’s News Feed algorithm is optimized for content that gets a reaction.
The company’s own research shows that it is “easier to inspire people to anger than it is to other emotions,” Haugen said.
“Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money.”
During the 2020 US presidential election, she said, the company realized the danger that such content presented and turned on safety systems to reduce it.
But “as soon as the election was over they turn them back off, or they change the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over safety, and that really feels like a betrayal of democracy to me,” she said.
“No one at Facebook is malevolent,” she said, adding that co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not set out to make a “hateful” platform. But, Haugen said, the incentives are “misaligned.”

Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs Nick Clegg vehemently pushed back at the assertion its platforms are “toxic” for teens, days after a tense congressional hearing in which US lawmakers grilled the company over its impact on the mental health of young users.
While Haugen did not draw a straight line between the decision to roll back safety systems and the US Capitol riot on January 6, “60 Minutes” noted that the social network was used by some of the organizers of that violence.
During an appearance on CNN, Clegg dismissed the link.
“I think the assertion (that) January 6th can be explained because of social media, I just think that’s ludicrous,” Clegg told the broadcaster, saying it was “false comfort” to believe technology was driving America’s deepening political polarization.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Clegg sought to pre-empt Haugen’s interview by penning a 1,500-word memo to staff alerting them of the “misleading” accusations.
Facebook has encountered criticism that it fuels societal problems, attacks Clegg said should not rest at Facebook’s feet. But he acknowledged that people with pre-existing issues may not benefit from social media use.
He also disputed reporting in an explosive Wall Street Journal series that Facebook’s own research warned of the harm that photo-sharing app Instagram can do to teen girls’ well-being.
“It’s simply not borne out by our research or anybody else’s that Instagram is bad or toxic for all teens,” Clegg told CNN, but added Facebook’s research would continue.
Facing pressure, the company had previously announced it would suspend but not abandon the development of a version of Instagram meant for users younger than 13.

Topics: Facebook Whistleblower Instagram Child safety

SRMG expands into publishing industry in MENA with the launch of Raff Publishing

Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn. (Supplied)
Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn. (Supplied)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

SRMG expands into publishing industry in MENA with the launch of Raff Publishing

Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn. (Supplied)
  • SRMG announces Raff Publishing at the Riyadh International Book Fair, in line with the Group’s new growth strategy and digital transformation
  • Raff Publishing will adopt new models in regional publishing, harnessing digital formats and innovative technologies, and amplifying regional perspectives by publishing the Arab World’s greatest authors
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) today announced the launch of a book publishing company designed to meet the market needs of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The new venture, Raff Publishing, will embrace digital technologies, explore new formats and adopt innovative business models which support SRMG’s reputation as a leading source of audience-centric content and information in the region.
Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn, and forecast to reach US$104.21bn in 2025. The new publishing house will utilize pioneering business models and embrace new digital formats and publishing technologies, including print-on-demand, e-books and audiobooks. While the global publishing market is predicted to grow at a three per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, e-books are expected to reach 11.7 per cent CAGR, with audiobooks achieving even stronger growth at 24.4 per cent CAGR, offering significant commercial opportunities for the Group.

Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG

“It’s time for the MENA publishing industry to evolve to meet the content demands of a technologically advanced population in Saudi Arabia and across the region,” said Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. “With the launch of Manga Al Arabiya, we witnessed a massive turnout of young Arab talent with creative ideas, ready manuscripts and unique perspectives, and realized that we only need to provide an outlet for this talent to flourish,” added Al-Rashid. “With Raff Publishing, we are committed to developing talent, broadening audience reach with a focus on popular genres to meet existing demand, and to creating new markets through diverse formats, on-demand publishing and intelligent use of data and modelling to inform our business strategies.”
The Group believes it will deliver significant returns by tapping into new audiences, building avenues for consumption, and meeting the demand for Arabic content—including for international best-selling titles across fiction and non-fiction genres.
In line with SRMG’s commitment to enrich Arabic content and foster a culture of reading, Raff Publishing will publish MENA authors with compelling stories, and unique insights enabling it to acquire a roster of the Arab World’s greatest writers and literary classics.
Haifa Al-Jedea, Managing Director of SRMG Think, said: “With the launch of Raff Publishing, we will actively seek out new authors from across the Arabic-speaking world. We aim to publish books that will reach the full range of regional audiences who are hungry to hear stories they can relate to and, most importantly, feel represented by. We know there is an unmet appetite for quality regional content, and we will seek to discover, develop and publish new authors—poets and novelists, children’s authors, essayists, thought leaders and analysts—increasing the opportunities for MENA voices to be heard.”

Haifa Al-Jedea, Managing Director of SRMG Think

To enhance the regional audience’s access to global-best sellers and enrich Arabic content in the region, Raff Publishing has established extensive relationships and arrangements with international publishing houses and authors specializing in genres that are in high-demand but not widely available in the region. These include, Penguin Random House, the largest trade book publisher in the world; John Wiley & Sons, respected publisher of scholarly and scientific works, as well as the bestselling For Dummies books; Abrams, publisher of critically acclaimed and bestselling works; and The MIT Press one of the most distinguished university presses in the world. Raff Publishing is also engaging with global best-selling authors in order to publish their titles in Arabic, including the famous Max Einstein series by renowned author James Patterson,
The first titles from Raff Publishing are expected to be available online and through regional bookstores early in 2022.
With an expanding network of outlets, SRMG’s new growth strategy covers five business verticals: SRMG Media: Digital Platforms, Podcasts and Multimedia; SRMG International: International Investments and Partnerships; SRMG Think, providing unique viewpoints on local, regional and global topics by enhancing existing capabilities and venturing into two new businesses, including Raff Publishing, that complete, complement and enhance the Group’s current offering; SRMG X: Events, Conferences and Exhibitions; and SRMG Labs: Innovation, Incubation, and Training.
Driven by a newly appointed leadership team, and listed on the Tawadul stock exchange in Riyadh, SRMG is focused on delivering original, exclusive and premium content to consumers through new digital and social platforms, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach. The recently announced growth strategy leverages the Group’s data and technology strengths to develop new products and services, enhance monetization capabilities and diversify revenue streams.
Raff Publishing is at Riyadh International Book Fair, stand I-01.The Fair runs from 1 – 10 October 2021 at Riyadh Front.

Topics: SRMG Raff Publishing

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. (File/AFP)
Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. (File/AFP)
  • Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in US District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey
  • Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the US Capitol.
Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in US District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey. They argue that Twitter is censoring Trump in violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the motion.
Twitter declined to comment Saturday on Trump’s filing.
The company permanently banned Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Twitter cited concerns that Trump would incite further violence. Prior to the ban, Trump had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter.
Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. Facebook’s ban will last two years, until Jan. 7, 2023, after which the company will review his suspension. YouTube’s ban is indefinite.
In July, Trump filed lawsuits in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against all three tech companies and their CEOs, claiming that he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed as part of Trump’s case against Twitter.

Topics: Donald Trump Twitter US

How media brands celebrated Saudi National Day

How media brands celebrated Saudi National Day
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

How media brands celebrated Saudi National Day

How media brands celebrated Saudi National Day
  • Gifts, augmented reality, top startups list, music among online initiatives used to mark Kingdom’s 91st National Day    
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Twitter

The social media platform marked the annual event through gifts and a contest. Twitter Middle East and North Africa asked its audiences to share their plans for celebrating #SaudiNationalDay and some responders won customized gifts from the brand.

Twitter also created an emoji of the Saudi flag that was triggered whenever the hashtags #SaudiNationalDay, #SaudiNationalDay2021, and #SaudiNationalDay91 were tweeted throughout September.

A dedicated events page in Arabic and English, providing platform users with real-time updates on activities, was also launched.

Snapchat

Snap launched a first-of-its-kind activation in the region using augmented reality to mark the 91st Saudi National Day. The activation saw the Snap Map of Saudi Arabia appearing in bright green to represent the national flag and the Kingdom highlighted from other countries, the first time Snap had ever recolored a Middle East territory on the map.

It also marked cultural and heritage sites — such as AlUla, Tabuk Castle, Alkhobar Water Tower, Rijal Almaa, Masmak Fort, and Nassif House — on the map allowing users to explore the Kingdom.

The markers for the sites included a Face Lens experience, whereby Snapchatters in Saudi Arabia found themselves on a virtual balcony with all of the national landmarks behind them.

Additionally, a series of customized Actionmojis, exclusive to Snapchatters in the Kingdom, were unveiled for a limited time on National Day only.

LinkedIn

Professional networking platform LinkedIn chose the day to release its inaugural 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups list, identifying the top 10 startups in Saudi Arabia.

Based on data from the company and compiled by the LinkedIn news team, the Top Startups list globally is an annual ranking of emerging new businesses to watch out for and work for.

The list for Saudi Arabia highlights the Kingdom’s up-and-coming ventures through a four-pillar methodology measuring employment growth, engagement, job interest, and talent attraction. It showcases startups that are successfully navigating the evolution of consumer and business needs in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic landscape. The full list and more details can be found here.

Spotify

Music and podcast streaming platform Spotify celebrated the occasion through music by releasing a special playlist titled “Ana El Saudi.”

It brought together some of the finest male and female voices to pay homage to Saudis through a rich selection of 94 patriotic songs. The tracks are considered a treasure among Saudi nationals and include Fahad Bin Fasla’s “Haza El Saudi Foq,” and Mashael’s “Sawb Alriyadh.”

OSN

OSN marked the day by revealing the most-watched content in the Kingdom. The list included new additions such as “Loki” and “Mare of Easttown,” as well as old favorites such as “Succession,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Westworld.”

OSN’s latest Original production series, “Al Shifra,” and “No Activity,” also made the cut.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

45th anniversary

