TikTok launches ‘Meet the Talent’ live event series

DUBAI: Short-form video app TikTok is highlighting the creators on the platform through the launch of “Meet the Talent,” a live event series. The first event took place on Sept. 26 at @TikTokMENA_Live with more events scheduled every month.
“The ‘Meet the Talent’ sessions underscore our efforts to support and nurture talent on the platform, while also inspiring up-and-coming content enthusiasts to put their best foot forward and unleash their potential,” said Hany Kamel, content operations director at TikTok MENA.
The first session focused on food, featuring Abdullah, a Saudi-based chef and food enthusiast; Chahrazad, a Dubai-based celebrity chef, cake artist and serial entrepreneur; Sabreena, a talented chef who guides her followers through the process of creating savory dishes and sweet delicacies; and Salma, the widely loved culinary chef from Fatafeat.
Abdullah told Arab News that the idea for a food channel came from “an art background where I used to create art from scratch and come up with new and out-of-the-box concepts. I combined both talents, paired with my videography skills to share it on TikTok.”
Chahrazad’s TikTok journey has been a reflection of her real-life career path in the cake world. “I have grown in both worlds with my followers alongside me watching me grow step by step and achieving my dreams one at a time. For me, it’s not just a platform — it’s like a documentary of my baking passion as I embark on the next steps,” she said.
For Sabreena, it’s all about pushing boundaries. “I love the idea of being able to present my skills in the kitchen and practice my profession in culinary arts, which is why I decided to be part of TikTok because it allows me to share creative ways to try new cuisines and show viewers that cooking can be creative,” she said.
Salma draws inspiration from the challenges and interactions on the platform. “I joined TikTok two years ago and have always found the platform fascinating with the number of creative and engaging challenges and projects they have which keeps us creators in the loop,” she said.
Upcoming sessions will focus on various topics ranging from fashion and beauty to music and art. Ahead of each participant’s performance, the TikTok team will introduce and interview each of the creators, before inviting the audience to join in an interactive Q&A session.