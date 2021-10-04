You are here

Lebanon resumes IMF 'interactions', committed to fair solution for creditors

Lebanon resumes IMF 'interactions', committed to fair solution for creditors
Beirut, Lebanon. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon resumes IMF 'interactions', committed to fair solution for creditors

Lebanon resumes IMF 'interactions', committed to fair solution for creditors
  • Lebanon has been in deep financial crisis since late 2019, since then the currency has lost some 90 percent of its value
  • An IMF program is widely seen as the only way Lebanon can obtain help from foreign donors

Reuters

Lebanon has resumed "interactions" with the International Monetary Fund with a view to agreeing a recovery program that can harness international support, the government said on Monday.


Lebanon is also fully committed to a transparent and equitable debt restructuring process and welcomes bondholder interest in taking part in the process, the finance ministry said in a statement.


"The government reiterates its commitment to a fair and comprehensive solution for all creditors and will engage ... in good faith discussions with all its creditors as early as practicable," it said.


Lebanon has been in deep financial crisis since late 2019, since then the currency has lost some 90 percent of its value, poverty has soared, and the banking system has been paralysed.

Beirut defaulted on its sovereign debt in March 2020, saying it needed the foreign currency reserves to meet basic needs.


There was no immediate comment from the IMF, which has previously said it has had courtesy calls with members of Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government and stands ready to engage.


An adviser to the Association of Banks in Lebanon who requested anonymity said: "We welcome the government's commitment to good faith negotiations and look forward to engaging".


An IMF program is widely seen as the only way Lebanon can obtain help from foreign donors who want the government to carry out reforms to tackle the root causes of the crisis, including state corruption and waste.


IMF talks broke down last year largely because Lebanon's banking system and politicians couldn't agree with the previous government on the scale of the losses in the financial system.


Agreement in Lebanon on the losses is the starting point for more IMF talks, economists say.


The economy minister has said the banking sector, central bank and other players in the financial system are working to agree on the size of the losses and how they should be distributed.


Lazard, which helped Lebanon draft last year's disputed recovery plan, has been asked to resume its role as adviser in preparation for the resumption of IMF talks.


The previous plan identified a $90 billion hole in the financial system - a figure endorsed by the IMF.


The government has formed an IMF negotiation team led by Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami and including the ministers finance, economy and trade, and the central bank governor.


Lebanon's foreign debt holders, including some of the world's biggest investment funds, have urged it to begin debt restructuring talks as soon as possible. 

The World Trade Organization, WTO or OMC, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts
  • The strong annual growth rate for merchandise trade in 2021 is mainly due to the collapse in 2020
  • They said the biggest downside risks came from the pandemic itself

Reuters

A resurgence of global economic activity has lifted merchandise trade above its pre-pandemic peak, the World Trade Organization said Monday as it upgraded its 2021 and 2022 trade forecasts.


"The WTO is now predicting global merchandise trade volume growth of 10.8 percent in 2021 - up from 8.0 percent forecasted in March - followed by a 4.7 percent rise in 2022," up from four percent previously, the global trade body said.


The strong annual growth rate for merchandise trade in 2021 is mainly due to the collapse in 2020, when trade bottomed out in the second quarter.


The rate of growth is expected to moderate as merchandise trade returns to the long-term trend it was on before the Covid-19 crisis struck.


Supply-side issues such as semiconductor scarcity and port backlogs may strain supply chains, but are unlikely to have large impacts on global aggregates, WTO experts said.


They said the biggest downside risks came from the pandemic itself.


"Trade has been a critical tool in combatting the pandemic, and this strong growth underscores how important trade will be in underpinning the global economic recovery," said WTO director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.


"But inequitable access to vaccines is exacerbating economic divergence across regions. The longer vaccine inequity is allowed to persist, the greater the chance that even more dangerous variants of Covid-19 will emerge, setting back the health and economic progress we have made to date."


While regions with access to Covid-19 jabs and sufficient fiscal space were recovering strongly, poorer regions with mostly unvaccinated populations are lagging behind, she said.


The WTO's 12th ministerial conference is to be held in Geneva from November 30 to December 3.


Okonjo-Iweala has said that one of her main objectives is to push long-blocked trade talks on fishery subsidies across the finish line.


The former Nigerian finance and foreign minister started her four-year term at the WTO helm in March. She dismissed as "fake news" reports that she was threatening to resign if no progress is made on major logjams at the global trade body.

Alturki Holding oil arm acquires US drilling firm Newsco

Alturki Holding oil arm acquires US drilling firm Newsco
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Alturki Holding oil arm acquires US drilling firm Newsco

Alturki Holding oil arm acquires US drilling firm Newsco

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sawafi company, Alturki Holding oil arm, has acquired the US drilling services company Newsco.

It is one of the most important directional drilling companies in the petroleum industry in the world, Sawafi said in a statement cited in a report carried by Asharq, without disclosing the value of the deal.

Sawafi, the global leader in upstream technologies will now control about 9 patents in directional drilling, and Sawafi Newsco will operate and support 25 projects at full capacity at one time using technology that allows it to expand drilling services wherever needed. 

The acquisition deal comes within the framework of Saudi companies’ interest in localizing directional drilling techniques, and to benefit from US innovations in this context.

Sawafi Newsco expects to steadily increase the number of patents through its research and development department, the statement said.

Alturki Holding plans further acquisitions to localize technology in line with the Vision 2030 to attract investment, in addition to Sawafi’s early efforts to contribute to a value-added program launched by Saudi Aramco in 2015, CEO Rami Alturki said.

 

Dubai car trading platform gets $5m in latest funding 

Dubai car trading platform gets $5m in latest funding 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai car trading platform gets $5m in latest funding 

Dubai car trading platform gets $5m in latest funding 
  • Using their platform, people can buy cars from official dealers and individual resellers
  • The lastest funding comes as Seez aims to take advantage of the $3 trillion car industry

Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based startup Seez has secured $5 million in its latest funding round.

Founded in 2016, the automotive startup offers a platform for car listings, as well as artificial intelligence and data tools for car buyers. 

Using it's platform, people can buy cars from official dealers and individual resellers. 

“Seez is growing faster than expected so more capital will help us deal with our rapid growth as we continue our European expansion,” Seez co-founder and chief executive officer, tarek Kibrit, said in a statement.

The lastest funding comes as Seez aims to take advantage of the $3 trillion car industry, which it said “remains largely offline.”

“Now we are moving towards a more comprehensive solution for both car buyers and dealers. As the world continues to change rapidly we need to keep evolving our offerings,” Kibrit.

Uber records 50% year-on-year rise in average weekly Saudi female drivers

Uber records 50% year-on-year rise in average weekly Saudi female drivers
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Uber records 50% year-on-year rise in average weekly Saudi female drivers

Uber records 50% year-on-year rise in average weekly Saudi female drivers

Arab News

RIYADH: Uber has revealed a 50 percent year-on-year increase in female drivers in Saudi Arabia working for the ride-hailing company. 

The global firm has introduced country-specific policies to the Kingdom to encourage Saudi female drivers and female passengers to use the platform.

The company’s “Women Preferred View” means female drivers in the country are able to select women-only riders.

The initiative, rolled out in 2020, not only saw a rise in women drivers, but also sparked a 79 percent year-on-year increase in the average weekly female trips taken in the Kingdom.

Mohammed Gazzaz, Uber’s general manager in Saudi Arabia, hailed the success of the policy, and said: “We invested in months of research and focus groups to establish what really mattered to women in relation to transport and driving with confidence, and to help devise initiatives that would make a substantial difference to women’s lives.”

He added: “We support the goal of increasing female participation in the workforce by providing flexible economic opportunities and offering women affordable transport solutions to get to their places of work.”

The company also launched another initiative, Masaruky, to support the ongoing government drive to empower Saudi women and help them contribute toward the development of the national economy.

Masaruky was launched with a SR1 million ($266,667) pledge, in partnership with Al-Nahda Foundation and the Saudi Driving School, to support women who wanted to obtain their driver’s license but who lacked the means.

The program aims to increase female participation in the workforce through access to affordable transportation, in addition to increasing women’s access to flexible economic opportunities through Uber technology, which more than 200,000 Saudis currently benefit from.

The main findings from an Uber-commissioned Ipsos poll found that 31 percent of those surveyed were interested in driving as an earnings opportunity, while 74 percent said they only wanted to carry women riders.

Expatriates make up two-thirds of real estate workers in Saudi Arabia: HR ministry

Expatriates make up two-thirds of real estate workers in Saudi Arabia: HR ministry
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Expatriates make up two-thirds of real estate workers in Saudi Arabia: HR ministry

Expatriates make up two-thirds of real estate workers in Saudi Arabia: HR ministry

Arab News

RIYADH: Expatriates make up 67 percent of all real estate workers in Saudi Arabia, according to an official at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), Al Eqtisadiah reported.

"The number of workers currently employed in real estate professions and activities targeted in the localization process is more than 37,000 people, of whom 33 percent are Saudis, while the percentage of expatriates is 67 percent," project manager and director of property localisation at the ministry, Mohammad Almasoudi said.

This came on the sidelines of the introductory meeting on the settlement of the real estate sector, which was held at the end of last week.

 

 

