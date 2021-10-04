You are here

  • Home
  • Son demands Iran free ailing father for urgent medical care

Son demands Iran free ailing father for urgent medical care

Son demands Iran free ailing father for urgent medical care
Babak Namazi, the son of Baquer Namazi, who has been held in Iran, is calling for his father’s immediate release so that he can receive emergency and potentially life-saving surgery. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5wg8u

Updated 04 October 2021
AP

Son demands Iran free ailing father for urgent medical care

Son demands Iran free ailing father for urgent medical care
  • Baquer Namazi, 84, requires surgery within days to clear up a severe blockage in the main artery that supplies blood to his brain
  • “My father has already lost so much precious time. I'm begging Iran to let him spend whatever small amount of time he has left with his family,” Babak Namazi told reporters Monday
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The son of an Iranian-American man who has been detained in Iran for more than five years called for his father’s immediate release on Monday so that he can receive emergency and potentially life-saving surgery.
Baquer Namazi, 84, requires surgery within days to clear up a severe blockage in the main artery that supplies blood to his brain, according to his son, Babak, and the family’s lawyer, Jared Genser.
“My father has already lost so much precious time. I’m begging Iran to let him spend whatever small amount of time he has left with his family,” Babak Namazi told reporters Monday.
The elder Namazi, a former UNICEF representative and dual Iranian-American national, was detained in 2016 when he traveled to Tehran to try to win the release of his son Siamak Namazi, a businessman arrested in Iran months earlier. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the United States and United Nations says were trumped-up spying charges.
Baquer Namazi was granted medical furlough in 2018 and his sentence was subsequently commuted to time served, but Iranian authorities have not permitted him to leave the country. Siamak Namazi remains jailed in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, and Babak Namazi reiterated Monday his demands for his brother’s release as well.
Baquer Namazi’s doctors have said that he needs surgery within seven to 10 days to avoid a potentially catastrophic stroke, his son said. The family and its supporters have made their demands known to Iran, but are also seeking direct intervention from President Joe Biden’s White House. The legal team on Monday filed an appeal seeing help from the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health.
“The time for best efforts is over,” Genser said. “The time for action is now.”
The clear hope is for the elder Namazi to be transferred away from Iran to receive surgery given how preoccupied hospitals there have been with treating COVID-19 patients. If he is not permitted to leave within days, Babak Namazi said, his father will have to undergo the operation in Iran — a less than ideal scenario.
“If it’s between him dying and not dying, of course it’s an option,” Babak Namazi said.

Topics: Iran Baquer Namazi Iranian-American

Related

Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested
Middle-East
Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested
Iran’s army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan
World
Iran’s army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan

Japan’s new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic

Japan’s new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic
Updated 05 October 2021
Reuters

Japan’s new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic

Japan’s new PM calls Oct. 31 election, vows to fight pandemic
  • Abe allies and new faces share Cabinet posts
Updated 05 October 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, on Monday called a parliamentary election for Oct. 31 and vowed to bolster the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after being formally confirmed by lawmakers in the top job.

Kishida, a 64-year-old former foreign minister with an image as a consensus builder, earlier unveiled a Cabinet lineup  dominated by allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and ex-Finance Mnister Taro Aso.

“I want to ensure we implement large-scale, bold coronavirus countermeasures and economic policies. To do that, we must ask the people whether they trust me, Kishida, to carry out these policies,” he said at his inaugural news conference.

“I would like to pursue a politics of trust and compassion with the people’s mandate,” he said, drawing on the main theme in his campaign to become leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), making politics more accessible to the public.

While Kishida may enjoy a honeymoon period usually afforded new governments, analysts said he probably didn’t want to lose time, given risks posed by the pandemic.

His decision to call an election came as a surprise to most analysts who had expected the election to be held in November. Parliament will now be dissolved on Oct. 14.

Kishida said he would consider COVID-19 relief payouts, adding he had also instructed ministers overseeing the pandemic response to come up with policies on vaccinations, to strengthen the medical system and to expand testing to help reopen the economy. New coronavirus cases in Tokyo on Monday totalled 87, the lowest since Nov. 2 last year.

Kishida’s predecessor Yoshihide Suga enjoyed support ratings of about 70 percent  soon after taking office a year ago, but came under heavy fire over his handling of the pandemic. Following Suga’s decision to make way for a new face, Kishida beat three contenders who-will-almost-certainly-be-next-pm-2021-09-28 for the LDP leadership last week, paving the way for parliament to formally elect him premier on Monday.

Kishida’s Cabinet features allies of Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, who quit last year citing ill health as his dream of another term faded. Of the 20 posts, 13 were filled by people with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida’s pledge to promote fresh faces, but many heavyweight jobs  went to allies of Abe or of outgoing finance minister Aso.

“He won the election with the support of Abe and Aso, so now it’s time for him to return the favour, it’s not the time for him to cut them off,” said political analyst Atsuo Ito.

Aso’s replacement at the Finance Ministry is his low-profile brother-in-law, Shunichi Suzuki, who is viewed as likely to continue the government’s policy of tempering growth spending with fiscal reform.

Kishida said he wanted to pursue policies that achieve “a new type of capitalism” that distributes more wealth to households and tackles Japan’s widening income gap, adding that tweaking the financial income tax rate – which is levied on investment income —was among options he would consider.

One of those closest to Abe, former economy minister Akira Amari, became the ruling party’s powerful secretary-general.

Amari, who has promised a big extra budget after the election, told reporters on Monday it would need to include steps to ameliorate social divisions and COVID-19.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who is Abe’s brother, retained his position, as did Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, reflecting Kishida’s intention to continue Abe and Suga’s push to boost the nation’s security ties with the US while preserving trade ties with China.

President Joe Biden congratulated Kishida, describing the US-Japan alliance as a “cornerstone” of peace and stability in the region. Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped for “friendly and cooperative” ties with Japan, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Kishida said Japan should continue discussions with China, but expressed concerns over Beijing’s moves to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas.

Kishida also created a new post of economy security minister and filled it with a close ally of Amari, the architect of policies aimed at protecting sensitive technology from China in areas such as supply chains and cyber security.

There are three women in the line-up, one more than Suga had, but none of them hold a heavyweight portfolio.

Topics: Japan Fumio Kishida Pandemic

Related

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
World
Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
Japan PM Abe to resign over health: lawmakers
World
Japan PM Abe to resign over health: lawmakers

UK govt accused of ‘moral bankruptcy’ over closure of Afghan resettlement helpline

The UK government has been accused of “moral bankruptcy” after a leaked email chain showed that the Foreign Office has closed an email helpline dedicated to helping Afghan citizens escape. (Reuters/File Photos)
The UK government has been accused of “moral bankruptcy” after a leaked email chain showed that the Foreign Office has closed an email helpline dedicated to helping Afghan citizens escape. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

UK govt accused of ‘moral bankruptcy’ over closure of Afghan resettlement helpline

The UK government has been accused of “moral bankruptcy” after a leaked email chain showed that the Foreign Office has closed an email helpline dedicated to helping Afghan citizens escape. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Officials ‘washing their hands’ of Afghanistan situation, says lawyer
  • About 250 female judges in Afghanistan ‘in imminent danger’
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been accused of “moral bankruptcy” after a leaked email chain showed that the Foreign Office has closed an email helpline dedicated to helping Afghan citizens escape to Britain.

An email from the Foreign Office — seen by The Independent newspaper — addressed to a lawyer helping female judges trapped in Afghanistan states “this mailbox is now closed” and that “no emails will be read or responded to.”

According to The Independent, more than 200 female judges are stranded in Afghanistan and living in hiding. Campaigners have warned that they are at risk of being killed by the Taliban.

Thousands of political prisoners, including Al-Qaeda operatives and other terrorists, have been freed by the militant group, and many of the judges responsible for imprisoning them now fear revenge attacks.

Lawyers at Mishcon de Reya, a highly respected law firm, told The Independent that they have launched legal action against the UK government after it rejected visa applications from 35 Afghan judges — both men and women — being hunted down by Taliban members.

“Closing the Foreign Office inbox is another example of the government washing their hands of the situation,” Maria Patsalos, a lawyer at Mishcon de Raya, told The Independent.

“It is morally bankrupt of them. It is symptomatic of their lack of caring about the situation. They don’t care about the people who are left behind. They believe they can close up shop.”

Female judges, Patsolos warned, are in “imminent danger” and are being forced to move from “safe house to safe house on a daily basis.

“The Taliban are knocking door to door to find them. Extended family members are beaten up until they tell them where they are. We have had kidnappings, one judge had two children kidnapped, but eventually had the two kids returned after extensive negotiations,” she said.

Two female judges were murdered in January this year, though the Taliban denied responsibility for that attack. Other female Afghan former officials, such as police officers, are also being targeted, and reports from within the country suggest that numerous police officers have already been killed.

Shutting down the Foreign Office email inbox shows that ministers deem the Afghan crisis to be over, said the lawyer, who added that it also wrongly assumes that the British public does not care about the issue.

“This is not the case,” she said. “The average person on the street cares about what happens in Afghanistan. Evacuation planes are going from Afghanistan. None of them are going to the UK as no Afghan citizens have been granted visas from the UK. There is still a chance to help those suffering who are in danger on the ground.”

The UK’s promise to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, she added, appears to be “hot air.”

A UK government spokesperson told The Independent: “We are continuing to work through the more than 200,000 requests we have received to date and support continues to be available seven days a week, with dedicated civil servants supporting British and Afghanistan nationals.

“We will continue to do all we can to secure safe passage to enable British nationals and eligible Afghans to leave the country. Our contact channels remain open for those seeking assistance.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

After Afghans fell from plane, families live with horror
World
After Afghans fell from plane, families live with horror
UK foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks
World
UK foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks

EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older

EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older

EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older
  • European Medicines Agency says booster doses may be considered at least 6 months after the 2nd dose
  • The agency’s human medicines committee issued the recommendation after studying data for the Pfizer vaccine
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

AMSTERDAM: The European Union’s drug regulator gave its backing Monday to administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.
The European Medicines Agency said the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.”
The agency’s human medicines committee issued the recommendation after studying data for the Pfizer vaccine that showed a rise in antibody levels following boosters given around 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old.
The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after their second shot.
The agency said its decision came after studies showed that an extra dose of the vaccines increased people’s ability to produce antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19 in organ transplant patients with weakened immune systems.
“Although there is no direct evidence that the ability to produce antibodies in these patients protected against COVID-19, it is expected that the extra dose would increase protection at least in some patients,” the agency said in a statement.
The EMA recommendations go to the European Commission for approval and then to health authorities in all 27 EU nations, whose national health authorities decide on vaccination strategies. Some countries already have begun administering booster shots.
Numerous studies have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines remain strongly protective months after people receive their second dose, dramatically cutting the risk of hospitalization and death.
The World Health Organization’s chief had urged wealthy nations not to use booster doses this year, saying there is no scientific data that proves the shots are necessary. He said COVID-19 vaccines would be put to better use in developing countries, where many people still have not received their first vaccine shots.
The United States government launched a campaign last month to offer boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.
Pfizer-BioNTech said in a statement that they “do not expect the introduction of booster doses in the United States and the EU, if authorized, to impact the existing supply agreements in place with governments and international health organizations around the world.”
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4.8 million people around the world.

Topics: European Medicines Agency Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Pfizer COVID-19 jab safe for children aged 5-11, clinical trial results show
Middle-East
Pfizer COVID-19 jab safe for children aged 5-11, clinical trial results show
US could authorize Pfizer COVID-19 shot for kids age 5-11 in October
World
US could authorize Pfizer COVID-19 shot for kids age 5-11 in October

Paris baguette winner in row over social media posts

Paris baguette winner in row over social media posts
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

Paris baguette winner in row over social media posts

Paris baguette winner in row over social media posts
  • Makram Akrout did not take part in a ceremony at the weekend to receive his prize
  • By tradition, the winner of the prestigious award is given a contract to supply the presidential Elysee Palace with baguettes for a year
Updated 04 October 2021
AFP

PARIS: The Tunisia-born baker who just won the coveted annual award for the best baguette in Paris has been caught up in a row over claims he shared extremist posts on social media.
Makram Akrout, whose achievement last month in beating off 173 rivals for the award was hailed as an immigrant success story in France, did not take part in a ceremony at the weekend to receive his prize.
By tradition, the winner of the prestigious award is given a contract to supply the presidential Elysee Palace with baguettes for a year, but this will now reportedly not be the case.
Screen grabs published by an anonymous Twitter user claimed to show that Akrout had shared, on a now-deleted Facebook account, posts expressing Islamist ideas and anti-French sentiments.
Akrout “understood that it was not necessarily ideal to come” and receive the prize, the first deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, told AFP during the ceremony Saturday on the esplanade of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist who is running for president, had been scheduled to present the award but had a “personal scheduling conflict” and could not attend, Gregoire said.
Akrout was instead represented by his flour supplier, who evoked a “staffing problem” to explain the baker’s absence.
The controversy has erupted as immigration is expected to be a major theme in France’s 2022 presidential elections, where far-right leader Marine Le Pen is still seen as the top challenger to President Emmanuel Macron.
Akrout, a 42-year-old who has worked for 19 years as a baker in France since arriving from Tunisia, has seen new customers flock to his Boulangers de Reuilly bakery since winning the award.
Bakers of Tunisian origin are widely present in the sector in Paris and have in the past also won the best Paris baguette award.
The Elysee had in a tweet last week congratulated Akrout, saying that “as tradition dictates, he will now provide bread for the Elysee Palace for a year.”
But the Le Parisien daily reported that the Elysee would not be accepting his bread. An official told the paper “We have not got in touch with this gentleman... it is not automatic that the winner of the best baguette in Paris delivers to the Elysee.”
The city hall has asked police to investigate his social media posts further.
Akrout’s lawyer did not confirm or deny he had shared the posts.
“Like many Internet users, he in the past posted content on social media without grasping its significance,” the lawyer, Sylvia Lasfargeas, told AFP.
She said her client had since been hit by a “surge of hate messages” on social media.
Akrout, who acquired French nationality in 2019, emphasises “his attachment to France and adherence to the fundamental principles of freedom, equality and fraternity,” Lasfargeas added.
The shared posts on the screen grabs posted by the anonymous Twitter user are dated 2019 and 2020.
The recently created account had also shared news items supportive of far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, a possible candidate in the 2022 elections.
The president of the bakers’ union of Paris, Franck Thomasse, described his past social media activity as an “error” that this “very good professional regrets.”

Topics: Tunisia France Makram Akrout baguette

Related

Let them eat bread! French hoard baguettes lockdown
Business & Economy
Let them eat bread! French hoard baguettes lockdown
Au revoir, baguette! France goes burger-mad
Offbeat
Au revoir, baguette! France goes burger-mad

Albania rejects deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process channel migrants

Albania's Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme with the UK was “embarrassing.” (Reuters/File Photos)
Albania's Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme with the UK was “embarrassing.” (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Albania rejects deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process channel migrants

Albania's Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme with the UK was “embarrassing.” (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Albania will ‘never be a hub of anti-immigration policies,’ foreign minister said
  • UK grapples with sharp rise in number of people arriving on its shores from France via English Channel
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Albania’s foreign minister has denied reports that migrants arriving in the UK will be sent to her country to have their asylum claims processed, calling the alleged plans “fake news.”

Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion her country would participate in such a scheme was “embarrassing,” following a report in the British press that the UK Home Office was discussing the construction of a processing center in the Balkan country.

The Sun newspaper claimed that a British government source said talks over the construction of a processing center were at the “technical stage.”

But, speaking Sunday, Xhacka said: “So embarrassing the fake news spreading in the British media about an ‘offshore hub in the Balkans’ namely in Albania to ‘detain migrants crossing Channel from France.’

“Albania will proudly host 4,000 Afghan refugees based on its goodwill, but will never be a hub of anti-immigration policies of bigger and richer countries.”

Xhacka added that she had instructed that the Albanian Embassy in the UK demand a retraction of the story.

Endri Fuga, the director of communications for the Albanian government, labeled the story “completely untrue.” In a tweet, he added: “Albania opened its doors to 4,000 Afghans and we are proud of that.”

Australia already processes asylum applications from overseas centers, and the British government is said to be in talks with the Danish government over the establishment of a shared processing center in Rwanda.

The UK has struggled to contain an increasing number of people arriving in the country via small boats across the English Channel.

According to data from the UK Home Office, compiled by the Press Association, over 17,000 people had arrived in the UK via the Channel by the end of September this year — more than double the figure for the whole of 2020.

The growing number of arrivals has put pressure on the government domestically, as images surface daily of young men in life jackets arriving on British beaches. It has also led to tensions and disagreements with its French neighbors, which the UK argues should be doing more to prevent people from attempting the perilous crossing.

Despite the growing number of people arriving in Britain via the Channel, the number of asylum applications that the UK processed actually fell in 2020 — down to 29,456 from 35,737 in 2019.

That is roughly a third of the all-time high in applications of 84,132 in 2002.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are determined to tackle the unacceptable rise in dangerous Channel crossings … This is a shared, international challenge and we continue to work with other countries to meet it.”

Topics: UK Albania migrants

Related

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
World
Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders
Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts
World
Albania gets 1st Afghan evacuees after deadly Kabul blasts

Latest updates

Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code
Saudi Building Academy to be set up to educate, train on building code
Modon boosting Saudi business ties at Riyadh event
Modon boosting Saudi business ties at Riyadh event
Kuwait crown prince meets Saudi minister of state at Bayan Palace
Kuwait crown prince meets Saudi minister of state at Bayan Palace
Who’s Who: Mohamed A. Al-Hammaad, a vice president of Human Capital and Corporate Services at Intigral
Who’s Who: Mohamed A. Al-Hammaad, a vice president of Human Capital and Corporate Services at Intigral
Damning UN report lists 5 years of crimes against humanity in Libya
Damning UN report lists 5 years of crimes against humanity in Libya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.