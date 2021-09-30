You are here

Iran's army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan

Iran's army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan
Iran’s army put its wary neighbors on notice Thursday that it's about to conduct a wide-ranging military exercise near its northwestern border amid long-simmering tensions with Azerbaijan. (Shutterstock)
Iran's army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan

Iran's army to hold drill near tense border with Azerbaijan
  • The commander of the Iranian army's ground forces said the drill would test weapons, assess the combat readiness of troops and demonstrate the country's military capabilities
  • The drill, which starts on Friday, is bound to put Iranian troops and weapons close to the tense border with Azerbaijan
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s army put its wary neighbors on notice Thursday that it’s about to conduct a wide-ranging military exercise near its northwestern border amid long-simmering tensions with Azerbaijan.
The commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, said the drill would test weapons, assess the combat readiness of troops and demonstrate the country’s military capabilities. It would involve drones, attack helicopters, tanks and artillery.
The state-run IRNA new agency’s report did not specify the exact area the exercise would cover. But the drill, which starts on Friday, is bound to put Iranian troops and weapons close to the tense border with Azerbaijan — a prospect that has already raised alarm in the ex-Soviet Caspian Sea nation.
Earlier this week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he was stunned by the planned drill in an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.
“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” he said, noting it was the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union that Iran was intending to stage such a show of force so close to its border.
Iran long has been skeptical of Azerbaijan over its ties to the West and deep military cooperation with the Islamic Republic’s archrival, Israel.
Azerbaijan and Israel have strengthened their military alliance in recent months, with Israeli-supplied high-tech drones helping to tilt the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Baku’s favor last year.
Iran’s foreign ministry drew a direct connection between the country’s military drill and Azerbaijan’s ties to Israel in remarks earlier this week.
“It’s clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime, even demonstratively, near its borders and in this regard it will take any action it deems necessary for its national security,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.
The tensions with Azerbaijan have also complicated a vital border passage that trucks use to ferry fuel and other goods from Iran to Armenia. Azerbaijani authorities have detained two Iranian truck drivers in recent weeks for trying to take the route, angering Iran.
The drill comes as the region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
  • The sentence means that Couzens will die in prison with no chance of parole
  • Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her with his police belt before setting fire to the body
LONDON: A serving London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws.
Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown restrictions as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard, drove her far outside the city, and then raped and killed her.
Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges.
In handing down the sentence, Justice Adrian Fulford said Couzens misused his role as police officer and the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal.” Couzens went “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape,” having planned the crime in “unspeakably” grim detail, the judge said.
The seriousness of the case was so “exceptionally high” that it warranted a whole life sentence, Fulford added. The sentence means that Couzens will die in prison with no chance of parole.
The body of Everard, a marketing executive, was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) southeast of London, a week after she went missing. Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her with his police belt before setting fire to the body.
Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and had worked as part of a team protecting diplomatic locations in central London. He had worked an overnight shift at the US Embassy on the day he kidnapped Everard.
Everhard’s slaying and the officer’s arrest shocked the nation and raised questions about trust in police. London’s Metropolitan Police department has said it was “sickened, angered and devastated” by how one of its own was responsible for the crime.
In the aftermath of Everard’s killing, many questions were raised about trust in police and how police vet their officers. Some also criticized Scotland Yard for not doing enough to protect women and girls and tackle allegations of sexual violence.
After Couzens’ arrest, it emerged that he had been accused of indecent exposure at least twice before he murdered Everard, and police is being investigated over whether the allegations were dealt with properly.
The case touched a nerve with women particularly because Everard was abducted while walking home along well-lit areas of Clapham and Brixton — urban, busy areas of the capital frequented by scores of women and girls every day.
Labour Party lawmaker Harriet Harman renewed calls for Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police’s first female chief, to step down to allow for the implementation of urgent reforms, including the immediate suspension of officers accused of violence against women.
“Women need to be confident that the police are there to make them safe, not to put them at risk,” Harman wrote in a letter to Dick. “Women need to be able to trust the police, not to fear them.”

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students
University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students

University of Florence launches fundraising campaign for Afghan students
  • ‘We all want to do our part so they can finish their studies in serenity,’ city’s mayor tells Arab News
  • Initiative also being undertaken to support students’ social integration
ROME: The University of Florence has launched a fundraising initiative to help its 40 Afghan students.

All the donations collected in this nationwide campaign will be used to subsidize the students’ fees, their accommodation, and all expenses to buy the necessary materials — such as books — to complete their degrees in Italy.

The campaign began this week, and according to the rector’s office it has already had a positive response, with donations coming mostly from Florence but also from several university alumni living abroad. 

Most of the Afghan students are studying history, archaeology, geography and art. Some are following graduate and postgraduate courses in agricultural engineering.

“They’ve been doing great in their studies so far. What happened back home mustn’t stop their education, and we all want to do our part so they can finish their studies in serenity,” Florence Mayor Dario Nardella told Arab News.

Rector Alessandra Petrucci told Arab News: “The entire academic community of the University of Florence has been following with attention the developments of the Afghan emergency, and we all intend to show in a concrete way that we remain close to our students coming from that country to get their higher education here with this fundraising.”

She said: “Since the crisis broke in Afghanistan, those students have been kind of stuck here in Florence. They struggle with the complex logistics of those who don’t know what to do or what to expect in their immediate future, while their thoughts are with their families, stuck in their country, and with whom it’s often difficult even to get in touch via WhatsApp.”

Petrucci added: “Many of them experience problems staying here, to pay rent as money can’t come from home for multiple reasons. At least with this (fundraising) initiative, we hope they’ll find some confidence to carry on with their education and build a better future, for their families back home and for their nation.”

The university is also promoting a permanent initiative involving Florence City Council, Careggi Hospital and Croas Toscana, the regional guild of social workers, to support the Afghan students’ social integration into the city.

US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva

US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva
US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva

US and Russia launch new round of talks in Geneva
  • State Department disarmament chief Bonnie Jenkins had earlier said that Washington hoped ‘concrete steps’ would emerge from the talks
GENEVA: Russian and US diplomats held talks behind closed doors in Geneva on Thursday, the latest round of discussions between the world’s top two nuclear powers following a June summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
US State Department number two Wendy Sherman and Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov were expected to meet for most of the day.
The talks began around 10:00a.m., said a member of Russia’s mission to the UN.
State Department disarmament chief Bonnie Jenkins had earlier said that Washington hoped “concrete steps” would emerge from the talks in Geneva.
Beyond disarmament, the two sides were expected to discuss new technologies, space and artificial intelligence, Swiss news agency ATS reported.
Thursday’s talks were being held at Russia’s UN mission, after the last round in late July was hosted by the Americans a few hundred meters (yards) away.
Arms control was at the top of the agenda at that exchange.
At their June 16 summit, Biden and Putin said that it was vital to keep talking despite the differences that divide the two nuclear giants.
Even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow and Washington stayed in contact to prevent a conflict breaking out, they said.

Australia state Victoria's 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans

Australia state Victoria's 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Australia state Victoria's 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans

Australia state Victoria's 50 percent jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
  • Authorities largely blame rise on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend that breached pandemic regulations
CANBERRA: Australia’s Victoria state on Thursday reported a jump of more than 50 percent in daily COVID-19 cases, which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend that breached pandemic regulations.
State capital Melbourne traditionally hosts the annual grand final which the football-obsessed city celebrates with a long weekend.
Because of Melbourne’s lockdown, two Melbourne teams played for the national premiership on Saturday in the coronavirus-free west coast city of Perth.
Contact tracers found a third of Victoria’s 1,438 new infections reported on Thursday had broken pandemic rules by attending social gatherings on the Friday public holiday and on game day, officials said.
Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria’s COVID-19 response, said time would tell whether the infection jump was “one big rogue day” or part of a grave new trend.
“Today highlights the consequence of hundreds of people dropping their guards, dropping their guard for very understandable reasons and we’re all fed up with it,” Weimar said, referring to Melbourne’s lockdown.
“But this is a direct consequence of hundreds of decisions made on Friday and Saturday last week and the question now is how we manage this going forward,” he added.
Melbourne’s lockdown is set to end on Oct. 26 when 70 percent of the state’s population aged 16 and older is expected to be fully vaccinated. Residents are becoming increasingly frustrated by the city’s sixth lockdown of the pandemic.
Australia’s second-most populous city will overtake Argentine’s capital Buenos Aires next week as the city that has endured the longest lockdown in the world, Melbourne’s Herald-Sun newspaper has reported. Buenos Aires stay-at-home orders lasted 245 days.
Victoria’s infection rate has overtaken neighboring New South Wales where the spread in Sydney has plateaued with a rapidly increasing vaccination coverage.
New South Wales reported 941 infections on Thursday and six deaths. The vaccination rate has also accelerated, with 63 percent of its target population fully vaccinated according to government data, since the Australian delta variant outbreak was first detected in Sydney on June 16.
Only 49 percent of Victoria’s target population were fully vaccinated, partly because the state has delayed second doses to make more vaccine available for first doses.
Victoria on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The state on Wednesday reported 950 new infections and seven deaths, which were both daily records.
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said his government remained determined to end lockdowns in Australia despite the worsening situation in Melbourne.
Frydenberg, a Melbourne resident, said the city had become despondent due to lockdowns, the latest beginning on Aug. 5.
“Melbourne tragically and sadly has gone from being the most livable city in the world to the most locked down city in the world,” he said, referring to an Economist Intelligence Unit index that ranked the city at the top of its livability table for seven consecutive years until 2017.
The government has said its payments to workers who had lost hours due to lockdowns would end two weeks after 80 percent of a state or territory’s target population were fully vaccinated.
Frydenberg said such payments were costing his government 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) a week.
State and territory leaders agreed in July that lockdowns would no longer be necessary after the 80 percent vaccination benchmark had been reached.
But with the delta variant stretching hospital resources in Sydney and Melbourne, some leaders have suggested they might maintain border restrictions until 90 percent of their populations are fully vaccinated.

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months
Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

Vietnam to end coronavirus lockdown in largest city after 3 months
  • People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes
  • In the past week, Vietnam’s average new cases dropped by a third compared to earlier in the month
VUNG TAU, Vietnam: Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge.
People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes, restaurants can serve take-away meals and other essential businesses can open, the city said on its website Thursday.
A social distancing order, however, will still be enforced. Schools are closed, public transport remains suspended, travel in and out of the city will be controlled and public gatherings of more than 10 people outside is banned.
People who wish to attend social activities will have to show proof of vaccination to be admitted to establishments, authorities said.
Ho Chi Minh City along with 18 southern provinces went into lockdown in mid-July when cases started to surge.
In the past three months, the delta variant of the virus has infected 770,000 people and killed over 19,000, according to the health ministry. Most of Vietnam’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in this wave, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for the majority of them.
Other southern cities have also eased lockdown restrictions, gradually resuming activities as infections decline.
In the past week, Vietnam’s average new cases dropped by a third compared to earlier in the month when 14,000 were being recorded daily, the health ministry said.
In Vung Tau city, 70 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh city, barricades set up on the streets to control traffic during the lockdown were taken down as local residents cheered.
“We will have to celebrate this day, that the city is removing the barricades so we can go out again and get back to our normal lives,” local resident Pham Van Thanh said as he helped officers remove a barricade on his street.
Vietnam is speeding up vaccinations in order to reopen the country, with priority for big cities and vulnerable locations such as industrial zones.
Ho Chi Minh City’s health authority last week approved shortening the interval between two shots of AstraZeneca to six weeks, against the recommended eight to 12 weeks by the manufacturers, in order to fully vaccinate people quickly.
The health ministry says 98.5 percent of the city’s adults have been inoculated and 48 percent of them have received both shots.
However, Vietnam’s overall vaccination rate remain low with only 9.3 percent of its 98 million people fully vaccinated. The authority said short supply is the reason for the delay of virus inoculation.

