’Massive’ child sex abuse in French Catholic Church, inquiry finds

’Massive’ child sex abuse in French Catholic Church, inquiry finds
Commission president Jean-Marc Sauve and Catholic Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, Bishops’ Conference of France’s president, during the publishing of a report by an independent commission into sexual abuse by church officials on Tuesday in Paris. (AFP)
AFP

  • Commission's two-and-a-half-year inquiry and 2,500-page report prompted outrage as the Catholic Church in France and around the world faces a growing number of abuse claims and prosecutions
  • Pope Francis expressed "great pain" over the "appalling" findings, a Vatican spokesman said
PARIS: French Catholic clergy sexually abused around 216,000 minors spanning seven decades since 1950, a “massive phenomenon” that was covered up by a “veil of silence,” an independent commission said Tuesday.
The commission’s two-and-a-half-year inquiry and 2,500-page report prompted outrage as the Catholic Church in France and around the world faces a growing number of abuse claims and prosecutions.
Pope Francis expressed “great pain” over the “appalling” findings, a Vatican spokesman said, adding: “His thoughts turn first to the victims, with great sorrow for their wounds and gratitude for their courage in speaking out.”
The report found that the “vast majority” of victims were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social backgrounds. Their abusers were mainly priests, bishops, deacons and monks.
When claims against lay members of the Church, such as teachers at Catholic schools are included, the number of child abuse victims climbs to 330,000 since 1950, the report found.
“These figures are more than worrying, they are damning and in no way can remain without a response,” commission chief Jean-Marc Sauve told a press conference that unveiled the nearly 2,500-page report.
“Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church showed a profound and even cruel indifference toward the victims.”
Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the report, expressed his “shame and horror” at the findings.
“My wish today is to ask forgiveness from each of you,” he told the news conference.
Sauve denounced the “systemic character” of efforts to shield clergy from sex abuse claims and urged the Church to pay reparations even though most cases are well beyond the statute of limitations for prosecution.
His commission detailed 45 recommendations to avoid further abuse, not least a requirement that priests inform prosecutors of any child abuse during the sacrament of confession — under Catholic doctrine priests are usually bound to absolute secrecy.
“We expect clear and concrete responses by the Church,” a collective of six victims’ associations said.
The report, at nearly 2,500 pages, found that the “vast majority” of victims were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social backgrounds.
“The Catholic Church is, after the circle of family and friends, the environment that has the highest prevalence of sexual violence,” the report said.
Sauve had already told AFP on Sunday that a “minimum estimate” of 2,900 to 3,200 clergy members had sexually abused children in the French Church since 1950.
Yet only a handful of cases prompted disciplinary action under canonical law, let alone criminal prosecution.
The commission began its work after Pope Francis vowed to address abuse by priests in May 2019, ordering people aware of cases to report them to Church officials.
In France in particular, the case of Philippe Barbarin, an archbishop initially convicted of not telling police of a priest’s abuse of boy scouts, drew outrage after he was acquitted in January 2020.
Francois Devaux, head of a victims’ association, condemned a “deviant system” and called for a new “Vatican III” council to chart a way forward.
“You have finally given an institutional recognition to victims of all the Church’s responsibilities, something that bishops and the pope have not yet been prepared to do,” Devaux said at the news conference.
“I’m dumbfounded,” said Yolande Ormancey, a 63-year-old parishioner praying Tuesday at the Fourviere basilica in Lyon, southeast France.
“I expect these criminals to be punished, and support offered to victims whose lives have been ruined,” she said.
The victim estimates were largely based on a representative study carried out by France’s INSERM health and medical research institute.
Sauve and his team of 21 specialists, all unaffiliated with the Church, also interviewed hundreds of people who came forward to tell their stories.
“If the veil of silence covering the acts committed has finally been torn away... we owe it to the courage of these victims,” he wrote.
The commission also had access to police files and Church archives, citing only two cases of refusals by Church institutions to turn over requested documents.
Overall, it found that 2.5 percent of French clergy since 1950 had sexually abused minors, a ratio below the 4.4 to seven percent uncovered by similar inquiries in other countries.
While that would imply an unusually high number of victims per assailant, “a sexual predator can in fact have a high number of victims, especially those who attack boys,” the report found.

France ready to question bilateral agreements with UK over fishing rights row: PM Castex

France ready to question bilateral agreements with UK over fishing rights row: PM Castex
France ready to question bilateral agreements with UK over fishing rights row: PM Castex

France ready to question bilateral agreements with UK over fishing rights row: PM Castex
  • Said Britain was not respecting commitments on fishing under Brexit deal
PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in parliament on Tuesday that Britain is not respecting its commitments on fishing under the Brexit deal.

“Britain does not respect its own signature. Month after month, the UK presents new conditions and delays giving definitive licences... this cannot be tolerated,” Castex said.

He added that if legal recourse within the European Union framework does not lead to a satisfactory outcome, France would put into question all bilateral agreements with Britain.

Kremlin blames record COVID-19 deaths on slow vaccination rate

Kremlin blames record COVID-19 deaths on slow vaccination rate
Kremlin blames record COVID-19 deaths on slow vaccination rate

Kremlin blames record COVID-19 deaths on slow vaccination rate
  • Cases are rising after a third wave over the summer and officials are considering bringing back safety restrictions
  • Coronavirus task force reported 25,110 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 895 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, with the Kremlin blaming the slow pace of vaccinations and a more virulent virus.
Cases are rising after a third wave over the summer and officials are considering bringing back safety restrictions, although they say a Moscow lockdown is not being looked at.
The coronavirus task force reported 25,110 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The record daily death toll is Russia’s sixth in recent weeks.
“The numbers are really very bad, and this is indeed a cause for concern. The main reason is the insufficient level of vaccination,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
“The virus is getting more virulent... As a rule, those who have not been vaccinated are severely ill and unfortunately die,” he told reporters on a conference call.
Russia has administered both shots of a coronavirus vaccine to 42.2 million people and needs to inoculate 35.9 million more to reach collective immunity, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.
Around 7.6 million people need booster shots, she said during a televised government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin.
Russia, which has a population of over 142 million, has approved four domestically-made vaccines for use.
Vaccine hesitancy has hampered the inoculation drive. Russians often cite a general fear of new medical products and distrust of the authorities as their reason for refusing the vaccination.

India’s top court orders states to pay $672 compensation for each COVID death

India’s top court orders states to pay $672 compensation for each COVID death
India’s top court orders states to pay $672 compensation for each COVID death

India’s top court orders states to pay $672 compensation for each COVID death
  • India has recorded 449,260 deaths overall, a tally experts say is a massive undercount
  • Petitioners had appealed to the Supreme Court to provide at least eight times the compensation
NEW DELHI: India’s top court ordered state authorities to pay $672 (50,000 rupees) as compensation for each death caused by COVID-19, as a way to help families cope with the loss, according to its order reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.
India has recorded 449,260 deaths overall, a tally experts say is a massive undercount, as millions more may have died in the vast hinterlands. In major cities including the capital New Delhi, experts said a large number of deaths were unreported as hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen supplies.
Petitioners had appealed to the Supreme Court to provide at least eight times the compensation, or 400,000 rupees, under the National Disaster Management Authority, through which the government provides some financial help in natural disasters such as earthquakes.
The government, in its affidavit, which was approved by the top court, agreed to the minimum payable amount to be disbursed by local authorities under the State Disaster Response Fund.
These funds would be over and above those paid by federal and state authorities under various other schemes, it said.
“All concerned authority shall act as a helping hand, so as to wipe off the tears of those who have suffered due to loss of a family member due to Covid-19,” the Supreme Court said in its order.
It is not known how many countries have offered such compensation for COVID-19 deaths. In Thailand, a man filed a lawsuit against the government’s COVID-19 task force and the prime minister and two other government officials, demanding a compensation of 4.53 million baht ($134,000) for negligence of duty causing his brother’s death.
India’s Supreme Court ordered state administrative bodies to brush past long bureaucratic procedures and settle all claims within 30 days of submission.
The country’s health care system buckled under a devastating rise in infections in April and May, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, which killed at least 170,000 people in May alone, official data showed.
Deaths have since come down sharply, and daily infections have settled around 34,000 since August.
India’s health ministry did not respond to a request for comment on determining the allocation amount.
India has reported 33.85 million infections overall, the second-highest globally behind the United States.

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders: officials

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders: officials
UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders: officials

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders: officials
KABUL: A British envoy held talks with senior members of Afghanistan's new Taliban government in Kabul on Tuesday, officials from both governments said.
Simon Gass, the UK's representative for Afghan transition, spoke to deputy prime ministers Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, the British foreign office said.

US says will pursue ‘other avenues’ if Iran diplomacy fails

US says will pursue ‘other avenues’ if Iran diplomacy fails
US says will pursue ‘other avenues’ if Iran diplomacy fails

US says will pursue ‘other avenues’ if Iran diplomacy fails
  • Under JCPOA deal, Iran curbed uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for lifting of economic sanctions
WASHINGTON: Top US officials will tell their Israeli counterparts on Tuesday that the Biden administration remains committed to diplomacy with Iran, but if necessary would be prepared to pursue "other avenues" to ensure Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, a senior US official said.
A visit to Washington by Israel's national security adviser, Eyal Hulata, will allow the two allies to share intelligence and develop a "baseline assessment" of how far Tehran's nuclear program has advanced, the official said.
Under a 2015 deal, Iran curbed its uranium enrichment program, a possible pathway to nuclear arms, in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Then-US President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018 and the Israeli government opposes US efforts to revive it.
In broad terms, US experts believe the time it would take Iran to achieve nuclear "breakout" – enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear bomb – has "gone from about 12 months down to a period of about a few months" since Trump pulled out of the pact, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Obviously that is quite alarming," the official told reporters ahead of Hulata's talks with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Iran has consistently denied it is developing nuclear weapons.
Echoing President Joe Biden's comments https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-due-talk-iran-with-israels-bennett-after-afghan-bombing-delay-2021-08-27 in a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in August, the official said: "We of course remain committed to a diplomatic path."
"But obviously if that doesn't work there are other avenues to pursue, and we are fully committed to ensuring that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon."
Asked what actions were under consideration and whether that included military options, the official said "we'll be prepared to take measures that are necessary" but did not elaborate.
The official said that Iran was "sending indications to a number of parties that they are preparing to come back to Vienna," where the United States and Iran held indirect talks earlier this year that stalled.
But signaling that obstacles remain, Iran's foreign minister said https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-asked-us-unfreeze-10-bln-show-good-will-iran-official-says-2021-10-02 on Saturday that the United States must first release $10 billion of Tehran's frozen funds as a sign of good will, something the Biden administration has shown no willingness to do.
Bennett, a far-right politician who ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister in June, has made clear he wants Biden to harden his stance against Iran, Israel's regional arch-foe.
There is also disagreement over Biden's opposition to further expansion of Jewish settlements on occupied land that the Palestinians want for a future state.
Asked whether the issue would be part of Tuesday's talks, the US official said Israel was well aware of the administration's view of the need to refrain from actions that could be seen as "provocative" and undermine efforts to achieve a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. 

