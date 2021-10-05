You are here

  British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul
Ben Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police, ran a chain of NGOs in Afghanistan. (Facebook Photo)
  • Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials
  • The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland to Pakistan
LONDON: A British former soldier who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has flown out of Kabul with UK officials, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday.
Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials.
The Sun tabloid reported that Slater’s evacuation was directly supervised by the British defense minister Ben Wallace.
Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police, runs a chain of NGOs in Afghanistan, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland to Pakistan after failing to secure places for them on a British airlift.
He was questioned over why single women were staying in hotels without husbands.
The Taliban then released Slater but said he could only take one staff member across the land border while ordering the others to return to Kabul.
Slater urged the Foreign Office in London to help evacuate his staff from the country after a “complete disaster” at the border.

TEHRAN: Azerbaijan has closed a mosque linked to Iran’s supreme leader, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday, days after Tehran launched war games near their shared border in a move denounced by Baku.
“The mosque and representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, representative of supreme leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed today by order of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Tasnim said, without giving further details.
Ojaghnejad has held the post since 1996, according to the website of his office, which is located inside the mosque.
Azerbaijan’s interior ministry spokesman Eskhan Zahidov said in a statement that the move was necessary because of “a surge in Covid-19 cases in several locations in Baku” and that the mosque’s operation had been “suspended temporarily.”
Iran’s embassy in Baku said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had followed up on the matter via diplomatic channels, adding that there had been no advanced warning of the move.
Since mid-September, tensions have soared between the two neighbors, who share a 700-kilometer (430-mile) border.
On Friday, the Iranian army’s ground forces began maneuvers near the frontier, a move criticized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” Aliyev had told Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Iran invoked its “sovereignty” to dismiss Azerbaijan’s concerns.
“Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, alluding to Iran’s arch-foe Israel.
Israel is a major arms supplier to Azerbaijan, which last year won a six-week war with neighbor Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said Monday that Iran’s claims were groundless.
“We reject the allegations of any third party’s presence near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, such allegations are totally baseless,” she said.
Another recent bone of contention was Baku’s decision to impose customs taxes on Iranian trucks crossing its territory to Armenia.
To avoid the route, Iran’s roads ministry announced on Monday that it was sending a delegation to Yerevan to discuss the completion of a road that directly links Iran to Armenia.
The statement said Azerbaijan “currently controls 20 kilometers of this 400 kilometer road that runs from Norduz (in Iran) to Yerevan.”
Iran was “ready to complete the remaining part of the road as soon as possible,” said the statement, which called the road “strategic” for Iranian trade.

BRUSSELS: The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn’t forgotten.
According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. More than one in three people have considered emigrating to escape the abuse.
The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said it was presenting what amounts to the first strategy of its kind given the “persistence and a significant increase of anti-Semitic incidents” around the 27-country bloc.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the strategy we are presenting today is a step change in how we respond to antisemitism. Europe can only prosper when its Jewish communities feel safe and prosper.”
Under the plan, which will be rolled out over this decade, the commission will use EU funds to support member countries as they develop their own national strategies and complement their actions.
The aim is to set up a Europe-wide network of “trusted flaggers” along with Jewish organizations to help remove illegal online hate speech. Brussels will also work with industry and IT companies to prevent the illegal display and sale of Nazi-related symbols, memorabilia and literature online.
Funding will be provided to better protect public spaces and places of worship to help Jewish people feel safer, with 24 million euros ($28 million) available already next year. Other steps will be taken to safeguard Jewish heritage, and raise awareness about Jewish culture, life and traditions.
One in 20 Europeans has never heard of the Holocaust, so the commission also wants to try to keep memory of the genocide alive by creating a network of sites “where the Holocaust happened” in cooperation with local communities.
About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II.
Another focus of the plan is to ensure that EU aid and development funds that go abroad cannot be used for activities that might incite hatred and violence against the Jewish people.

KABUL, Afghanistan: Taliban forces unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras, most of them Afghan soldiers who had surrendered to the insurgents, a prominent rights group said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Taliban leadership met with Iranian officials in Kabul in an effort to boost trade relations key to filling cash-starved coffers as the country teeters on the brink of economic collapse. The United Kingdom also sent two envoys to Afghanistan to meet with top Taliban officials, the prime minister’s spokesman said.
The killings took place in the village of Kahor in Daykundi province in central Afghanistan on Aug. 30, according to an investigation by Amnesty International. Eleven of the victims were members of the Afghan national security forces and two were civilians, among them a 17-year-old girl.
The reported killings took place about two weeks after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign, culminating in their takeover of Kabul. At the time, Taliban leaders sought to reassure Afghans that they had changed from their previous harsh rule of the country in the late 1990s.
The Taliban met with a delegation from Iran to regulate trade between the countries, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said Tuesday. They agreed to increase trading hours at the Islam Qala border crossing from eight hours per day to 24, better regulate the collection of tariffs and improve roadworks. Customs are a key source of domestic revenue for the country.
The aid-dependent country is grappling with a liquidity crisis as assets remain frozen in the US and disbursements from international organizations that once accounted for 75 percent of state spending have been paused.
Meanwhile in Kabul, the Taliban said Tuesday they arrested 11 members of the Daesh group, a rival and bitter enemy of the insurgents. The Daesh group’s affiliate — based in eastern Nangarhar province — has claimed responsibility for a spate of recent attacks targeting Taliban forces in eastern Afghanistan and elsewhere.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi posted on Twitter that the raid was carried out on Sunday night in the Afghan capital’s Fifth Police District. He provided no further details. The raid came just hours after a bombing that targeted the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, killing at least five people.
IS claimed responsibility for the mosque attack late on Monday, saying in a posting on its media arm, the Aamaq news agency, that one of their suicide bombers targeted senior Taliban figures following a mourning service.
Sunday’s bombing was the deadliest attack in Kabul since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan with the chaotic departure of the last US troops on Aug. 31. IS had also claimed responsibility for the horrific bombing on Aug. 26 that killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel outside the Kabul airport, where thousands of people were trying to reach the airport to escape Taliban rule.
The world has been watching whether the Taliban would live up to their initial promises of tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities, among them the Shiite Hazaras. However, Taliban actions so far, such as renewed restrictions on women and the appointment of an all-male government, have been met with dismay by the international community.
Protests against the Taliban’s policies toward women continued, with a demonstration Tuesday in a Kabul private school by female teachers and students who held up signs saying “Education is a right.” The protest was held indoors to avoid backlash from the Taliban, who have recently outlawed demonstrations held without permission from the government.
The UN children’s agency continued to sound the alarm, saying a humanitarian crisis is imminent and warning that half of Afghanistan’s children under age 5 are expected to suffer from severe malnutrition as hunger takes root amid serious food shortages.
“There are millions of people who are going to starve and there is winter coming, COVID raging, and the whole social system collapsed,” said Omar Adbi, UNICEF’s deputy executive director for programs, during a visit to a Kabul children’s hospital.
At the hospital, a woman named Nargis sat with her 3-year-old child who was suffering from severe malnutrition. She had come from Kunar province in northeastern Afghanistan, where fighting between the Taliban and the Daesh group has deprived communities of accessing basic needs, including food. Nargis declined to give her full name.
Amnesty’s secretary general, Agnes Callamard, referring to the killings in Daykundi, said “these cold-blooded executions (of the Hazaras) are further proof that the Taliban are committing the same horrific abuses they were notorious for during their previous rule of Afghanistan.”
Hazaras make up around 9 percent of Afghanistan’s 36 million people. They are often targeted because they are Shiite Muslims in a Sunni-majority country.
Taliban spokespersons Zabihullah Mujahid and Karimi did not respond to calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The rights group said Sadiqullah Abed, the Taliban-appointed chief of police for Daykundi, denied any killings had happened and only said that a member of the Taliban had been wounded in an attack in the province.
The Taliban took control of Daykundi province on Aug. 14, according to the Amnesty report, and an estimated 34 former soldiers sought safety in Khidir district. The soldiers, who had government military equipment and weaponry with them, agreed to surrender to the Taliban.
Mohammad Azim Sedaqat, who led the group’s surrender, arranged to decommission the weapons in the presence of Taliban members.
On Aug. 30, an estimated 300 Taliban fighters arrived in a convoy close to Dahani Qul village, where the security forces members were staying, some with family members, according to Amnesty’s report. As the security forces attempted to leave the area with their families, Taliban fighters caught up with them and opened fire on the crowd, killing a 17-year-old girl named Masuma. One soldier fired back, killing a Taliban fighter and wounding another.
The Taliban continued to shoot as the families fled, killing two soldiers, according to the report. After nine security forces surrendered, the Taliban took them to a nearby river basin and killed them, according to the rights group.
Amnesty said it verified photographs and video evidence taken in the aftermath of the killings.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Danish prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged three people with attempting to carry out acts of terrorism by acquiring bomb-making chemicals. They also acquired equipment that were to be used for an attack “in an unknown place either in Denmark or abroad.”
Copenhagen chief prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said police foiled the plot when the two male suspects were arrested. The men and a woman were detained in December 2019 and have remained in custody since then.
None of the suspects was named. In a statement, Nilas said the men are ages 22 and 23, and the woman is 39. One of the men has Danish citizenship, and the other man and the woman have dual citizenships. Their other nationalities was not given.
If found guilty of the main terror charge, they would be eligible for life prison terms, although defendants sentenced to life in Denmark serve an average of about 16 years.
The woman faces additional charges. She was charged with financing terrorist activities by acting through an intermediary to transfer money to people associated with the Daesh group.
Prosecutors also charged her with promoting terrorist activities by allegedly helping several people affiliated with IS to create social media profiles and communicate on the Internet, as well as by having spread the extremist group’s propaganda online.
A trial is scheduled to begin in November in Copenhagen.

LONDON: A Tripoli-born terror attacker who stabbed three people to death in Reading, England is launching attempts to appeal against his whole-life prison sentence.

Khairi Saadallah, 26, went on a stabbing frenzy on June 20, 2020, killing three and wounding others. 

When he was sentenced in January, the judge said this was a “rare and exceptional case in which just punishment requires that you must be kept in prison for the rest of your life.”

The terrorist is now seeking the opportunity to appeal against his sentence, which is reserved for the worst offenders such as terrorists, serial killers, and child murderers. 

His case will be heard at the Court of Appeal in London on Oct. 14.

Saadallah’s frenzied rampage in Reading, in which he stabbed groups of friends socializing in public gardens, was indiscriminate and extremely violent.

During his trial, the court was told that the men who died did not have a chance to react due to the suddenness and speed of the attack.

Britons James Furlong, 36, and David Wails, 49, were killed alongside American Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39.

The defense argued that Saadallah should not receive a whole-life order on the basis that there was no extremist motivation, harking back to the trend of this severe sentence being reserved for terror offenders. They also argued that culpability was reduced by his mental health.

In supporting his sentence, the judge said a whole-life order was necessary due to the “exceptionally high” seriousness of the offenses, which were premeditated and had terroristic motivations.

The defense’s attempts to claim that Saadallah was mentally ill were disregarded by Justice Nigel Sweeney, who outlined how his only visit to a mental health institution was inspired by drug consumption.

The judge ruled that the knifing frenzy was carried out for a “religious, political or ideological cause,” because Saadallah shouted “God is the greatest” and “God accept my jihad” in Arabic during his killing spree.

Saadallah had fought for the Ansar Al-Sharia militia in Libya as a teenager during the country’s civil war, which the Home Office failed to discover while investigating. The judge used his links to the terror outfit as evidence of the Libyan’s extremist views, which he said he continued to hold despite issues with drink and drugs.

