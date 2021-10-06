Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

You are here

Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has urged the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime facilitating largescale migration into the European Union. (Reuters)
  • Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas
  • Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she fears those deaths "will grow into dozens”
WARSAW, Poland: Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday urged the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime facilitating largescale migration into the European Union.
Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three EU nations that border Belarus.
Several recently died of exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of forests and swamps.
Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she fears those deaths “will grow into dozens.”
“So I urge the United Nations and the world community to act to stop the humanitarian catastrophe that’s about to happen in the middle of Europe,” she told a press conference during the Warsaw Security Forum.
During her visit to Warsaw she also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other Polish leaders, who have been supportive of the efforts of the Belarusian opposition and given succor to people targeted by the regime in Minsk.
Tsikhanouskaya was the main opposition challenger to longtime authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in last year’s disputed election. She now lives in exile in Lithuania.
Poland has taken a tough approach to securing its border, saying it must defend its national security in the face of a “hybrid war” attack by Lukashenko.
“It’s revenge (against) Poland and Lithuania for their support of the Belarusian democratic movement,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
She did not directly criticize Poland’s approach, which has involved denying migrants the right to apply for asylum and pushing some families with children back across the border, in violation of international law. But she noted that “people who are crossing the border are not guilty. They are victims.”
She said that there are still some 10,000 to 15,000 migrants now in Belarus hoping to make the crossing into the EU, and that the number was growing. She did not specify the source of the numbers she quoted.

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million
  • Police said the suspects are also accused of illegally obtaining benefits
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German police carried out large-scale raids in 25 cities Wednesday in connection with a suspected money-laundering network alleged to have funneled millions in ill-gotten gains abroad.
Duesseldorf police said the raids, which began in the early hours, involved more than 1,000 officers and took place in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen.
Eleven people were arrested, including a 39-year-old Syrian man who is accused of membership in Syria’s Nusra Front extremist group, police said.
The raids are part of an investigation into a so-called hawala network widely used in Muslim countries, in which individuals rather than banks act as brokers for money transfers.
Duesseldorf police said the money laundered since 2016 came from a broad range of sources, including criminal activity such as armed robbery and extortion.
“According to initial estimates the volume of transactions in the period under investigation was about 140 million euros ($162 million),” police said in a statement.
German public broadcaster WDR reported that the laundered money included funds from drug trafficking and at least some of it was sent to Turkey and Syria, where it may have been used to fund militant groups.
Police said the suspects are also accused of illegally obtaining benefits. Officers seized valuables such as luxury cars, gold, jewels and high-end watches worth more than 2 million euros.
Authorities planned to provide further details at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1200GMT).

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit
Updated 06 October 2021
AFP

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit
Updated 06 October 2021
AFP
BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia: Western Balkan countries can expect reassurances but no concrete progress on their stalled bids for European Union membership when EU leaders meet Wednesday.
The 27-nation club is set to talk up economic support worth billions of euros for its eastern neighbors at a summit at Brdo castle, in Slovenia, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
Brussels is keen to show it remains the strategic region’s best hope.
But there will be no breakthroughs at the meeting with the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo on the tortuous path toward membership.
And concern is growing that frustration at years of waiting in vain for the EU’s doors to open could push some candidate countries closer to Russia and China.
“It’s a good moment for us to be assertive, and make clear that the European Union continues to be the region’s biggest donor,” an EU official said.
“The European Union continues to be the region’s main investor, and the European Union continues to be the closest trading partner.”
The EU’s push for enlargement — once a key policy for the bloc — has ground to a halt in recent years. Some richer member nations fear sparking a new wave of migration and some applicants are struggling with the required reforms.
France, Denmark and the Netherlands initially blocked accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia in 2019.
Bulgaria has since become the main obstacle to progress, refusing to let North Macedonia start the process because of a dispute over history and language.
During a tour of the region last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped to see talks open with North Macedonia and Albania this year, after elections in Bulgaria.
“We have prepared ourselves for a wedding several times... but the guests did not show up,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama responded.
“We are no longer preparing for the wedding, but we continue to show our love.”
It was only after fierce haggling that EU members agreed say the bloc “reconfirms its commitment to the enlargement process” in a draft final statement for the summit seen by AFP.
But diplomats rejected a demand by Slovenia to commit to absorbing the aspirants by 2030.
As efforts to integrate the Western Balkans have hit a wall, the EU has become increasingly concerned over the inroads being made by Moscow and Beijing, which have sent millions of coronavirus vaccines to the region.
Moscow has deep cultural ties with fellow Orthodox nations such as Serbia while Beijing has extended major loans in the region, including a controversial $1 billion for a road, which Montenegro is struggling to pay off.
The EU in response is touting an economic deal it says could provide an “unprecedented” package of up to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to the region.
Officials also promise to deliver “tangible” results for the people in the Balkans, such as bolstering vaccine rates to match EU levels this year and ending phone roaming charges.
Brussels scored a minor diplomatic victory in the run-up to the summit by mediating a deal to ease a flare-up in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo over car license plates.
The former foes were at loggerheads for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory.
The latest row between Serbia and ethnic-Albanian majority Kosovo, that involves the sensitive issue of Kosovo’s Serb minority, was the worst in years.
Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a war between independence-seeking ethnic Albanian guerrillas and Serbian forces.
Roughly 100 countries, including all but five EU members, recognized the move, but not Serbia or its allies China and Russia.
EU-brokered dialogue between the two Balkans neighbors, launched a decade ago, has so far failed to achieve normalization of their ties.

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts
Updated 06 October 2021
Ellie Aben

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts
  • 52 anti-drug operations review found 154 officers possibly liable
Updated 06 October 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Experts on Tuesday questioned the Philippines government’s decision to probe the role of 154 police officers in President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs after an initial review suggested they could be criminally liable over their conduct in 52 deadly crackdowns.

The move is seen as a rare admission by the state of abuse that took place under Duterte’s watch. He said on Monday that he would “prepare his defense” for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the drug war when he returns to Davao City at the end of his six-year term.

But experts such as Rikard Jalkebro, associate professor at the Emirate Diplomatic Academy, said while the justice department’s move appears to send a message to the international community, especially the ICC, it could also be part of Duterte’s political campaign for the coming 2022 elections.

“It sends a message to the international community and the ICC as well that the Philippines is now taking it seriously,” Jalkebro, who is also an expert on the Philippines, told Arab News.

The 76-year-old president has faced intense criticism from the international community over his drug war. According to official figures, more than 6,000 people have been killed during “legitimate drug operations” since Duterte took office in 2016.

However, 2020 figures from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights indicate at least 8,663 people were killed under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs while human rights groups say the figure is three times higher.

“By backing the internal investigations within the Philippine National Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency, they are conducting a review and trying to figure out where things went wrong and if they have gone wrong,” Jalkebro said.

He explained that if the internal reviews and reports reveal that nothing out of the ordinary has happened and it was a case of rogue officers taking the law into their own hands, “Then they can at least say: ‘OK, we did a review, and we did not find any ground for these statements.’”

“At the same time, they can deny any claims made by the ICC,” Jalkebro said, adding that it could also be Duterte’s move to “preempt something but also just to make sure, seeing that he will not have immunity (after his term).”

On Saturday, Duterte said he would no longer run for vice president in next year’s national elections and would retire from politics at the end of his term, saying his decision was based on the public’s wishes.

“As he has now officially pulled out of the election, he could again broaden his support among the people, and perhaps they can sway the opinion polls ... because he is still the president and will take everything on as his responsibility. So that could also be a political play in that sense,” Jalkebro said.

“Then it would be a very good point to (for them to say) he is back by popular demand; he can not retire because he needs to do this for the Filipino people.”

On Monday, the Philippines’ Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that the investigation into the drug war would not end with the 154 policemen seen to be liable for the death of 52 drug suspects.

“Quite a significant move by the DoJ, considering the government has not acknowledged anything,” Jalkebro said.

“They are obviously aware that the police have not acted on their own and they have been ordered to do so. I think it is to shake up the higher-ranking people involved — the police chiefs and the Duterte administration in general. Because in one way or another, everyone in the administration has blood on their hands. It is not just Duterte.”

Dindo Manhit, from the Stratbase ADR Institute for Strategic and International Studies, agrees.

“This investigation against the 154 policemen is good,” he said. “Though the question is why now? Is it a sign that the DOJ leadership would like to project a more independent position and preempt the ICC move?”

Duterte, in a recorded message that aired Monday night, said he would return to Davao when his term ends to prepare for the ICC probe.

“They want me to go home to Davao. I will wait for those who keep talking about the case. I will prepare for my defense in the ICC,” Duterte said, as he reiterated that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the Philippines.

He also repeated his commitment to back up the policemen who will be facing charges in court “for doing their job and implementing the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.”

“There are many policemen our there and even officials, who are scared about what will happen to me. I told them, ‘You are all hard-headed. Did I not tell you anything that you did in the prosecution of the drug war? For as long as you obey the law, I will protect you. It will be on me. I will answer for it.’” Duterte said.

India faces flak over ‘joke’ COVID-19 compensation scheme

India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 05 October 2021

India faces flak over ‘joke’ COVID-19 compensation scheme

India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Total payout exceeds $300m based on $674 per death
Updated 05 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin, experts and victims’ families on Tuesday described the payout as a “joke” and “too little” to ease their suffering.

According to official data, India has registered nearly 447,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year, with the total compensation amounting to more than $300 million based on the $674 payoff.

Experts say the fatality count is at least 10 times higher, with most people losing their lives during the second wave of the outbreak between March and May this year.

Nitish Kumar, 15, from the eastern state of Bihar, lost both of his parents to COVID-19 in May. 

He said that while he was “grateful” for the state support, it did not reduce the challenges for him and his two siblings, aged 17 and 13.

“We have no guardian, and I'm the only bread earner left,” he told Arab News. “We need at least INR15,000 to INR20,000 per month to feed ourselves and pay for our education and other expenses. How long will the compensation last against that?” 

He worried that the little money they were receiving from the state’s child welfare department and their parents’ meagre savings would soon dry up.

“For us, the major challenge is not only to survive but to establish ourselves and make our future. It seems very difficult now,” said Kumar, who wants to be a doctor.

In its order on Monday, the top court directed the government to disburse the compensatory amount through the state disaster relief fund within 30 days of a family applying.

It also warned authorities not to turn down claims if the death certificates failed to mention COVID-19 as the cause, but specified that “deaths occurring due to poisoning, suicide, homicide” and accidents would not be considered COVID-19 deaths even if it was an accompanying condition.

It said compensation would be provided “over and above the amounts paid by the centre and state under various benevolent schemes.”

Gaurav Kumar Bansal, one of the lawyers who filed a petition seeking payment of INR400,000 each to the families of COVID-19 victims, said the $674 disbursed by the government would not last long.

He suggested instead that the compensation be needs-based.

“The amount would mean a lot for the marginalized section of the society, but it would not be enough for others who are well-to-do,” he told Arab News. “With a family of three, we always need money to survive.”

In his June petition to the court, Bansal said that since the COVID-19 pandemic had been declared a national disaster, the government was legally bound to pay $5,500 to next of kin, as mandated by the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The government said paying this amount was beyond its “fiscal affordability” as it also needed funds for other pandemic-related expenses. Government authorities were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Tuesday.

But Bansal said while the final compensation amount was far less than what they had petitioned for, for many who were from economically marginalized and vulnerable sections of society, this amount meant “something” for them.

Dr. Anand Chourasia, from the eastern city of Dhanbad, lost his wife, also a doctor, to COVID-19 in April. He questioned the “worth of $674 in this era.”

“To claim this amount, you will have to do so much paperwork that many would not bother to claim it. I feel this is just playing with our emotions,” he told Arab News.

Economists argued the government could have “honored its legal commitment” by paying $5,500 to each victim.

“The total cost of giving $5,500 to at least 450,000 people would not have been more than $2,250 million, which is less than 0.5 percent of the national budget and very much affordable,” Delhi-based economist Prof. Arun Kumar told Arab News. “The compensation of $674 is too little for a family, and the government should have considered the losses the family has suffered.”

Social activist and founder of the Human Liberty Network NGO, Suresh Kumar, called the $674 compensation “a joke” and “an insult” to those children and families who needed government support.

“India is a welfare state, and the government should do everything possible to support the families and children who need them,” he added.

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
Updated 05 October 2021
AP

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
  • WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites
  • The vaccines WHO has approved are Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm
Updated 05 October 2021
AP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the UN health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said Tuesday that no decision is imminent.
The clarification comes after Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days said that administrative issues were among the main holdups in WHO’s decision-making process about whether to grant an emergency use listing to Sputnik V, as it has for a half-dozen other vaccines.
Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the vaccine after a rigorous review process, and could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program organized by WHO and key partners that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.
“As with other candidate vaccines, WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites and will publish decisions on their EUL (emergency use listing) status when all the data are available and the review is concluded,” WHO said in a statement. “The EUL assessment process aims to speed up equitable access to vaccines in order to save lives and bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”
The vaccines WHO has approved are Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm.
After a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Murashko on Saturday said “all barriers have been removed” for further review of Sputnik V, as quoted by Russian news agencies and the official Twitter page of the Sputnik V vaccine.
“Today we see no obstacles to further work,” and this was confirmed by Tedros, Murashko said. Some administrative procedures remained to be completed but the issues were not about the vaccine itself, he said.
On Monday, Murashko added that “disagreements” with WHO had been resolved, and the production sites and registering company in Russia “should submit the entire package of documents within a week or a week and a half, and the further process will begin.”
In a phone interview, WHO spokeswoman Daniela Bagozzi said Tuesday that only the WHO’s technical advisory group on emergency use listings — not the WHO director-general himself — has final say about whether a vaccine obtains emergency approval.
Once WHO receives the full amount of data that it needs, when production sites have been inspected, and when the data is deemed to meet WHO criteria, the group can schedule a meeting to validate a candidate vaccine for an emergency use listing.
No such meeting has been set for Sputnik V. The next vaccine on the group’s agenda is one from India’s Bharat Biotech, which is expected to be discussed this month.

