Germany's Merkel condemns Belarus' treatment of refugees

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees
German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin. Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees saying Germany would consult its European partners on a coordinated response. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees
  • President Lukashenko is using refugees in a hybrid way to undermine security, said Angela Merkel
  • EU accuses Lukashenko of using refugee crisis to pressure the bloc to reverse sanctions imposed on Belarus
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response.
“President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course we condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” Merkel said at a news conference with the Estonian prime minister.
The European Union accuses Lukashenko of using the refugee crisis to pressure the bloc to reverse sanctions it imposed on Belarus over a disputed presidential election last August and its treatment of the political opposition.
“We are closely coordinating with European partners on everything. We will also try to take a common position because this hybrid kind of confrontation, as used by Belarus, is an attack on all of us in the European Union,” she said.
With the Afghan capital Kabul now in the hands of the Taliban following the withdrawal of most US and international forces, EU leaders are increasingly concerned that thousands of migrants will try to come to Europe.
The bloc’s foreign ministers will discuss further action at a crisis meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
A draft statement for an extraordinary summit of EU interior ministers on Wednesday says the European Union stands ready to provide additional border officers and money to tackle a migrant surge on Lithuania’s border with Belarus.

Topics: German Chancellor Angela Merkel belarus refugees European Union

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
  • Uzbekistan said it was in talks with the Taliban ‘on issues of ensuring the protection of borders and maintaining calm in the border zone’
  • Uzbekistan on Monday confirmed that an Afghan military plane had crashed in the country’s south on Sunday after it illegally crossed the border
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
AFP

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan said that it was in close contact with the Taliban on Tuesday and warned it would “strictly suppress” any attempts to violate its borders after chaos from Afghanistan spilled over into Central Asia.
Ex-Soviet Uzbekistan, one of three Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan, released the statement after days of mayhem that saw Afghan troops illegally cross over into the republic while fleeing the Taliban’s advance amid the pullout of US-led forces.
Uzbekistan said it was in talks with the Taliban “on issues of ensuring the protection of borders and maintaining calm in the border zone.”
Central Asian countries have watched with alarm as the government in Kabul collapsed in a matter of days, empowering a militant group that several states in the region helped to unseat two decades ago.
Uzbekistan on Monday confirmed that an Afghan military plane had crashed in the country’s south on Sunday after it illegally crossed the border, noting that nobody had died during the incident.
A day earlier Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan troops that crossed into its territory while fleeing the Taliban.
The country’s state prosecutor retracted a Monday statement which claimed that Uzbekistan had forced 46 Afghan aircraft carrying nearly 600 soldiers to land after crossing the border over the weekend. The prosecutor noted the initial statement was “not based on official verified information from the authorities.”
An AFP correspondent that visited the crash site in Uzbekistan’s Sherabad district some 180 kilometers (110 miles) from the border city of Termez witnessed trucks carting away plane debris that had been cleared from a large expanse of scorched earth by soldiers.
Local resident Shokosim Turdiyev told AFP that a barn where his family kept livestock and feed had been burned down by flames from the crash, which he said happened on Sunday night.
“Local residents called the ambulances and then the soldiers came,” Turdiyev added, recalling hearing a “large explosion” after the planes had fallen to the earth.
Police did not allow journalists to film at the site.
A doctor in the city of Termez, Bekpulat Okboyev, told AFP that two Afghans being treated by his hospital from Sunday night onwards had been “injured while ejecting” from a plane — but were not in a serious condition.
Neighbouring Tajikistan said Tuesday that it had allowed more than 100 Afghan military members to land at Bokhtar airport in the south of the country after receiving an SOS signal.
The Tajik interior ministry said it will be holding joint military exercises with China to “combat terrorism in mountainous areas” from August 17 to 20.
Around 1,000 Russian soldiers stationed at Moscow’s base in Tajikistan were also holding exercises, Russia’s Central Military District said on Tuesday.
Impoverished Tajikistan this month complained of a build up of “terrorist groups” along its 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the frontier.

Topics: Uzbekistan Taliban Afghanistan Tajikistan

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos
Updated 17 August 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos
  • At least 32 of the estimated 130 Filipinos in Afghanistan have been evacuated since August 16
Updated 17 August 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: The scheduled evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan Tuesday night has been deferred after hordes of panicked crowds overran the Hamed Kharzai international airport in Kabul, affecting commercial flights in the ensuing confusion and chaos.

“The Philippine Airlines flight [chartered by the Philippine foreign affairs department] was supposed to land tonight and pick up 80 Filipino expatriate workers, but was deferred because the airplane could not land,” Joseph Glenn Gumpal, president of the Filipino expatriate community Samahang Pilipino sa Afghanistan told Arab News.

“We are following up with the Philippine embassy in Pakistan, which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan, when the flight would be. We have advised those who would be on the flight to be ready and on call, and not to bring check-in luggage but only hand carry items,” Gumpal added.

“For the meantime, we are taking precautions [due to the security situation] and have moved to a more secure place,” Gumpal said, after the company declared a dissolution and the Taliban threat remains in place.

There is widespread trepidation in Afghanistan’s expatriate community that those who have been directly or indirectly involved in companies related to American interests could be potential targets for the Taliban.

At least 32 of the estimated 130 Filipinos in Afghanistan have been evacuated since August 16, and arrived early Tuesday in Manila through a government-chartered flight via Doha in Qatar.

“Thanks to companies they worked for; we had nothing to do with it. But we’re on to taking out those without sponsors. Filipino community leaders took the lead to assemble their compatriots for take out at instant’s notice. Thank you, OFWs; as usual low or rather no maintenance,” foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said in a Twitter post.

The Philippine government has been coordinating with governments and international partners to guarantee the Filipino nationals’ immediate and safe passage, the foreign affairs department earlier said.

Meanwhile, foreign affairs assistant secretary for strategic communications Eduardo Meñez on Tuesday told local media that “the DFA is working non-stop to explore all options to ensure the safety and welfare of our people in Afghanistan in the face of challenging conditions. We seek your patience as we try to accomplish this sensitive mission.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Philippines

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
  • All of New Zealand will be in lockdown for three days from Wednesday
  • New Zealand has followed a go-hard-and-early strategy that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the nation under strict lockdown on Tuesday after one new case of the coronavirus was reported in its largest city of Auckland, the country’s first in six months.
All of New Zealand will be in lockdown for three days from Wednesday while Auckland and Coromandel, a coastal town that the infected person had also spent time in, will be in lockdown for seven days.
Imposing its toughest level 4 lockdown rules, schools, offices and all businesses will be shut down and only essential services will be operational.
“The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard,” Ardern told a news conference.
“We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly,” she said.
Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant infection although this has not been confirmed. There may be other cases, she said.
The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.
New Zealand has followed a go-hard-and-early strategy that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19 domestically, allowing people to live without restrictions although its international borders remain largely closed.
The country has reported about 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths.
The New Zealand dollar tumbled on the announcement, falling 1.5 percent to $0.6926 after the lockdown was announced.
The news came a day before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to become the first central bank among developed countries to raise interest rates since the pandemic as the economy booms.

Topics: New Zealand Coronavirus

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
  • ‘A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence’
  • President Ashraf Ghani Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

KABUL: The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims” Samangani said, using the militants’ term for Afghanistan. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

‘A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence,’ said a statement from the Taliban.

The head of Afghanistan’s central bank however has fled Kabul, but not after blaming President Ashraf Ghani and his inexperienced advisers for the country’s swift and chaotic fall to the Taliban.
In a Twitter thread on Monday detailing how he worked at the bank until militants were at the gates of the city, Acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady also said that US dollar supplies were dwindling and described escaping the capital on a military flight.
“On Sunday I began work. Reports throughout morning were increasingly worrisome. I left the bank and left deputies in charge. Felt terrible about leaving staff,” he said.
“It did not have to end this way. I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership. Saw at airport them leave without informing others.”
Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed.
Their arrival, barely a week after they captured faraway provincial capital Zaranj, was disorienting, said Ahmady, 43.


He was appointed acting governor of Afghanistan’s central bank just over a year ago, having previously worked at the US Treasury, the World Bank and in private equity, according to a short biography posted on a government website.
“Seems difficult to believe, but there remains a suspicion as to why (Afghan National Security Forces) left posts so quickly,” Ahmady said, referring to claims by some pro-government militia leaders of that the army’s capitulation in northern Afghanistan was the result of a conspiracy.
“There is something left unexplained.”
As the Taliban advanced, Ahmady said Afghanistan’s currency markets were in a panic, especially after the central bank on Friday was told it would not receive any more dollars, driving the price of Afghanistan’s currency, the Afghani, sharply lower.
“I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down. I can’t believe that was one day before Kabul fell,” Ahmady said. He said the currency dropped as far as 100 to the dollar, a fall of about 23 percent, before stabilizing at 86.
Ahmady said he boarded a military aircraft amid chaos on the tarmac after a commercial flight he booked was swamped with passengers. It was unclear which military plane he boarded and he did not mention his destination.
“There was a rush. Some shots were fired. Somehow, my close colleagues pushed me on board,” he said. Ghani’s lack of planning and failure to recognize the shortcomings of his advisers were the government’s undoing, Ahmady said.
“Once president’s departure was announced, I knew within minutes chaos would follow. I cannot forgive him for creating that without a transition plan.
“He himself had great ideas but poor execution. If I contributed to that, I take my share of the blame.”

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan

Evacuation flights restart from Kabul after Afghans desperate to flee cleared from airfield

Evacuation flights restart from Kabul after Afghans desperate to flee cleared from airfield
Updated 34 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Evacuation flights restart from Kabul after Afghans desperate to flee cleared from airfield

Evacuation flights restart from Kabul after Afghans desperate to flee cleared from airfield
  • US forces take charge of the airport, the only remaining exit point from Afghanistan
  • Germany on standby to send flight to evacuate stranded
Updated 34 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: US military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands desperate to flee following the Taliban’s sudden takeover of the capital.
The number of civilians had thinned out, a Western security official at the airport told Reuters, a day after chaotic scenes in which US troops fired to disperse crowds and people clung to a US military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.
“Runway in Kabul international airport is open. I see airplanes landing and taking off,” Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO’s civilian representative, said on Twitter.
At least 12 military flights had taken off, a diplomat at the airport said. Planes were due to arrive from countries including Australia and Poland to pick up their nationals and Afghan colleagues.
As they rush to evacuate civilians, foreign powers are also assessing how to respond to the new rulers in Kabul and also how to deal with refugees trying to flee the country.
Former US President George W. Bush, who launched a “war on terror” in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, said the United States must move quickly to help Afghan refugees.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the country was in talks with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, and was positive on their statements since they took control.
Under a US troops withdrawal pact struck last year, the Taliban agreed not to attack foreign forces as they leave.
US forces took charge of the airport — their only way to fly out of Afghanistan — on Sunday, as the militants wound up a week of rapid advances by taking over Kabul without a fight, 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.
Flights were suspended for much of Monday, when at least five people were killed, witnesses said. Media reported two people fell to their deaths from the underside of a US military aircraft after it took off.
US troops killed two gunmen who appeared to have fired into the crowd at the airport, a US official said.
US President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw US forces after 20 years of war — the nation’s longest — which he described as costing more than $1 trillion.
But a video of hundreds of desperate Afghans trying to clamber on to a US military plane as it was about to take off could haunt the United States, just as a photograph in 1975 of people trying to get on a helicopter on a roof in Saigon became emblematic of the humiliating withdrawal from Vietnam.
Biden said he had to decide between asking US forces to fight endlessly or follow through on a withdrawal agreement negotiated by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.
“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. That’s why we’re still there.”
Facing criticism from even his own diplomats, he blamed the Taliban’s takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled and its army’s unwillingness to fight.
The Taliban captured Afghanistan’s biggest cities in days rather than the months predicted by US intelligence. In many cases, demoralized government forces surrendered despite years of training and equipping by the United States and others.

40,000 wounded
The Taliban began their push in the spring with attacks on government positions in the countryside and targeted killings in cities. The International Committee of the Red Cross said more than 40,000 people with wounds caused by weapons had been treated at facilities it supports in June, July and August, 7,600 of them since Aug. 1.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the hasty pullout of US troops had a “serious negative impact,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that Wang pledged to work with Washington to promote stability.
US forces are due to complete their withdrawal by the end of this month under the deal with the Taliban that hinged on their promise not to let Afghanistan be used for international terrorism.
President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered Kabul, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.
That day, some 640 Afghans crammed into a US C-17 transport aircraft to fly to Qatar, a photo taken inside the plane showed.
The UN Security Council called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan after Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of “chilling curbs” on human rights and violations against women and girls.
During the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule, women could not work and punishments such as public stoning, whipping and hanging were administered.
The Taliban have said there will be no retribution against opponents and promised to respect the rights of women, minorities and foreigners, but many Afghans are skeptical and fear old enemies and activists will be rounded up.
The top UN human rights official voiced concern about the safety of thousands of Afghans who have worked on human rights. The UN refugee agency called for a halt to forced returns of Afghans including asylum seekers whose requests had been rejected.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

