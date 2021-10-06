You are here

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said they follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible and at the same time provide effective protection” against the disease. (AP)
Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under

Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
  • The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium”
  • Sweden’s chief epidemiologist said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible”
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Swedish health authorities on Wednesday suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 30 and under, saying the move was done out of precaution.
The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main vessels, Sweden’s Public Health Agency said in a statement. “The risk of being affected is very small.”
Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible and at the same time provide effective protection” against the disease.
In July, the European Medicines Agency recommended authorizing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18.
Moderna’s vaccine was given the green light for use in anyone 18 and over across the 27-nation European Union in January. It has also been licensed in countries including Britain, Canada and the US, but so far its use hasn’t been extended to children. To date, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for children under 18 in Europe and North America.
Hundreds of millions of Moderna doses already have been administered to adults. In a study of more than 3,700 children ages 12 to 17, the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection, and no COVID-19 diagnoses arose in the vaccinated group compared with four cases among those given dummy shots.
Sore arms, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects in the young vaccine recipients, the same ones as for adults.
US and European regulators caution, however, that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear linked to a rare reaction in teenagers and young adults — chest pain and heart inflammation.
The Swedish health authorities said that the heart symptoms “usually go away on their own,” but they must be assessed by a doctor. The conditions are most common among young men, in connection with, for example, viral infections such as COVID-19. In 2019, approximately 300 people under the age of 30 were treated in hospital with myocarditis.
Data point to an increased incidence also in connection with vaccination against COVID-19, mainly in adolescents and young adults and mainly in boys and men.
New preliminary Nordic analyzes indicate that the connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine, especially after the second dose, the agency said.
“The increase in risk is seen within four weeks after the vaccination, mainly within the first two weeks,” it said.
The Swedish agency said the vaccine from Pfizer is recommended for these age groups instead. Its decision to suspend the Moderna vaccine is valid until Dec. 1.
In Denmark, people under the age of 18 won’t be offered the Moderna vaccine out of precaution, the Danish Health Authority said Wednesday. It said that data, collected from four Nordic countries, show that there is a suspicion of an increased risk of heart inflammation when vaccinated with Moderna shots, although the number of cases of heart inflammation remains very low.
The preliminary data from the Nordic study have been sent to the European Medicines Agency’s adverse reaction committee and will now be assessed.
The study was conducted by Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute — a government agency that maps the spread of the coronavirus in the country — the Medical Products Agency in Sweden, the National Institute of Public Health in Norway and the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in Finland. The final results were expected in about a month, the Danish official said.
In Denmark, children and young people ages 12-17 have primarily been invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech.
“Based on the precautionary principle, we will in future only invite children and young people to receive this vaccine, not least in view of the fact that it is for this vaccine that the largest amount of data from use exists for children and young people, especially from the USA and Israel, said Bolette Soeborg of the government health agency.

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts

UK calls up military to aid Afghan refugee rehousing efforts
  • Home Office denies suggestion it has “lost control” of the situation
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British Armed Forces have been called up to support data-collection efforts on thousands of Afghan refugees who are living in hotels while the Home Office is rumored to have lost control of the numbers.

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to visit more than 80 hotels that have been used as “bridging accommodation” for some 7,000 Afghans who were evacuated from Kabul in August.

Concerns have been raised over the lack of support while refugees are kept in hotels, with reports of insufficient supplies of essential items and a lack of accurate information on many of the Afghans.

The soldiers are expected to assist with gathering data on the most efficient ways to relocate the refugees into more permanent housing.

Data that the Home Office is required to collect includes their standard of English, specific requirements for their wellbeing, and finding local connections they may have in Britain. 

This information was due to be completed by the end of the week so the Home Office could begin the final process of relocating the refugees, but the department has refused to rule out that some Afghans may remain in hotel accommodation by Christmas.

More than 8,000 Afghans were evacuated to the UK in August under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

A source involved in the care of Afghans relocated to the UK told The Times that the collection of data is being undertaken with the support of the military because the Home Office has “lost control” of the situation due to the chaos of the recovery. 

The Refugee Council issued a report last month outlining how many Afghans in bridging accommodation did not have essential items such as sanitary products, toothpaste, nappies and medicines. 

The report found that the refugees were lacking information on their future and had a limited understanding of the process they were undergoing.

A family stuck in a hotel in Lancashire, northern England, since August said they had not been given a reference number, depriving them of the opportunity to contact the Home Office and raise any concerns they might have.

This also meant that they were unable to get information on their case or the prospects of a permanent home in the future.

The parents reported feeling “abandoned” and “lost and very anxious” while their children had “nothing to do.”

The government said the military data-gathering operation is being carried out on behalf of the Home Office to enhance efforts to integrate Afghan refugees into communities across Britain. It added that the data will be shared with “relevant authorities.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The mental health and wellbeing of families is extremely precarious, and it’s critical that everyone gets the support, advice and information they need so the warm welcome the government has promised becomes a reality rather than an aspiration.

“The best place for all the families is in homes, embedded in communities, and more councils must come forward to provide that.”

The Home Office rejected the accusation that it has lost control of the situation and the number of Afghans in hotels, insisting that the military is being asked to gather more accurate information.

A spokesman said: “The biggest and fastest emergency evacuation in recent history brought around 15,000 people to safety in the UK. A significant cross-government effort is under way to ensure the thousands of Afghans who were evacuated to the UK receive the support they need to rebuild their lives, find work, pursue education, and integrate into their local communities.

“It is completely incorrect to suggest we do not know how many people are in hotels. Military personnel are supporting the Home Office to gather information that will help the government best match individuals and families into settled housing and support their integration into the UK.”

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
AP

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis
  • Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas
  • Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she fears those deaths "will grow into dozens”
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday urged the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime facilitating largescale migration into the European Union.
Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three EU nations that border Belarus.
Several recently died of exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of forests and swamps.
Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she fears those deaths “will grow into dozens.”
“So I urge the United Nations and the world community to act to stop the humanitarian catastrophe that’s about to happen in the middle of Europe,” she told a press conference during the Warsaw Security Forum.
During her visit to Warsaw she also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other Polish leaders, who have been supportive of the efforts of the Belarusian opposition and given succor to people targeted by the regime in Minsk.
Tsikhanouskaya was the main opposition challenger to longtime authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in last year’s disputed election. She now lives in exile in Lithuania.
Poland has taken a tough approach to securing its border, saying it must defend its national security in the face of a “hybrid war” attack by Lukashenko.
“It’s revenge (against) Poland and Lithuania for their support of the Belarusian democratic movement,” Tsikhanouskaya said.
She did not directly criticize Poland’s approach, which has involved denying migrants the right to apply for asylum and pushing some families with children back across the border, in violation of international law. But she noted that “people who are crossing the border are not guilty. They are victims.”
She said that there are still some 10,000 to 15,000 migrants now in Belarus hoping to make the crossing into the EU, and that the number was growing. She did not specify the source of the numbers she quoted.

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million
  • Police said the suspects are also accused of illegally obtaining benefits
Updated 06 October 2021
AP

BERLIN: German police carried out large-scale raids in 25 cities Wednesday in connection with a suspected money-laundering network alleged to have funneled millions in ill-gotten gains abroad.
Duesseldorf police said the raids, which began in the early hours, involved more than 1,000 officers and took place in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen.
Eleven people were arrested, including a 39-year-old Syrian man who is accused of membership in Syria’s Nusra Front extremist group, police said.
The raids are part of an investigation into a so-called hawala network widely used in Muslim countries, in which individuals rather than banks act as brokers for money transfers.
Duesseldorf police said the money laundered since 2016 came from a broad range of sources, including criminal activity such as armed robbery and extortion.
“According to initial estimates the volume of transactions in the period under investigation was about 140 million euros ($162 million),” police said in a statement.
German public broadcaster WDR reported that the laundered money included funds from drug trafficking and at least some of it was sent to Turkey and Syria, where it may have been used to fund militant groups.
Police said the suspects are also accused of illegally obtaining benefits. Officers seized valuables such as luxury cars, gold, jewels and high-end watches worth more than 2 million euros.
Authorities planned to provide further details at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1200GMT).

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit
Updated 06 October 2021
AFP

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit
Updated 06 October 2021
AFP
BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia: Western Balkan countries can expect reassurances but no concrete progress on their stalled bids for European Union membership when EU leaders meet Wednesday.
The 27-nation club is set to talk up economic support worth billions of euros for its eastern neighbors at a summit at Brdo castle, in Slovenia, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
Brussels is keen to show it remains the strategic region’s best hope.
But there will be no breakthroughs at the meeting with the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo on the tortuous path toward membership.
And concern is growing that frustration at years of waiting in vain for the EU’s doors to open could push some candidate countries closer to Russia and China.
“It’s a good moment for us to be assertive, and make clear that the European Union continues to be the region’s biggest donor,” an EU official said.
“The European Union continues to be the region’s main investor, and the European Union continues to be the closest trading partner.”
The EU’s push for enlargement — once a key policy for the bloc — has ground to a halt in recent years. Some richer member nations fear sparking a new wave of migration and some applicants are struggling with the required reforms.
France, Denmark and the Netherlands initially blocked accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia in 2019.
Bulgaria has since become the main obstacle to progress, refusing to let North Macedonia start the process because of a dispute over history and language.
During a tour of the region last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped to see talks open with North Macedonia and Albania this year, after elections in Bulgaria.
“We have prepared ourselves for a wedding several times... but the guests did not show up,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama responded.
“We are no longer preparing for the wedding, but we continue to show our love.”
It was only after fierce haggling that EU members agreed say the bloc “reconfirms its commitment to the enlargement process” in a draft final statement for the summit seen by AFP.
But diplomats rejected a demand by Slovenia to commit to absorbing the aspirants by 2030.
As efforts to integrate the Western Balkans have hit a wall, the EU has become increasingly concerned over the inroads being made by Moscow and Beijing, which have sent millions of coronavirus vaccines to the region.
Moscow has deep cultural ties with fellow Orthodox nations such as Serbia while Beijing has extended major loans in the region, including a controversial $1 billion for a road, which Montenegro is struggling to pay off.
The EU in response is touting an economic deal it says could provide an “unprecedented” package of up to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to the region.
Officials also promise to deliver “tangible” results for the people in the Balkans, such as bolstering vaccine rates to match EU levels this year and ending phone roaming charges.
Brussels scored a minor diplomatic victory in the run-up to the summit by mediating a deal to ease a flare-up in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo over car license plates.
The former foes were at loggerheads for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory.
The latest row between Serbia and ethnic-Albanian majority Kosovo, that involves the sensitive issue of Kosovo’s Serb minority, was the worst in years.
Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a war between independence-seeking ethnic Albanian guerrillas and Serbian forces.
Roughly 100 countries, including all but five EU members, recognized the move, but not Serbia or its allies China and Russia.
EU-brokered dialogue between the two Balkans neighbors, launched a decade ago, has so far failed to achieve normalization of their ties.

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts
Updated 06 October 2021
Ellie Aben

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts

Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts
  • 52 anti-drug operations review found 154 officers possibly liable
Updated 06 October 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Experts on Tuesday questioned the Philippines government’s decision to probe the role of 154 police officers in President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs after an initial review suggested they could be criminally liable over their conduct in 52 deadly crackdowns.

The move is seen as a rare admission by the state of abuse that took place under Duterte’s watch. He said on Monday that he would “prepare his defense” for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the drug war when he returns to Davao City at the end of his six-year term.

But experts such as Rikard Jalkebro, associate professor at the Emirate Diplomatic Academy, said while the justice department’s move appears to send a message to the international community, especially the ICC, it could also be part of Duterte’s political campaign for the coming 2022 elections.

“It sends a message to the international community and the ICC as well that the Philippines is now taking it seriously,” Jalkebro, who is also an expert on the Philippines, told Arab News.

The 76-year-old president has faced intense criticism from the international community over his drug war. According to official figures, more than 6,000 people have been killed during “legitimate drug operations” since Duterte took office in 2016.

However, 2020 figures from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights indicate at least 8,663 people were killed under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs while human rights groups say the figure is three times higher.

“By backing the internal investigations within the Philippine National Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency, they are conducting a review and trying to figure out where things went wrong and if they have gone wrong,” Jalkebro said.

He explained that if the internal reviews and reports reveal that nothing out of the ordinary has happened and it was a case of rogue officers taking the law into their own hands, “Then they can at least say: ‘OK, we did a review, and we did not find any ground for these statements.’”

“At the same time, they can deny any claims made by the ICC,” Jalkebro said, adding that it could also be Duterte’s move to “preempt something but also just to make sure, seeing that he will not have immunity (after his term).”

On Saturday, Duterte said he would no longer run for vice president in next year’s national elections and would retire from politics at the end of his term, saying his decision was based on the public’s wishes.

“As he has now officially pulled out of the election, he could again broaden his support among the people, and perhaps they can sway the opinion polls ... because he is still the president and will take everything on as his responsibility. So that could also be a political play in that sense,” Jalkebro said.

“Then it would be a very good point to (for them to say) he is back by popular demand; he can not retire because he needs to do this for the Filipino people.”

On Monday, the Philippines’ Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that the investigation into the drug war would not end with the 154 policemen seen to be liable for the death of 52 drug suspects.

“Quite a significant move by the DoJ, considering the government has not acknowledged anything,” Jalkebro said.

“They are obviously aware that the police have not acted on their own and they have been ordered to do so. I think it is to shake up the higher-ranking people involved — the police chiefs and the Duterte administration in general. Because in one way or another, everyone in the administration has blood on their hands. It is not just Duterte.”

Dindo Manhit, from the Stratbase ADR Institute for Strategic and International Studies, agrees.

“This investigation against the 154 policemen is good,” he said. “Though the question is why now? Is it a sign that the DOJ leadership would like to project a more independent position and preempt the ICC move?”

Duterte, in a recorded message that aired Monday night, said he would return to Davao when his term ends to prepare for the ICC probe.

“They want me to go home to Davao. I will wait for those who keep talking about the case. I will prepare for my defense in the ICC,” Duterte said, as he reiterated that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the Philippines.

He also repeated his commitment to back up the policemen who will be facing charges in court “for doing their job and implementing the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.”

“There are many policemen our there and even officials, who are scared about what will happen to me. I told them, ‘You are all hard-headed. Did I not tell you anything that you did in the prosecution of the drug war? For as long as you obey the law, I will protect you. It will be on me. I will answer for it.’” Duterte said.

