Oil retreats from multiyear highs after US stock build

US crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels, the US Energy Department said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 October 2021
Reuters

  • The latest surge in the crude prices had been underpinned by the refusal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices dropped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday after hitting a multiyear highs, as an unexpected rise in US crude inventories prompted buyers to take a breather after recent torrid gains.

The latest surge in the crude prices had been underpinned by the refusal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to boost output and concern about tight energy supplies globally.

On Monday, OPEC, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, chose to stay with a plan to increase output gradually and not boost it further as the United States and other consumer nations have
been urging.

“An energy crisis is unfolding with winter in the northern hemisphere still to begin, and sets the stage for even higher oil prices,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude hit $83.47 a barrel, its highest since October 2018, but by 12:53 p.m. ET (1653 GMT) was down $1.62, or 2%, to $80.94.

US crude climbed to $79.78, its highest since November 2014, before retreating to $77.42 with a $1.51 or 1.9 percent loss on the day.

US crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels, the US Energy Department said.

Notably, US production increased to 11.3 million barrels per day, recovering from storm-related shut-ins more than a month ago to rebound near pandemic-level highs but still far from the 13-million bpd record set in 2019.

With shale companies constraining drilling to concentrate on investor returns, U.S. output has not been able to offset OPEC’s efforts to restrict exports.

“We have largely recovered from Hurricane Ida in crude production. As OPEC+ remains diligent in the way they’re managing the oil market that might leave the door open for US crude producers,” said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

The price of global benchmark Brent has surged more than 50 percent this year, adding to inflationary pressure that could slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Natural gas has surged to a record peak in Europe and coal prices from major exporters have also hit all-time highs.

Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said both crude contracts looked overbought based on a widely followed technical indicator, the relative strength index.

“That may signal some daily pullbacks this week but does not change the underlying bullish case for oil,” he said.

Brazil may adopt Bitcoin as legal tender soon: Market wrap

Brazil may adopt Bitcoin as legal tender soon: Market wrap
Updated 06 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 9.26 percent to $54,660.56 at 6:34 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether also made gains and traded at $3,608.02, up 5.07 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Legalization

Aureo Ribeiro, a federal deputy in Brazil, stated in an interview with local media that Bitcoin might become a recognized currency in Brazil soon.

“We debated a few years there to arrive at a text that recognizes this asset … which will be regulated by a government agency,” he said.

Growing interest

Among the members of the International Monetary Fund, 110 countries are exploring central bank digital currencies, the fund’s chair and managing director, Kristalina Georgieva said at an event.

She indicated that the main challenge for the monetary authorities now is to ensure the interoperability of these currencies.

The IMF chief said she believes that central bank backed cryptocurrencies are the most reliable form of digital money, it’s hard to think of Bitcoin as money.

“It is very impressive how much the international community, the central banks, institutions like ours are now actively engaged to make sure that in this fast moving world of digitalization, money is a source of confidence and helps the economy function rather than being a risk,” she said.

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg

Saudi stock market exchange plans a $4bn stake sale in an IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stock market exchange is planing selling shares to the public with a value of $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources it didn't name.

Tadawul, as the exchange is known, will release information on the IPO as soon as this month, it added.

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services

Saudi Energy Ministry aims to boost sector’s contribution to GDP through localization of services
Updated 06 October 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday inaugurated an energy project constructed by Siemens Energy in Dammam.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the region and it will serve as an integrated services hub for the energy sector.

The energy minister said: “We are keen on achieving the localization and content targets that are sought by the vision of the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman), who pays great attention to the concepts of local content.”

“We strive to empower the energy sector,” he said.

Later, the Energy Ministry tweeted saying it aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The ministry plans to boost localization of equipment and development of national cadres to achieve the goal, it added.

The expansion project is also in line with the Kingdom’s strategy aimed at localizing 70 percent of the energy products by 2030.

“The technology delivered by this facility will support the country in its push for sustainability and decarbonization amid an expanding energy industry,” said Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia.

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor

Number of Saudis seeking property ownership 'exceeding expectations': REGA Governor
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Requests for property ownership in Saudi Arabia exceeded expectations, with about half a million requests being received on Ehkaam electronic platform so far, Real Estate General Authority (REGA) Governor, Ihsan Bafakih revealed today.

Ehkaam is an electronic platform launched by the Authority in December 2020, to receive requests for ownership and change of properties.

"There are areas that are very crowded with requests, such as Makkah, Al Madina and Asir," Bafakih said in an interview on Al Arabiya.

Those requests are studied by a number of committees, he said.

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years

Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Updated 06 October 2021
Deema Al-Khudair 

Deema Al-Khudair 

JEDDAH: Over 600 startup applications have been received for Wa’ed, Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center, roadshows in different cities of the Kingdom. Following the first and second roadshows, the third one took place in Jeddah in partnership with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology on Tuesday.

Looking at the innovation ecosystem today, Fahad Alidi, Managing Director at Wa'ed said he foresees doubling their investments over the coming 2 to 3 years.

“There’s no doubt that the roadshow was a great success. We had over 600 brilliant applications throughout the roadshow. This leaves us extremely eager for the next stops; we’re stopping at Riyadh, then later in Madina, then we’ll finalize our roadshow in Makkah,” he told Arab News.

“But the roadshow is only the beginning of a long term relationship with us and the entrepreneurs. We help them grow their startups not only in Saudi but across borders. A partnership with Wa’ed means access to major infrastructure and our network. We are with them throughout their journey as they grow,” he added.

He said the center’s investment strategy is dictated by quality, profitability, and an impact on the innovation system in the Kingdom. “We are constantly in search of original ideas and products that address critical people’s needs. We do not partner only to profit. We partner to grow.”

He said Wa’ed is focused on five high impact strategic domains; sustainability, social, digital, industrial, and manufacturing. 

“Sustainability and social are driven by a deep sense of responsibility that we have towards the environment and society. Digital because of the massive digital transformation the Kingdom is going through, while industrial and manufacturing are two critical pillars of the Kingdom’s economic development story,” he said.

Hattan Ahmad, Head of KAUST Entrepreneurship Center said KAUST aspires to be the entrepreneurial destination for deep tech startups from here and abroad. 

He said that next year, the center aims to increase its open online courses with a goal of reaching 100,000 learners. "We are also expanding our flagship accelerator TAQADAM, in partnership with SABB, within Saudi Arabia and to new markets in MENA,” he told Arab News.

The KAUST Entrepreneurship Center is dedicated to building talent through a variety of programs, including an edX course called Entrepreneurship Adventures that has attracted over 71,000 learners, bootcamps, hackathons, and innovation challenges, and academic courses offered to students within KAUST.

“The Center backs founders to support their journeys and invest into startups and connect them to industrial players and ecosystem players,” he said.

He added: “KAUST Entrepreneurship model is built around creating a knowledge exchange zone connecting startups, industry and government to support founders in their journey and creating impact.”

Mohammed Al-Humali, a Saudi physician and consultant in the healthcare sector and cofounder of Mawidy, a startup that leverages new technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance healthcare services, explained how the Center has supported his business.

Mawidy won first place in a roadshow competition and received a cash prize of SR75,000. “Wa’ed has provided us this platform to encourage entrepreneurship and provided us with the mentorship and the guidance that we need as a startup,” he said.  

