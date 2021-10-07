Riyadh Airports Company joins international network of operators ACI Asia-Pacific

You are here

ACI provides training programs for its members, and facilitates the sharing of best practices in critical areas such as security, safety, and information technology. (King Khalid International Airport)
  • The Saudi operator will benefit from the membership through the international organization’s extensive network of other airport operators
The Riyadh Airports Company, which operates King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, has joined the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific.

The Saudi operator will benefit from the membership through the international organization’s extensive network of other airport operators, the company said in a statement. 

“We are proud to join ACI, as it provides the platform for pursuing a constructive and cooperative relationship with the airport associations, governments and regulators to discuss critical industry issues,” Mohammed Al-Maglouth, its chief executive officer said.

ACI provides training programs for its members, and facilitates the sharing of best practices in critical areas such as security, safety, and information technology. 

  • Europe is suffering as Asia is willing to pay more for gas
Could we see $2 gas in Europe in 2020? That was the title of an analytical commentary published on the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies website back in October 2019.

Just two years on, and the price of gas is tipping $7. What happened to make that question so redundant?

In 2019, both of the European gas price benchmarks — UK National Balance Point (NBP) and Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) — went below the $4 per 1 million British thermal units (Mmbtu), as the oversupply of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from the US surged towards the European market.

Natural gas prices in Europe began to rise slowly from December 2020 and by April 2021 they had already reached the October 2019 level (around $7 per 1 Mmbtu, or €20 per 1 MWh). However, the price did not then stabilize and the market got even tighter. From April to October 2021 the price of the TTF futures for November 2021 delivery surged by more than 350 percent.

On 1 October 2021, the prices for UK and TTF gas futures for the November 2021 shipment closed at $33 and $32 per Mmbtu, compared to the closing prices of $7 and $6.5 per Mmbtu on 7 October 2021, respectively.

Two years on from speculation that gas could drop to $2, is the more pertinent question now, given the exponential rise in prices: Could we see $50 gas in Europe in 2022?

Either answer to this question contains worrying consequences. If the price does continue to rise, is it because of fundamental factors that the energy market has yet to admit and rationalize?

Conversely, if the cost is only a temporary blip, should the world prepare itself for a bursting bubble which could trigger a new crisis situation in either energy markets? With the world economy still getting back on its feet after the pandemic, an energy-fuelled crash could deliver a knock-out blow to fragile states.

Kirill Bakhtin, oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Corporation, co-led a report on the Russian gas sector which was published last month.

He told Arab News it is harder to perform a health check on the global gas market as it is more fragmented and offers less information than the oil market.

However, Bakhtin did flag up a drop in European gas storage inventories since July — dropping below the average for the last 5 years — as a matter of concern.

Bakhtin said there was a “combination of several factors” behind the dramatic gas market price rise, explaining: “First, the economic recovery after the pandemic; second, the hot summer this year required more electricity for air conditioning.

"In addition, gas production in Europe in the first half of 2021 did not increase compared to the first half of 2020, as at a number of fields in the UK and Norway deadlines for maintenance completion were overdue.”

Another important factor was the drop of LNG inflow to Europe as Asian markets were quite simply willing to pay more for gas.

These factors combined saw demand in Europe in the first half of 2021 grow by 14 percent, while domestic production dropped by 11 percent and LNG imports fell by 16 percent.

“Although Europe's total gas imports grew by 13 percent over the first half of 2021, it was not enough to compensate for the growth in demand and losses from the temporarily suspended production,” said Bakhtin.

TTF gas futures on the Intercontinental Exchange show the quotes for the November 2021 shipment have grown more than 5-fold since the beginning of the year, up from €17.6 to €94 per 1 MWh.

In the meantime, prices for the October 2022 shipment, which comes in after the end of the upcoming heating season 2021/2022, stand currently at the level of €44 — representing a more restrained 2.8x growth year-to-date.

Bakhtin argues that this shows the gas deficit, although apparently not as large as this year, will continue into 2022.

He also claimed that the growing price of oil compared to 2018 “allows us to foresee a relatively higher gas price, based on the assumption that the prices for these two energy carriers are correlated.”

Sinara’s long-term house view for the TTF price is $300 per 1,000 cubic meters.

As for the US LNG currently priced on Henry Hub at $5.2 per 1 Mmbtu, it plays the role of a balancing supplier in the global gas market, Bakhtin says. Shipment charges included its current cost in Europe should be $11 per 1 Mmbtu, but in the longer term its cost on delivery to the European market should fall to $8 per 1 Mmbtu, according to Sinara's forecast.

On September 30 the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM), a benchmark for spot LNG contracts in Asia, rose to $34.47 per Mmbtu, or $100.3 per 1 MWh, which still implies a premium over the TTF. This means the US LNG sellers will still have more incentive to direct their shipments to Asia than to direct it to Europe.

“According to our estimates”, Bakhtin concluded, “the price of gas in Europe is currently at its peak, it will gradually decrease in 2022-23, though it will still be quite high”.

Petrobras picks PetroRio group for Albacora oilfield: Reuters

View of gas fuel tanks, gasoline, diesel and fire tower at Petrobras oil industry plant, Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil. (Shutterstock)
  • Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in late September that the offers received "could exceed $4 billion for both fields"
Brazil state oil giant Petrobras has chosen a consortium of PetroRio SA and Cobra, a subsidiary of France's Vinci SA, as top bidder for its Albacora offshore oilfield, four people with knowledge of the matter said.


The PetroRio-Cobra bid topped a competing offer from a consortium composed of private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners alongside Brazil's Enauta Participacoes SA and 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters in interviews on Wednesday.


Both consortia also submitted offers for the neighboring Albacora Leste oilfield, Reuters reported in August.


The exact values of the bids were unclear, though Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in late September that the offers received "could exceed $4 billion for both fields".


PetroRio said in a securities filing on Thursday it had not been formally notified by Petrobras regarding the selection of a preferred bidder for the Albacora field.


Petrobras is currently selling off dozens of assets in a bid to reduce debt and sharpen its focus on an offshore oil producing area known as the "pre-salt" zone.


Albacora produced 43,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), according to documents released by Petrobras when the company launched the sale process in 2020.

Albacora Leste produced 34,000 boepd at that time.


Petrobras is now expected to enter into bilateral negotiations for the Albacora field with the consortium led by independent oil producer PetroRio, the sources said.


However, Petrobras has decided to hold a re-bid for Albacora Leste, effectively scuttling the results of the original bidding round for that field.


Reuters was not able to immediately determine the reasons for the re-bid.


Petrobras has previously held new bidding rounds for assets when the offers submitted in the original round were very similar in value.


3R and EIG declined to comment. The other parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

UAE’s Arkan, Emirates Steel completes merger

  • The move will bring “significant revenue diversification” for both companies
DUBAI: UAE builder Arkan has completed its merger with Emirates Steel, forming what they claim is the country’s “largest steel and building materials company.”

The move will bring “significant revenue diversification” for both companies, according to a statement carried by WAM, and positions the combined group to pursue growth outside of the UAE. 

This also marks the first time investors have access to a steel producer on a UAE public market, the statement added. 

Bahrain's Investcorp acquires US industrial real estate holdings for $380m 

RIYADH: Bahrain-headquartered Investcorp has spent $380 million on a swathe of properties across America, including in Los Angeles, California, and Seattle.

The investment management firm has bought 89 industrial properties totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet, the company said in a statement.

Dallas, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and Washington are the locations of the other purchases. 

Since 1996, Investcorp has acquired approximately 1,025 properties for a total value of over $21 billion.

E-trucking platform Trella expands in the UAE

  • The company, which has existing operations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, connects shippers to carriers in one platform
Cairo-based digital freight marketplace Trella said it is expanding in the UAE.

The company, which has existing operations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, connects shippers to carriers in one platform.

The UAE expansion will support trade and trucking across the Gulf, Trella said in a statement.

“Logistics competency is directly linked to economic growth meaning our platform’s ability to bring more transparent, reliable and efficient trucking more widely across the GCC,” its head of global expansion, Peter May, said.

